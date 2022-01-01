Lúa Viet Kitchen Montrose
1540 West Alabama
Suite 300
HOUSTON, TX 77006
Dessert
GF Chocolate Espresso Tea Loaf
Looking for an afternoon pick-me-up? Not sure if you want chocolate or coffee? We have this wonderful tea loaf with both! If you need a real boost, try it with one of our cold brew Viet coffee or Teasip’s hot or iced tea.
GF Lemon Lavender Tea Loaf
A delicate loaf with a blend of rice flour and potato starch. Flavored with a light sweetness, this is finished off with a balance of zest and a sprinkle of lavender flowers. Pairs well with a cup of our Teasip hot tea. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, potato starch, sorghum, millet, potato flour, xanthan gum, pectin, free range eggs, baker's sugar, clarified butter, coconut milk, vanilla extract, baking powder, almond extract, kosher salt, lemon icing (powdered sugar, organic lemon juice, organic lemon zest, organic orange zest), whole dried lavender flowers, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Maple Carrot Tea Loaf
If you love carrot cake, this loaf is for you. The moist combination of unsulfered molasses, clarified butter, and maple icing takes you on a trip. Gluten free is just the added bonus. INGREDIENTS: white rice flour, millet flour, sorghum flour, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane sugar, unsulphured molasses, egg, clarified butter, almond meal, baking soda, baking powder (aluminum free), cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, kosher salt, gluten free vanilla extract, carrots, pecans, maple icing (powdered sugar, coconut milk, gluten free vanilla extract, kosher salt, maple extract)\ Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
GF Gingerdoodle Cookie
When you're not the only one that loves gingersnap and snickerdoodle. This blend of both worlds takes the cake on your tastebuds. Fresh ginger, unsulfered molasses, and cinnamon. What can go wrong? INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, gluten free oat flour, sorghum flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, evaporated cane, sugar, clarified butter, coconut oil, unsulphured molasses, egg, fresh ginger, ground ginger, cinnamon, garam masala, baking soda, kosher salt Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
GF Sea Salt Chocolate Chip Cookie
A delicate dark chocolate cookie, made with a combination of rice flour and gluten free oat flour. Lactose free, honey, and finished off with sea salt. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, 72% organic dark chocolate, baker's sugar, clarified butter, free range eggs, organic coconut oil, almond meal, unsulfured molasses, honey, vanilla extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg, almond extract, sea salt Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
A nod to Scottish oat cakes, oatmeal raisin has become a classic cookie. Better yet this gluten-free version can't decide if it's a breakfast or dessert. Try one after OR before your meal. Ingredients: Coconut oil (virgin), clarified butter, sugar, molasses, honey, vanilla extract, almond extract, eggs, almond meal, baking soda, kosher salt, cinnamon, rolled oats, raisins, flour (sweet rice flour, sorghum flour, oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthum gum).
GF Oatmeal Chocolate Cowboy Cookie
A different approach on the classic oatmeal cookie. Made with a gluten free blend of flour and starches, gluten free oats, and unsulfered molasses. The finishing touches of organic coconut flakes and toasted pecan pieces make this cookie one of a kind. INGREDIENTS: sweet rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, cornstarch, potato starch, xanthan gum, baker's sugar, 72% organic dark chocolate, almond meal, free range eggs, clarified butter, gluten free rolled oats, unsulfured molasses, honey, organic coconut flakes, toasted pecan pieces, vanilla extract, almond extract, baking soda, kosher salt, ground nutmeg Allergy: Dairy, Egg, Nut
GF Mexican Chocolate Brownie
Leven's perfection brownie made with organic dark chocolate, cane sugar, and a blend of gluten free base. An amazing combination of almond, vanilla, and coffee extracts is finished with ancho chili powder, making this brownie a must try. INGREDIENTS: brown rice flour, sorghum, gluten free oat flour, potato starch, tapioca starch, 72% organic dark chocolate, clarified butter, organic cane sugar, free range eggs, almond meal, coffee extract, vanilla extract, ancho chili powder, kosher salt, baking soda, ground ceylon cinnamon, non-gmo sunflower oil spray (sunflower oil, sunflower lecithin, natural flavor) Allergy: Dairy, Nut, Egg
VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie
Looking for a vegan option? We've got a soft cookie with peanut butter and chocolate chips. What's not to love. INGREDIENTS: gluten free oats, peanut butter, coconut, coconut sugar, flaxseed meal, distilled water, honey, cinnamon, chocolate chips, vanilla extract, baking powder (aluminum free), salt. Allergy: peanut
Croissant
Muffin
Scone
Introductions
Summer Spring Rolls (2) Goi Cuon
Our Spring Rolls are hand-rolled fresh daily. Rice paper filled with salad mix, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, and vermicelli noodle. Protein Options: Grilled lemongrass Compart Duroc pork or Admiral's poached Shrimps (GF). Dipping Sauce: Sunbutter Hoisin or Classic Chili Fish Sauce. Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Việt Dumpling Soup Hoanh Thanh
Hand-crafted dumplings with Compart Duroc pork and Admiral's shrimp with blanched bok choy. Garnish: Cilantro, scallion, crispy shallots, and a dash of sesame oil. Allergy: Gluten, Shellfish, & Sesame
Full Crispy Pork Eggroll (4) Cha Gio
Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root. Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint. Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce. Allergy: Egg, Gluten, & Shellfish
Half Crispy Pork Eggroll (2) Cha Gio
Hand-crafted eggrolls with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, glass noodle, mushroom, onion, carrot, and taro root. Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrot, cilantro, and mint. Dipping Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce
Salads
Viet Chicken Salad Goi Ga
Poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and shrimp chips. Sauce: Ginger Chili Fish Sauce. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Peanut
Plant-Based Foods
Tofu Viet Salad Goi Dau Hu
Non-GMO preservative free tofu tossed with Viet coriander, shredded green & red cabbage, pickled carrots, onions and house dressing. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, cilantro, and shrimp chips. Sauce: Soy-Ginger Sauce. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Peanut & Soy
Full Crispy Vegan Rolls (4) Cha Gio Chay
Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO/preservative free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery. Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrots, cilantro, and mint. Dipping Sauce: Soy-Ginger Sauce. Allergy: Gluten & Soy.
Half Crispy Vegan Rolls (2) Cha Gio Chay
Hand-crafted crispy Vegan Rolls with Non-GMO preservative free tofu, jicama, glass noodle, mushroom, carrot, and celery. Garnish: Butter lettuce, pickle carrots, cilantro, and mint. Dipping Sauce: Soy Ginger Sauce. Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Salt & Pepper Tofu Dau Hu Rang Muoi
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Crispy wok-tossed Non-GMO and preservative free tofu. With onions, garlic confit and jalapeño. Served with salad mix, house vinaigrette, and side of jasmine rice. Garnish: Cilantro Dipping sauce: Salt and Pepper Lime.
Shaking Tofu Dau Hu Luc Lac
VEGAN-OPTIONAL. Savory wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with diced onions, bell pepper, garlic confit, and jalapeños. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice. Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil. Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime. GLUTEN-FREE Optional. Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy.
Tofu Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Đâu Hu
No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option. Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with broad rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger in a savory sauce. Garnish: Cilantro. Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Veggie Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem
No Vegan/ Vegetarian Option. Wok-tossed broad egg noodle with bok, choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots. Garnish: Cilantro. Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Lemongrass Tofu Dau Hu Xao Xa Ot
VEGAN-OPTIONAL. Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with minced lemongrass, garlic, celery cremini mushroom, onion, jalpeños and chili peppers. Served with jasmine rice. Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Shellfish
Tofu Curry Dau Hu Xao Lan
Non-GMO preservative free tofu simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil. Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño. Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor. Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Tofu w/ Vegetables Dau Hu Xao Rau Cai
VEGAN-Optional. Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrot, and minced ginger. Served with jasmine rice. Garnish: cilantro and scallion oil. GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL. Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame.
Crispy Vegan Rolls Vermicelli Bun Cha Gio Chay
Crispy Vegan Rolls vermicelli with salad mix, bean sprout, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil. Sauce: Soy Ginger. Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination. Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.
Tofu Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Đâu Hu
VEGAN-Optional. Wok-tossed egg noodle, tofu, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage. Garnish: cilantro. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
Tofu Vermicelli Bun Dau Hu
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed Non-GMO preservative free tofu with onions, celery, broccoli, carrots, and cremini mushrooms served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Crispy shallots, roasted peanuts, and scallion oil. Sauce: Soy Ginger. Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination. Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.
Veggie Lúa Fried Rice Com Chien Chay
No Vegan or Vegetarian Option Available. Seasoned rice with eggs, carrots, cremini mushrooms, broccoli, napa cabbage, minced lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil. Garnish: Crispy shallots GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame.
Veggie Medley Vermicelli Bun Xao Rau Cai
VEGAN-OPTIONAL Wok-tossed snow pea tips, broccoli, carrots, celery, and cremini mushroom. Served with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprout, cilantro, cucumber, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots and scallion oil. Sauce: Soy Ginger. Gluten-Free Sauce: Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL. Allergy: Peanut, Sesame, & Soy.
Rice Dishes
Lemongrass Chicken Ga Xao Xa Ot
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with minced lemongrass, garlic, celery, onions, jalpeños and chili peppers. Served with jasmine rice. Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Shellfish
Chicken w/ Vegetables Ga Xao Rau Cai
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger. Served with jasmine rice. Gluten-Free. Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame.
Shrimp w/ Vegetables Tom Xao Rau Cai
Battered/flash-fried Admiral's jumbo shrimps wok-tossed with bok choy, broccoli, napa cabbage, carrots, and minced ginger. Served with jasmine rice. Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Shellfish & Sesame.
Crispy Five-Spice Hen Ga Xoi Mo
Flashed-fried half of a corn hen. Served with watercress salad and jasmine rice. Dipping sauce: Soy-Ginger Sauce Allergy: Gluten & Soy
Lúa Fried Rice Com Chien Dac Biet
Seasoned rice with diced Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, Compart Duroc pork, egg, napa cabbage, scallion, lemongrass, garlic, and sesame oil. Garnish: Crispy Shallots Allergy: Egg, Shellfish, & Sesame.
Beef Curry Bo Xao Lan
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil. Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanut, and jalapeño. Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor. Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Chicken Curry Ga Xao Lan
Hand-carved Red Bird Farm's chicken breast simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil. Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño. Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor. Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Shrimp Curry Tom Xao Lan
Admiral's jumbo shrimps simmered in coconut curry with celery, onions, mushrooms and glass noodle. Served with jasmine rice and scallion oil. Garnish: Rice patty herb, roasted peanuts, and jalapeño. Rice patty herb tasting notes: citrus with mild cumin flavor. Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Shaking Beef Bo Lua Lac
Seared USDA beef tenderloin with diced onions, bell peppers, and garlic confit. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, and pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side jasmine rice. Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil. Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Shellfish & Dairy.
Shaking Chicken Ga Luc Lac
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with dice onions, bell peppers, jalapeño and garlic confit. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, and pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice. Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil. Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime. GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL. Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish.
Shaking Shrimp Tom Luc Lac
Wok-tossed battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps with dice onions, bell peppers, jalapeño and garlic confit. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes, and pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice. Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil. Dipping Sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Dairy & Shellfish.
Salt & Pepper Shrimp Tom Rang Muoi
Crispy Admiral's battered jumbo shrimps with garlic confit, scallion, onions, and jalapeño. Served with watercress salad mix, cherry tomatoes and pickle onions with house-made vinaigrette and side of jasmine rice. Garnish: Cilantro and scallion oil. Dipping sauce: Salt & Pepper Lime. GLUTEN-FREE.
Noodle Dishes
Lúa Chicken Soup Pho Ga
Red Bird Farm's chicken stock with rice noodle and poached Red Bird Farm's chicken breast. Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, Viet coriander and jalapeño. GLUTEN-FREE.
Lúa Beef Soup Pho Bo
USDA beef stock with rice noodle and 1855 Certified Angus beef (rare). Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice patty herbs, and jalapeño. Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor. GLUTEN-FREE. Hosin Sauce is NOT GLUTEN-FREE.
Lúa Shrimp Soup Pho Tom
Admiral's jumbo shrimps (6) poached in chicken or beef stock with rice noodle. Fully garnished with bean sprouts, onions, green onions, basil, cilantro, rice paddy herbs, and jalapeño. Rice patty herb tasting notes: Citrus with mild cumin flavor. GLUTEN-FREE.
Beef Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem Bo
Wok-tossed 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef with wide egg noodle , bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushrooms, and crispy shallots. Garnish: Cilantro. Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Chicken Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mem Ga
Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with wok-tossed wide egg noodle, bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushroom, and crispy shallot. Garnish: cilantro. Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Shrimp Broad Egg Noodle Mi Xao Mềm Tom
Admiral's battered jumbo shrimp with wok-tossed wide egg noodle , bok choy, snow pea tips, napa cabbage, broccoli, carrots, cremini mushroom, and crispy shallot. Garnish: cilantro. Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Chicken Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
Hand-carved, wok-tossed egg noodle with Red Bird Farm's chicken breast, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage. Garnish: Cilantro. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
Shrimp Garlic Egg Noodle Mi Xao Toi Tom
Wok-tossed egg noodle with Admiral's battered jumbo shrimps, bok choy, broccoli, and napa cabbage. Garnish: Cilantro. Allergy: Dairy, Gluten, & Shellfish.
Wok-tossed Beef Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Bo
44 Farm's Premium Angus beef wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, bean sprouts, onions, and minced ginger. Garnish: Cilantro. Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Wok-tossed Shrimp Rice Noodle Hu Tieu Xao Tom
Battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps wok-tossed with wide rice noodle, snow pea tips, onions, and minced ginger. Garnish: Cilantro. Allergy: Gluten, Sesame, & Shellfish.
Lúa Vermicelli Bowls
Crispy Pork Egg Rolls Bun Cha Gio
Crispy Pork Eggroll Vermicelli severed with salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Crispy shallot, roasted peanut, and scallion oil. Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination. Allergy: Egg, Gluten Peanut, and Soy
44 Farms Premium Angus Seared Beef Bun Xao Bo
44 Farm's Premium Angus seared Beef with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination. GLUTEN-FREE OPTIONAL. Allergy: Peanut & Gluten.
Grilled Pork Bun Thit Nuong
Grilled lemongrass Compart Duroc pork with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts, crispy shallots, and scallion oil. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination. Allergy: Gluten, Peanut, & Soy.
Wok-tossed Admiral’s Shrimp Bun Tom Xao
Wok-tossed Crispy battered Admiral's jumbo shrimps with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish Sauce GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Peanut & Shellfish.
Wok-tossed Lemongrass Chicken Bun Xao Ga
Wok-tossed lemongrass Red Bird Farm's Chicken breast with vermicelli, salad mix, bean sprouts, cilantro, cucumbers, mint, and pickle carrots. Garnish: Roasted peanuts and crispy shallots. Sauce: Classic Chili Fish sauce Red Perilla taste notes: Earthy and bold with a mint & basil flavor combination. GLUTEN-FREE. Allergy: Peanut.
Kid's Menu 12 & Under
Kid's Chicken Garlic Noodle Mi Xao Toi Ga
Hand-carved, wok-tossed Red Bird Farm's chicken breast with egg noodle, broccoli, and carrots. Allergy: Soy & Gluten.
Kid's Fried Rice w/Crispy Egg Roll Com Chien
Seasoned rice wok-tossed with Compart Duroc pork, Red Bird Farm's chicken, egg, broccoli, and carrots. Choice of crispy pork or vegan roll. Allergy: Egg, Gluten, Soy, & Sesame.
Kid's Lúa Beef Pho Bo or Chicken Pho Ga w/ Springroll
Choice of Pho, 44 Farm's Premium Angus Beef or Red Bird Farm's poached chicken breast. Pork, tofu, or shrimp springroll with sunbutter hoisin sauce. Fountain drink or organic juice. Shrimp and tofu springrolls are GLUTEN-FREE, if dipped with classic chili fish sauce. Pork springroll and sunbutter hoisin sauce. Allergy: Soy & Gluten. Soup is NOT GARNISHED.
Extras
Rice Options
Large Garlic Noodles
Wok-tossed egg noodle. VEGAN-OPTIONAL. Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish.
Small Garlic Noodles
Wok-tossed egg noodle. VEGAN-OPTIONAL. Allergy: Gluten, Dairy, & Shellfish.
Bowl of Broth
Red Bird Farm's chicken or USDA beef broth. GLUTEN-FREE.
Side Of Curry Sauce
Creamy coconut curry. VEGAN.
Fried Egg
Large Steam Vegetables
GLUTEN-FREE.
Small Steam Vegetables
GLUTEN-FREE.
Large Wok-Tossed Vegetables
GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN OPTIONAL.
Small Wok-Tossed Vegetables
GLUTEN-FREE & VEGAN OPTIONAL.
Watercress Salad Mix
GLUTEN-FREE.
Sweet Potato Chips
GLUTEN-FREE.
Beverages
Coconut Water
Fountain Drinks
Stubborn Soda
Honest Kids Organic Juice
Iced Tea
CataSpring Tea & Tea Sip Organics
Lúa Cold Brew Iced Coconut Coffee
VEGAN
Lúa Cold Brew Iced Coffee
Natalie’s Guava Lemonade
Natalie’s Mango Lemonade
Nathalie’s Lemonade
San Pellegrino Pint
Tea Sip Organic Hot Tea
Topo Chico Lime 500ml
Voss Water Bottle
Topo Chico
Small Lime Topo Chico 355 Ml
TRACTOR ORGANIC BEV
Alcohol Beer Can
EH Buckle Bunny | Cream Ale
This little Cream Ale is pretty much for everyone. Great for a hot summer’s day or a hot winter’s night. Light, refreshing and crisp. Double Hop IPA. Citrus. Tropical. ABV 6.8% Made of Barley, Wheat, Oats.
EH Mini Boss | IPA
This double dry hopped IPA is jammed full of citrus and tropical notes. Citra and Mosaic hops join forces in this fruity IPA to warp your senses to aromaland. The fifth dimension of flavor awaits.
EH Neon Moon | Belgian Single (Blonde)
This hoppy Belgian-style Single combines Pilsner malt and Azacca hops to create a fruity and tropical aroma. This second summer crusher has a soft estery aroma with notes of peaches and pears. Flavor is stonefruit and citrus with a light breadiness. Pairs great with a fully stocked jukebox.
Karbach Crawford Bock | Lager
German Lager Amber Bock. ABV 4.5% Made of Barley, multiple malts.
Karbach Love Street | Kölsch-style Blonde
Kolsch Style Blonde. Clean malt. German hop. ABV 4.9% Made of Pale Malt and Wheat.
Parish Two Fingers Blue | Sour Ale
SA Art Car | IPA
Art Car IPA is an American IPA featuring a blend of both new and old hop varieties from the Pacific Northwest. The nose is a blend of apricot and tropical fruit and mango. The taste starts with a big bitter blood orange that morphs into mangos and sweet tropical fruits. There is a lightly sweet malt body that allows the hops to shine while maintaining a nice complexity to the flavors.
SA Lawnmower | German-style Kölsch
Spindletap Heavy Hands | Imperial IPA
Heavy Hands has a thick, creamy, off-white head and an creamy white-yellow appearance. The aroma is smoky white wheat. The flavor is of citrus, white wheat, sugar sweetness, and almost no bitterness notes. Heavy hands has a medium body and a mostly-dry finish.
Stella Artois | Lager
Stella Artois is an authentic imported Belgian lager beer. This premium imported beer is brewed in Belgium and made with light barley malt and Tomahawk and Saaz hops. The brewing process lends to a wonderful floral aroma well-balanced malt sweetness crisp hop bitterness and a soft dry finish. Stella Artois Belgian beer is brewed with over 600 years of expertise and has 5.0 ABV per 11.2 fluid ounce serving. This six pack of beer cans is perfect for social gatherings with friends and pairs well with steak mussels and chocolate desserts. Pour this canned beer in a Stella Artois Chalice for the most authentic and traditional drinking experience.
Alcohol Cocktail
Sabé Moscow Mule
Full strength cocktail. Sake and premium vodka. Sweet and spicy ginger with hints of tart lime and tiny, refreshing bubbles. 170 calories / 15.2 carbs per 5 oz serving. Gluten free, All-Natural and Vegan. Drink it chilled or over ice.
Sabé Ranchwater
Hints of roasted agave, tart lime, a touch of sweetness and lots of tiny, refreshing bubbles.
Sabé Margarita
Full strength cocktail. Sake and blanco tequila. Hints of roasted agave, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar. 160 calories / 9.3 carbs per 5 oz serving. Gluten free, All-Natural and Vegan. Drink it chilled or over ice.
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Farm to Wok fresh - Scratch kitchen featuring farm fresh produce, select organics, quality proteins raised with vegetarian diets, cage-free, antibiotic and hormone, select Non-GMO, and foods devoid of msg.
1540 West Alabama, Suite 300, HOUSTON, TX 77006