KUTE

review star

No reviews yet

1610 E. BELT LINE RD

Richardson, TX 75081

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Coffee

Black Coffee

$5.45

Viet coffee with or without condensed milk

Matcha Coffee

$5.95

Viet coffee top with matcha and milk

Eggs Coffee

$6.95

Black coffee with whipped egg*

Iced Sea Salt Coffee

$5.95

Salted Egg York Coffee

$5.95

Iced Milk Coffee

$6.45

Non-Alcohol

Peach Tea

$6.95

Peach, Tea, Lemongrass

ManCran Fizz

$5.95

Mango, Cranberry, Soda

PineRas Fizz

$5.95

Pineapple, Rasberry, Soda

Pine Cream

$6.95

Pineapple and Cream

Creamy Peach Tea

$5.95

Mango-Lemon Tea

$5.45

Cloudy MIlk Tea

$6.50

Purple Yoghurt

$6.99

Peach-Lemon Tea

$5.95

Beverages

Bottle Water

$0.50+

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Small Bites

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$9.45

Garlic Butter or Spicy Sate Chili or "Luc Lac" Sauce

Chicken Paws

Chicken Paws

$9.45

Crispy with Viet Style sauce size of mix green

Lettuce Boats

Lettuce Boats

$8.45

Icy Romaine Lettuce Boat with Stir-fry chicken topping

Kute's Plater

Kute's Plater

$9.45

Three mini naan bread top with stir-fried chicken, brisket and roasted beef

Fried Calamari

$9.45

Crunchy with House Special sauce and Viet kimchi

Crab Rangoon

$7.99

Crunchy with House Special sauce and Viet kimchi

Bone Marrow with Toasts

Bone Marrow with Toasts

$14.45

Seasoned bone marrow with breads

Combo Fries

$12.45

Entreé

Ap Chao Style (Bo Ne)

Ap Chao Style (Bo Ne)

$14.95

Sizzling steak with sausages and egg

Xiu Mai Dalat

Xiu Mai Dalat

$7.45

Da Lat style meat ball with toasted bread

Dimsum Combo

$19.45

A taste of variety of Dim Sum

Wonton Noodle

Wonton Noodle

$11.95

Viet ginger scallion wonton on top of egg noodle

Grilled Pork Belly

$14.45

Lemongrass seasoned pork belly with fresh mustard green

Shaken Salmon

Shaken Salmon

$14.45

Cube Salmon Street Style with French Fries

Shaken Beef

$12.45

Stir fried steak with French Fries

Grilled Giant Prawn

Grilled Giant Prawn

$14.95

Flame grill jumbo prawn with sticky rice

Grilled Blood Clam

Grilled Blood Clam

$19.95

Flame grill blood clams top with peanut and ginger sauce

Abalone Skewered

Abalone Skewered

$19.95

Petite abalones flame grill with scallion herbs butter

Razor Clams

Razor Clams

$21.95

Grilled or Stir-fried with Basil

Kute's Combo

$29.95

Steak, Smoke Salmon, and Octopus

Crispy Rice Sandwich

Crispy Rice Sandwich

$9.45

Grilled Pork Belly or Salmon or Roasted Beef

Grilled Pork Ribs

Grilled Pork Ribs

$14.45

Flame grilled baby pork ribs with mix green and Viet kimchi

Chim Sticky Rice

$11.95

Noodle Soup & Salad

Seaweed Salad

$7.45

Mix green top with grapefruit and staghorn and grape seaweed

House Salad

$5.45

Chopped green, cherry tomatoes and dry cranberries top with chicken bits

Bun Bo Hue

Bun Bo Hue

$12.45

Spicy beef broth noodle soup top with sliced beef and fresh green

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$9.45

Chopped clam, whole clam with potatoes with toasted garlic bread

Corn Soup

Corn Soup

$7.45

Sweet corn soup top with bacon bits come with toasted garlic bread

Chao Seafood

$11.95

Dessert

Coconut Ice Cream

$6.95

Pineapple coconut ice cream with coconut flake and crunch

Cheese Cake

$6.99

Artisanal cheese cake with Asian sauce

Sweet Bao

Sweet Bao

$9.45

Varieties warm sweet bao and milk dipping

Fresh Fruit Combo

Fresh Fruit Combo

$24.95

Local and seasonal exotic fruits

All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 2:00 am
Asian Fusion Bar and Karaoke

Location

1610 E. BELT LINE RD, Richardson, TX 75081

Directions

