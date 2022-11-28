Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

KW Saltwater Grill

review star

No reviews yet

524 North Main Street

Fort Bragg, CA 95437

oyster selections

Oyster on the half shell

$4.00+

Ask server about varieties

Sweet & Sour-Grilled Oysters

$4.00+

Roasted Habenero - lime, garlic and Olive oil

Tempura Fried Oysters

$4.00+

Tempura Battered deep fried Oysters

baked oysters

$4.00+

Baked with garlic, herbs, Lime, bread crumbs and Butter.

Oyster Shooter

$4.00+

Spicy - garlic tomato, black pepper and spices

Uni baked oyster

$4.00+

Chipotle - Grilled Oysters

$4.00+

Oyster Rockefeller

$4.00+

Coconut shrimp

$10.00+

appetizers

Seasonal Salad

$15.00

Local mixed Baby Lettuces, seasonal vegetables, lemon thyme vinaigrette, goat cheese feta

Little Gem Salad

$15.00

Local Little gem lettuce, Garlic-Charred Scallion dressing, shaved parmesan and croutons

Seafood Charcuterie platter

$28.00

Sampler Plater: 4 Oysters on half shell, Ahi tempura, house ceviche, simmered mussels, house smoked fish Sides: pickled onions, mignonette, spicy sriracha

Tempura Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Tempura Nori wrapped Tuna, Spicy sriracha aioli, house made pickled ginger, soy reduction

Simmered Steamers

$18.00

Mussels simmered in white wine and creams, fresh herbs and spices

ceviche

$17.00+

Fish, scallop, or prawn ceviche. With house made crackers

Seafood Chowder

$16.00

Smoked Fish Bone and Cream Base. Served with Clams and Mussels and grilled bread

Squid

$17.00

Ahi tuna stack

$24.00

Peel and eat shrimp

$28.00

Mushroom app

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$25.00

Special soup

$21.00

entrees

Scallops

$45.00

Pan seared scallops, finished with Uni butter, Cauliflower saffron puree, fresh peas and herbs

Halibut

$38.00

Pan Roasted California Halibut, Braised Shitake Mushrooms, Leeks, Chiogga Beets and fresh herbs, Purple cauliflower truffle puree

Black Cod

$38.00

Crispy skin, pan roasted sable fish, Jasmin rice, braised Carrots, radishes, bok choy, fresh green curry coconut sauce

Ciopinno

$37.00

"Saltwater Grill" Ciopinno Clams, Mussels, Prawns and Local fish cuts simmered in a spiced fennel-tomato broth. Served with grilled bread

Vegetarian

$33.00

Chef Choice

Rib eye

$60.00

Lamb shoulder

$40.00

Duck breast

$40.00

Tombo tuna

$38.00

Rock cod

$35.00

Beef cap

$40.00

Beef pasta

$21.00

Shrimp pasta

$21.00

Pasta with parm

$14.00

Pheasant

$48.00

Whole fish cod

$34.00

Whole Crab

$46.00

Half crab

$34.00

desserts

creme brulee

$12.00

Creme Brulee with Seasonal Fruit and Shortbread cookie

lemon tart

$12.00

Lemon Tart, Hazelnut Crust, Fresh fruit and Creme Fraiche

Chocolate semifreddo

$12.00

Layered with Frangelico Cream, Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache and Huckleberries

Scoop ice cream

$5.00

Custard tart

$12.00

Bread pudding

$12.00

Sorbet

$12.00

Honey ice cream

$12.00

Chocolate ice cream

$12.00

Sides

house pickles

$7.00+

Assorted Seasonal House pickles

Marinated Olives

$7.00+

Rosemary, Garlic, Chili, Black pepper marinated olives

Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Oven Roasted Potatoes

vegetables

$6.00

Side of Vegetables

Mushrooms

$15.00

GFB

$3.00

3 shrimp

$6.50

Set menu

$50.00

Beverages

Pelligrino

$7.00

Fresh lemonade

$7.00

Lg coffee

$5.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Sm coffee

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Orange juice

$6.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet soda

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Black Cod

Black Cod

$70.00

Pheasant Breast

Pheasant breast

$70.00

Lamb Shoulder

Lamb shoulder

$70.00

Rock Cod

Rock Cod

$70.00

Cioppino

Cioppino

$70.00

Salad and Soup

Seasonal Green Salad

$14.00

Little Gem

$14.00

Seafood Chowder

$16.00

Albacore Tuna Nicoise

$18.00

Soups

Seafood Chowder

$16.00

Crispy Bites

Fried Squid

$17.00

Coconut Fried Shrimp

$10.00+

Soft Shell Crab

$21.00

Small Bite

Shishito Peppers

$15.00

Bruschetta Board

$16.00

Beef skerwers

$17.00

Plates

Fish Taco

$20.00

Coconut Red Curry Mussels

$21.00

Rock cod Sandwich

$28.00

Ahi Poke Bowl

$30.00

Fish Plate

$32.00

Squid stir fry

$23.00

Platters

Shellfish Platter

$48.00+

Fried Shellfish Platter

$48.00+

Peel and Eat Shrimp Platter

$30.00+

Pastas

Linguini clams

$28.00

Spring pasta

$30.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood and wine bar

Location

524 North Main Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437

Directions

