Asian Fusion
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Sandwiches

Kye's Western 615 N Western Ave

615 N Western Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Popular Items

MACRO
BULGOGI
NORI BURGER

KyeRitos

MACRO

MACRO

Choice of Wild Salmon or Avacado + Hemp Seeds* + Almonds*, macro pressed local sustainably grown vegetables, wasabi dressing, black sesame seeds*, brown rice blend, wrapped in organic nori* (GF, DF, NF, EF, P/K, contains soy)

DEN MISO

DEN MISO

Choice of Organic Chicken Breast* or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh*, Den Miso Glaze, Sustainably grown Broccoli & Goji Berry* Mix, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)

PESTO

PESTO

Choice of Free Range Organic Chicken Breast* + Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon or Green Eggs + Uncured Nitrate Free Bacon, Vegetarian Green Eggs + Avocado, or Vegan Marinated GF Organic Tofu, Super Seed Pesto, Arugula*, Tomato*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (Chicken - GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, P/K) (Egg - GF, DF, NF, SF, P/K, egg) (Tofu - GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)

NORI BURGER

NORI BURGER

Choice of Grass Fed Beef with Chard or Vegan House Made Black Bean Patty, Lettuce, Tomato*, Onion, Pickles*, Ketchup*, Mustard*, Vegan Mayo (Black Bean only), Non- GMO Nutritional Yeast, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, beef - P/K)

BULGOGI

BULGOGI

Choice of Marinated Organic Beef or Vegan Organic GF Tempeh, Macro Pressed Local Sustainably Grown Vegetables, Fresh Herbs, Kim Chi, House Made Gochujang Sauce, White Rice / Quinoa* Blend, Wrapped in Romaine (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy) SPICY

NAHM JIM

NAHM JIM

Choice of Wild Salmon, Organic Chicken Breast*, or Vegan Avocado, Six Vegetable Mix, Fresh Herbs, Thai-inspired Sauce, Hemp Seeds*, SlicedAlmonds*, Brown Rice Blend, Wrapped in Nori* (GF, DF, EF, nuts, soy) SPICY

Nori N Rice

$4.00

Brown Rice Blend Wrapped in Nori

Sides

Vegan Sweet Kale Salad

Vegan Sweet Kale Salad

$6.00

Lacinato and Green Kale, Almonds*, Goji Berries*, Currants*, Maple Dijon Vinaigrette (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts)

Edamame*

Edamame*

$4.00

Edamame*, Sesame Oil*, Sea Salt

Vegan Ayurvedic One a Day

Vegan Ayurvedic One a Day

$8.00

Blanched Kale, Collard, Chard, Spinach, Asparagus, Zucchini, Cilantro, Italian Parsley; Soaked Cashew*, Coconut Oil*, Sea Salt, blended together and served WARM - No Substitutions. Adapted form Vaidya Mishra’s Green Protein (GF, DF, EF, SF, P/K, nuts)

Organic Chicken Bone Broth

Organic Chicken Bone Broth

$8.00

Organic Chicken Bone Broth with Ayurvedic Tridoshic Spice Mix (GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, P/K)

Vegan Moroccan Chickpea Soup

Vegan Moroccan Chickpea Soup

$6.00

Onion, Tomato, Celery, Chickpeas*, Swiss Chard, Olive Oil, Tomato Paste, Chinese Yam, Swiss Chard, Fresh Parsley, Fresh Cilantro, Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, EF, SF, P/K)

Vegan Chili Soup

Vegan Chili Soup

$6.00

Onion, Tomato, Carrots, Zucchini, Pinto Beans*, Black Beans*, Tomato paste*, Olive Oil, Nutritional Yeast, Spices, Braggs Liquid Aminos, Garlic, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, EF, soy)

Treats

Vegan Black Bean Brownie

Vegan Black Bean Brownie

$4.50

Black Beans*, Brown Sugar*, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Water, Coconut Oil*, Cocoa Powder, Maple Syrup*, Sucanat*, Sorghum Flour, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*, Vanilla, Baking Soda, Sea Salt (WF, DF, EF, SF, nuts in the form of coconut oil)

Paleo Vegan Chewy Carrot Cake

Paleo Vegan Chewy Carrot Cake

$4.50Out of stock

Carrot, Pineapple*, Coconut Oil*, Non GMO Cassava Flour, Coconut Sugar*, Non GMO Paleo Flour Mix, Flax Seeds*, Cinnamon, Apple Cider Vinegar*, Vanilla Extract, Baking Soda, Nutmeg, Baking Powder, Sea Salt (GF, DF, EF, SF, nuts)

Paleo Vegan Peanut Shroom chocolates

Paleo Vegan Peanut Shroom chocolates

$4.50

Peanut butter*, Medjool Dates, Roasted Peanuts*, Hu Chocolate*, Shredded Coconut*, Almond Flour, 10 Mushroom Blend*, Coconut Oil*, Vanilla Extract, Sea Salt (GF, DF, EF, SF, nuts)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.50Out of stock

Brown Sugar*, Rice Flour*, Sorghum Flour, Fair Trade Chocolate Chips*, Grass FedGhee*, Coconut Oil*, Sucanat*, Spinach, Free Range Eggs, Fresh Ground Flax Seeds*,Vanilla, Baking Powder, Guar Gum, Sea Salt (GF, SF, dairy in the form of ghee, egg,nuts in the form of coconut oil)

Kabocha Pie

Kabocha Pie

$4.50

Steamed Kabocha Squash, Coconut Milk*, Yam, Sucanat*, Gluten Free Flour*, Free Range Eggs, Vanilla, Baking Powder, Non-GMO Corn Starch, Molasses, Ground Spices, Sea Salt (GF, DF, NF, SF, egg)

Vegan Ice Cream by Lavender and Truffles

Mint Strawberry

Mint Strawberry

$7.00Out of stock

Oatmilk, Coconut oil*, Coconut Palm Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup*, Fresh Strawberries*, Fresh Mint*, Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum* (GF, DF, EF, soy, nuts-coconut oil)

Raspberry Lemon

Raspberry Lemon

$7.00Out of stock

Oatmilk, Coconut oil*, Coconut Palm Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup*, Fresh Raspberry Puree*, Lemon Juice*, Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum* (GF, DF, EF, soy, nuts - coconut oil)

Ginger Turmeric

Ginger Turmeric

$7.00

Oatmilk, Coconut oil*, Coconut Palm Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup*, Turmeric*, Fresh Ginger*, Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum* (GF, DF, EF, soy, nuts-coconut oil)

Black Tahini

Black Tahini

$7.00

Oatmilk, Coconut oil*, Coconut Palm Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup*, Black Sesame*, Black Tahini*, Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum* (GF, DF, EF, soy, nuts-coconut oil)

Kona Coffee Thai Pepper

Kona Coffee Thai Pepper

$7.00

Oatmilk, Coconut oil*, Coconut Palm Sugar*, Tapioca Syrup*, Cacao Nibs*, Kona Coffee, Thai Pepper, Soy Lecithin, Guar Gum* (GF, DF, EF, soy, nuts-coconut oil)

Drinks

Organic Iced Teas

Organic Iced Teas

Erva Organic Hibiscus Lemon Cold brew Yerbe Mate

$5.00

Tonification Herbal Water

$5.00

A naturally sweet and smoky herbal tea made of Jujube, Longan, Goji Berry*, Licorice Root, and American Ginseng (GF, DF, NF, EF, SF)

Mountain Valley Spring Water

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Healthy, Delicious, Clean, Everyday Feel Good Food!

Location

615 N Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

