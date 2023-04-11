Kyochon Rowland Heights 1715 Fullerton RD

Restaurant info

KyoChon Chicken serves the freshest, most flavorful fried chicken in Los Angeles. This location is part of a Korean chain that was started in 1991. Their signature recipe is antibiotic-free and comes from free-range sustainable farms. The chicken is never frozen and it's cooked using 100% trans-fat free canola oil. Some favorites from their menu include Soy Garlic Chicken Wings, Honey Wings, and Spicy Wings. Everything is available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and even catering. It's important to them that no matter how someone is getting a meal, it's received hot, fresh, and in a timely manner.