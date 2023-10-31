KWAN Thai Cuisine
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
We are a casual Thai Restaurant in Vancouver, Washington, located on Fourth Plain Blvd near Vancouver Mall. We serve a variety of Thai dishes from curry, noodle, fried rice, stir-fry, to homemade coconut ice cream. Some of our dishes reflect a modern twist to Thai cuisines, while many remain traditional. Come try us today!
7723 NE FOURTH PLAIN BLVD, Suite B, Vancouver, WA 98662
