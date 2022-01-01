A map showing the location of Kyoto Poke & Ramen 22342 El Paseo Ste F2View gallery

Kyoto Poke & Ramen

22342 El Paseo Ste F2

Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

Popular Items

House Ramen
Chicken Ramen
Gyoza (5pcs)

Appetizers

Gyoza (5pcs)

Gyoza (5pcs)

$5.99

Fried Calamari

$7.99

Edamame

$4.99

Takoyaki (4pcs)

$5.99
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$4.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.99
Fried Tofu

Fried Tofu

$5.99

Veg Gyoza (5pcs)

$5.99

Spicy Garlic Edamame

$8.99

Steam Veg Gyoza (5pcs)

$5.99

6 pc Crispy Wings

$10.99

12 pc Crispy Wings

$18.99

6 pc Spicy Crispy Wings

$10.99

12 pc Spicy Crispy Wings

$18.99

Ramen

House Ramen

House Ramen

$13.99

Noodle & House Broth come with Pork Chashu or Tofu/ Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Beef Ramen

Beef Ramen

$15.99

Noodle & House Broth come with Premium Beef Short Plate/ Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion

Chicken Ramen

Chicken Ramen

$14.99

Noodle & House Broth come with Chicken Breast Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion

Vegan Ramen

Vegan Ramen

$13.99

Noodle & Vegetable Broth come with Bean Spout/ Chives/ Shitake Mushroom/ Kikurage Mushroom/ Bok Choy/ Carrot/ Corn

Miso Ramen

$14.99

Noodle & Miso Broth come with Pork Chashu or Tofu Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Spicy Miso Ramen

$14.99

Noodle & Spicy Miso Broth come with Pork Chashu or Tofu Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Hot & Sour Ramen

$15.99

Noodle & House Broth with Our secret Chili Paste with Lemon come with Pork or Chicken or Tofu/ with Vegetable (Bean spout/ Chives/ Shitake Mushroom/ Kikurage Mushroom/ Bok Choy/ Carrot/ Corn)

Habanero Butter Ramen

$14.99

Noodle & House Broth with Our secret Habanero butter come with Pork Chashu or Tofu/ Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Spicy Pork Ramen

Spicy Pork Ramen

$14.99

Noodle & House Broth with Our Secret ChiliP aste come with Pork Chashu and Ground Pork Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Kikurage Mushroom

Spicy Mix Ramen

$14.99

Noodle & House Broth with our Secret Chili paste and Secret Habanero Butter come with Pork Chashu or Tofu / Half Egg/ Bean Spout/ Green Onion/ Garlic Ginger/ Kikurage Mushroom/ Red Chili Oil

Noodle & Broth

Noodle & Broth only

$12.99

Noodle & Spicy House Broth

Noodle & Spicy Broth only

$13.99

Noodle & Spicy House Soup

Noodle & Miso Broth only

$12.99

Noodle & Spicy Miso Broth only

$12.99

Noodle & Hot&Sour Broth only

$12.99

Noodle & Habanero Broth Only

$12.99

Side of Noodle

$3.00

Side of House Broth

$4.00

Side of Miso Broth

$4.00

Side of Spicy Miso

$4.00

Side of Spicy house Broth

$5.00

Side of Hot & Sour Broth

$5.00

Side of Habanero Broth

$5.00

Sushi

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.99

California Roll

$8.99

Avocado Roll

$6.99

Cucumber roll

$5.99

Avocado & Cucumber roll

$7.99

Dragon roll

$15.99

Steamed Rice

$2.50

Poke

Salmon Poke Bowl

$13.99

Tuna Poke Bowl

$13.99

Combo Poke Bowl

$15.99

Bowls

Beef Bowl

$15.99

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$14.99

Stream Rice

$2.50

Dessert

Strawberry mochi Ice Cream

$4.99

Mango Mochi Ice Cream

$4.99

Green Tea Ice Cream

$4.99

Drink

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Yuzu lemonade

$5.50

Lychee Lemonade

$5.50

Perrier

$3.50

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.50

Panna Water

$3.50

Panna Water (L)

$7.50

Sparkling Water (L)

$7.50

Lychee Lemonade with Jelly

$6.50

Lemonade with Popping Strawberry boba

$6.50

Soda

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Dr.Pepper

$2.50

Sunkist

$2.50

Ramune

Ramune (Original)

$4.50

Ramune (Strawberry)

$4.50

Ramune (Grape)

$4.50

Ramune (Lychee)

$4.50

Ramune (Melon)

$4.50

Ramune (Peach)

$4.50

Beer

Sapporo (S)

$5.99

Sapporo (L)

$8.99

Draft Sapporo

$6.99

Asahi (S)

$5.99

Asahi (L)

$8.99

Sapporo Pitcher

$19.00

Kirin (S)

$5.99

Kirin (L)

$8.99

Kureiji Bomb

$7.99

Sake

Hot Sake (S)

$5.00

Hot Sake (L)

$8.00

Junmai (300ml)

$15.00

Strawberry Nigori (300ml)

$15.00

Chocolate Sake (300ml)

$15.00

Mango Nigori (300ml)

$15.00

Hana Kizakura (300ml)

$15.00

Kurosawa (720ml)

$39.00

Mu Daiginjo (720ml)

$35.00

Kizakura (500ml)

$22.00

Yowand Tsuki (500ml)

$30.00

Sake Bomb

$7.99

Wine

White Wine

$35.00

Red Wine

$35.00

Trinitas Chardonnay 2015

$35.00

Sauvignon blanc 2017

$35.00

Chardonnay glass

$12.00

Trinitas Cabernet 2015

$44.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
22342 El Paseo Ste F2, Rancho Santa Margarita, CA 92688

