Küsan Uyghur Cuisine

1516 N 4th Street

San Jose, CA 95112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Big Plate Chicken
Lamb Kebab (2 Skewers)
Samsa (2 piece per serve)

Kusan Starter

Uyghur Food Starters Combo

Uyghur Food Starters Combo

$37.95+

Uyghur Food Starters Combo includes our Big Plate Chicken, Samsa, Lamb Kebab, and Uyghur Salad for those who first try out Uyghur Food and our unique flavors with great value.

Uyghur Food For Vegetarian Combo

Uyghur Food For Vegetarian Combo

$26.95

Uyghur Food for Vegetarian Starter Combo includes our Noodles with Tomato Egg, Shredded Tofu with Sauce, Naan, and Amina Yogurt for Vegetarians who wants to first try out Uyghur Food and our Central Asian flavors with the great value.

Uyghur Food For Gluten-Free Combo

Uyghur Food For Gluten-Free Combo

$29.95

Uyghur Food for Gluten-free Starter Combo includes our Polo with Salad, Lamb Kebabs, and Eggplant with Mashed Garlic for Gluten-free diet who wants to try out Uyghur Food, and our unique Central Asian flavors with the great value.

Uyghur Lamb Chops Combo

Uyghur Lamb Chops Combo

$18.99+

Uyghur Lamb Chops Combo includes our Lamb Chops, Naan, and Salad for you, to try out the unique flavors of basin culture of Central Asia with a more than 20% discounted price.

Special Product

Kusan Chili Sauce

Kusan Chili Sauce

$7.95+

Our chili sauce originated from my grandma, created with all-natural ingredients using traditional Uyghur practices. You will enjoy bright colors and bold flavors in each bite to ignite your taste buds. Ingredients include Red Pepper Flakes, Soybean Oil, Sesame Seeds, Chili Powder, Onion Powder, and Salt.

Appetizers & Salads

Uyghur Salad

Uyghur Salad

$6.99

Tomato, Onion, Green pepper, Coriander, Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Vinegar (Vegan Food, Gluten free)

Cucumber Salad

Cucumber Salad

$6.99

Cucumber, Cilantro, Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Vinegar. (Vegan Food, Gluten free)

Shredded Tofu With Sauce

Shredded Tofu With Sauce

$7.99

Shredded Tofu, Cilantro, and Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Chili oil, Prickly pepper oil. (Vegan Food, Gluten Free)

Eggplant With Mashed Garlic

Eggplant With Mashed Garlic

$8.99

Eggplant, Garlic, Cilantro, Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Prickly pepper oil, Chili oil, Garlic water (Vegan Food, Gluten Free)

Sliced Beef With Sauce

Sliced Beef With Sauce

$9.50

Sliced beef, Green onion, Cilantro, Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Chili oil, Prickly pepper oil (Gluten Free)

Samsa (2 piece per serve)

Samsa (2 piece per serve)

$6.95

Flour, Beef and Onions, Black peppers, Salt, and Sesame (Two piece per serve)

Cold Chili Chicken

Cold Chili Chicken

$9.50

Chicken, Onion, Cilantro, Dry red pepper, Salt, Sesame oil, Chili oil, Prickly pepper oil. (Gluten Free)

Uyghur Specialties

Big Plate Chicken

Big Plate Chicken

$19.95+

Chicken (Bone-in), Potato, Green pepper, Garlic, Dry red pepper, and house spices, served with flat wheat flour noodles.

Uyghur Lamb Wraps

Uyghur Lamb Wraps

$13.95

Lamb, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, home-made Yogurt wrapped with Naan bread.

Uyghur Chicken Wraps

Uyghur Chicken Wraps

$12.95

Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, home-made Yogurt wrapped with Naan bread.

Polo

Polo

$15.95

Rice, Carrot, Green onion, Cotton oil, Quail eggs, Shredded Lamb & Beef, Served with Uyghur Salad or Yogurt. (Gluten Free)

Laghman

Laghman

$16.50

Hand-pulled noodles, Lamb, Cabbage, Potatoes, Tomato, Green onion, Green Pepper, and Black Fungi. (Choose spicy level: No spicy, Spicy, Extra spicy)

Braised Lamb Shank With Naan

Braised Lamb Shank With Naan

$22.95

Lamb Shank, Naan bread, Asparagus, Cilantro and decorated with White Sesame and Sliced dry red pepper.

Flat Noodle

Flat Noodle

$3.00

Flat wheat flour noodles

Uyghur Kebab

Lamb Kebab (2 Skewers)

Lamb Kebab (2 Skewers)

$8.95

Lamb, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Serve two skewers per order) (Gluten free)

Chicken Kebab (2 Skewers)

Chicken Kebab (2 Skewers)

$8.00

Chicken, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Serve two skewers per order) (Gluten free)

Lamb Chops

Lamb Chops

$14.95+

Lamb chops, Cumin, Chili powder and Italian season. (Gluten free)

Naan

Naan

$2.50

Naan bread, Cumin, and Chili powder. (Vegan)

Noodles

Beef Noodles Soup

Beef Noodles Soup

$13.95

Wheat flour Noodles, Beef, Green onion, Chives, Cilantro, Chili oil, and White radish

Chicken Noodles Soup

Chicken Noodles Soup

$12.95

Wheat flour Noodles, Chicken, Green onion, Chives, Cilantro, Chili oil, and White radish

Beef Noodles With Sauce

Beef Noodles With Sauce

$13.95

Wheat flour noodles, Beef, Cucumber, Sprout, and Cilantro, Chili oil and House sauces.

Noodles With Sauce

Noodles With Sauce

$10.95

Wheat flour noodles, Cucumber, Sprout, and Cilantro, Chili oil and House sauces. (Vegan)

Noodles With Diced Eggplant And Potato

Noodles With Diced Eggplant And Potato

$12.95

Wheat flour noodles, Potato, Eggplant, Tomato, and Green onion (Vegan)

Noodles With Tomato Egg Sauce

Noodles With Tomato Egg Sauce

$12.95

Wheat flour noodles, Eggs, Tomato, Green onion. (Vegetarian)

Dessert

Homemade Amine Yogurt

Homemade Amine Yogurt

$5.95

Home-made Yogurt, Almond and Honey (Vegetarian)

Bakali

Bakali

$6.50

Uyghur sweet dessert, walnut, condensed milk

KAT-KAT

KAT-KAT

$6.50

Uyghur sweet dessert, Honey, Home-made Yogurt and Almond (Vegetarian)

Baklava

Baklava

$4.95

Sweet dessert pastry made of layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and sweetened and held together with honey (Vegetarian)

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$6.95

Mixture of soft, fresh cheese, eggs, and sugar

Apricot Samsa

Apricot Samsa

$6.95

Homemade Uyghur sweet dessert, filling with Apricot (Two pieces per serve) (Vegetarian)

Drinks

Uyghur Special Milk Tea

Uyghur Special Milk Tea

$5.50

Made with milk, black tea, butter, cream, and salt. (Hot)

Dogap

Dogap

$5.50

Made with Yogurt, Milk, and Lemon juice. (Served Sweet or Sour version)

Honey and Lemon Tea

Honey and Lemon Tea

$4.50

Made with Black tea, Honey, and Lemon (Served with Hot or Cold)

Soda

Soda

$2.00

Choose Coke or Diet Coke or Sprite

Bottle Water

$2.00

Beer

Corona

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Tsingtao

$6.00Out of stock

Heineken

$5.00

Non-Alcoholic Beer

Heineken 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer

Heineken 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00

A bottle of Heineken 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer

Budweiser 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer

Budweiser 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer

$6.00Out of stock

A Bottle of Budweiser 0.0% Non-Alcoholic Beer

Stella Artois Liberté 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer

Stella Artois Liberté 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer

$6.00Out of stock

A Bottle of Stella Artois Liberté 0.0% Alcohol Free Beer

Combo Selections

Designed explicitly for teams of three or more, you can order affordable Uyghur food for your teammates, groups, family events, or gatherings. Our Combo menu is only available for online orders and requires placing order 4 hours in advance.
Lamb Shank & Polo Combo

Lamb Shank & Polo Combo

$74.85

Include one Lamb Shank, Polo, Salads, Yogurt, and Quail Egg for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)

Lamb Kebab & Polo Combo

Lamb Kebab & Polo Combo

$53.85

Include two skewers of Lamb Kebab, Polo, Salads, Yogurt & Quail Eggs for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)

Lamb Kebab & Samsa Combo

Lamb Kebab & Samsa Combo

$53.85

Include two skewers of Lamb Kebab, two pieces of Samsa, Salads, and Yogurt for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)

Lamb Kebab & Naan Combo

Lamb Kebab & Naan Combo

$53.85

Include two skewers of Lamb Kebab, two pieces of Naan, Salads, and Yogurt for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)

Big Plate Chicken with Noodles

Big Plate Chicken with Noodles

$53.85

Include a portion of Big Plate Chicken (Bone-in chicken, potatoes, green peppers) and noodles for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)

Uyghur Lamb Wraps

Uyghur Lamb Wraps

$32.85

Lamb, Tomato, Onion, Green Pepper, and homemade Yogurt wrapped with Naan bread for each person, starting from three-person per order.

Naan & Salads Combo

Naan & Salads Combo

$29.85

Include three Naan, Salads, and Yogurt for each person, starting from three-person per order. (Required placing the order at least 4 hours in advance)

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Enjoy the great taste of Uyghur cuisine, Halal, and Central Asian style, presented by Küsan, in the heart of Silicon Valley.

1516 N 4th Street, San Jose, CA 95112

