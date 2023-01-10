Kushala Sip Coffee House Chelsea
No reviews yet
140 Pearl Street
#1
Chelsea, MA 02150
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Espresso
Kushala Mocha hot
Our signature drink, medium roast espresso, white chocolate sauce and caramel sauce.
White Mocha hot
Espresso, White chocolate sauce, and milk of your choice.
Caffe Mocha hot
Espresso, Dark Chocolate Sauce and milk of your choice.
Vanilla Latte hot
Steamed Milk with Espresso and Vanilla.
Caffe Latte hot
Our traditional medium roast, espresso lattes, are perfect for any time of the day. Add any flavor of your choice or as is. Delicious any way.
Cappuccino
Traditional Espresso Cappuccino with foamed milk.
Italian Style Cap
Double espresso, small size cappuccino. Stronger than our small size cappuccino with one espresso shot.
Americano hot
Espresso with hot water
Hot Peppermint White Mocha
Enjoy the holiday cheer with our new Gingerbread White Mocha Hot espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Gingerbread syrup, and steamed milk.
Hot Gingerbread White Mocha
Enjoy the holiday cheer with our new Gingerbread White Mocha Hot espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Gingerbread syrup, and steamed milk.
Espresso
Medium Roast - Our signature Armando’s blend. Nutty and Creamy tone.
Espresso Breve
Double espresso with 3 oz of steamed half & half cream.
Espresso con Panna
Double espresso with a dollop of whipped cream on top.
Espresso Cortado
Double espresso with 3 oz of steamed milk.
Espresso Macchiato
Double espresso, with a dollop of steamed milk.
Alternative Hot Beverages
Brewed Coffee (drip coffee)
Drip Coffee - Colombian Dark Roast bean from Crimson Cup, if not available, we brew the Signature Armando's blend from our roaster Crimson Cup
Chai Latte
Steamed Milk, and Oregon Chai Tea concentrate.
Hot Chocolate
Made with our signature Hot Chocolate Freeze powder and steamed foam milk.
Hot Green Tea Matcha
Steamed milk,Green Tea matcha powder, and Vanilla, with honey on top.
Hot Milk/Steamer
For steamer, add a flavor
Over Ice
Iced Kushala Mocha
Our Signature drink, made with cold brew, white chocolate sauce and caramel sauce, plus milk of your choice.
Over Ice New Orleans Cold Brew
Dark Roast cold brew, infused with chicory root on the roasting process, sweetened with pure cane and topped with H&H cream or any other dairy of your choice.
Iced White Mocha
Cold brew, White Chocolate sauce and Milk of your choice.
Iced Caffe Mocha
Cold Brew, Dark Chocolate Sauce and Milk of your choice.
Ice Vanilla Latte
Cold brew, Vanilla flavor, and milk of your choice over ice.
Iced Caffe Latte
Cold Brew and Milk of your choice over ice.
Iced Coffee
Our popular Cold Brew coffee over ice. Brewed for 18 to 24 hours. Smooth and highly caffeinated. Drink it black, or with milk or non-dairy of your choice
Espresso Over Ice
Medium - 2 espresso shots on ice Large - 3 espresso Shots on ice Quad - Select Large with an extra shot.
Iced Americano
Espresso + Cold water over ice
Nitro Cocktail
Nitrogen Infused Cold Brew, with Half & Half and a flavor of your choice.
CB Nitro
Our popular Nitrogen infused cold brew, smooth and highly caffeinated. We brew two different types of light roast for 24 hours, a single origin Guatemalan bean, and Ethiopian bean.
Iced Peppermint White Mocha
Enjoy the holiday cheers with our traditional peppermint white mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Peppermint, and milk
Iced Gingerbread White Mocha
Enjoy the holiday cheers with our new Gingerbread White Mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Gingerbread, and milk
Ice Chai Latte
Oregon Chai concentrate, and milk of your choice over ice
Iced Green Tea Matcha
Japanese Green Tea Matcha powder, Vanilla flavor and milk of your choice. Drizzle of honey on top.
Italian Soda
Sparkling water over ice and the flavor of your choice.
Frozen/Blended
Frozen Green Tea Matcha
Blended Japanese Green Tea Matcha powder, Vanilla flavor, and drizzle of honey on top.
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Our Signature Hot Chocolate Freeze, blended with milk.
Frozen Kushala Mocha
Blended signature drink, made with Cold Brew, White Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, and Milk or non-dairy substitute of your choice.
Frozen Vanilla Creme
Blended Vanilla and milk. Taste like Ice cream!
Fruit Smoothie
New Wholesome Fruit Smoothies. Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, Mixed Berries, Mango, Nutty Spinach Matcha. Add a booster of Protein, Chia seeds, Granola, Almond or Peanut Butter.
Frozen Cafe Latte
Blended Cold Brew coffee and milk of your choice.
Frozen Caffe Mocha
Blended Cold Brew coffee, dark chocolate sauce, and milk of your choice.
Frozen Chai Latte
Blended Oregon Chai Tea concentrate
Frozen Vanilla Latte
Blended Cold Brew coffee, vanilla flavor, and milk of your choice.
Frozen White Mocha
Blended Cold Brew coffee, white chocolate sauce, and milk of your choice.
Protein Shake
Frozen Peppermint White Mocha
Enjoy the holiday cheers with our traditional peppermint white mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Peppermint, and milk
Frozen Gingerbread White Mocha
Enjoy the holiday cheers with our traditional peppermint white mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Gingerbread syrup, and milk
Tea
Org Green Iced Tea
Our organic Iced Green and Black teas, are excellent refreshers, any time of the day. Shake it Up with any of our Fruit Innovation flavored syrups. Or, add a piece of fresh lemon. You are gonna love it!
Org Black Iced Tea
Loose Leaf Tea Hot
Hot London Fog
Aromatic Earl Grey Lavender + sweet vanilla syrup + 3 oz steamed milk of your choice. Hot or Iced both delicious.
Over Ice London Fog
Aromatic Earl Grey Lavender + sweet vanilla syrup + 3 oz steamed milk of your choice. Hot or Iced both delicious.
COFFEE BEANS
BRAZIL BOURBON
12 oz bag Tasting notes: Fruity with low acidity. Light to medium body. Recomended brewing method: French press, chemex and V60.
COSTA RICAN TARRAZU
12 oz bag Tasting notes: Hints of dark chocolate, nut, and fruit. Subdued, low-tone acidity, delicate, syrupy mouth feel. Clean aftertaste. Recomended brewing method: French press, chemex and V60.
MEXICO, LA PLUMA DE LACHAO
12 oz bag Tasting notes: Sweet Cream, Vanilla, Lychee. Recomended brewing method: French press, chemex and V60.
Armando's Blend Coffee Bag 12 OZ
Medium Roast Kushala's Signature blend
Breakfast Sandwiches
EGG+Cheese
You choice of bread and cheese, plus any additional filling of your choice.
Bacon Egg & Cheese
One of our most popular hot pressed breakfast sandwiches, served over English Muffin, Bagels, White and Multigrain bread, or Croissant. Made with egg patty and American cheese; or choose from any of our cheese alternatives. Add the fillings of your choice. Avocado, Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, etc. Your call!
Sausage,Egg&Cheese
Pork sausage patty, with you choice of cheese, bread and any additional fillings of your choice.
Ham Egg & Cheese
Deli sliced ham, with your choice of bread, cheese, plus any extra fillings.
Turkey Egg & Cheese
Deli slice turkey, with your choice of bread, cheese, plus any extra fillings.
Bagel/Toast
Your choice of bread, with cream cheese or butter
Açai Bowl
16 oz Acai, fruit of your choice, granola, and coconut. Made with acai puree, banana, and almond milk. Topped with the fruit of your choice, granola, coconut and honey.
Yogurt & Blueberries w/granola
7.5 OZ Greek Non Fat Yogurt (using temporarily vanilla greek yogurt) + 2 oz Blueberries and + Granola
Oatmeal Cup
Oats, cashews, almonds mix.
Egg Avocado Toast
Avocado, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese on your choice of multigrain or white bread.
Lunch Sandwiches & Salads
The Kushala
Chicken, Walnut, Cranberry Salad over the bread of your choice, or get rid of the bread and get it over a tossed salad. All our lunch sandwiches come with chips, or apple on the side. Add any fillings of your choice.
The Greek Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken wrap marinated with olive oil and roasted garlic herbs, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and greek dressing. Add any extra-fillings of your choice.
The Healthy Chicken
Grilled Chicken breast marinated with olive oil and roasted garlic herbs. Choose your bread, and fillings. Keep it healthy!
The Stoneham
Your choice of three meets, or all of them. It comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and cheese of your choice.
The Veggie
Marinated in herbs and olive oil portobello mushroom, avocado, tomato, lettuce and onion on your choice of bread
Grilled Chicken over Greek Salad
Grilled chicken breast, marinated with olive oil and herb spices. Choose from Greek, Creamy Italian and Balsamic dressings, with a piece of pita bread. And choose a side of chips or apple.
Grilled Chicken over Tossed Salad
Pair any of our drinks and sandwiches with our small Greek Salad. Choose from Greek, Creamy Italian and Balsamic dressings, with a piece of pita bread. And choose a side of chips or apple.
Greek Salad
Pair any of our drinks and sandwiches with our small Greek Salad. Choose from Greek, Creamy Italian and Balsamic dressings, with a piece of pita bread. And choose a side of chips or apple.
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, Dressing of your choice. Chips or apple on the side.
Egg Avocado Toast
Avocado, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese on your choice of multigrain or white bread.
Pastry
Almond Croissant
One of our most popular croissants. Made daily by Danish Pastry House. Try also, our chocolate croissant, spinach ricotta, or the classic plain butter croissant. Delicious with any coffee!
Chocolate Croissant
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Plain Croissant
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Spinach Croissant
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Muffin - Blueberry
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Muffin - Almond Rasberry
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Muffin - Chocolate Chip
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Scone - Mixed Berries
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Scone - Chocolate Chip
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Cookie - Chocolate Chip
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Cookie - Double Chocolate
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Cookie - Oatmeal Raisin
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Cookie - Peanut Butter
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Cookie - Toffee
Baked daily by Danish Pastry House
Gluten Free
Banana Mini Bread GF
Blueberry Muffin GF
Butter Scotch Blondie GF
Toasted Coconut Mini Bread GF
Chocolate Brownie GF
Cinnamon Donut GF
Chocolate Whoopie Pie GF
Chocolate sugard Donut GF
Sugar Donut GF
Cranberry Orange Scone GF
Dog Treat Cookie - Gluten Free Banana Peanut Butter
All natural dog treat.
Dog Treat Cookie - Gluten Free Original Flavor
All natural dog treat. Pumpkin, GF flour, Honey & Cinnamon.
Oatmeal Cranberry (3 count pack) GF
GF Oatmeal Cranberry (3 count pack)
Rice Crispy Square treat GF
Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin
Banana Muffin Vegan
Sides
Other
DASANI WATER
16 to 20 oz bottle
SMART WATER
Sparkling Water
Minute Maid Juice
Cereal Cup
Lucky Charms
Peanut Butter Cup
Chips/Popcorn
Assorted options depending on availability. Add a note with a couple of your choices.<br/>- Potato Chips, Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos, BBQ chips, Cool Ranch Doritos, Skinny PopCorn
Trident
Box of Coffee To Go
Box of Drip coffee - 8 small cups of 12 oz. Comes with creamer, sugar, cups, lids, stir sticks, napkins, sleeves.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Specialty Coffee House, serving Espresso, Cold Brew, Teas, Smoothies, Breakfast and Lunch items, pastries, acai bowls, and more.
140 Pearl Street, #1, Chelsea, MA 02150