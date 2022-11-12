Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse - Royal Oak

10,800 Reviews

$$

1824 W 14 Mile Rd

Royal Oak, MI 48073

Popular Items

Da Bomb Roll
California Roll
Spicy Tuna Roll

Appetizers

Edamame

$4.50

Age Gyoza

$6.50

6 pcs Pork dumpling

Age Tofu

$6.00

Shumai

$6.50

6 pcs Steamed shrimp dumpling

Harumaki

$6.00

4 pcs Japanese spring roll

Calamari (BBQ Squid)

$11.00

BBQ squid w/ teriyaki sauce

Ka Kara Age (Fried Squid)

$11.00

Japanese style fried squid

Beef Negimaki

$11.00

Scallion & cheese wrapped in thin-sliced steak

Yakitori (CK)

$7.00

2 Chicken skewers

Kushiyaki (ST)

$9.00

2 Steak skewers

Shrimp Skewers

$10.00

Shrimp Tempura App

$10.00

4 pcs Fried shrimp, Japanese style

Vegetable Tempura App

$7.00

Soup & Salad

Miso Soup

$2.50

Japanese soybean soup w/ seaweed & tofu

Clear Broth

$2.50

Kyoto House Soup

$7.00

Shrimp, scallop, crabstick, salmon, & mixed vegetables

House Salad

$3.00

Sushi Appetizers

Tuna Palapala

$12.00

Tuna, avocado mixed in house vinaigrette

Tuna Tataki

$13.00

Slices of pan seared tuna w/ house vinaigrette

Sashimi Appetizer

$10.00

2 pcs of each: salmon, tuna, & white tuna

Combination Sunomono

$11.00

Assorted raw fish, cucumber, & seaweed in house vinaigrette

Seaweed salad

$5.50

Kani Salad

$6.50

Crabsticks w/ cucumber in spicy mayo

Yasai Salad

$6.00

Mixed vegetable & seaweed salad w/ salad ginger dressing

Squid Salad

$8.50

Itako

$8.50

Baby octopus salad

Zarigani Salad

$10.00

Crawfish, cucumber, masago, & spicy mayo

Sushi(Nigiri)-(with rice) & Sashimi

A La Carte

Amaebi (Sweet Shrimp)

$5.00

Bronzini (Stripped Bronzini)

$3.00

Ebi (Shrimp)

$2.50

Hamachi (Yellowtail)

$3.50

Hokkigai (Red Clam)

$3.00

Hotategai (Scallop)

$4.50

Ika (Squid)

$3.00

Ikura (Salmon Roe)

$4.50

Inari (Tofu Pouches)

$2.50

Kani (Crabstick)

$2.50

Maguro (Tuna)

$3.25

Masago (Flying Fish Roe)

$3.00

Saba (Mackerel)

$3.00

Sake (Salmon)

$3.00

Smoked Salmon

$3.00

Tai (Red Snapper)

$3.00

Tako (Octopus)

$3.00

Tamago (Omelet)

$2.50

Tilapia

$3.00

Tobiko (Crab Caviar)

$3.00

Toro (Fatty Tuna)

$12.00

Unagi (Grilled Eel)

$3.50

Uni (Sea Urchin)

$8.00

Escolar (White Tuna)

$3.00

Vegetarian Sushi Rolls

8-Pieces or 1-Piece Hand Roll

Asparagus Roll

$4.75

Avocado Roll

$4.50

Cucumber Roll

$4.00

Kompyo Roll

$4.00

Squash

Mixed Vegetables Roll

$5.00

Oshinko Roll

$4.00

Pickled radish

Sweet Potato Tempura Roll

$5.00

Vegetable Tempura Roll

$5.50

Asparagus & sweet potato

Cooked Sushi Rolls

8-Pieces or 1-Piece Hand Roll

California Roll

$6.00

Chicken Tempura Roll

$6.50

Da Bomb Roll

$7.95

Shrimp tempura, avocado, crabstick topped w/ spicy mayo

Eel Avocado Roll

$7.25

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.25

Jalapeno Cream Cheese Roll

$6.00

Jalapeno tempura & cream cheese

Kani Cream Cheese Roll

$6.00

Prawn Cucumber Roll

$6.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.25

Salmon Tempura Roll

$6.50

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$6.50

White Tuna Tempura Roll

$8.00

White tuna tempura, cream cheese & crunchy

Raw Sushi Rolls

8-Pieces or 1-Piece Hand Roll

Double Tuna Roll

$7.50

Tuna, white tuna, cucumber & masago

Dynamite Roll

$8.00

Tuna, yellowtail, & scallion, w/ spicy mayo

Fatty Tuna Roll

$16.00

Salmon Roll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$6.50

Spicy Scallop Roll

$9.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$6.50

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$7.00

Tuna Roll

$6.00

White Tuna Roll

$6.00

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$6.00

Special Sushi Rolls

Alligator Roll

Alligator Roll

$14.00

Eel & avocado over shrimp tempura & cucumber roll

Rock N Roll

Rock N Roll

$14.00

Salmon & tuna over eel & avocado roll

Crispy Eel Roll (Deep Fried)

Crispy Eel Roll (Deep Fried)

$12.00

Grilled eel, avocado & cucumber

American Dream Roll

American Dream Roll

$14.00

Shrimp tempura, eel, cucumber & avocado roll topped w/ masago

Futo Maki

Futo Maki

$12.00

Shrimp, crabstick, omelet, cucumber, kompyo & oshinko

Lake Side Roll

Lake Side Roll

$13.00

Shrimp over crabstick & cucumber roll

Rainbow Roll

Rainbow Roll

$14.00

Salmon, tuna, white tuna & yellowtail over California roll

King Roll

King Roll

$14.00

Spicy tuna & masago over eel & cucumber roll

Boston Roll

Boston Roll

$12.00

Smoked salmon & lemon over shrimp tempura & cucumber roll

Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia Roll

$14.00

Spicy yellowtail & crunchy over smoked salmon, cucumber & cream cheese roll

Funky Tuna Roll (Deep Fried)

Funky Tuna Roll (Deep Fried)

$12.00

Tuna, crabstick & cucumber

Mexican Roll

Mexican Roll

$13.00

Jalapeno tempura over shrimp tempura & cream cheese roll, drizzled w/ spicy mayo & eel sauce

Spider Roll

Spider Roll

$12.00

Soft shell crab tempura & cucumber topped w/ masago

Happy Roll

Happy Roll

$12.00

Salmon & tuna over avocado & asparagus roll

Queen Roll

Queen Roll

$11.00

Spicy tuna & masago over cucumber & avocado roll

Alaskan Roll

Alaskan Roll

$9.50

Smoked salmon over cucumber & cream cheese roll

Chef’s Special Sushi Rolls

L.A.S.T. Roll

$17.00

Shrimp, cream cheese over lobster tempura, spicy salmon & avocado roll, drizzled w/ eel sauce

Volcano Roll

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Grilled eel & avocado roll topped w/ seared scallop

Flying Dragon Roll

Flying Dragon Roll

$15.00

Lobster meat over shrimp tempura & asparagus roll

Tiger Roll

$16.00

Salmon over grilled eel, shrimp tempura, crabstick & avocado roll, drizzled w/ eel sauce

Firecracker Roll

$15.00

Spicy scallop & masago over spicy crabstick & cucumber roll

Hot Lava Roll

$16.00

Lobster meat, tuna & avocado roll topped w/ crabstick & masago

L&G Roll

L&G Roll

$14.00

Cucumber wrapped over shrimp tempura, spicy tuna & masago roll

Royal Oak Roll

Royal Oak Roll

$15.00

Avocado & masago over soft shell crab tempura, blue crabmeat & cucumber roll

Naruto Roll

Naruto Roll

$15.00

Cucumber wrapped over salmon, tuna, yellowtail, crabstick, avocado & masago

Manhattan Roll

Manhattan Roll

$16.00

Grilled eel, avocado & masago over shrimp tempura, blue crabmeat & cucumber roll

Ocean City Roll

Ocean City Roll

$14.50

Grilled smoked salmon over crabstick, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese roll

Victory Secret

Victory Secret

$16.00

Shrimp tempura, kani salad, cucumber & lettuce, w/ soybean wrapper

Lobster King Roll

Lobster King Roll

$16.00

Lobster tempura over spicy tuna & avocado roll

Ichiban Roll

$15.00

Seared tilapia over shrimp, crabstick, cucumber, spicy mayo roll

Sweet Mango Roll

$13.00

Smoked salmon tempura, mango & cream cheese, drizzled w/ mango sauce

Spicy Rio Roll (Deep Fried)

Spicy Rio Roll (Deep Fried)

$16.00

Grilled eel, crabstick, avocado, omelet & cream cheese

Dragon Roll

Dragon Roll

$18.00

Grilled eel over lobster meat, blue crabmeat & cucumber roll

Sushi Cake

$16.00

Spicy tuna, eel, salmon & masago

Sushi Dinner Entrees

Served w/ Miso Soup & Salad. No substitution.
Chirashi Don

Chirashi Don

$26.00

Chef's choice 15 pcs assorted sashimi over sushi rice

Party Platter

Party Platter

$95.00

California Roll, Shrimp Tempura Roll, Rainbow Roll & chef's choice 18 pcs sashimi & 18 pcs sushi

Sashimi Boat

Sashimi Boat

$110.00

Chef's choice 60 pcs assorted sashimi

Sashimi Combo

Sashimi Combo

$26.00

Chef's choice 15 pcs sashimi, served w/ sushi rice

Sashimi Deluxe Combo

Sashimi Deluxe Combo

$36.00

Chef's choice 20 pcs sashimi, served w/ sushi rice

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

Sushi & Sashimi Combo

$34.00

Chef's choice 12 pcs sashimi & 8 pcs sushi

Sushi Combo

Sushi Combo

$25.00

Chef's choice 8 pcs sushi & California roll

Sushi Deluxe Combo

Sushi Deluxe Combo

$30.00

Chef's choice 12 pcs sushi & California roll

Dinner Entrée

Served w/ Miso Soup, House Salad & Steamed Rice, Substitute Fried Rice for $2.50

Teriyaki Chicken

$19.00

Teriyaki New York Strip

$24.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Tonkatsu

$20.00

Fried pork cutlet

Chicken Katsu

$20.00

Fried chicken cutlet

Tempura Donburi

$24.00

6 pcs shrimp tempura, 6 pcs vegetable tempura

Unagi Donburi

$24.00

Grilled eel

Kyoto Bento Box

$25.00

2 pcs shrimp tempura, spring roll, & California roll Choice of Teriyaki: Shrimp, salmon, steak, or chicken

Fried Rice

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.00

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.00

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.00

Beef Fried Rice

$13.00

Combination Fried Rice

$15.00

Chicken, beef, & shrimp

Seafood Fried Rice

$16.00

Shrimp, salmon, & scallop

Noodle

Vegetable Yakisoba

$11.00

Chicken Yakisoba

$12.00

Shrimp Yakisoba

$13.00

Beef Yakisoba

$13.00

Combination Yakisoba

$16.00

Chicken, beef, & shrimp

Seafood Yakisoba

$17.00

Shrimp, salmon, & scallop

Nabeyaki Udon

$16.00

2 pcs Shrimp tempura, crabstick & thin sliced steak, w/ Udon noodle soup

Vegetable Stir Fry Udon

$14.00

Chicken Stir Fried Udon

$15.00

Shrimp Stir Fry Udon

$16.00

Beef Stir Fry Udon

$16.00

Combination Stir Fry Udon

$19.00

Seafood Stir Fried Udon

$20.00

Hibachi Combinations & Entrées

Served w/ Clear Broth, House Salad, Shrimp Appetizer, Mixed Vegetable, Japanese Noodle (Yakisoba), & Steamed rice Substitute Fried Rice for $2.50

Hibachi Filet Mignon, Lobster & Chicken

$42.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Lobster

$38.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$33.00

Jumbo Shrimp 6 pc.

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Scallop

$34.00

Hibachi Filet Mignon & Chicken

$29.00

Hibachi New York Strip & Lobster

$36.00

Hibachi New York Strip & Shrimp

$29.00

Jumbo Shrimp 6 pc.

Hibachi New York Strip & Scallop

$30.00

Hibachi New York Strip & Chicken

$27.00

Hibachi Chicken & Lobster

$33.00

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$27.00

Hibachi Chicken & Scallop

$28.00

Hibachi Chicken & Salmon

$27.00

Hibachi Shrimp & Scallop

$31.00

Hibachi Seafood Deluxe

$42.00

Includes lobster tail, scallop, salmon, & shrimp

Hibachi Filet Mignon

$30.00

Hibachi New York Strip

$25.00

Hibachi Chicken

$20.00

Hibachi Shrimp

$23.00

Hibachi Scallop

$26.00

Hibachi Salmon

$24.00

Hibachi Twin Lobster Tail

$40.00

Hibachi Mixed Vegetable (No Shrimp)

$16.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side White Rice

$2.50

Side Fried Rice

$3.50

Side Chicken Fried Rice

$5.00

Side Shrimp Fried Rice

$5.50

Side Noodle (Yakisoba)

$5.00

Side Vegetable

$7.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Filet Mignon

$13.00

Side Shrimp

$11.00

Jumbo Shrimp 6 pc.

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Scallop

$12.00

Side Lobster (1 Tail)

$17.00

Sauce

Eel Sauce(side)

$1.00

Spicy Mayo(side)

$1.00

Ginger Sauce(side)

$1.00

Yum Yum Sauce(side)

$1.00

Salad House Dressing(side)

$1.00

Salad Ginger Dressing(side)

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce(side)

$1.00

Garlic Butter(side)

$1.00

Gyoza Sauce(side)

$1.00

Katsu Sauce(side)

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce(side)

$1.00

Tempura Sauce(side)

$1.00

Eel Sauce 1 Pint

$8.00

Spicy Mayo 1 Pint

$8.00

Salad House Dressing 1 Pint

$5.00

Ginger Sauce 1 Pint

$5.00

Yum Yum Sauce 1 Pint

$5.00

Teriyaki Sauce 1 Pint

$8.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Kyoto Japanese Steakhouse blends traditional Culinary art with the modern concept of fine dining. ID and Credit Card required for takeout.

Website

Location

1824 W 14 Mile Rd, Royal Oak, MI 48073

Directions

