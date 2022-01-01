Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kyles Protein Grill

7 Reviews

$$

7000 Hollister Ave

Goleta, CA 93117

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Plates & Bowls

1 PROTEIN PLATE

1 PROTEIN PLATE

$12.50

Choice of 1 Protein, 2 Sides, & 1 sauce. Additional proteins, sides & sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

2 PROTEIN PLATE

2 PROTEIN PLATE

$15.95

Choice of 2 Proteins, 2 Sides & 2 Sauces. Additional proteins, sides & sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

1 PROTEIN BOWL

1 PROTEIN BOWL

$12.50

Choice of Protein, 2 Sides & Sauce.

2 PROTEIN BOWL

2 PROTEIN BOWL

$15.95

Choice of 2 Proteins, 2 Sides & 2 Sauces. Additional proteins, sides & sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

Family Meals

Feed the whole family (4-6 people) with our customizable, healthy comfort food. Choose 2 protein options (20 oz total), 4 large sides, 4 garlic-herb rolls and 4 sauces. Cookies for dessert or additional proteins, sides or sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

Family Meal A (4-6 People)

$46.95

Family Meal B (8-10 People)

$89.95

Group Order

People

$12.95Out of stock

A La Carte

Grilled Peppercorn Steak

$8.00

1/3 Pound of Harris Ranch Grilled Steak

Herb-Grilled Chicken

$6.00

1/3 Pound of Mary's Organic Free Range Chicken Breast

Fried Chicken

$6.00

1/3 Pound of Mary's Organic Free Range Chicken Breast

Bulgogi Meatballs (Vegan)

$7.00

5 oz (5 meatballs) in a spicy Bulgogi sauce, garnished with green onions

Teriyaki Meatballs (Vegan)

$7.00

5 oz (5 meatballs) in a sweet Teriyaki sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds

Brown Rice

$4.50

Cauliflower Rice

$5.50

Riced Cauliflower, EVOO, Garlic Salt, Lime Juice, Fresh Parsley

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

Potatoes, Cream, Butter, Roasted Garlic, Salt + Pepper

Garlic Broccoli

$4.50

Cauliflower, Sriracha, EVOO, Salt + Pepper

Grilled Corn

$4.50

Seasonal Grilled Vegetables

$4.50

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Bell Pepper, EVOO, Garlic Salt

Caesar Salad

$4.50

Kale, Romaine, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Parmesan Quinoa Crisps, Caesar Dressing

Thai Peanut Slaw

$4.50

Organic Quinoa, Organic Shredded Rainbow Carrots, Kale, Sesame Oil, Sesame Seeds

Bread Roll

$0.75

2 Bread Rolls

$1.00

Chimichurri

$0.75

Chimichurri is a sauce used both in cooking and as a table condiment for grilled meat. It originated in Argentina, and is made of finely chopped parsley, cilantro, minced garlic, olive oil, lemon juice, salt and pepper

BBQ

$0.75

Teriyaki

$0.75

A favorite sauce in Asian-style dishes, consisting of a blend of soy sauce, rice wine, brown sugar, garlic and ginger.

Bulgogi

$0.75

Cayenne Ranch

$0.75

Gravy

$0.75

Dessert

Avocado Toast, Muffins, Croissants, Cookies and Brownies

M&M Cookie

$3.25

Beverages

Beverage Bar / Iced Tea

Beverage Bar / Iced Tea

$3.00

HEMP+ Turmeric Wellness Shots contain 30mg of organic hempseed oil, organic juice from lemon, turmeric, organic green apple, and organic black pepper.

Calypso

Calypso

$4.00

HEMP+ Ginger Wellness Shots contain 30mg of organic hempseed oil, organic cayenne pepper, and organic juice from ginger, lemon, and green apple.

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

Hibiscus Lime HEMP+ Tea contains organic pressed lime with cold brew Hibiscus Flower tea and 20mg of Organic Hemp. Cold brewing the Organic Hibiscus Flower with reverse osmosis water ensures maximum polyphenol count, for a smoother taste & less acidity.

AZ Iced Tea

AZ Iced Tea

$3.00

inger Lemon HEMP+ Tea contains organic pressed lemon with cold brewed Jasmine Pearl green tea, fresh pressed organic Ginger Juice and 20mg of Organic Hemp. Cold brewing jasmine pearl green tea with reverse osmosis ensures maximum polyphenol count, for a smoother taste & less acidity.

Jarritos (Selection Varies)

Jarritos (Selection Varies)

$3.00

Peach Lemon HEMP+ Tea contains organic pressed lemon with cold brew Peach Rooibos tea and 20mg of Organic Hemp. Cold brewing the Peach Rooibos tea with reverse osmosis water ensures maximum polyphenol count, for a smoother taste & less acidity.

Sparkling Ice (Selection Varies)

Sparkling Ice (Selection Varies)

$3.00

Bottled Water

$3.00

Packing Instructions

Add Utensils

Add Ketchup Packets

Plates & Bowls

1 PROTEIN PLATE

$14.50

Choice of 1 Protein, 2 Sides, & 1 sauce. Additional proteins, sides & sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

2 PROTEIN PLATE

2 PROTEIN PLATE

$18.50

Choice of 2 Proteins, 2 Sides & 2 Sauces. Additional proteins, sides & sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

1 PROTEIN BOWL

1 PROTEIN BOWL

$14.50

Choice of Protein, 2 Sides & Sauce.

2 PROTEIN BOWL

2 PROTEIN BOWL

$18.50

Choice of 2 Proteins, 2 Sides & 2 Sauces. Additional proteins, sides & sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

Family Meals

Feed the whole family (4-6 people) with our customizable, healthy comfort food. Choose 2 protein options (20 oz total), 4 large sides, 4 garlic-herb rolls and 4 sauces. Cookies for dessert or additional proteins, sides or sauces available in our a-la-carte menu.

Family Meal A (4-6 People)

$54.95

Family Meal B (8-10 People)

$99.95

Group Order

People

$14.95

A La Carte

Grilled Peppercorn Steak

$9.95

6 oz of grilled peppercorn steak

Herb-Grilled Chicken

$7.00

6 oz of herb-grilled chicken breast

Fried Chicken

$7.00

6 oz of Kyle's fried chicken

Bulgogi Meatballs (Vegan)

$8.50

5 oz (5 meatballs) in a spicy Bulgogi sauce, garnished with green onions

Teriyaki Meatballs (Vegan)

$8.50

5 oz (5 meatballs) in a sweet Teriyaki sauce, sprinkled with sesame seeds

Brown Rice

$4.95

Chimichurri Cauliflower Rice

$5.95

Riced cauliflower with housemade chimichurri

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Potatoes, Cream, Butter, Garlic, Salt + Pepper

Garlic Broccoli

$4.95

Broccoli, EVOO, Chopped Garlic, Salt & Pepper

Grilled Corn

$4.95

Grilled Corn, Butter, Salt & Pepper

Seasonal Roasted Vegetables

$4.95

Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Red Bell Pepper, EVOO, Salt & Pepper

Kale Caesar Salad

$4.95

Kale, Romaine, Parmesan, Brioche Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Thai Peanut Slaw

$4.95

Organic Carrots, Broccoli, Green Onions, Chopped Peanuts, Thai Peanut Dressing

Garlic Herb Roll

$1.00

Chimichurri

$0.95

BBQ

$0.95

Teriyaki

$0.95

Bulgogi

$0.95

Cayenne Ranch

$0.95

Gravy

$0.95

Beverages

Beverage Bar / Iced Tea

Beverage Bar / Iced Tea

$3.50

HEMP+ Turmeric Wellness Shots contain 30mg of organic hempseed oil, organic juice from lemon, turmeric, organic green apple, and organic black pepper.

Bottled Water

$3.50
Calypso (Selection Varies)

Calypso (Selection Varies)

$4.50

HEMP+ Ginger Wellness Shots contain 30mg of organic hempseed oil, organic cayenne pepper, and organic juice from ginger, lemon, and green apple.

AZ Iced Tea (Selection Varies)

AZ Iced Tea (Selection Varies)

$3.50

inger Lemon HEMP+ Tea contains organic pressed lemon with cold brewed Jasmine Pearl green tea, fresh pressed organic Ginger Juice and 20mg of Organic Hemp. Cold brewing jasmine pearl green tea with reverse osmosis ensures maximum polyphenol count, for a smoother taste & less acidity.

Jarritos (Selection Varies)

Jarritos (Selection Varies)

$3.50

Peach Lemon HEMP+ Tea contains organic pressed lemon with cold brew Peach Rooibos tea and 20mg of Organic Hemp. Cold brewing the Peach Rooibos tea with reverse osmosis water ensures maximum polyphenol count, for a smoother taste & less acidity.

Sparkling Ice (Selection Varies)

Sparkling Ice (Selection Varies)

$3.50

Dessert

M&M Cookie

M&M Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Our classic chocolate chip cookie with M&M's added.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:50 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Brought to you from the creators of Kyle's Kitchen, Kyle’s Protein Grill will feature premium proteins as the star of our menu: Antibiotic-Free Grilled Chicken Breast, All Natural Grilled Steak, Kyle's Krispy Chicken and Plant-Based Meatballs. These proteins can be combined with chef-inspired sides and sauces to be served as plates or bowls. Being a part of the “Kyle’s” brand, the new restaurant will also donate a portion of its proceeds to the Kyle’s Kitchen Special Needs Giving Back program, in which Kyle has already donated over $200,000 to date. The one-of-a-kind program helps people with special needs reach their potential. Kyle’s Protein Grill is located next to Kyle’s Kitchen in the Hollister Village Plaza, at 7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA, with hours from 11am-2pm and 5pm-8 pm Monday-Saturday and closed on Sundays.

Website

Location

7000 Hollister Ave, Goleta, CA 93117

Directions

Gallery
Kyle's Protein Grill image
Kyle's Protein Grill image
Kyle's Protein Grill image
Kyle's Protein Grill image

