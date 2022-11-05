Kusshi Downtown Silver Spring 8512 Fenton St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kusshi Downtown Silver Spring

No reviews yet

8512 Fenton St

Silver Spring, MD 20910

Appetizers

Edamame

$6.01

soybeans steamed or sautéed spicy with sesame oil & togarashi

Japanese Pickles

$6.00

assortment of pickled vegetables

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

sautéed with sesame oil & togarashi

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

fried, scallions, bonito akes, dashi broth

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$13.00

tempura battered shrimp tossed in creamy spicy aioli sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

shrimp dumplings served steamed or deep fried with ponzu sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Pork: Japanese dumplings steamed, pan fried, or deep fried. Vegetable: Japanese dumplings with tofu, edamame, shiitake mushrooms. Steamed, pan fried, or deep fried.

Takoyaki

$10.00

fried octopus dumplings with takoyaki sauce, Japanese mayonnaise, bonito akes

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Seasoned bluen tuna served with masago

Spicy Tuna Avocado Ball

$12.00

2 pieces, spicy tuna enclosed by avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo, masago

Kusshi Wings

$12.00

chicken wings, spicy chili sauce, sesame seeds

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

fried tempura style

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura APP

$13.00

Two jumbo shrimp with assorted veggies

Yakitori

$9.00

fried OR grilled chicken skewers (2)

Chicken Karrage

$12.00

deep fried chicken (boneless)

Ika Geso

$9.00

battered and fried squid legs

Salad+ soup

Ahi Tuna Tataki Salad

$20.00

seared ahi tuna served over a bed of spring mix, avocado, signature sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

shredded seaweed in a chilled sesame vinaigrette

House Salad

$5.00

mixed greens with sesame dressing

Miso Soup

$4.00

Entrees

Unagi Don

$25.00

eel filet & Japanese pickles served over sushi rice with sweet kabayaki sauce

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura DINNER

$20.00

four tiger shrimp & assorted vegetables served with Koshihikari rice Add Soft Shell Crab +9

Katsu Curry

$20.99

deep fried panko breaded cutlet with mild Japanese curry over rice

Gyudon

$17.99

thinly sliced beef, onions, scallions over rice

Ramen

all ramen fully loaded with corn, scallions, bamboo, nori, woodear mushrooms, bean sprouts Vegan Ramen: kale noodles. tofu, bok choy

Udon Noodle Soup

kakejiru broth with enoki mushrooms, baby bok choy, kamaboko (fish cake)

Kusshi Noodles

$22.00

stir fried thick udon noodles with mixed vegetables, chicken, shrimp, and beef in a spicy, savory drunken noodle sauce topped with freshly squeezed orange

Chicken Terriyaki

$20.00

topped with terriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice

Salmon Terriyaki

$27.00

topped with terriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice

Shrimp Terriyaki

$25.00

topped with terriyaki sauce served with seasonal vegetables, Koshihikari rice

Chicken Katsu

$19.00

deep fried panko breaded cutlet with steamed rice and coleslaw

Pork Katsu

$21.00

deep fried panko breaded cutlet with steamed rice and coleslaw

Dessert

Choose 3: Azuki Red Bean Lychee Vegan Matcha Green Tea Strawberry Mango Thai Basil Chocolate Hazelnut Espresso Vanilla Chocolate Chip Salted Caramel Chocolate Vegan Passion Fruit Coconut Black Sesame Seasonal Flavor

Mochidoki Mochi Ice Cream

$10.01

Sushi Entrees

Nigiri Sampler

$22.00+

Sashimi Sampler

$28.00+

Nigiri and Sashimi Sampler

$36.00+

8 piece nigiri and 8 piece sashimi

Vegeterian Sampler

$22.00

Chirashi

$27.00

12 piece chef’s selection of fresh fish over sushi rice

Sake Don

$25.00

salmon sashimi served over sushi rice

Unagi Don

$24.00

Tekka Don

$25.00

assorted tuna sashimi served over sushi rice

Sushi Boat

Nigiri and Sashimi Boat

$180.00

Chef’s selection of sushi and sashimi

Sashimi Boat

$150.00

Kusshi Row Boat

$155.00

18 sashimi, 15 nigiri, 4 piece kusshi seared fatty salmon, fire cracker, volcano, california roll, shrimp tempura roll, rainbow roll, spicy tuna roll

Nigiri Sushi Boat

$158.00

Kusshi 4 Foot Yacht

$299.00

Chef’s selection of sushi and sashimi

Kusshi Speed Boat

$100.00

18 sashimi, 12 nigiri, Maryland Roll Baltimore Roll Crunchy Roll Bethesda Roll

Specialty Rolls

Bethesda

$9.00

tuna, salmon, avocado

Crunchy

$10.00

kani crab, shrimp, masago, cucumber, tempura bits, eel sauce

Baltimore

$10.00

avocado, lump crab meat, old bay seasoning

Hanaro

$13.00

california roll with eel, avocado, eel sauce, wasabi aioli

Maryland

$13.00

california roll topped with spicy tuna and wasabi aioli

Redskins

$13.00

spicy tuna and cucumber topped with red snapper, tobiko, eel sauce

Spider

$13.00

soft shell crab tempura, masago, avocado, cucumber, mayonnaise, eel sauce

Rainbow

$15.00

california roll with tuna, salmon, yellowtail, red snapper

Volcano

$13.00

crab, eel, cream cheese, avocado, masago, spicy mayo, fried tempura style

Pinstripes

$14.00

cream cheese, shrimp, avocado topped with imitation crab meat, masago, spicy mayo

Chesapeake

$14.00

lump crab meat, Old Bay, cilantro, avocado, topped with yellowtail and jalapeño

Tiger

$17.00

shrimp tempura, avacado, cucumber, topped with tempura eel, spicy mayo, eel sauce

Troy

$13.00

deep fried softshell crab minced, mixed with spicy mayo and masago

Fire Cracker

$15.00

spicy tuna, salmon, spicy crab, tempura crunch, spicy mayo

Crazy Tuna

$15.00

spicy tuna, cucumber topped with tuna, white fish, albacore, jalapeño sauce

Sunset

$15.00

spicy real lump crab meat, avocado, topped with salmon, pineapple, pineapple sauce

Spicy Mango

$15.00

shrimp tempura and avocado, topped with spicy tuna, mango, and pineapple sauce

Phoenix

$15.00

shrimp tempura, avocado topped with spicy tuna, masago, spicy mayo, shredded sweet potato

Dragon

$15.00

imitation crab, avocado, tempura crunch, tobiko, topped with eel, nori, eel sauce

Cherry Blossom

$15.00

tuna, white fish, salmon, masago, avocado, wasabi aioli, seaweed salad

Seared Spicy Salmon

$15.00

spicy tuna roll with avocado, topped with slices of seared salmon and spicy mayo

Seared Yellowtail

$15.00

spicy tuna roll with scallion, topped with slices of seared yellowtail, jalapeño peppers, and sriracha sauce

Ruby

$15.00

spicy tuna and avocado, topped with yellow tail and tuna, spicy mayo, tempura crunch

White Dragon

$18.50

lump crab meat, avocado, tempura crunch, tobiko, topped with saltwater eel, eel sauce

Lava

$18.00

white fish, imitation crab tempura, topped with scallop, shrimp, smoked salmon, avocado, Japanese mayo, crunchy bits, spicy sauce, seared

A La Carte

Albacore Tuna

$7.00+

Surf Clam

$6.00+

Imitation Crab

$5.00+

Fresh Water Eel

$8.00+

Salt Water Eel

$8.00+

Egg Omelet

$5.00+

Mackerel

$6.00+

Octopus

$7.00+

Sea Bream

$8.00+

Flying Fish Roe

$7.00+

Salmon Roe

$9.00+

Smelt Roe

$6.00+

Salmon

$8.00+

Fatty Salmon

$8.00+

Kusshi Seared Salmon

$10.00+

Smoked Salmon

$7.00+

Scallop

$9.00+

Sea Urchin

$20.00+

Shrimp

$6.00+

Sweet Shrimp

$11.00+

Squid

$6.00+

Tofu Pocket

$5.00

Tuna

$8.00+

Medium Fatty Tuna

$15.00+

Super Fatty Tuna

$18.00+

Yellowtail Belly

$9.00+

Yellowtail

$8.00+

Kona Amberjack

$8.00+

Ankimo

$12.00

Wagyu

$25.00+

Maki Sushi Rolls

Asparagus

$5.50

Avocado

$5.50

Avocado and Cucumber

$6.00

Baked Creamy California

$8.50

California

$6.50

California with Real Crab

$10.00

Cucumber Roll

$5.50

Eel and Cucumber

$8.50

Kanpyo

$6.00

Oshinko

$6.00

Philly

$9.00

Salmon roll

$7.50

Spicy Salmon

$8.50

Salmon and Avocado

$8.50

Salmon Skin

$6.00

Smoked Salmon and Asparagus

$8.50

Spicy Scallop

$9.50

Shiitake Mushroom

$6.00

Steamed Shrimp and Avocado

$7.50

Shrimp Tempura

$8.50

Tuna roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna

$8.50

Tuna and Avocado

$8.50

Vegetable Tempura r

$9.00

Veggie

$8.00

Yamagobo

$6.00

Yellowtail and Scallion

$8.50

Yellowtail and Jalapeno

$8.50

Spicy YellowTail

$7.99

Sweet potato temp r

$8.50

Soda drink

Ramune

$4.99

Coke

$2.50

Diet coke

$2.50

ginger ale

$2.50

fiji

$3.99

pelligrino

$2.99

water bottle

$1.99

Side item

Side white rice

$2.99

side brown rice

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kusshi is the baby brother of the well established Hanaro Sushi from Bethesda. Located in Silver Spring, we specialize in modern Japanese cuisine. Come check out our specialty sushi rolls in our lively atmosphere.

8512 Fenton St, Silver Spring, MD 20910

