Kusshi Ko - Vienna 8365 Leesburg Pike

Kusshi Ko - Vienna
8369 Leesburg Pike
Vienna, VA 22182
Appetizers
Miso Soup
Soybean based soup with Tofu, Scallion, Seaweed
Edamame
soybeans steamed or sautéed spicy with sesame oil & togarashi
House Salad
Mixed greens & carrots with sesame dressing
Seaweed Salad
shredded seaweed in a chilled sesame vinaigrette
Japanese Pickles
assortment of pickled vegetables
Shishito Peppers
sautéed with sesame oil & togarashi
Agedashi Tofu
fried, scallions, bonito akes, dashi broth
Spicy Rock Shrimp
tempura battered shrimp tossed in creamy spicy aioli sauce
Shrimp Shumai
shrimp dumplings served steamed or deep fried with ponzu sauce
Gyoza
Pork Or Vegetable Steamed, pan fried, or deep fried.
Takoyaki
fried octopus dumplings with okonomiyaki sauce, japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes
Tuna Tartare
Seasoned blue n tuna served with masago
Spicy Tuna Avocado Ball
2 pieces, spicy tuna enclosed by avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo, masago
Kusshi Wings
6pc double fried chicken wings tossed in sweet chili sauce
Soft Shell Crab
fried tempura style
Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura APP
Two jumbo shrimp with assorted veggies
Yakitori
grilled chicken skewers (2)
Chicken Karrage
deep fried chicken (boneless)
Ika Geso
battered and fried squid legs