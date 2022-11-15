Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kwei Fei at The Charleston Pour House

1977 Maybank Highway

Charleston, SC 29412

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Dan Dan Mian
Dry Fried Green Beans
Crescent Dumplings

Loud

snacks/apps
Hong Shao Rou

Hong Shao Rou

$11.00

Red Braised Pork Cheek, Soy Caramel, Chili Crisp 猪頬肉， 大豆焦糖， 酥脆辣椒， 芝麻

Hand Pulled Sweetwater Noodles*

Hand Pulled Sweetwater Noodles*

$9.00

Hand Pulled Wheat Noodle, Sweetened Soy, Chili Oil, Sesame

Crescent Dumplings

Crescent Dumplings

$9.00

Pork, Chive, Soy, Chili Oil, Cilantro 猪肉, 细香葱, 酱油, 辣椒油, 香菜

Lamb Dumplings

Lamb Dumplings

$9.00

Soy, Black Vinegar, Cilantro 羊肉饺子

Veggie Dumplings

Veggie Dumplings

$9.00

Mushroom, Eggplant, Cabbage 蘑菇, 茄子,包心菜, 香菜

Four Rivers Wings

Four Rivers Wings

$9.00

Kwei Fei Four Rivers Dry Rub, Drunken Marinade, Fried Garlic, Cilantro 酒腌鸡翅, 干摸香料, 油炸蒜

Hot

off the wok - noodles/broth
Pork Belly Dry Pot

Pork Belly Dry Pot

$21.00

24 Hour Pork Belly, 8 Spice Oil, Potato, Broccolini, Shiitake, Lotus Root, Cabbage, Sichuan Peppercorn *Vegan by Request - add Tofu 切片土豆，花椰菜， 8香油，四川花椒 素食者可用炸豆腐替代

Yibin-Style Noodle

Yibin-Style Noodle

$16.00

Wheat Noodle, Bok Choy, House Pickled Mustard Greens, Peanut, Walnut, Kwei Fei Chili Crunch 酱油和芝麻油 本地小麦面条 坚果, 籽, 腌制芥末

Mapo Tofu

Mapo Tofu

$16.00

Chili Bean Paste, Woodear Mushroom, Garlic, Ginger, Sichuan Peppercorn 辣豆瓣，木耳，蘑菇 大蒜，生姜，四川花椒

Pork Slivers in Garlic Chili Sauce

Pork Slivers in Garlic Chili Sauce

$19.00

Pork Loin, Garlic Confit, Fermented Chilies, Woodear Mushrooms 猪里脊肉，豆瓣酱，木耳，蘑菇，竹笋

La Zi Ji

La Zi Ji

$19.00

Crispy Chicken Thighs, Tianjin Chilies, Sichuan Peppercorn, Scallion, Sesame Seeds *Vegan by Request - add Cauliflower & Tofu 脆皮鸡腿肉，天津辣椒 四川花椒，大葱，芝麻 素食者可用花椰菜替代

Tingly Beef Noodle

Tingly Beef Noodle

$21.00

Braised Beef Shank, Wide Noodles, Daikon, Preserved Mustard Greens, Broth 红烧牛腱，宽面条，白萝卜， 腌制芥菜

Dan Dan Mian

Dan Dan Mian

$16.00

Black Vinegar, Sesame Paste, Minced Pork, Peanuts, Kwei Fei Chili Crunch *Vegan by Request - add Mushrooms 黑醋, 芝麻酱, 本地小麦面条, 辣椒油,猪肉沫, 花生

Sichuan Beef

Sichuan Beef

$19.00

Sliced Flank Steak, Fermented Chili Broth, Toasted Garlic, Toasted Ginger, Mushrooms, Sichuan Peppercorns 四川牛肉

Kids Noodle

Kids Noodle

$8.00

Wheat Noodles with Soy & Sesame Oil

Vibes

veggies/rice
Wok Charred Cabbage with Chilies

Wok Charred Cabbage with Chilies

$7.00

辣炒卷心菜

Mixed Mushroom Stir Fry

Mixed Mushroom Stir Fry

$9.00

Lowcountry Fungi Mushrooms, Garlic, White Pepper

Yu Xiang Eggplant

Yu Xiang Eggplant

$9.00

Eggplant with Soy, Black Vinegar, Cilantro 泡辣椒，辣豆豉，大豆，大蒜

Marinated Cucumbers

Marinated Cucumbers

$7.00

Cucumbers with Hot Bean Paste, Garlic, Sesame 辣瓣酱, 蒜, 芝麻,香油

Dry Fried Green Beans

Dry Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Garlic, ginger, shaoxing, preserved black beans *Gluten Free by Request 蒜, 姜, 绍兴酒, െ可以要求无谷食品

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Gluten Free by Request

Vegan by Request

Family Banquet

Family Banquet for Four

Family Banquet for Four

$100.00

This meal comes hot and ready to serve your gang of four! Just choose your options and we'll add the rice.

Family Banquet for Six

Family Banquet for Six

$150.00

This meal comes hot and ready to serve your gang of six! Just choose your options and we'll add the rice.

Family Banquet for Eight

Family Banquet for Eight

$200.00

This meal comes hot and ready to serve your gang of eight! Just choose your options and we'll add the rice.

Merch

Stuff
Leftover Tote

Leftover Tote

$14.95

Bring lunch to work in style with your new leftover tote. 100% of proceeds go to We Are The Family. We Are The Family is a Southern Grassroots non-profit organization is to provide affirming spaces for LGBTQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, etc.) and ally youth up to the age of 24 through direct support, leadership development, and community engagement. LGBTQI+ and ally youth feel empowered to find their places in the world, in their families, and in their communities. Cotton Tote 14.5" W x 16.75" H x 3.75" Gusset

Kwei Fei Dumpling Dunk

Kwei Fei Dumpling Dunk

$10.00

A lightly sweetened, spice infused, soy-based sauce for giving any number of hot or cold dishes the luxurious bath the deserve. Perfect on dumplings, noodles, stir-fried dishes and rice bowls.

Kwei Fei Chili Crisp 8oz

Kwei Fei Chili Crisp 8oz

$8.00

A deep umami-based spice kick to move your palate info high gear. Spoon onto literally EVERYTHING. Yes, even ice cream.

Kwei Fei Chili Crisp 32oz

Kwei Fei Chili Crisp 32oz

$36.00
Kwei Fei Four Rivers Dry Rub

Kwei Fei Four Rivers Dry Rub

$8.00

A complex, Sichuan inspired dry rub perfect for both marinating and finishing grilled meats, fish & vegetables. Sprinkle it on anything you want to have a touch of sweet heat.

Kwei Fei Records Tee

$13.50

Kwei Fei Logo Hat

$17.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Fun dining. Not fine dining.

Website

Location

1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston, SC 29412

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Kwei Fei image
Kwei Fei image
Kwei Fei image

