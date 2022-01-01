Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Spillover by Lokal

review star

No reviews yet

2911 Grand Ave #400d

Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic
Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich
Bababooey Burger

Apps

Buffalo Cauliflower

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower topped with Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing.

Chips and Salsa

$7.00

House made chips and house made salsa

Citrus Kiss Ceviche

Citrus Kiss Ceviche

$15.00

Local White Fish, Mango, Lemon, Cilantro, Red Onions and Jalapeño. Served with Tortilla Chips.

Fish Dip

Fish Dip

$14.00

House Smoked Salmon Fish Spread, Pretzel Chips and Pickled Vegetables

Florida Alligator Bites

Florida Alligator Bites

$16.00

Fried Alligator with Old Bay. Served with a side of Creamy Garlic and Cocktail Sauce.

Heirloom Tomatoes

Heirloom Tomatoes

$15.00

Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Basil and Danish Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with a side of LoKal Vinaigrette.

Hobo Frito Pie

Hobo Frito Pie

$10.00

Fritos, Chili, Cheddar Cheese, White Onions and Scallions

Juanita's Tortilla Soup

Juanita's Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Chicken, Avocado, Jack and Cheddar Cheese with Tortilla Strips

Snapper Scraps

Snapper Scraps

$14.00

Fried Snapper tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing and Creamy Garlic.

Burgers

Bababooey Burger

$17.00

Brie Cheese, Caramelized Apples and Bacon

Chili Burger

Chili Burger

$17.00

Chili, Jack Cheese and White Onion

The Classic

$17.00

Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard and Mayonnaise

Frita By Kush

Frita By Kush

$18.00

Guava Jelly, Potato Six, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and LoKal Sauce. Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US.

Sandwiches

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cocktail Sauce and Stone Crab Mustard

Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich

Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, BBQ on a Honey Wheat Bun

Grouper Reuben

Grouper Reuben

$20.00

Grilled Cajun Grouper, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Slaw and LoKal Sauce on your choice of bread.

Local Fish Sandwich

$19.00

Cajun Grilled White Fish, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Fish Dressing on a Honey Wheat Bun

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

Smoked Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

In house smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado, fish dressing, rye bread

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha

Veggie Corner

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun

Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich

$15.00

House Made Vegan Crab Cake Patty, Arugula, Red Onion, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Salsa on a Honey Wheat Bun. *Bun contains honey

Vegan Jambalaya

Vegan Jambalaya

$16.00

Vegan Chick’n & Chorizo Sausage, Peppers, Onions and Cajun Sauce. Served with rye toast.

Salads

All House Made Dressings served on the side.
Basic AF Salad

Basic AF Salad

$10.00

Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Radish and Blue Cheese Dressing

Crab Cake Salad

Crab Cake Salad

$20.00

Lump Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Creamy Garlic with Vine Tomatoes and LoKal Vinaigrette

Grove Salad with Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Peanut Sauce and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette

The LoKal Salad

The LoKal Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Carrot, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, Avocado, Green Peas, Cucumber and Swiss Cheese

Vegan Crab Cake Salad

Vegan Crab Cake Salad

$14.00

House Made Vegan Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Vine Tomatoes with LoKal Vinaigrette

Better Than A Caesar with Chicken

Better Than A Caesar with Chicken

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic

Grove Salad Add Your Choice of Protein

$12.00

Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Peanut Sauce and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette

Better Than A Caesar Add Your Choice of Protein

$12.00

Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Shucked Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic

More

Baja Fish Tacos

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried Local White Fish, Red Cabbage Slaw, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Chipotle Crema

Whatcha Know About Javon's Tacos?

Whatcha Know About Javon's Tacos?

$16.00

Two corn tortillas with Cajun grilled local fish, dry slaw, chipotle crema and Pico de Mango. Served with pickled jalapenos and red onion.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00

Lightly Battered local fish served with your choice of side.

Mama Bear's Chicken & Waffles

Mama Bear's Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Crispy Cage-Free Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Bacon, Powdered Sugar and Sriracha Maple Syrup

Paul & Alba's Jambalaya

Paul & Alba's Jambalaya

$18.00

Proper Sausage, Shrimp, Chicken, Peppers, Onions and Cajun Sauce.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

50/50 Fries

$6.00
Eddie's Truffle Fries

Eddie's Truffle Fries

$8.00

Tossed in truffle oil and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese

Roasted Peppers

$6.00

Roasted Portabella Mushrooms

$6.00

Peppers & Mushrooms

$6.00

Cauliflower Mash

$6.00Out of stock

Peggy Slaw

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Street Corn

Street Corn

$6.00

Shucked Corn, Chipotle Butter, Cajun Spice, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cilantro and Queso Fresco

Vine Ripe Tomatoes

Vine Ripe Tomatoes

$6.00

Vine Tomatoes, LoKal Vinaigrette and Basil

Desserts

Baby's Guava Bread Pudding

Baby's Guava Bread Pudding

$11.00

House Made Guava Bread Pudding, Roasted Pecans, Toffee, Milk Marinade Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans, Lime Zest and Whipped Cream

Kush Brownie

$8.00

Small batch brownies made in house. Get them while they are available.

Kush Brownie Sundae

Kush Brownie Sundae

$12.00

House made Kush Brownie with Pecans, topped with Caramel, Ice Cream, Chopped Candied Bacon and surrounded by our Milk Marinade.

Whole Key Lime Pie-24 Hour Notice Required

$35.00

*24 Hour Notice Required* Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles. Please specify desired date and pick up time.

Kid's

Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served with your Choice of Side

Kid's Hamburger

Kid's Hamburger

$10.00

Served with your Choice of Side

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Served with your Choice of Side

Kid's Fish Fingers

$10.00

Served with your Choice of Side

$ Add Extra Kid's Patty

$5.00

Doggie

Doggie Chicken & Rice

$6.00

Grilled chicken, brown rice and veggies.

Doggie Meatballs & Veggies

$6.00

House made meatballs for your furry friend.

Cuban Chew-gars

$6.00

All natural chew-gar for your pup.

Kushachino

$6.00

House made whipped cream with chopped bacon for your furry friend.

YAPPY HOUR - Doggie Chicken & Rice

Utensils

Number of Utensils

ZERO-PROOF

Watermelon Nojito

Watermelon Nojito

$8.00

Watermelon meet mojito (no alcohol)

Virgin Hand-Shaken Pina Colada

Virgin Hand-Shaken Pina Colada

$8.00

Hand Shaken to perfection!

Grapefruit Spritz

$8.00

Refreshing grapefruit non-alcoholic spritzer

Virgin Bloody Mary

$8.00

Home made bloody mary mix served without the extra kick

MENU BEERS

Miller High Life

$5.00

Original Sin Black Widow

$8.00

Stone Fear Movie Lions

$11.00

Unholy Tripel

$10.00Out of stock

Sun Lab Rotating Seasonal Sour

$11.00

Unbranded Factoria Pilsner

$11.00

Charles Towne Fermentory Yacht Party

$11.00Out of stock

Unseen Creatures Agama

$11.00

BEVERAGES

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Martinellis

$5.00

Radiate Kombucha - Pina Caliente

$8.00

Radiate Kombucha - Pollinator

$8.00Out of stock

Radiate Kombucha - Hoppi Papi

$8.00Out of stock

Radiate Kombucha - Green Apple

$8.00

Radiate Kombucha- Mermaid Majik

$8.00

Radiate Kombucha- Flower Power

$8.00

Liquid Death Water- Sparkling

$5.00

Liquid Death Water- Still

$5.00

Featuring Liquid Death Mountain Water from the Australian Alps- Still - 16 ounce Can

Coconut Water

$7.00

100% coconut water (that's it). Non-GMO, Gluten-Free.

Panther Coffee Cold Brew

$8.00Out of stock

Beer For Staff

$2.00

Buy a beer for the staff. We thank you for the support!

Retail

$5 Gift Card

$5.00

$15 Gift Card

$15.00

$10 Gift Card

$10.00

$20 Gift Card

$20.00

$50 Gift Card

$50.00

$100 Gift Card

$100.00

Kaptain Kush Face Hat

$30.00Out of stock

Kush Camo Snapback

$30.00

Kush Dade County Snapback- Red

$30.00

Kush Dade County Snapback- White

$30.00

Kush Trucker Hat- Red

$30.00

Kush Trucker Hat- White

$30.00

Kush Bucket Hats

$30.00Out of stock

Kush Beanie- Black

$18.00

Kush Beanie- Grey

$18.00

Camo Kaptain Kush Hero Shirt

$25.00+

Legalize Kush T-Shirt- Women

$20.00+

Legalize Kush T-Shirt- Men

$20.00+

We Are Not From Florida Longsleeve

$30.00

Doggie T Shirts

$20.00

Kush Lighter

$5.00

Legalize Kush Koozie

$4.00

32oz Growler

$15.00

Pique Sauce

$10.00

Our house made hot sauce. You can only get it at Kush Hospitality concepts.

SOS Shirt

$35.00

Stiltsville Book

$50.00

BOOZE TO GO

Dan F*cking Marino Bottle

Dan F*cking Marino Bottle

$35.00

We take in house cantaloupe infused mezcal and concoct it into our version of a classic Negroni.

Grandma Yay Bottle

Grandma Yay Bottle

$32.00

Florida orange infused brandy made in house. Served in a 19 ounce keepsake bottle.

MJ 20/20 FLASK

MJ 20/20 FLASK

$20.00

A bunch of fruity stuff with enough alcohol to make you forget about 2020

Shitty Wine White

Shitty Wine White

$20.00

A bottle of white "Shitty Wine from Kush"

Shitty Wine Red

Shitty Wine Red

$20.00

A bottle of red "Shitty Wine from Kush"

Pace Donations

$1 Pace Donation

$1 Pace Donation

$1.00

100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.

$5 Pace Donation

$5 Pace Donation

$5.00

100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.

$20 Pace Donation

$20 Pace Donation

$20.00

100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.

$ Open Amount Donation

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove, FL 33133

Directions

Gallery
Kush By Spillover image
Kush By Spillover image
Kush By Spillover image

Similar restaurants in your area

Duck 'N Sum
orange starNo Reviews
3015 Grand Ave Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Farinelli 1937
orange starNo Reviews
3197 COMMODORE PLAZA Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Jaguar Restaurant - Coconut Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3067 Grand Avenue Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Harry's Pizzeria Coconut Grove
orange starNo Reviews
2996 McFarlane Rd Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Lulu in the Grove
orange starNo Reviews
3105 Commodore Plaza Coconut Grove, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Taco Way
orange star3.5 • 62
3145 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Coconut Grove

Glass & Vine
orange star4.2 • 3,330
2820 McFarlane Road Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Strada in the Grove
orange star4.4 • 1,182
3176 Commodore Plaza Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Barracuda Taphouse & Grill
orange star4.3 • 921
3035 Fuller Street Miami, FL 33133
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Coconut Grove
Little River
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Wynwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)
Brickell
review star
Avg 4.3 (52 restaurants)
Buena Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Flagami
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Little Havana
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Silver Bluff
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Omni
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Shenandoah
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston