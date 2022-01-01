Main picView gallery

L’Allegria Ristorante 11 Prospect St

No reviews yet

11 Prospect St

Madison, NJ 07940

Assaggini

Eggplant rollatini

$16.50

Caesar salad

$14.00

Eggplant parmigiana

$19.50

Carciofi imbottiti

$18.00

Young tender baby stuffed artichokes.

House salad

$13.00

Antipastino all’italiana

$23.00

An assortment of the very best charcuterie and cheeses.

Insalata Mediterranea

$21.00

Roasted eggplant & red bell pepper salad with frisée and feta.

Antipasto della casa

$16.00

Mixture of grilled and marinated vegetables.

Caprese

$19.50

Imported Bufala Mozzarella with tomato & basil.

Frutto di granseola finta

$21.50

Grilled shrimp encircled with a ringlet of tender calamari and topped with crabmeat.

Gamberi e vongole al forno

$19.50

Shrimps and clams oven baked.

Insalata forestale

$16.00

Tricolore, walnuts, raspberries and strawberries.

Insalata di mare moderna

$22.00

Assorted seafood tossed in extra virgin olive oil with a hint of garlic.

Fragolini affogati

$20.00

Baby octopus braised with tomato, olives, capers and extra virgin olive oil.

Beef Carpaccio

$24.00

Prosciuotto and Mellon

$19.50

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$18.00

Broccoli Rabe And Sausage

$22.00

Pomodorini - Arugola, Red Onion & Cherry Tomaato

$14.00

Farinacei

Bucatini all’amatriciana

$26.00

Authentically prepared as in the Roman hills.

Fusilli Napoletani

$26.00

Handmade pasta with a Sunday ragù and bufala ricotta.

Strozzapreti pasta

$25.00

Al filetto di pomodoro and basil.

Agnolotti Pugliesi

$29.00

Fresh made pasta stuffed with sausage & broccoli rabe in a caramelized roasted garlic sauce.

Fusilli con melanzane aromatizzate ai capperi

$26.00

Cork-screw pasta with eggplant and capers in an aromatic sauce with fresh tomatoes.

Lasagna all’Emiliana

$28.00

Classic meat and cheese lasagna.

Gnocchi al ragù

$24.00

Potato dumplings with a Sunday ragù.

Pappardelle alla bolognese

$28.00

Spaghetti alla carbonara

$26.00

Penne Marinara

$24.00

Penne Butter

$22.00

Cacio E Pepe

$28.00

Spaghetti Butter

$15.00

Penne Vodka

$25.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$25.00

1/2 Bucatini all’amatriciana

$16.00

Authentically prepared as in the Roman hills.

1/2 Fusilli Napoletani

$16.00

Handmade pasta with a Sunday ragù and bufala ricotta.

1/2 Strozzapreti pasta

$16.00

Al filetto di pomodoro and basil.

1/2 Agnolotti Pugliesi

$16.00

Fresh made pasta stuffed with sausage & broccoli rabe in a caramelized roasted garlic sauce.

1/2 Fusilli con melanzane aromatizzate ai capperi

$16.00

Cork-screw pasta with eggplant and capers in an aromatic sauce with fresh tomatoes.

1/2 Lasagna all’Emiliana

$16.00

Classic meat and cheese lasagna.

1/2 Gnocchi al ragù

$16.00

Potato dumplings with a Sunday ragù.

1/2 Pappardelle alla bolognese

$16.00

1/2 Spaghetti alla carbonara

$16.00

1\2 Spaghetti Marinara

$15.00

1\2 Penne Butter

$16.00

1\2 Penne Marinara

$16.00

1\2 Linguini Clams

$16.00

1\2 Linguini Garlic And Oil

$16.00

Minestra del Giorno

Soup of the Day

$14.00

Lentil Soup

$14.00

Escarole & Bean

$14.00

Pasta Fagioli

$14.00

Gourmet Pizzas

Pizza Della Nonna

$16.00

Garnished with meat ragu, roasted eggplant chunks and parmigiano cheese

Pugliese

$17.00

Broccoli di rape and Italian sausage

Margherita

$16.00

Tomato, cheese & basil

Boscaiola

$18.00

Margherita plus a wild mushroom mix with sausage

La Capricciosa Pizza

$18.00

The classic Margherita with the additions of rucola and prosciutto di parma

La Bianca e Verde

$16.00

Ricotta cheese & sautéed spinach

Monachina Pizza

$17.00

Sautéed curly endive with green olives, raisins and pignoli

Butternut

$19.00

Roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, bleu cheese & julienne soppressata

Pesce

Coda di Rospo al Timo

$36.00

Grilled monk fish with thyme and assorted grilled vegetables

Salmone farcito con zucchini alla menta

$39.00

Wild salmon marinated with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar, stuffed with sauteed zucchini and mint and roasted.

Cacciucco alla Livornese

$43.00

Medley of seafood nestled over fresh made scialatielli.

Sogliola farcita di Granchio

$48.00

Flounder stuffed with jumbo crabmeat.

Involtini di gamberi all’origano e rosmarino

$38.00

Shrimps wrapped in calamari rings.

Branzino Mediterraneo

$39.00

Imported sea bass grilled or in a light cherry tomato sauce.

Aragosta specialita della casa

$50.00

Chunks of fresh lobster meat, flambéed with cognac and bourbon and returned to its shell bathed with a creamy tomato sauce enhanced with sage and cayenne pepper.

Merluzzo alla Napoletana

$36.00

Wild north atlantic cod as traditionally prepared with potatoes, onions, olives and light tomato sauce.

Carne e Pollame

Braciola di maiale

$33.00

Pork Tenderloin stuffed with raisins, pignoli, garlic & parsley in a Sunday ragu with penne.

Osso buco

$48.00

Stewed shank of veal traditionally prepared with tomato and served with saffron risotto.

Scalloppina a Piacere

$39.00

Pink milk-fed veal prepared as you wish...francese, pizzaiola, marsala, piccata, saltimbocca or parmigiana.

Cotoletta casareccia

$39.00

Veal cutlet with sliced tomato and roasted peppers.

Petto di pollo all’ immaginazione dello chef

$36.00

Free range all natural chicken breast stuffed with cheese & ham in a light brown sauce accented with sage, served with potato croquettes.

Filetto al dragoncello

$49.00

Medallions of grilled filet mignon with a pink tomato purée enhanced with tarragon.

Pollo all’Aglio e olio

$33.00

Free range all natural drums and thighs in garlic and oil sauce with a tasty wild mushroom mix.

Pork chop saltimbocca

$33.00

With sautéed spinach.

Filetto con Salsa Americana

$39.00

Filet mignon tips flambéed with brandy in a velvety creamy tomato sauce.

Pollo a Piacere

$33.00

Sides

Panzarottini

$18.00

Fried ravioli filled with Bufala mozzarella, tomato & basil

Endivia riccia alla monachina

$16.00

Curly endive with raisins, green olives, pignoli and garlic braised.

Potato Croquettes

$14.00

Garlic Bread

$9.00

Friarielli “Strascinati”

$17.00

Broccoli Rabe sauteed with garlic & oil.

Funghi trifolati

$19.00

A wild mushroom mix sautéed with garlic

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$16.00

Combined with fingerling potatoes, celery hearts, fresh herbs & EVOO

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Cannoli

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Cassata

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Spumoni

$12.00

Tartufo

$12.00

Mixed Berries

$15.00

Cheese Plate

$25.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$12.00

Chocolate Icecream

$12.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$12.00

Pistachio Ice Cream

$12.00

Coffee/Tea

Cappuccino

$5.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Coffee

$3.50

Tea

$3.50

Harney Tea

$4.00

Specialty Coffee

$15.50

Espresso Machiato

$4.50

ASSAGGINI

1/2 Pasta

$16.00

Bisque

$20.00

Burratta

$22.00

Cheese Platter X2

$23.00

Fig/Prosciutto

$22.00

Figs/Goat/Pancetta

$19.50

Fried Calamari

$19.00

Meatball Side 3

$19.50

Oysters & Oysters

$22.00

Prati E Scogli

$20.00

Prawns ala Pistra

$23.00

Pumpkin Soup/crabmeat

$22.00

Sepia/Beans/Mussels

$22.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Soup

$16.00

Stuffed Peppers

$19.00

Tuna Carpaccio

$24.00

Fried Zucchini

$18.00

Anchovies

$18.00

Zucchini Flowers

$19.50

Zuppa Mussels

$19.00

Zuppa Clams

$22.00

Two Links Grilled Sausage

$19.50

Bruschetta

$14.00

Mozzarella In Carozza

$18.00

Grilled Octopue Over Peas

$20.00

Steamed Clams

$25.00

FARINACEI

Black Tagliatelli/Crab

$39.00

Buccatini al'amatricciana

$26.00

Capellini dello Chef

$29.00

Farfalle/Salmon

$39.00

Garganelli/Sardines

$36.00

Gnochi/Sheep Ricotta/fava

$36.00

Linguine Con Cicale

$18.00

Linguine Con Cicale app

$18.00

Linguine Frutto di Mare

$39.00

Linguine/Granchio/Mint

$39.00

Orecchiette Brocoli Rabe/Sausage

$29.00

Orrechiette Tuna

$39.00

Pacheri/Bacala/Sundried tomato/Eggplants

$36.00

Pappardelle Genovese

$36.00

Pappardelle Mascarpone/walnut/Speck

$33.00

Pappardelle Wildboard ragu

$39.00

Pasta Primavera

$33.00

Pumpkin Agnolotti

$33.00

Pumpkin Gnocchi

$30.00

Spaghetti Putanesca/swordfish

$39.00

Spaghetti/asparagus/shrimp/tomato

$39.00

Prawns ala Piastra

$39.00

Fettucine Alfredo

$26.00

Spag Meatball

$29.00

Malfadine/Venison Ragu

$36.00

Linguine W Clams

$34.00

Papa Porcini Mushroom

$36.00

Penne Bolognese

$28.00

Aglio E Olio

$25.00

Lobster Ravioli

$39.00

Cavatelli

Ravioli Butternut

$28.00

PESCE

Branzino Al Forno (Whole Fish)

$55.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$48.00

Dover Sole

$55.00

Flounder

$39.00

Snapper

$30.00

Swordfish

$43.00

Tuna

$43.00

Zuppa Di Pesce

$45.00

Salmon

$39.00

Shrimp

$38.00

Intrecciato

$43.00

Branzino

$39.00

RISOTTO

Scallops/Mushroom Risotto

$45.00

Champagne Risotto

$12.00+

Fungi Risotto

$33.00

Lobster Risotto

$45.00

Porcini Risotto

$40.00

Radicchio/Speck Risotto

$36.00

Rock Shrimp/Pumpkin/White wine Risotto

$39.00

Saffron Risotto

$33.00

Primavera Risotto

$32.00

MEATS

Bisteca

$55.00

Fillet Mignon

$49.00

Flat Iron Steak

$39.00

Lamb Shank

$39.00

Short Ribs

$43.00

Venison Loin/Chop

$55.00

Wildboar Sausage/Rice

$43.00

Surf N Turf

$65.00

Wild Boar Tenderloin

$43.00

Veal Porterhouse Chop

$65.00

NY Strip

$55.00

Lamb Chops

$55.00

Beef Porterhouse For Two

$105.00

Soda

Sprite

$3.50

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Tonic

$3.50

Club Soda

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Juice

Cranberry

$3.75

Pineapple

$3.75

Apple

$3.75

Pomegranate

$3.75

Orange

$3.75

Milk

$5.00

Bottle Water

Pellegrino

$8.50

Acqua Panna

$8.50

Beer

Peroni

$8.50

Moretti

$8.50

Amestel

$8.50

Coors

$8.50

Samuel Adams

$8.50

Corona

$8.50

Cocktails

Appletini

$14.00

A blend of Absolut Vodka and Pucker Sour

Apple Beritini

$15.00

A blend of Stoli Razberi Vodka, Blue Curacao & Cranberry Juice

Chocolate Martini

$15.00

A blend of Ketel One Vodka, Baileys and Dark Crème de Cacao

Cosmopolitan

$14.00

A blend of Absolut Citron, Cointreau and a splash of Cranberry

Espresso Martini

$16.00

A blend of Stolichnaya Vodka, Kahlua, Licor 43 & Shot Of Espresso

Italian Lemonade

$14.00

A blend of Absolut Citron, Campari and Fresh Lemon

Margarita Perfecto de Patron

$17.00

A blend of Patrón Tequila, Cointreau and Lime Juice

Negroni

$12.00

A blend of Tanqueray Gin, Campari and Sweet Vermouth

Pomegranate Martini

$15.00

A blend of Belvedere Vodka, Cointreau and Pomegranate Juice

Tiramisu Martini

$16.00

A blend of Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Disaronno and Dark Crème de Cacao

Old Fashioned

$18.00

A blend of Basil Hayden Bourbon, Bitters & Muddled Sugar

Bourbon Cider Sour

$18.00

A blend of Maker’s Mark, Apple Cider, Orange Juice & Simple Syrup

Manhatten

$14.50

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Vodka

Absolut

$14.00+

Absolut Citron

$15.00+

Absolut Mandarin

$15.00+

Absolut Pepar

$15.00+

Belvedere

$15.00+

Double Cross

$16.00+

Figenza

$15.00+

Grey Goose

$15.00+

Grey Goose Citron

$15.00+

Grey Goose Orange

$15.00+

Kettle One

$15.00+

Smirnoff

$15.00+

Stoli

$15.00+

Stoli Choc Coconut

$15.00+

Stoli Razz

$15.00+

Stoli Vanilla

$15.00+

Titos

$15.00+

Well

$14.00+

Gin

Beefeater

$15.00+

Bombay Sapphire

$15.00+

Hendriks

$15.00+

Tanqueray

$15.00+

Well

$14.00+

Tequila

Casa Azul

$22.00+

Casamigos

$16.50+

Don Julio 1942

$25.00+

Patron

$16.00+

Well

$14.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$14.50+

Bacardi Lemon

$14.50+

Captain Morgan

$14.50+

Malibu

$14.50+

Meyers

$14.50+

Mount Gay

$14.50+

Well

$14.00+

Whiskey

Bush Mills

$14.50+

Canadian Club

$14.00+

Jameson

$14.00+

Well

$14.00+

Scotch/Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$18.00+

Bib+Tucker

$16.00+

Blantons

$18.00+

Bullet

$15.00+

Bullet Rye

$15.00+

Bushmills

$14.50+

Chiras Regal

$15.00+

Crown Royal

$16.50+

Cutty Sark

$14.50+

Dewars

$15.00+

Gentlemen's Jack

$16.50+

Glenfiddich

$16.50+

Glenlivet

$16.50+

J+B

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$15.00+

Jim Bean

$15.00+

Johnny Walker Black

$16.00+

Johnny Walker Red

$16.00+

Knob Creek

$16.50+

Knob Creek Rye

$16.50+

Macallan 12

$18.00+

Makers Mark

$16.50+

Old Grand Dad

$15.00+

Woodford Reserve

$18.00+

Well

$14.00+

Balvenie

$16.50

Aperitivo/Liqueurs/Cordials

Aperol

$14.50+

Apple Pucker

$14.00+

Averna

$14.00+

B+B

$15.50+

Benedictine

$15.00+

Blue Coracao

$14.00+

Campari

$14.00+

Chambord

$14.50+

Cointeray

$14.50+

Courvoisier V.S.

$15.00+

Courvoisier V.S.O.P

$18.00+

Courvoisier XO

$26.00+

Cynar

$14.50+

Fernet-Branca

$14.00+

Frangelico

$14.00+

Grand Marnier

$14.50+

Hennessey X.O.

$28.00+

Licor 43

$14.50+

Marie Brizard

$14.00+

Martel Cordon Bleu

$26.00+

Martel V.S.

$14.00+

Molinari

$14.00+

Montenegro

$14.00+

Disaronno

$14.50+

Drambuie

$14.50+

Drysack

$14.50+

Kahula

$14.50+

Ramazotti

$14.00+

Remy Martin V.S.O.P

$18.00+

Remy Martin XO

$28.00+

Romana Sambuca-Black

$14.00+

Southern Comfort

$14.50+

Stega

$14.00+

Tia Maria

$14.00+

Baileys

$14.00

Limoncello

$15.00

House Wines

GL House Sauvignon Blanc

$9.50

GL House Chardonnay

$9.50

GL House Pinot Grigio

$9.50

GL House Rose

$9.50

GL House Pinot Noir

$9.50

Gl House Merlot

$9.50

GL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.50

GL House Chianti

$9.50

GL House Montepulciano

$9.50

Proseccco

$13.00

GL White Zin

$9.50

Featured Wines

GL Batasiolo Moscato

$13.00

Gently sweet, with restrained alcohol, the vibrant fruit flavors envelope the palate, underscored by a refreshing acidity.

GL Ca’ Montini Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Rich, creamy layers of apple and citrus flavors that mingle with hints of almonds and hazelnut

GL Tenuta San Leonardo “Vette” Sauv. Blanc

$15.00

This Sauvignon Blanc has notes of white peach, green peppercorn and pleasant sage hints that leap from the glass. This wine is dry and full-bodied with great minerality.

GLVignaioli Contra Soarda Vespaiolo

$15.00

Lively with surprising substantial texture. A rich, ripe citrus flavor that makes you want to drink more.

GL La Crema Chardonnay

$14.00

Peach, papaya & crisp tangerine notes are complemented by a touch of spice and complex minerality. Balanced acidity lingers on a long finish.

GL Lincourt Pinot Noir

$15.00

Lincourt Pinot Noir displays enchanting aromas of earthy cedar, bright boysenberry fruit and black pepper. The moderate tannins are wrapped around a combination of dark plum and cran-raspberry flavors that finish into lingering notes of sweet tobacco leaf and black pepper.

GL Antinori “Il Bruciato” Cabernet, Merlot Syrah Blend

$22.00

Notes of small dark fruit, sweet spices and tobacco. It’s well structured palate is harmonious and very pleasant to drink

GL Los Haroldos Malbec Reserva

$13.00

Intense claret red with tenacious aromas of Turkish fig, white chocolate, and notes of prune. A bright, juicy mouthfeel is complemented by sweet & robust tannins. The finish is full and spicy, calling for another sip.

GL Elio Filippino Nebbiolo di Langhe

$16.00

Complex aromas of roses and spices with hints of cherry and raspberry. An easy to drink style of Nebbiolo with elegant tannins and great freshness.

GL Argiano Non Confunditur IGT

$17.00

This blend made of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah and Sangiovese shows exciting power, with the inherent sweetness of the Merlot acting as a bridge between the firm earthiness of the Sangiovese grape, the spicy blackcurrant of the Cabernet and the warm red fruit of the Syrah

GL Marchisio Barolo

$19.00

Barolo is considered the dearest son of Nebbiolo and of Langhe. Excellent Matching with roast meats. It has typical, delightful, pleasant, intense smell with a juiceless, dry, full, vigorous and austere velvety taste.

GL Juliet Amarone

$19.00

A charming, accessible Amarone, with pure flavors of black cherry coulis and date, plush tannins and layers of baking spice, orange peel and licorice.

GL Decoy Cab

$15.00

House Wines

BTL House Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00

BTL House Chardonnay

$36.00

BTL House Pinot Grigio

$36.00

BTL House Rose

$36.00

BTL House Pinot Noir

$36.00

BTL House Merlot

$36.00

BTL House Cabernet Sauvignon

$36.00

BTL House Chianti

$36.00

BTL House Montepulciano

$36.00

BT White Zin

$36.00

Featured Wines

BTL Batasiolo Moscato

$45.00

Gently sweet, with restrained alcohol, the vibrant fruit flavors envelope the palate, underscored by a refreshing acidity.

BTL Ca’ Montini Pinot Grigio

$45.00

Rich, creamy layers of apple and citrus flavors that mingle with hints of almonds and hazelnut

BTL Tenuta San Leonardo “Vette” Sauv. Blanc

$50.00

This Sauvignon Blanc has notes of white peach, green peppercorn and pleasant sage hints that leap from the glass. This wine is dry and full-bodied with great minerality.

BTL Vignaioli Contra Soarda Vespaiolo

$55.00

Lively with surprising substantial texture. A rich, ripe citrus flavor that makes you want to drink more.

BTL La Crema Chardonnay

$48.00

Peach, papaya & crisp tangerine notes are complemented by a touch of spice and complex minerality. Balanced acidity lingers on a long finish.

BTL Lincourt Pinot Noir

$50.00

Lincourt Pinot Noir displays enchanting aromas of earthy cedar, bright boysenberry fruit and black pepper. The moderate tannins are wrapped around a combination of dark plum and cran-raspberry flavors that finish into lingering notes of sweet tobacco leaf and black pepper.

BTL Antinori “Il Bruciato” Cabernet, Merlot Syrah Blend

$77.00

Notes of small dark fruit, sweet spices and tobacco. It’s well structured palate is harmonious and very pleasant to drink

BTL Los Haroldos Malbec Reserva

$45.00

Intense claret red with tenacious aromas of Turkish fig, white chocolate, and notes of prune. A bright, juicy mouthfeel is complemented by sweet & robust tannins. The finish is full and spicy, calling for another sip.

BTL Elio Filippino Nebbiolo di Langhe

$60.00

Complex aromas of roses and spices with hints of cherry and raspberry. An easy to drink style of Nebbiolo with elegant tannins and great freshness.

BTL Argiano Non Confunditur IGT

$58.00

This blend made of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah and Sangiovese shows exciting power, with the inherent sweetness of the Merlot acting as a bridge between the firm earthiness of the Sangiovese grape, the spicy blackcurrant of the Cabernet and the warm red fruit of the Syrah

BTL Marchisio Barolo

$65.00

Barolo is considered the dearest son of Nebbiolo and of Langhe. Excellent Matching with roast meats. It has typical, delightful, pleasant, intense smell with a juiceless, dry, full, vigorous and austere velvety taste.

BTL Juliet Amarone

$65.00

A charming, accessible Amarone, with pure flavors of black cherry coulis and date, plush tannins and layers of baking spice, orange peel and licorice.

Corkage Fee

$40.00

Distinguished Vintners

Riesling, Istituto San Michele 2013

$46.00

Gavi dei Gavi (Black Label) La Scolca 2014

$99.00

Gavi di Gavi “Bruno Broglia” Broglia 2017

$72.00

Chardonnay, Planeta 2017

$96.00

Praepositus Kerner, Novacella 2014

$72.00

Amarone, Romano Dal Forno 2009

$825.00

Amarone, Costasera, Masi Riserva 2013

$170.00

Amarone, Pergole Vece, Le Salette 2010

$250.00

Valpolicella, Romano Dal Forno 2012

$219.00

Barbaresco, Marchesi Di Barolo 2014

$120.00

Barbaresco, “Gallina”, La Spinetta 2007

$270.00

Barbaresco, Masseria, Vietti 2009

$193.00

Barolo “San Rocco”, Azelia 2011

$213.00

Merlot, Desiderio, Avignonesi 2001

$101.00

Solaia, Antinori 2010

$825.00

Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido 2011

$660.00

San Leonardi, Gonzaga 2000

$220.00

Solengo, Argiano 2000

$160.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva, Poggio Antico 12

$280.00

Brunello di Montalcino, “Poggio all’Oro”, Banfi 06

$360.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva, La Gerla 2008

$275.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Poggio al Vento, Col d’Orcia 2001

$285.00

Merlot “Galatrona”, Petrolo 2016

$240.00

Syrah, Il Bosco, D’Alessandro 2010

$205.00

Negroamaro “Patriglion”, Taurino 2011

$120.00

Merlot, “Redigaffi”, Tuarita 2005

$866.00

Sparkling

Martini & Rossi Asti Spumante

$36.00

Martini & Rossi Prosecco

$36.00

Korbel Brut

$36.00

Ferrari Brut

$69.00

Montaudon Brut

$82.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial

$130.00

1⁄2 Btl Moet & Chandon Nectar Imperial Blanc

$70.00

Taittinger Blanc de Blanc

$585.00

White

Soave, Acinum

$40.00

Frascati, Principe Pallavicini 2014

$28.00

Chardonnay, Vie di Romans 2016

$75.00

Gavi, Massone 2019

$33.00

Arneis, Vietti 2017

$48.00

Sauvignon Blanc, San Leonardo 2018

$45.00

Sauvignon Blanc “Vieris”, Vie di Romans 2014

$78.00

Kerner, Abbazia di Novacella 2016

$72.00

Pinot Grigio “Porer”, Lageder, Alto Adige 2016

$51.00

Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita 2018

$66.00

Pinot Grigio “Dessimis” Vie di Romans 2015

$75.00

Orvieto Classico, Palazzone 2015

$30.00

Falanghina, Terradora 2018

$40.00

Greco di Tufo, Feudi San Gregorio 2015

$55.00

Fiano di Avellino, Feudi San Gregorio 2016

$55.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Turnbull Cellars, Napa 2016

$51.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread, Napa 2016

$84.00

Chardonnay, Macrostie 2014

$49.00

Chardonnay, Freemark Abbey 2019

$89.00

Chardonnay, Chalk Hill 2014

$99.00

Chardonnay, Marimar 2018

$69.00

Chardonnay, Rombauer, Carneros 2016

$106.00

Chardonnay, Cakebread, Napa 2017

$120.00

Chardonnay, Jordan 2014

$84.00

Chardonnay “Les Pierres”, Sonoma Cutrer 2012

$120.00

Chardonnay, Grgich Hills 2013

$105.00

Sancerre, Saget La Perrierre 2019

$89.00

Chablis, Louis Jadot 2017

$65.00

Meursault, Joseph Drouhin 2018

$175.00

Puligny Montrachet, Folatieres, Jos. Drouhin ‘18

$305.00

Red

Montegrilli, Elvio Cogno (Barbera, Nebbiolo) 2016

$75.00

Dolcetto “Tre Vigne”, Vietti 2014

$46.00

Barbera D’Alba “Tre Vigne” Vietti 2015

$53.00

Barbera D’Asti Michele Chiarlo 2016

$39.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, “Palazzotto” Maculan 2010

$65.00

Barbaresco Produttori Del Barbaresco 2015

$96.00

Nebbiolo “Perbacco”, Vietti 2015

$56.00

Barolo, Giovanni Sordo 2013

$75.00

Barolo, Massolino 2010

$108.00

Barolo “Serralunga’, Fontana Fredda 2013

$112.00

Barolo, ‘Terlo Ravera” Abbona 2012

$145.00

Valpolicella Superiore, Mazzi 2015

$45.00

Amarone, Luigi Righetti 2013

$78.00

Amarone, Santi 2014

$153.00

Amarone, Allegrini 2015

$177.00

Amarone, Acinum 2015

$106.00

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Toni, Cataldi Madonna 2017

$123.00

Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, I Vasari, Barba 2011

$43.50

Chianti Classico Riserva, Il Grigio, San Felice 2015

$96.00

Chianti Classico Riserva, Melini 2012

$60.00

Chianti Classico Riserva “Il Poggio” Monsanto 2013

$132.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Avignonesi 2013

$57.00

Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Carpineto 2017

$72.00

Summus, Banfi 2015

$159.00

Cabernet Sauvignon “Olmaia”, Col D’Orcia 2001

$185.00

Cabernet Sauvignon “Farnito”, Carpineto 2013

$65.00

Sangiovese Torrione, Petrolo 2015

$66.00

“Super Tuscan” Non Confunditur, Argiano 2016

$58.00

Rosso di Montalcino, Col D’Orcia 2014

$57.00

Syrah, Cortona, D’Alessandro 2011

$42.00

Merlot, Falesco 2013

$38.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Camigliano 2014

$105.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Col D’Orcia 2014

$126.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Caparzo 2014

$120.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Le Gerla 2013

$120.00

Brunello di Montalcino, Le Chiuse 2014

$180.00

Primitivo, Cantele 2016

$36.00

Taurasi, Donnachiara 2012

$96.00

Ciro Rosso Riserva, Librandi 2010

$41.00

Grenache Riserva, Sella & Mosca 2010

$43.00

Nero d’Avola, Alto, Rapitala 2014

$47.00

Tignanello , Antinori

$306.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan 2014

$146.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Napa 2017

$210.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Pedroncelli, 3 Vineyards 15

$40.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Decoy 2016

$50.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate, Silverado 2016

$125.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Far Niente 2013

$330.00

Cab. Sauvignon, Round Pond “Rutherford” 13

$170.00

Pinot Noir, Artesa, Carneros 2014

$60.00

Pinot Noir, Lincourt 2015

$50.00

Pinot Noir, Penner-Ash 2014

$87.00

Pinot Noir “The Willamette”, Beaux-Freres 2015

$136.00

Merlot, Columbia Valley, L’Ecole #41 2014

$62.00

Merlot, Mondavi, Napa 2016

$66.00

Zinfandel, St. Francis, Sonoma 2017

$54.00

Zinfandel, Maverick, Four Vines 2012

$40.00

Petite Syrah, Parducci 2015

$30.00

Syrah “The Big Easy” Fess Parker 2013

$62.00

Cotes du Rhone Villages, Louis Bernard 2015

$33.00

Chorey Les Beaune, Joseph Drouhin 2018

$68.00

Pommard, Joseph Drouhin 2011

$170.00

Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Domaien Du Vieux Lazaret 2010

$90.00

Reserve De La Comtesse, Chateau Pichon 2009

$198.00

Chateau Montrose, St. Estephe 2010

$862.00

1⁄2 Btl Villa Red, Antinori 2004

$28.00

1⁄2 Btl Chianti, Riserva Ducale, Ruffino Tan 2008

$32.00

1⁄2 Btl Vino Nobile, Avignonesi 2010

$32.00

1⁄2 Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Whitehall Lane 2014

$50.00

1⁄2 Btl Shiraz, Central Coast, Qupe 2012

$34.00

1⁄2 Btl Pinot Noir, Calera 2006

$41.00

1⁄2 Btl Merlot, Swanson 2009

$38.00

1⁄2 Btl Chianti Classico, Castello di Ama 2004

$65.00

1⁄2 Btl Barbaresco, Moccagatto 2004

$65.00

1⁄2 Btl Zenato, Amarone 2009

$69.00

1⁄2 Btl Barolo, Lecinquevigne, Damilano 2006

$44.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11 Prospect St, Madison, NJ 07940

Directions

