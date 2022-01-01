- Home
- /
- Miami
- /
- Coconut Grove
- /
- The Spillover by Lokal
The Spillover by Lokal
No reviews yet
2911 Grand Ave #400d
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Apps
Buffalo Cauliflower
Roasted Buffalo Cauliflower topped with Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing.
Chips and Salsa
House made chips and house made salsa
Citrus Kiss Ceviche
Local White Fish, Mango, Lemon, Cilantro, Red Onions and Jalapeño. Served with Tortilla Chips.
Fish Dip
House Smoked Salmon Fish Spread, Pretzel Chips and Pickled Vegetables
Florida Alligator Bites
Fried Alligator with Old Bay. Served with a side of Creamy Garlic and Cocktail Sauce.
Heirloom Tomatoes
Cucumbers, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Basil and Danish Blue Cheese Crumbles. Served with a side of LoKal Vinaigrette.
Hobo Frito Pie
Fritos, Chili, Cheddar Cheese, White Onions and Scallions
Juanita's Tortilla Soup
Chicken, Avocado, Jack and Cheddar Cheese with Tortilla Strips
Snapper Scraps
Fried Snapper tossed in Buffalo Sauce. Served with a side of Blue Cheese Dressing and Creamy Garlic.
Burgers
Bababooey Burger
Brie Cheese, Caramelized Apples and Bacon
Chili Burger
Chili, Jack Cheese and White Onion
The Classic
Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, White Onions, Pickles, Yellow Mustard and Mayonnaise
Frita By Kush
Guava Jelly, Potato Six, Bacon, Swiss Cheese and LoKal Sauce. Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US.
Sandwiches
Crab Cake Sandwich
Lump Crab Cake, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Cocktail Sauce and Stone Crab Mustard
Farmstyle Chicken Sandwich
Fried Chicken, Jack Cheese, Arugula, Red Onion, BBQ on a Honey Wheat Bun
Grouper Reuben
Grilled Cajun Grouper, Swiss Cheese, Homemade Slaw and LoKal Sauce on your choice of bread.
Local Fish Sandwich
Cajun Grilled White Fish, Lettuce, Red Onions, Pickles, Fish Dressing on a Honey Wheat Bun
Smoked Salmon Sandwich
In house smoked salmon, cucumber, tomato, red onion, avocado, fish dressing, rye bread
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Chicken, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Lettuce, Tomato, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha
Veggie Corner
Black Bean Burger
Black Bean-Mushroom Patty, Jack Cheese, Dry Slaw, Tomato, Red Onion, Avocado and Sour Cream, on a Honey Wheat Bun
Vegan Crab Cake Sandwich
House Made Vegan Crab Cake Patty, Arugula, Red Onion, Avocado, Tortilla Strips, Salsa on a Honey Wheat Bun. *Bun contains honey
Vegan Jambalaya
Vegan Chick’n & Chorizo Sausage, Peppers, Onions and Cajun Sauce. Served with rye toast.
Salads
Basic AF Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Red Onions, Radish and Blue Cheese Dressing
Crab Cake Salad
Lump Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Creamy Garlic with Vine Tomatoes and LoKal Vinaigrette
Grove Salad with Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Peanut Sauce and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
The LoKal Salad
Mixed Greens, Carrot, Bacon, Tomato, Croutons, Avocado, Green Peas, Cucumber and Swiss Cheese
Vegan Crab Cake Salad
House Made Vegan Crab Cake, Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Croutons, Avocado and Vine Tomatoes with LoKal Vinaigrette
Better Than A Caesar with Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
Grove Salad Add Your Choice of Protein
Shucked Corn, Red Onion, Tortilla Strips, Peanut Sauce and Honey-Lime Vinaigrette
Better Than A Caesar Add Your Choice of Protein
Romaine Lettuce, Jack Cheese, Shucked Corn, Smoked Bacon Lardon and Creamy Garlic
More
Baja Fish Tacos
Fried Local White Fish, Red Cabbage Slaw, Queso Fresco, Cilantro and Chipotle Crema
Whatcha Know About Javon's Tacos?
Two corn tortillas with Cajun grilled local fish, dry slaw, chipotle crema and Pico de Mango. Served with pickled jalapenos and red onion.
Fish & Chips
Lightly Battered local fish served with your choice of side.
Mama Bear's Chicken & Waffles
Crispy Cage-Free Chicken, Belgian Waffle, Bacon, Powdered Sugar and Sriracha Maple Syrup
Paul & Alba's Jambalaya
Proper Sausage, Shrimp, Chicken, Peppers, Onions and Cajun Sauce.
Sides
French Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
50/50 Fries
Eddie's Truffle Fries
Tossed in truffle oil and topped with freshly grated parmesan cheese
Roasted Peppers
Roasted Portabella Mushrooms
Peppers & Mushrooms
Cauliflower Mash
Peggy Slaw
Side Salad
Mixed greens, cherry tomato, cucumber and croutons with your choice of dressing.
Street Corn
Shucked Corn, Chipotle Butter, Cajun Spice, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Cilantro and Queso Fresco
Vine Ripe Tomatoes
Vine Tomatoes, LoKal Vinaigrette and Basil
Desserts
Baby's Guava Bread Pudding
House Made Guava Bread Pudding, Roasted Pecans, Toffee, Milk Marinade Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream
Key Lime Pie
Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans, Lime Zest and Whipped Cream
Kush Brownie
Small batch brownies made in house. Get them while they are available.
Kush Brownie Sundae
House made Kush Brownie with Pecans, topped with Caramel, Ice Cream, Chopped Candied Bacon and surrounded by our Milk Marinade.
Whole Key Lime Pie-24 Hour Notice Required
*24 Hour Notice Required* Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles. Please specify desired date and pick up time.
Kid's
Doggie
Doggie Chicken & Rice
Grilled chicken, brown rice and veggies.
Doggie Meatballs & Veggies
House made meatballs for your furry friend.
Cuban Chew-gars
All natural chew-gar for your pup.
Kushachino
House made whipped cream with chopped bacon for your furry friend.
YAPPY HOUR - Doggie Chicken & Rice
Utensils
BEVERAGES
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Martinellis
Radiate Kombucha - Pina Caliente
Radiate Kombucha - Pollinator
Radiate Kombucha - Hoppi Papi
Radiate Kombucha - Green Apple
Radiate Kombucha- Mermaid Majik
Radiate Kombucha- Flower Power
Liquid Death Water- Sparkling
Liquid Death Water- Still
Featuring Liquid Death Mountain Water from the Australian Alps- Still - 16 ounce Can
Coconut Water
100% coconut water (that's it). Non-GMO, Gluten-Free.
Panther Coffee Cold Brew
Beer For Staff
Buy a beer for the staff. We thank you for the support!
Retail
$5 Gift Card
$15 Gift Card
$10 Gift Card
$20 Gift Card
$50 Gift Card
$100 Gift Card
Kaptain Kush Face Hat
Kush Camo Snapback
Kush Dade County Snapback- Red
Kush Dade County Snapback- White
Kush Trucker Hat- Red
Kush Trucker Hat- White
Kush Bucket Hats
Kush Beanie- Black
Kush Beanie- Grey
Camo Kaptain Kush Hero Shirt
Legalize Kush T-Shirt- Women
Legalize Kush T-Shirt- Men
We Are Not From Florida Longsleeve
Doggie T Shirts
Kush Lighter
Legalize Kush Koozie
32oz Growler
Pique Sauce
Our house made hot sauce. You can only get it at Kush Hospitality concepts.
SOS Shirt
Stiltsville Book
BOOZE TO GO
Dan F*cking Marino Bottle
We take in house cantaloupe infused mezcal and concoct it into our version of a classic Negroni.
Grandma Yay Bottle
Florida orange infused brandy made in house. Served in a 19 ounce keepsake bottle.
MJ 20/20 FLASK
A bunch of fruity stuff with enough alcohol to make you forget about 2020
Shitty Wine White
A bottle of white "Shitty Wine from Kush"
Shitty Wine Red
A bottle of red "Shitty Wine from Kush"
Pace Donations
$1 Pace Donation
100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.
$5 Pace Donation
100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.
$20 Pace Donation
100% of all donations go to Pace, a center that provides girls and young women an opportunity for a better future through education, counseling, training, and advocacy.
$ Open Amount Donation
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2911 Grand Ave #400d, Coconut Grove, FL 33133