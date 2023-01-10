Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kushala Sip Coffee House Chelsea

review star

No reviews yet

140 Pearl Street

#1

Chelsea, MA 02150

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg & Cheese
Sausage,Egg&Cheese
The Healthy Chicken

Espresso

Kushala Mocha hot

$5.35+

Our signature drink, medium roast espresso, white chocolate sauce and caramel sauce.

White Mocha hot

$4.95+

Espresso, White chocolate sauce, and milk of your choice.

Caffe Mocha hot

Caffe Mocha hot

$4.95+

Espresso, Dark Chocolate Sauce and milk of your choice.

Vanilla Latte hot

$4.95+

Steamed Milk with Espresso and Vanilla.

Caffe Latte hot

Caffe Latte hot

$4.10+

Our traditional medium roast, espresso lattes, are perfect for any time of the day. Add any flavor of your choice or as is. Delicious any way.

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Traditional Espresso Cappuccino with foamed milk.

Italian Style Cap

Italian Style Cap

$4.80

Double espresso, small size cappuccino. Stronger than our small size cappuccino with one espresso shot.

Americano hot

$3.05+

Espresso with hot water

Hot Peppermint White Mocha

Hot Peppermint White Mocha

$5.35+

Enjoy the holiday cheer with our new Gingerbread White Mocha Hot espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Gingerbread syrup, and steamed milk.

Hot Gingerbread White Mocha

Hot Gingerbread White Mocha

$5.35+

Enjoy the holiday cheer with our new Gingerbread White Mocha Hot espresso, White Chocolate Sauce, Gingerbread syrup, and steamed milk.

Espresso

$3.00+

Medium Roast - Our signature Armando’s blend. Nutty and Creamy tone.

Espresso Breve

$4.55

Double espresso with 3 oz of steamed half & half cream.

Espresso con Panna

$4.20

Double espresso with a dollop of whipped cream on top.

Espresso Cortado

$4.45

Double espresso with 3 oz of steamed milk.

Espresso Macchiato

$4.20

Double espresso, with a dollop of steamed milk.

Alternative Hot Beverages

Brewed Coffee (drip coffee)

Brewed Coffee (drip coffee)

$2.95+

Drip Coffee - Colombian Dark Roast bean from Crimson Cup, if not available, we brew the Signature Armando's blend from our roaster Crimson Cup

Chai Latte

$4.65+

Steamed Milk, and Oregon Chai Tea concentrate.

Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Made with our signature Hot Chocolate Freeze powder and steamed foam milk.

Hot Green Tea Matcha

$4.25+

Steamed milk,Green Tea matcha powder, and Vanilla, with honey on top.

Hot Milk/Steamer

$3.75+

For steamer, add a flavor

Over Ice

Iced Kushala Mocha

$6.50+

Our Signature drink, made with cold brew, white chocolate sauce and caramel sauce, plus milk of your choice.

Over Ice New Orleans Cold Brew

Over Ice New Orleans Cold Brew

$6.25+

Dark Roast cold brew, infused with chicory root on the roasting process, sweetened with pure cane and topped with H&H cream or any other dairy of your choice.

Iced White Mocha

$6.00+

Cold brew, White Chocolate sauce and Milk of your choice.

Iced Caffe Mocha

$6.00+

Cold Brew, Dark Chocolate Sauce and Milk of your choice.

Ice Vanilla Latte

$5.95+

Cold brew, Vanilla flavor, and milk of your choice over ice.

Iced Caffe Latte

Iced Caffe Latte

$5.10+

Cold Brew and Milk of your choice over ice.

Iced Coffee

$3.80+

Our popular Cold Brew coffee over ice. Brewed for 18 to 24 hours. Smooth and highly caffeinated. Drink it black, or with milk or non-dairy of your choice

Espresso Over Ice

$4.30+

Medium - 2 espresso shots on ice Large - 3 espresso Shots on ice Quad - Select Large with an extra shot.

Iced Americano

$4.00+

Espresso + Cold water over ice

Nitro Cocktail

$6.50Out of stock

Nitrogen Infused Cold Brew, with Half & Half and a flavor of your choice.

CB Nitro

CB Nitro

$5.25Out of stock

Our popular Nitrogen infused cold brew, smooth and highly caffeinated. We brew two different types of light roast for 24 hours, a single origin Guatemalan bean, and Ethiopian bean.

Iced Peppermint White Mocha

$6.50+

Enjoy the holiday cheers with our traditional peppermint white mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Peppermint, and milk

Iced Gingerbread White Mocha

$6.50+

Enjoy the holiday cheers with our new Gingerbread White Mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Gingerbread, and milk

Ice Chai Latte

$5.50+

Oregon Chai concentrate, and milk of your choice over ice

Iced Green Tea Matcha

$5.25+

Japanese Green Tea Matcha powder, Vanilla flavor and milk of your choice. Drizzle of honey on top.

Italian Soda

$3.60+

Sparkling water over ice and the flavor of your choice.

Frozen/Blended

Frozen Green Tea Matcha

$5.90+

Blended Japanese Green Tea Matcha powder, Vanilla flavor, and drizzle of honey on top.

Frozen Hot Chocolate

$6.30+

Our Signature Hot Chocolate Freeze, blended with milk.

Frozen Kushala Mocha

Frozen Kushala Mocha

$6.65+

Blended signature drink, made with Cold Brew, White Chocolate Sauce, Caramel Sauce, and Milk or non-dairy substitute of your choice.

Frozen Vanilla Creme

$5.90+

Blended Vanilla and milk. Taste like Ice cream!

Fruit Smoothie

Fruit Smoothie

$6.85+

New Wholesome Fruit Smoothies. Strawberry, Strawberry Banana, Mixed Berries, Mango, Nutty Spinach Matcha. Add a booster of Protein, Chia seeds, Granola, Almond or Peanut Butter.

Frozen Cafe Latte

$5.40+

Blended Cold Brew coffee and milk of your choice.

Frozen Caffe Mocha

$6.25+

Blended Cold Brew coffee, dark chocolate sauce, and milk of your choice.

Frozen Chai Latte

$5.50+

Blended Oregon Chai Tea concentrate

Frozen Vanilla Latte

$6.05+

Blended Cold Brew coffee, vanilla flavor, and milk of your choice.

Frozen White Mocha

$6.25+

Blended Cold Brew coffee, white chocolate sauce, and milk of your choice.

Protein Shake

$7.00+
Frozen Peppermint White Mocha

Frozen Peppermint White Mocha

$6.65+

Enjoy the holiday cheers with our traditional peppermint white mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Peppermint, and milk

Frozen Gingerbread White Mocha

Frozen Gingerbread White Mocha

$6.65+

Enjoy the holiday cheers with our traditional peppermint white mocha! Cold Brew, White Chocolate, Gingerbread syrup, and milk

Tea

Org Green Iced Tea

$2.85+

Our organic Iced Green and Black teas, are excellent refreshers, any time of the day. Shake it Up with any of our Fruit Innovation flavored syrups. Or, add a piece of fresh lemon. You are gonna love it!

Org Black Iced Tea

$2.85+

Loose Leaf Tea Hot

$4.15

Hot London Fog

$5.05+

Aromatic Earl Grey Lavender + sweet vanilla syrup + 3 oz steamed milk of your choice. Hot or Iced both delicious.

Over Ice London Fog

$5.05+

Aromatic Earl Grey Lavender + sweet vanilla syrup + 3 oz steamed milk of your choice. Hot or Iced both delicious.

COFFEE BEANS

BRAZIL BOURBON

$16.00Out of stock

12 oz bag Tasting notes: Fruity with low acidity. Light to medium body. Recomended brewing method: French press, chemex and V60.

COSTA RICAN TARRAZU

$16.00Out of stock

12 oz bag Tasting notes: Hints of dark chocolate, nut, and fruit. Subdued, low-tone acidity, delicate, syrupy mouth feel. Clean aftertaste. Recomended brewing method: French press, chemex and V60.

MEXICO, LA PLUMA DE LACHAO

$16.00

12 oz bag Tasting notes: Sweet Cream, Vanilla, Lychee. Recomended brewing method: French press, chemex and V60.

Armando's Blend Coffee Bag 12 OZ

$14.95Out of stock

Medium Roast Kushala's Signature blend

Breakfast Sandwiches

EGG+Cheese

EGG+Cheese

$5.95

You choice of bread and cheese, plus any additional filling of your choice.

Bacon Egg & Cheese

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.75

One of our most popular hot pressed breakfast sandwiches, served over English Muffin, Bagels, White and Multigrain bread, or Croissant. Made with egg patty and American cheese; or choose from any of our cheese alternatives. Add the fillings of your choice. Avocado, Jalapeno, Hot Sauce, etc. Your call!

Sausage,Egg&Cheese

Sausage,Egg&Cheese

$6.75

Pork sausage patty, with you choice of cheese, bread and any additional fillings of your choice.

Ham Egg & Cheese

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Deli sliced ham, with your choice of bread, cheese, plus any extra fillings.

Turkey Egg & Cheese

Turkey Egg & Cheese

$6.50

Deli slice turkey, with your choice of bread, cheese, plus any extra fillings.

Bagel/Toast

$3.65

Your choice of bread, with cream cheese or butter

Açai Bowl

Açai Bowl

$12.00

16 oz Acai, fruit of your choice, granola, and coconut. Made with acai puree, banana, and almond milk. Topped with the fruit of your choice, granola, coconut and honey.

Yogurt & Blueberries w/granola

Yogurt & Blueberries w/granola

$5.25

7.5 OZ Greek Non Fat Yogurt (using temporarily vanilla greek yogurt) + 2 oz Blueberries and + Granola

Oatmeal Cup

Oatmeal Cup

$4.65

Oats, cashews, almonds mix.

Egg Avocado Toast

Egg Avocado Toast

$7.00

Avocado, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese on your choice of multigrain or white bread.

Lunch Sandwiches & Salads

The Kushala

The Kushala

$10.50

Chicken, Walnut, Cranberry Salad over the bread of your choice, or get rid of the bread and get it over a tossed salad. All our lunch sandwiches come with chips, or apple on the side. Add any fillings of your choice.

The Greek Chicken Wrap

The Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.25

Grilled Chicken wrap marinated with olive oil and roasted garlic herbs, lettuce, tomato, feta cheese, and greek dressing. Add any extra-fillings of your choice.

The Healthy Chicken

The Healthy Chicken

$10.25

Grilled Chicken breast marinated with olive oil and roasted garlic herbs. Choose your bread, and fillings. Keep it healthy!

The Stoneham

The Stoneham

$9.50

Your choice of three meets, or all of them. It comes with Lettuce, Tomato, Onion and cheese of your choice.

The Veggie

$9.85

Marinated in herbs and olive oil portobello mushroom, avocado, tomato, lettuce and onion on your choice of bread

Grilled Chicken over Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken over Greek Salad

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, marinated with olive oil and herb spices. Choose from Greek, Creamy Italian and Balsamic dressings, with a piece of pita bread. And choose a side of chips or apple.

Grilled Chicken over Tossed Salad

$10.50

Pair any of our drinks and sandwiches with our small Greek Salad. Choose from Greek, Creamy Italian and Balsamic dressings, with a piece of pita bread. And choose a side of chips or apple.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.95

Pair any of our drinks and sandwiches with our small Greek Salad. Choose from Greek, Creamy Italian and Balsamic dressings, with a piece of pita bread. And choose a side of chips or apple.

Tossed Salad

$7.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Carrots, Dressing of your choice. Chips or apple on the side.

Egg Avocado Toast

Egg Avocado Toast

$7.00

Avocado, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese on your choice of multigrain or white bread.

Pastry

Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.50

One of our most popular croissants. Made daily by Danish Pastry House. Try also, our chocolate croissant, spinach ricotta, or the classic plain butter croissant. Delicious with any coffee!

Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$3.95

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Spinach Croissant

Spinach Croissant

$4.50Out of stock

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Muffin - Blueberry

Muffin - Blueberry

$3.75

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Muffin - Almond Rasberry

$3.75

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Muffin - Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$3.50

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Scone - Mixed Berries

Scone - Mixed Berries

$3.75Out of stock

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Scone - Chocolate Chip

$3.75

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

Cookie - Chocolate Chip

$3.50

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Cookie - Double Chocolate

$3.50

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Cookie - Oatmeal Raisin

$3.50

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Cookie - Peanut Butter

$3.50

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Cookie - Toffee

$3.50

Baked daily by Danish Pastry House

Gluten Free

Banana Mini Bread GF

$4.50Out of stock

Blueberry Muffin GF

$4.50Out of stock

Butter Scotch Blondie GF

$4.50Out of stock

Toasted Coconut Mini Bread GF

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Brownie GF

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Donut GF

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Whoopie Pie GF

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate sugard Donut GF

$4.75Out of stock

Sugar Donut GF

$4.50Out of stock

Cranberry Orange Scone GF

$4.75Out of stock

Dog Treat Cookie - Gluten Free Banana Peanut Butter

$4.75Out of stock

All natural dog treat.

Dog Treat Cookie - Gluten Free Original Flavor

$4.75Out of stock

All natural dog treat. Pumpkin, GF flour, Honey &amp; Cinnamon.

Oatmeal Cranberry (3 count pack) GF

$4.50Out of stock

GF Oatmeal Cranberry (3 count pack)

Rice Crispy Square treat GF

$4.50

Banana Chocolate Chip Muffin

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Muffin Vegan

$4.50Out of stock

Sides

Potatoes

Potatoes

$4.00Out of stock

Baked potatoes seasoned with pepper, salt, garlic, paprika and olive oil. 3.5 - 4 oz portion.

Sweet Potates

Sweet Potates

$4.00

Baked potatoes seasoned with pepper, salt, garlic, paprika and olive oil. 3.5 - 4 oz portion.

Other

DASANI WATER

$2.25

16 to 20 oz bottle

SMART WATER

$3.15

Sparkling Water

$2.47

Minute Maid Juice

$3.50

Cereal Cup

$3.50Out of stock

Lucky Charms

Peanut Butter Cup

$1.35Out of stock

Chips/Popcorn

$2.25

Assorted options depending on availability. Add a note with a couple of your choices.<br/>- Potato Chips, Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos, BBQ chips, Cool Ranch Doritos, Skinny PopCorn

Trident

$1.80Out of stock

Box of Coffee To Go

$31.50Out of stock

Box of Drip coffee - 8 small cups of 12 oz. Comes with creamer, sugar, cups, lids, stir sticks, napkins, sleeves.

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Specialty Coffee House, serving Espresso, Cold Brew, Teas, Smoothies, Breakfast and Lunch items, pastries, acai bowls, and more.

Website

Location

140 Pearl Street, #1, Chelsea, MA 02150

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chelsea Station Restaurant Bar & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
105 Everett Ave Chelsea, MA 02150
View restaurantnext
Sebastians - 3070 - Harbour Point
orange starNo Reviews
70 Everett Avenue Chelsea, MA 02150
View restaurantnext
Catrachos Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
140 Broadway Chelsea, MA 02150
View restaurantnext
Floramo's - 213 Everett Ave.
orange starNo Reviews
213 Everett Ave. Chelsea, MA 02150
View restaurantnext
The Shop at Dovetail
orange starNo Reviews
1 First Avenue Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext
Dovetail
orange star4.7 • 31
1 Sixth Street Charlestown, MA 02129
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chelsea

Tambo 22
orange star5.0 • 573
22 Adams Street Chelsea, MA 02150
View restaurantnext
Los Pinos Mexican & Salvadorean Restaurant - Chelsea
orange star4.5 • 151
50 Washington Ave Chelsea, MA 02150
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chelsea
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Revere
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Winthrop
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)
Somerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)
Melrose
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston