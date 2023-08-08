APPETIZERS

AGEDASHI TOFU

$9.54

BAKED MUSSEL

$13.14

CUCUMBER SALAD

$6.30

EDAMAME (SOYBEAN)

$6.00

FRIED CALAMARI

$13.14

FRIED OYSTER

$16.74

GARLIC EDAMAME

$8.40
GRILLED SQUID (IKAMARU)

$20.34

GYOZA 6 PAN Fried DUMPLINGS

$9.00

HOUSE SALAD

$4.20

MIXED TEMPURA

$9.54

2 PCS SHRIMP TEMPURA + 3 PCS VEGGIE TEMPURA

SALMON SKIN SALAD

$13.14

SASHIMI SALD

$21.54

4 PCS OF SHRIMP + 4 PCS OF VEGGIE

SEAWEED

$5.94

SPICY EDAMAME

$6.60

SPICY GARLIC EDAMAME

$9.00

SPICY TUNA TEMPURA

$15.00

SQUID LEG TEMPURA

$8.34

SQUID TEMPURA

$15.00

STEAM SHUMAI

$8.34

8 PCS STEAMED

SUNOMONO (OCTOPUS)

$14.70

SUPER SHELL (BAKED SCALLOP)

$14.34

LUNCH COMBINATIONS

A. CHICKEN TERIYAKI

$18.90

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

B. SESAME CHICKEN (DEEP FRIED)

$18.90

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

C. CHICKEN TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$19.80

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

D. BEEF TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$20.34

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

E. PORK CUTLET & TEMPURA

$19.80

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

F. SALMON TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$19.80

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

G. CHICKEN TERIYAKI & BEEF TERIYAKI

$20.34

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

H. CHICKEN TERIYAKI & SASHIMI

$20.34

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

I. TEMPURA LUNCH

$15.90

Combinations include 4 Pcs of Shrimp Tempura, 4 Pcs of Veggie Tempura, rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

J. TEMPURA & SASHIMI

$20.34
K. BEEF TERIYAKI & SASHIMI

$21.00

Combinations include rice, miso soup, salad and vegetable.

L. PORK CUTLET & SASHIMI

$20.70

Combinations include 3 Pcs Tuna Sashimi, 2 Pcs Sea Bass, 2 Pcs Shrimp Tempura & Veggie.

LUNCH SUSHI SPECIAL (any 5 items from Sushi Bar)

$28.74

COMES WITH MISO SOUP

CHIRASHI SUSHI LUNCH

$26.40

Combinations include miso soup & salad.

POKE BOWL

$20.34
SASHIMI LUNCH

$26.40

Combinations include: Tuna & Salmon (3 Pcs each). Yellowtail, Sea Bass, Octopus (2 Pcs each). Rice, miso soup and salad.

SUSHI LUNCH

$25.20

Combinations include Tuna, Yellowtail, Sea Bass, Shrimp, Albacore (1 Pcs each) and 3 pcs of CA Tuna Roll and Cucumber Roll, miso soup & salad

DINNER COMBINATIONS

A. CHICKEN TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$24.60

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

B. BEEF TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$26.34

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

C. SESAME CHICKEN (DEEP FRIED) & TEMPURA

$25.20

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

D. SALMON TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$25.20

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

E. CHICKEN & BEEF TERIYAKI

$26.34

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

F. SESAME CHICKEN (DEEP FRIED) & BEEF TERIYAKI

$26.34

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

G. KATSU (PORK OR CHICKEN CUTLET) & TEMPURA

$25.20

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

H. CHICKEN, BEEF TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$29.40

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

I. SESAME CHICKEN (DEEP FRIED), SALMON TERIYAKI & TEMPURA

$27.60

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

J. SESAME CHICKEN (DEEP FRIED), BEEF & SALMON TERIYAKI

$29.40

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

K. CHICKEN TERIYAKI, TEMPURA & SASHIMI

$29.40

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

L. BEEF TERIYAKI, TEMPURA & SASHIMI

$30.60

1Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

M. SALMON TERIYAKI, TEMPURA & SASHIMI

$29.40

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

POKE BOWL

$20.34

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, vegetables and fruits.

DINNER SPECIALS

CHIRASHI SUSHI

$31.14

Dinner includes miso soup & salad.

COMBINATION BOAT

$67.14
KAMA CHEEK DINNER

$23.94

Dinner includes rice, miso soup, salad, 2 pcs California rolls, Agedashi Tofu, vegetables and fruits.

SANMA MAKEREL DINNER

$25.14

Combinations include rice, miso soup, 2 pcs California rolls, Agedashi Tofu, vegetables and fruits.

SASHIMI DINNER

$31.14

Dinner includes rice, miso soup, salad & rice.

SUSHI DINNER

$29.94

Dinner includes miso soup and salad

DRINKS

COKE

$4.95

DIET COKE

$4.95

SPRITE

$4.95

LEMONADE

$4.95

APPLE JUICE

$4.95

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.95

ICE TEA

$3.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$1.50

ICED GREEN TEA

$3.50

CALPICO

$4.95

RAMUNE

$4.95

SUSHI ROLLS

AVOCADO ROLL

$6.60

cut roll

BLUE CRAB

$20.40

cut roll

BLUE CRAB HAND ROLL

$12.00

hand roll

CA SPECIAL ROLL

$12.60

cut roll

CALIFORNIA HAND ROLL

$5.40

hand roll

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$8.70

cut roll

CATERPILLAR ROLL

$18.30

cut roll

CRUNCHY ROLL

$15.00

cut roll

CRUNCHY ROLL HAND ROLL

$8.34

hand roll

CUCUMBER ROLL

$6.60

cut roll

EEL CALIFORNIA

$18.30

cut roll

EEL CALIFORNIA HAND ROLL

$9.18

hand roll

GORILLA ROLL

$26.00

JOE SPECIAL ROLL

$13.80

cut roll

LADY CALIFORNIA ROLL

$14.40

cut roll

NEGI TORO

$22.20

cut roll

NEGI TORO HAND ROLL

$18.00

hand roll

PHILADELPHIA ROLL

$14.40

cut roll

PHILADELPHIA ROLL HAND ROLL

$8.70

hand roll

RAINBOWL ROLL

$21.60

cut roll

SALMON ROE HAND ROLL

$10.00

SALMON SKIN HAND ROLL

$7.14

hand roll

SALMON SKIN ROLL

$13.14

cut roll

SCALLOP BOMB ROLL

$24.75

SPICY TUNA HAND ROLL

$7.50

hand roll

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$15.00

cut roll

SPICY YELLOWTAIL

$15.00

cut roll

SPICY YELLOWTAIL HAND ROLL

$8.10

hand roll

SPIDER HAND ROLL

$9.30

hand roll

SPIDER ROLL

$18.30

cut roll

TUNA ROLL

$13.20

cut roll

VOCANO ROLL

$17.10

cut roll

YALLOWTAIL SPECIAL ROLL

$26.00