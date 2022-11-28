- Home
KW Saltwater Grill
No reviews yet
524 North Main Street
Fort Bragg, CA 95437
oyster selections
Oyster on the half shell
Ask server about varieties
Sweet & Sour-Grilled Oysters
Roasted Habenero - lime, garlic and Olive oil
Tempura Fried Oysters
Tempura Battered deep fried Oysters
baked oysters
Baked with garlic, herbs, Lime, bread crumbs and Butter.
Oyster Shooter
Spicy - garlic tomato, black pepper and spices
Uni baked oyster
Chipotle - Grilled Oysters
Oyster Rockefeller
Coconut shrimp
appetizers
Seasonal Salad
Local mixed Baby Lettuces, seasonal vegetables, lemon thyme vinaigrette, goat cheese feta
Little Gem Salad
Local Little gem lettuce, Garlic-Charred Scallion dressing, shaved parmesan and croutons
Seafood Charcuterie platter
Sampler Plater: 4 Oysters on half shell, Ahi tempura, house ceviche, simmered mussels, house smoked fish Sides: pickled onions, mignonette, spicy sriracha
Tempura Ahi Tuna
Tempura Nori wrapped Tuna, Spicy sriracha aioli, house made pickled ginger, soy reduction
Simmered Steamers
Mussels simmered in white wine and creams, fresh herbs and spices
ceviche
Fish, scallop, or prawn ceviche. With house made crackers
Seafood Chowder
Smoked Fish Bone and Cream Base. Served with Clams and Mussels and grilled bread
Squid
Ahi tuna stack
Peel and eat shrimp
Mushroom app
Crab Cakes
Special soup
entrees
Scallops
Pan seared scallops, finished with Uni butter, Cauliflower saffron puree, fresh peas and herbs
Halibut
Pan Roasted California Halibut, Braised Shitake Mushrooms, Leeks, Chiogga Beets and fresh herbs, Purple cauliflower truffle puree
Black Cod
Crispy skin, pan roasted sable fish, Jasmin rice, braised Carrots, radishes, bok choy, fresh green curry coconut sauce
Ciopinno
"Saltwater Grill" Ciopinno Clams, Mussels, Prawns and Local fish cuts simmered in a spiced fennel-tomato broth. Served with grilled bread
Vegetarian
Chef Choice
Rib eye
Lamb shoulder
Duck breast
Tombo tuna
Rock cod
Beef cap
Beef pasta
Shrimp pasta
Pasta with parm
Pheasant
Whole fish cod
Whole Crab
Half crab
desserts
creme brulee
Creme Brulee with Seasonal Fruit and Shortbread cookie
lemon tart
Lemon Tart, Hazelnut Crust, Fresh fruit and Creme Fraiche
Chocolate semifreddo
Layered with Frangelico Cream, Hazelnuts, Chocolate Ganache and Huckleberries
Scoop ice cream
Custard tart
Bread pudding
Sorbet
Honey ice cream
Chocolate ice cream
Black Cod
Pheasant Breast
Lamb Shoulder
Rock Cod
Cioppino
Salad and Soup
Plates
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Seafood and wine bar
524 North Main Street, Fort Bragg, CA 95437