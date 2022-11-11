  • Home
Kylans Kitchen 2221 S Olive St Suite J, Pine Bluff, AR

No reviews yet

2221 South Olive Street

Pine Bluff, AR 71601

Drinks

Lemonade

$2.69

Fruit Punch

$1.69

Sprite

$1.69

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.89

Strawberry Crush

$1.69

Coke

$1.69

Bottle Water

$1.25

Sweet tea

$1.69

Pineapple Lemonade

$3.89

Weekend Menu (10/07)

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.29

Chicken Philly

$10.79

8pc Wing Combo

$13.29

Wings 10 pc Combo

$14.85

Crab Boil

$34.99

Shrimp Boil

$24.99

Chicken Pasta

$13.00

Shrimp Pasta

$15.00

Loaded Fries

$9.50

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Philly Cheese Fries

$9.50

3pc Catfish Plater

$13.79

Caesar Salad

$7.99

House Salad

$7.99

2pc Catfish Plater

$11.89

3pc Catfish Plater

$13.49

Cajun Chicken and Shrimp Pasta

$19.00

Side of Fries

$2.99

Catfish Special

$8.99

Extra garlic bread

$1.60

Loaded BBQ Fries

$11.19

20 Pc Wing

$22.49

Dessert

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Cake

$6.25

Brownie

$4.00

Cheesecake

$4.25
Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 3:00 pm - 3:59 am
2221 South Olive Street, Pine Bluff, AR 71601

