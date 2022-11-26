Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vegan
Sandwiches

Kye's

1,243 Reviews

$$

11419 Santa Monica Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90025

Popular Items

Sweet Miso
Macro
Bulgogi

KyeRito Wraps, Bowls, and Salads

Our entire menu and kitchen is GLUTEN FREE. Items containing DAIRY, SOY, and NUTS are noted for your reference. * Organic. Produce is local sustainably grown or organic depending on what's available.

Our Menu

Macro

Macro

Choice of KyeRito Wrap or Bowl and Protein, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Wasabi Dressing, Black Sesame Seeds*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (contains soy, can be made paleo/keto)

Sweet Miso

Sweet Miso

Choice of KyeRito Wrap or Bowl and Protein, Den Miso Glaze, Broccoli & Goji Berry* Mix, White Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori*  (contains soy)

Bulgogi

Bulgogi

Choice of KyeRito Wrap or Bowl and Protein, Bulgogi Marinade, Macro Pressed Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi*, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (contains soy)

Pesto Club

Pesto Club

Choice of KyeRito Wrap or Bowl and Protein, Super Seed Pesto, Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon or Avocado, Arugula*, Tomato*, Brown Rice* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine

Nori Burger

Nori Burger

Grass Fed Beef Mixed with Chard or Vegan House Made Black Been Patty, Lettuce, Tomato*, Onion, Pickles*, Ketchup*, Mustard*, Vegan Mayo (Black Bean only), Non GMO Nutritional Yeast, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori*

KITCHARI BOWL

KITCHARI BOWL

$14.00

Organic mung dahl* kitchari with tridoshic spice mix, roasted chinese yam and sweet potato, broccoli, arugula, white rice blend, garnished with lime and cilantro

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

choice of protein, uncured nitrate free bacon or coconut chips, romaine, hard boiled free range egg or macadamia nuts, tomato*, avocado, corn, scallions, vinaigrette

Sweet Kale Salad

Side Vegan Sweet Kale Salad

$6.84

Soups and Sides

Organic Chicken Bone Broth

$8.25Out of stock

Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Ayurvedic Tridoshic Spice Mix

Vegan Moroccan Chickpea Soup

Vegan Moroccan Chickpea Soup

$7.50+

Onion, Tomato, Celery, Chickpeas*, Swiss Chard, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Chinese Yam, Swiss Chard, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Cilantro, Spices, Sea Salt

Edamame

$4.75

Organic Edamame, Organic Sesame Oil, Sea Salt (contains soy)

Maki Rolls

Maki Rolls

Treats

Peanut butter*, Medjool Dates, Roasted Peanuts*, Hu Chocolate*, Shredded Coconut*, Almond Flour, 10 Mushroom Blend*, Coconut Oil*, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt (GF, DF, EF, SF, nuts)
Vegan Black Bean Brownie

Vegan Black Bean Brownie

$4.25

Black Beans*, Cocoa Powder, Sorghum Flour, Baking Soda, Sea Salt, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Sucanat*, Brown Sugar*, Vanilla, Maple Syrup*, Coconut Oil*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips* (contains coconut oil)

Paleo Vegan Chewy Carrot Cake

Paleo Vegan Chewy Carrot Cake

$4.25

Carrot, Pineapple, Coconut Oil*, Non GMO Cassava Flour, Coconut Sugar*, Non GMO Paleo Flour Mix, Flax Seeds*, Cinnamon, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Nutmeg, Baking Powder, Sea Salt

Vegan Peanut Shroom Chocolates

Vegan Peanut Shroom Chocolates

$4.25

Peanut butter*, Medjool Dates, Dry Roasted Peanuts*, Hu Chocolate*, Shredded Coconut*, Almond Flour, 10 Mushroom Blend*, Coconut Oil*, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt (contains nuts).

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

Organic brown sugar, organic rice Flour, sorghum flour, fair trade organic chocolate chips, organic grass fed ghee, organic coconut oil, organic Sucanat, spinach, free range eggs, fresh ground organic flax seeds, vanilla, baking powder, sea salt (contains dairy in the form of ghee, egg, and coconut oil)

Kabocha Pie

Kabocha Pie

$4.25

Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (contains egg)

Whole Veg Drinks

Blended Whole Vegetables, Herbs, and Fruit.
Ayurvedic One a Day

Ayurvedic One a Day

$10.00

blanched kale, collard, chard, spinach, asparagus, zucchini, cilantro, italian parsley; soaked cashew*, coconut oil*, sea salt, blended together and served warm. no substitutions. (contains nuts)

Purification - nourish & cleanse

Purification - nourish & cleanse

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water*, Kale, Cucumber, Avocado, Cilantro, Lemon Juice

Digestion - gut support

Digestion - gut support

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water*, Kale, Zucchini, Apple*, Avocado, Chinese Yam, Parsley, Chia Seeds, Lime Juice

Tonification - nourish vitality

Tonification - nourish vitality

Out of stock

Harmless Harvest Coconut Water, Zucchini, Kale, Pear, Avocado, Lime Juice, Mint, Ginger, Spirulina

Add Sauce/ Napkins/Utensils/ Bags

ADD SAUCE

$0.15

Yes- napkin/fork

$0.05

No- napkin/fork

Yes- Bag

$0.10

No- Bag

PACKAGE

10 Assortment of our most popular KyeRitos 10 Side Salads 10 Mini Vegan Black Bean Brownies

Catering Package (Serves 8-10)

$175.00

KYERITOS

Sweet Miso (catering)

$10.00

Nori Burger (catering)

$10.00

Macro (catering)

$11.00

Bulgogi (catering)

$11.00

Pesto (catering)

$11.00

Add grain free or Avocado

$1.50

SALADS

Vegan Sweet Kale Side Salad (available with catering only)

$4.00

Asian Chicken Side Salad (available with catering only)

$6.00

TREATS

Mini Vegan Black Bean Brownie (available with catering only)

$2.15

Mini Chocolate Chip Cookie (available with catering only)

$2.15

Regular Vegan Black Bean Brownie

$4.25

Regular Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.25

DRINKS

Bottled Water- catering

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Feel Good Food. Our entire menu and kitchen is GLUTEN FREE. Items containing DAIRY, SOY and NUTS are noted for your reference. *= Organic. Produce is local sustainably

Website

Location

11419 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Directions

