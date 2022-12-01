KUTE
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Asian Fusion Bar and Karaoke
Location
1610 E. BELT LINE RD, Richardson, TX 75081
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Azzurri Pizzeria + Bar - Spectrum Soccer
No Reviews
1251 Digital Drive Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen - Richardson
No Reviews
700 E Campbell Road, Suite 100 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Richardson
Yoshi Shabu Shabu - Richardson
4.5 • 2,145
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite # 400 Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar - Richardson, TX
4.4 • 1,548
807 S Central Expy Richardson, TX 75081
View restaurant
More near Richardson