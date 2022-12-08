  • Home
Kusshi Ko - Vienna 8365 Leesburg Pike

8369 Leesburg Pike

Vienna, VA 22182

Appetizers

Miso Soup

$4.00

Soybean based soup with Tofu, Scallion, Seaweed

Edamame

$6.00

soybeans steamed or sautéed spicy with sesame oil & togarashi

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens & carrots with sesame dressing

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

shredded seaweed in a chilled sesame vinaigrette

Japanese Pickles

$6.00

assortment of pickled vegetables

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

sautéed with sesame oil & togarashi

Agedashi Tofu

$9.00

fried, scallions, bonito akes, dashi broth

Spicy Rock Shrimp

$13.00

tempura battered shrimp tossed in creamy spicy aioli sauce

Shrimp Shumai

$9.00

shrimp dumplings served steamed or deep fried with ponzu sauce

Gyoza

$8.00

Pork Or Vegetable Steamed, pan fried, or deep fried.

Takoyaki

$10.00

fried octopus dumplings with okonomiyaki sauce, japanese mayonnaise, bonito flakes

Tuna Tartare

$16.00

Seasoned bluen tuna served with masago

Spicy Tuna Avocado Ball

$12.00

2 pieces, spicy tuna enclosed by avocado, topped with eel sauce and spicy mayo, masago

Kusshi Wings

$12.00

6pc double fried chicken wings tossed in sweet chili sauce

Soft Shell Crab

$13.00

fried tempura style

Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura APP

$13.00

Two jumbo shrimp with assorted veggies

Yakitori

$9.00

grilled chicken skewers (2)

Chicken Karrage

$12.00

deep fried chicken (boneless)

Ika Geso

$9.00

battered and fried squid legs