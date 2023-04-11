Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kyochon Rowland Heights 1715 Fullerton RD

1715 Fullerton RD

Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Full Menu

Boneless Series

Chicken Pops

$17.99

Crispy Rice Chicken Strips

$16.99

Kyochon Drumstick Series

Soy Garlic Drumstick

$10.99

Red(Hot) Drumstick

$10.99

Honey Drumstick

$10.99

Spicy Soy Ginger Drumstick

$10.99

Crispy Drumstick

$10.99

Smoked Fire Drumstick

$10.99

H/H Drumstick

$10.99

Boneless Combo

6 Pcs Chicken Strip Combo

$15.49

Wing Combo

6 Pcs Soy Wing Combo

$15.49

6 Pcs Red Wing Combo

$15.49

5 Pcs Honey Wing Combo

$15.49

6 Pcs Spicy Soy Ginger Wing Combo

$15.49

6 Pcs Smoked Fire Wing Combo

$15.49

5 Pcs Crispy Wing Combo

$15.49

Wing Series

Soy Garlic Wing

$17.99

Red Wing

$17.99

Spicy Soy Ginger Wing

$17.99

Smoked Fire Wing

$17.99

H/H Wing

$18.99

Honey Wing

$16.99

Crispy Wing

$16.99

Real Fried Wing

$20.99

Real Wing H/H

$21.99

Real Wing Sweet and Tangy

$38.99

Whole Chicken Series

Soy Garlic Whole Chicken

$27.99

Red Whole Chicken

$27.99

Spicy Soy Ginger Whole Chicken

$27.99

Smoked Fire Whole Chicken

$27.99

Honey Whole Chicken

$27.99

Crispy Whole Chicken

$27.99

H/H Whole Chicken

$28.99

Real Fried Whole Chicken

$30.99

Real H/H Whole Chicken

$32.99

Real Sweet and Tangy Whole Chicken

$33.99

Rice Series

Kimchi Fried Rice

$12.99

Garlic Butter Fried Rice

$12.99

Premium Flaming Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Premiun Soy Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Fresh Salad

Broccoli Salad

$4.99

Mixed Green Salad

$4.99

Crispy Rice Chicken Salad

$9.99

Sides

Potato Wedges

$4.99

French Fries

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99

Dukkbokki + Salad

$9.99

White Rice

$2.00

Pickled Radish

$1.50

Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Hash Brown

$4.99

Chicken Strip Wrap

$8.99

Chicken Strip Wrap Combo

Chicken Strip Wrap Combo

$14.99

Catering

Kyochon Wing 50 Pcs

$55.99

Kyochon Wing 75 Pcs

$81.99

Kyochon Wing 100 Pcs

$105.99

Honey Wing 50 Pcs

$63.99

Honey Wing 75 Pcs

$93.99

Honey Wing 100 Pcs

$120.99

Crispy Wing 50 Pcs

$63.99

Crispy Wing 75 Pcs

$93.99

Crispy Wing 100 Pcs

$120.99

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.99

Bottle Soda

$3.29

2L Soda

$4.99

Tea

$2.99

Juice

$2.99

Bottle Water

$2.49

Sparkling Water

$2.49

(ONLINE) Whole Chicken

Soy Garlic Whole Chicken*

$29.99

Red Whole Chicken*

$29.99

Honey Whole Chicken*

$29.99

Spicy Soy Ginger Whole Chicken*

$29.99

Smoked Fire Whole Chicken*

$29.99

Crispy Whole Chicken*

$29.99

Real Fried Whole Chicken*

$30.99Out of stock

H/H Whole Chicken*

$30.99

(ONLINE) Wing Series

Soy Garlic Wing*

$18.99

Red Wing*

$18.99

Honey Wing*

$17.99

Spicy Soy Ginger Wing*

$18.99

Smoked Fire Wing*

$18.99

Crispy Wing*

$17.99

H/H Wing*

$19.99

Medium Real Fried Wing*

$21.99Out of stock

Large Real Fried Wing*

$30.99Out of stock

Extra Large Real Fried Wing*

$39.99Out of stock

(Online) Drumstick

Soy Garlic Drumstick*

$12.99

Red Drumstick*

$12.99

Honey Drumstick*

$12.99

Spicy Soy Ginger Drumstick*

$12.99

Smoked Fire Drumstick*

$12.99

Crispy Drumstick*

$12.99

H/H Drumstick*

$12.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

KyoChon Chicken serves the freshest, most flavorful fried chicken in Los Angeles. This location is part of a Korean chain that was started in 1991. Their signature recipe is antibiotic-free and comes from free-range sustainable farms. The chicken is never frozen and it's cooked using 100% trans-fat free canola oil. Some favorites from their menu include Soy Garlic Chicken Wings, Honey Wings, and Spicy Wings. Everything is available for dine-in, takeout, delivery, and even catering. It's important to them that no matter how someone is getting a meal, it's received hot, fresh, and in a timely manner.

Location

1715 Fullerton RD, Rowland Heights, CA 91748

Directions

