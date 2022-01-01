Restaurant header imageView gallery
Indian

Kurry Shack - South Philly

86 Reviews

$$$

2015 East Moyasing Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Order Again

Appetizers

Mixed Pakora

Mixed Pakora

$2.99
Veggie Samosa

Veggie Samosa

$2.99

Tandoori Wings

$5.99

Chicken Pakoras

$5.99

Non Veg App

Chicken Malabar

Chicken Malabar

$8.99
Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$6.99
Chili Fish

Chili Fish

$9.99
Chilli Chicken

Chilli Chicken

$8.99
Fish Pakora

Fish Pakora

$9.99
Indian Buffalo Wings

Indian Buffalo Wings

$10.99
Meat Samosa

Meat Samosa

$4.99
Non Veg Platter

Non Veg Platter

$10.99
Shrimp Til Tikka

Shrimp Til Tikka

$9.99

Soup

Chicken Soup

Chicken Soup

$4.99
Lentil Soup

Lentil Soup

$3.99
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$3.99

Bread

Cheese Naan

Cheese Naan

$2.99
Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$2.99
Naan

Naan

$1.99

Tandoori

Chicken Malai Kebab

Chicken Malai Kebab

$13.99
Chicken Sheekh Kebab

Chicken Sheekh Kebab

$12.99
Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$13.99
Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka

$14.99
Lamb Boti Kebab

Lamb Boti Kebab

$14.99
Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$18.99
Lamb Sheekh Kebab

Lamb Sheekh Kebab

$13.99
Special Tandoori Mix Grill

Special Tandoori Mix Grill

$19.99
Tandoor Chicken

Tandoor Chicken

$11.99
Tandoori Paneer

Tandoori Paneer

$11.99
Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$14.99

Rice

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$11.99
Chicken Tikka Biryani

Chicken Tikka Biryani

$13.99
Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$13.99
Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$14.99
Shrimp Biryani

Shrimp Biryani

$14.99
Goat Biryani

Goat Biryani

$15.99
Kashmiri Polau

Kashmiri Polau

$11.99
Chef Special Biryani

Chef Special Biryani

$16.99

Main Course

Chicken

Chicken

$12.99
Shrimp

Shrimp

$13.99
Salmon

Salmon

$14.99
Seabass

Seabass

$14.99
Lamb

Lamb

$14.99
Goat

Goat

$14.99

Vegetarian Specialties

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99
Saag

Saag

$10.99
Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$10.99
Bhindi Masala

Bhindi Masala

$10.99
Tarka Dal

Tarka Dal

$10.99
Dal Makhani

Dal Makhani

$11.99
Baingan Bartha

Baingan Bartha

$11.99
Navaratan Korma

Navaratan Korma

$12.99
Aloo Palak

Aloo Palak

$11.99
Chana Saag

Chana Saag

$11.99
Palak Paneer

Palak Paneer

$11.99
Paneer Makhani

Paneer Makhani

$11.99
Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$12.99
Mix Vegetable Curry

Mix Vegetable Curry

$10.99
Mutter Paneer

Mutter Paneer

$11.99
Karahi Paneer

Karahi Paneer

$11.99
Mutter Mushroom Curry

Mutter Mushroom Curry

$11.99
Shahi Paneer

Shahi Paneer

$11.99
Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Sides & Sauces

Basmati Rice

Basmati Rice

$1.99
Brown Rice

Brown Rice

$1.99
Makhani Sauce

Makhani Sauce

$3.99
Kurry Sauce

Kurry Sauce

$3.99
KS Chili Sauce

KS Chili Sauce

$3.99
Mint Sauce

Mint Sauce

$0.99

Tamarind Sauce

$0.99

Dessert

Gulab Jamon

Gulab Jamon

$2.99
Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

$2.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$2.99

Cheesecake

$2.99

Ice Cream & Shake

Mango Ice Cream

Mango Ice Cream

$3.99
Mango Shake

Mango Shake

$4.99
Chikoo Sapota Ice Cream

Chikoo Sapota Ice Cream

$3.99
Chikoo Sapota Shake

Chikoo Sapota Shake

$4.99
Mali-Kulfi Ice Cream

Mali-Kulfi Ice Cream

$3.99
Mali-Kulfi Ice Cream Shake

Mali-Kulfi Ice Cream Shake

$4.99
Kesar Pesta Saffron Ice Cream

Kesar Pesta Saffron Ice Cream

$3.99
Kesar Pesta Saffron Shake

Kesar Pesta Saffron Shake

$4.99

Meat Entrees

Chicken Karahi

$8.99

Kofta Kurry

$8.99

Chicken Briyani

$9.99

Chicken Tikka Masala

$8.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$8.99

Lamb Rogan Josh

$10.99

Shrimp Kurry

$11.99

Tandoori Chicken

$9.99

Chicken Tikka

$9.99

Veggie Entrees

Mali Kofta

$9.99

Channa Masala

$9.99

Palak Paneer

$9.99

Paneer Tikka Masala

$9.99

Dal Makhani

$9.99

Drinks

Mango Lassi

$2.99

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Ginger ale

$1.99

Fanta

$1.99

Honest Tea

$2.99

Combo

Dessert + Drink

$3.99

Cold Drinks

Soda

Soda

$2.49
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$1.99
Iced Green Tea

Iced Green Tea

$1.99
Unsweetened Iced Tea

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$1.99
Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.99
Lassi

Lassi

$3.99
Masaledar Iced Tea

Masaledar Iced Tea

$2.99

Water Bottle

$1.49

Hot Drinks

Nescafe Coffee

Nescafe Coffee

$1.99
Green Hot Tea

Green Hot Tea

$1.99
Masala Chai

Masala Chai

$1.99

Appetizer

Veggie Samosa

$3.99

Mix Pakora

$4.99

Chat Papri

$4.99

Gobi Munchurian

$8.99

Samosa Chat

$6.99

Paneer Pakora

$6.99

Meat Samosa

$4.99

Chicken Pakora

$6.99

Chili Chicken

$8.99

Fish Pakora

$9.99

Indian Wings

$10.99

Soup

Lentil Soup

$3.99

Tomato Soup

$3.99

Chicken Soup

$4.99

Breads

Naan

$1.99

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Onion Naan

$2.99

Keema Naan

$3.99

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Coconut Naan

$3.99

Garlic Cheese Naan

$4.99

Roti

$1.99

Peswary Naan

$3.99

Cream Cheese Naan

$4.99

Tandoori

Tandoori Paneer

$11.99

Tandoori Chicken

$11.99

Chicken Tikka

$13.99

Chicken Mali Kabob

$13.99

Chicken Kabob

$12.99

Fish Tikki

$14.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$14.99

Rice

Veggie Briyani

$11.99

Chicken Tikka Briyani

$13.99

Chicken Briyani

$13.99

Lamb Briyani

$14.99

Shrimp Briyani

$14.99

Chef Special Briyani

$16.99

Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala Full

$12.99

Chicken Makhani Full

$12.99

Chicken Curry Full

$12.99

Chicken Vindaloo Full

$12.99

Chicken Sagg Full

$12.99

Chicken Korma Full

$12.99

Chicken Karahi Full

$12.99

Chicken Coconut Full

$12.99

Chicken Rogan Josh Full

$12.99

Lamb

Lamb Tikka Masala Full

$14.99

Lamb Makhani Full

$14.99

Lamb Curry Full

$14.99

Lamb Vindaloo Full

$14.99

Lamb Sagg Full

$14.99

Lamb Korma Full

$14.99

Lamb Karahi Full

$14.99

Lamb Rogan Josh Full

$14.99

Shrimp

Shrimp Tikka Masala Full

$14.99

Shrimp Makhani Full

$14.99

Shrimp Curry Full

$14.99

Shrimp Vindaloo Full

$14.99

Shrimp Sagg Full

$14.99

Shrimp Korma Full

$14.99

Shrimp Karahi Full

$14.99

Shrimp Coconut Full

$14.99

Salmon

Salmon Tikka Masala

$14.99

Salmon Makhani

$14.99

Salmon Vindaloo

$14.99

Salmon Korma

$14.99

Salmon Curry

$14.99

Salmon Coconut

$14.99

Veggie Entrees

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.99

Sagg

$10.99

Chana Masala

$10.99

Bhindi Masala

$10.99

Tarka Dal

$10.99

Dal Makhani

$11.99

Bangan Bartha

$11.99

Narvatan Korma

$12.99

Chana Sagg

$11.99

Palak Paneer

$11.99

Paneer Makhani

$11.99

Mali Kofta

$12.99

Veggie Curry

$10.99

Aloo Gobi

$11.99

Karahi Paneer

$11.99

Accompaniments

Raita

$1.99

Mango Pickles

$1.99

Onion Chutney

$1.99

Mango Chutney

$1.99

Desserts

Gulub Jamon

$3.99

Ras Mali

$4.99

Rice Pudding

$3.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2015 East Moyasing Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Directions

Gallery
Kurry Shack image
Kurry Shack image
Kurry Shack image
Kurry Shack image

Map
More near Philadelphia
Society Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Rittenhouse Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)
Spring Garden
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Kensington
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Penn Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Market East
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown Village
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Queen Village
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
