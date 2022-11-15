Kwei Fei at The Charleston Pour House

Leftover Tote

$14.95

Bring lunch to work in style with your new leftover tote. 100% of proceeds go to We Are The Family. We Are The Family is a Southern Grassroots non-profit organization is to provide affirming spaces for LGBTQI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex, etc.) and ally youth up to the age of 24 through direct support, leadership development, and community engagement. LGBTQI+ and ally youth feel empowered to find their places in the world, in their families, and in their communities. Cotton Tote 14.5" W x 16.75" H x 3.75" Gusset