Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Kush Wynwood

review star

No reviews yet

2003 N.Miami Ave

Miami, FL 33127

Order Again

Popular Items

The Classic Burger
Frita Burger
Lokal Burger

Starters

New Mexico Chili

$10.00Out of stock
Grilled Cheese and Sopa De Tomate

Grilled Cheese and Sopa De Tomate

$13.00

Swiss cheese, Tomato, Toasted Rye Bread. Served W/ Homemade Hot Tomato Soup For Dipping.

Florida Alligator

Florida Alligator

$16.00

Fresh Alligator, Old Bay, Creamy Garlic, Spicy Mayo

Homestead Guacamole

$15.00

Avocados Mixed W/ Chopped Red and White Onions, Cilantro, Pickled Relish, Lime. Served W/ Homemade Salsa and Tortilla Chips.

Fried Pickles

$10.00Out of stock

Served with Piri Piri Sauce and Creamy Garlic

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00Out of stock

Chips N Salsa

$7.00

Homemade Salsa with a side of Tortilla Chips

Hobo Frito Pie

Hobo Frito Pie

$10.00

Homemade Chili W/ Shredded Cheddar Cheese, Chopped White Onions and Scallions. Served in a Bag of Fritos

Vegan Chori Pan

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Angry Chef

Angry Chef

$17.00

Burger w/ Fried Onions, Jalapeños, Cole Slaw, Tomato, Jack Cheese and Homemade BBQ Sauce.

Frita Burger

$18.00

[Voted one of the top 52 burgers in the US] Guava Jelly, Potato Six, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, LoKal Sauce

Johnny Utah

Johnny Utah

$18.00

4oz Burger Patty, Beef Pastrami, LoKal Sauce, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, Diced White Onions and Cheddar Cheese.

Kush and Hash

Kush and Hash

$17.00

4oz Burger Topped W/ Hash Brown, Bacon, Fried Egg, American Cheese and Homemade Ketchup. Served On a Waffle Bun W/ a Side of Homemade Sriracha Maple Syrup.

Lokal Burger

$17.00

Burger Topped W/ Homemade Honey Mustard, Melted Jack Cheese, Tomatoes, Sliced Red Onions, Arugula and Avocados.

The Classic Burger

The Classic Burger

$17.00

Burger Topped W/ Lettuce, Tomato, Sliced White Onions, Pickles, Sharp Cheddar, Yellow Mustard and Mayonnaise.

Chili Burger

$17.00

Jack Cheese, White Onion, and Homemade Chili.

Sands n/ More

Black Bean Burger

$15.00

Black Bean and Mushroom Patty Topped W/ Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Homemade Guacamole, Dry Slaw, Tomato and Red Onion, Served on a Challah Bun.

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$17.00

Fried Cage-Free Chicken W/ Belgian Waffles, Topped W/ Chopped Bacon and Powdered Sugar. Served W/ Side of our Homemade Sriracha Maple Syrup.

Collier County Chick Sand

Collier County Chick Sand

$17.00

Cage-Free Chicken Grilled and Topped W/ Avocados, Arugula, Red Onions, Jack Cheese and Homemade Honey Mustard, Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.

Farmstyle Chick Sandwich

$17.00

Cage-Free Chicken Breast Fried and Topped W/ Jack Cheese, Avocado, BBQ Sauce and Arugula. Served on a Honey Whole Wheat Bun.

Vegan Tacos

$15.00

Hard Corn Tortillas, Vegan chick'n & Chorizo Sausage, Piri Piri Sauce, Topped W/ Dry Slaw, Pico de Gallo, Cilantro. Side of Salsa and Tortilla Chips.

Gator Tacos

$18.00

Hard Corn Tortillas, Fried Gator Tail, Cilantro-Aioli, Lettuce, Avocado, Pico de Gallo. Served W/ Homemade Salsa and Tortilla Chips

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Cage-Free Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha.

Fried Spicy Chx Sandwich

$18.00

Fried Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Jalapeños, Jack Cheese, Spicy Mayonnaise and Sriracha.

Not As Good as Kush Hialeah's Reuben

$17.00

Hot Pastrami, Toasted Rye Bread, LoKal Sauce, Slaw and Melted Swiss.

Kush Cubano

$17.00

Smoked ham, Slow Roasted Pork, Kosher Mustard, Pickles, Melted Swiss cheese. Served on a Hoagie Roll, Pressed on a Flat Top, Served W/ Side of Plantain Chips and Cilantro-Aioli.

Vegan Jambalaya

$16.00

Vegan Chick’n & Chorizo Sausage, Sautéed Peppers, Onions, Brown Rice, Homemade Cajun Sauce.

Adult Tenders

$16.00

One Waffle

$8.00

Belgian Waffles, Powdered Sugar, Sriracha Maple Syrup

Mushroom Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Cutler's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Better Than a Caesar

$16.00

Grilled Chicken, Chopped Romaine, Croutons, Bacon, Jack Cheese, Cracked Black Pepper, Creamy Garlic.

Zuni's Employee Meal

$17.00

Lemon Pepper Chicken, Grilled Romaine, Roasted Peppers, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Avocado, Parmesan Cheese, LoKal Vinaigrette.

Caribbean Lemon Chicken Salad

$16.00

Grilled lemon pepper chicken, Chopped Romaine, red onions, tomatoes, croutons, shredded jack cheese, tossed in LoKal vinaigrette.

Kush Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens, Croutons, Bacon, Onions, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese. Choose from one of our Homemade Dressings: Honey Mustard, LoKal Vinaigrette or Creamy Garlic.

Key Largo's Shrimp Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

5050 Fries

$6.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

50/50 Truffle Fries

$8.00

Sweet Potato Truffle Fries

$8.00

Peggy Slaw

$6.00

Spicy Slaw

$6.00Out of stock

Peppers/Shrooms

$6.00

Roasted Peppers

$6.00

Roasted Shrooms

$6.00

Plantains

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

$ Side Guac

$2.00

$ Grilled Chicken

$8.00

$ Kids Patty

$7.00

$ Carrots/Celery

$2.00

Street Corn

$6.00Out of stock

Colonel Kush Coleslaw

$6.00Out of stock

Dessert

Key Lime Pie

$11.00

Award winning pie made in-house. Graham Cracker, Pecans, Lime Zest, Whipped Cream

Guava Cheesecake

$11.00

House made cheesecake served with whipped cream and guava drizzle.

Whole Key Lime Pie

$35.00

*24 Hour Notice Required* Our Award Winning Pie. Graham Cracker with Pecans , whipped cream and crumbles. Please specify desired date and pick up time.

Kids/Dog

Chichi's Chicken & Rice

$6.00

Grilled Florida Chicken, Brown Rice, Carrots, Peas

Beverage

Mexican Coke

$6.00

Mexican Sprite

$6.00

Mexican Diet Coke

$5.00
Arizona Sweet Tea

Arizona Sweet Tea

$5.00
Arizona Half n Half

Arizona Half n Half

$5.00
Boylans Black Cherry

Boylans Black Cherry

$5.00
Boylans Cream Soda

Boylans Cream Soda

$5.00
Liquid Death - Still

Liquid Death - Still

$5.00
Liquid Death - Sparkling

Liquid Death - Sparkling

$5.00

Liquid Death Mango

$6.00

Panther Cold Brew Coffee

$8.00

Bottles/Cans/Old World

Cpt. Lawrence Clearwater Kolsch

$10.00

Green Bench Skyway

$10.00

Hidden Springs Orange Crush

$10.00

La Rubia

$8.00Out of stock

Non Alc Beer Bit Burger

$5.00Out of stock

St. Bernardus Abt. 12

$14.00

Tank Freedom Tower

$9.00

Tank LoCa

$8.00

Tripping Animals No Mames

$11.00

Untitled Art CBD Blackberry H2O

$9.00

Untitled Art CBD Grapefruit H2O

$9.00

Untitled Art CBD Strawberry H2O

$9.00

Weihenstephaner Hefeweissbier

$9.00

Westmalle

$14.00

Wynwood Father Francisco

$10.00

Natural Wines

Christina Gls

$13.00

La Patience Vin Blanc

$11.00

Vina Echevarria No Es Pituko

$12.00

Azimut Cava Extra Brut

$11.00

Zillamina Rose

$11.00

Christina Orange BTL

$50.00

Echeverria No es Pituko BTL

$46.00

Viteadovest Rina Terre BTL

$60.00

Azimut Cava Extra Brut BTL

$42.00

Zillamina Rose BTL

$42.00

La Patience BTL

$42.00

Beer!

3 Sons Pina Colada Seltzer

$15.00

Arkane Gimmie Swelter

$15.00

ATG The Brown Note

$8.00

Beat Culture Colada Racing

$14.00

Bent Water Thunder Funk

$11.00

Burley Oak Eternal Midnight

$12.00

Ciderboys Apricot Crush

$8.00

Dream State Mango Moon Juice

$18.00

Dream State Moonlite

$11.00

Edmund's Oats Brewing Something EXTRA Cold

$10.00

Equilibrium Wavelength

$13.00Out of stock

American IPA with simcoe, mosaic, and citra hops

Hard AF Seltzer

$7.00

Hidden Springs Just Here to Dance

$12.00

Infinite Fuzzy Peach Fruited Tea

$7.00

Infinite West Floridian

$15.00

J. Wakefield Haterade

$15.00

Japas Sawa Yuzu

$13.00

Jolly Pumpkin Oro de Calabaza

$10.00

Magnify Lap of Luxury

$15.00

Mast Landing Where You Want to Be

$12.00

Moonlight Razz What She Said

$13.00

My Fav. Thing Restraint

$10.00

Ology Alpine Imperial Stout

$11.00

Ology Cello Slushhh

$14.00

Ology Good Idea

$12.00

Other Half DDH Mylar Bags

$22.00

Parish Emerald Coast

$15.00

Penn Brewery Oktoberfest

$9.00

Phase 3 Lake Trip

$13.00

Ravenous Pig Foxtail Coffee

$10.00

Schilling Big Zesty

$8.00Out of stock

Schilling Mango Excelsior

$9.00

Schilling Passport Passionfruit

$8.00

Tripping Animals Esc-Ape Artist

$16.00Out of stock

Tripping Animals Everhaze

$14.00

Tripping Animals Family is Fortress

$16.00

Tripping Animals Florida Strong

$16.00

Tripping Animals Tripping Zombies

$16.00

Untitled N/A Italian Pils

$9.00

Untitled N/A Watermelon Lime Gose

$9.00

Upland Little Dragon Lo-Cal

$8.00

Upland Petal to The Kettle

$8.00

Woven Water Adaptation

$9.00

Hidden Springs Riot Juice

$12.00

4 Packs

Mix n Match Basic Bi**ch Tier 4pk

$28.00

Mix n Match 2nd Tier 4pk

$32.00

Mix n Match High Falutin' 4pk

$34.00

12oz 6pk Schillings Passport Passionfruit

$28.00

12oz 6pk Schillings Mango Excelsior

$30.00

Donations!

$1

$1.00

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

Sauce for a Cause

$ Extra Honey Mustard

$0.50

$ Extra Ketchup

$0.50

$ Extra Creamy Garlic

$0.50

$ Extra Spicy Mayo

$0.50

$ Extra Lokal Vin

$0.50

$ Extra LoKal Sauce

$0.50

$ Extra BBQ

$0.50

$ Extra Spicy Syrup

$0.50

$ Extra Regular Syrup

$0.50

$ Extra Sour Cream

$0.50

$ Extra Piri Piri

$0.50

$ Extra Salsa

$0.50

$ Extra Mayo

$0.50

$ Extra Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

$ Extra Sriracha

$0.50

$ Extra Yellow Mustard

$0.50

$ Extra Kosher Mustard

$0.50

$ Extra Whipped Cream

$0.50

$ Extra Honey

$0.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
18 taps, rare finds, aged beers, rotating list and local food made from scratch.

Location

2003 N.Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33127

