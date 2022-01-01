L’Allegria Ristorante 11 Prospect St
No reviews yet
11 Prospect St
Madison, NJ 07940
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Assaggini
Eggplant rollatini
Caesar salad
Eggplant parmigiana
Carciofi imbottiti
Young tender baby stuffed artichokes.
House salad
Antipastino all’italiana
An assortment of the very best charcuterie and cheeses.
Insalata Mediterranea
Roasted eggplant & red bell pepper salad with frisée and feta.
Antipasto della casa
Mixture of grilled and marinated vegetables.
Caprese
Imported Bufala Mozzarella with tomato & basil.
Frutto di granseola finta
Grilled shrimp encircled with a ringlet of tender calamari and topped with crabmeat.
Gamberi e vongole al forno
Shrimps and clams oven baked.
Insalata forestale
Tricolore, walnuts, raspberries and strawberries.
Insalata di mare moderna
Assorted seafood tossed in extra virgin olive oil with a hint of garlic.
Fragolini affogati
Baby octopus braised with tomato, olives, capers and extra virgin olive oil.
Beef Carpaccio
Prosciuotto and Mellon
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Broccoli Rabe And Sausage
Pomodorini - Arugola, Red Onion & Cherry Tomaato
Farinacei
Bucatini all’amatriciana
Authentically prepared as in the Roman hills.
Fusilli Napoletani
Handmade pasta with a Sunday ragù and bufala ricotta.
Strozzapreti pasta
Al filetto di pomodoro and basil.
Agnolotti Pugliesi
Fresh made pasta stuffed with sausage & broccoli rabe in a caramelized roasted garlic sauce.
Fusilli con melanzane aromatizzate ai capperi
Cork-screw pasta with eggplant and capers in an aromatic sauce with fresh tomatoes.
Lasagna all’Emiliana
Classic meat and cheese lasagna.
Gnocchi al ragù
Potato dumplings with a Sunday ragù.
Pappardelle alla bolognese
Spaghetti alla carbonara
Penne Marinara
Penne Butter
Cacio E Pepe
Spaghetti Butter
Penne Vodka
Spaghetti Marinara
1/2 Bucatini all’amatriciana
Authentically prepared as in the Roman hills.
1/2 Fusilli Napoletani
Handmade pasta with a Sunday ragù and bufala ricotta.
1/2 Strozzapreti pasta
Al filetto di pomodoro and basil.
1/2 Agnolotti Pugliesi
Fresh made pasta stuffed with sausage & broccoli rabe in a caramelized roasted garlic sauce.
1/2 Fusilli con melanzane aromatizzate ai capperi
Cork-screw pasta with eggplant and capers in an aromatic sauce with fresh tomatoes.
1/2 Lasagna all’Emiliana
Classic meat and cheese lasagna.
1/2 Gnocchi al ragù
Potato dumplings with a Sunday ragù.
1/2 Pappardelle alla bolognese
1/2 Spaghetti alla carbonara
1\2 Spaghetti Marinara
1\2 Penne Butter
1\2 Penne Marinara
1\2 Linguini Clams
1\2 Linguini Garlic And Oil
Gourmet Pizzas
Pizza Della Nonna
Garnished with meat ragu, roasted eggplant chunks and parmigiano cheese
Pugliese
Broccoli di rape and Italian sausage
Margherita
Tomato, cheese & basil
Boscaiola
Margherita plus a wild mushroom mix with sausage
La Capricciosa Pizza
The classic Margherita with the additions of rucola and prosciutto di parma
La Bianca e Verde
Ricotta cheese & sautéed spinach
Monachina Pizza
Sautéed curly endive with green olives, raisins and pignoli
Butternut
Roasted butternut squash, caramelized onions, bleu cheese & julienne soppressata
Pesce
Coda di Rospo al Timo
Grilled monk fish with thyme and assorted grilled vegetables
Salmone farcito con zucchini alla menta
Wild salmon marinated with extra virgin olive oil and balsamic vinegar, stuffed with sauteed zucchini and mint and roasted.
Cacciucco alla Livornese
Medley of seafood nestled over fresh made scialatielli.
Sogliola farcita di Granchio
Flounder stuffed with jumbo crabmeat.
Involtini di gamberi all’origano e rosmarino
Shrimps wrapped in calamari rings.
Branzino Mediterraneo
Imported sea bass grilled or in a light cherry tomato sauce.
Aragosta specialita della casa
Chunks of fresh lobster meat, flambéed with cognac and bourbon and returned to its shell bathed with a creamy tomato sauce enhanced with sage and cayenne pepper.
Merluzzo alla Napoletana
Wild north atlantic cod as traditionally prepared with potatoes, onions, olives and light tomato sauce.
Carne e Pollame
Braciola di maiale
Pork Tenderloin stuffed with raisins, pignoli, garlic & parsley in a Sunday ragu with penne.
Osso buco
Stewed shank of veal traditionally prepared with tomato and served with saffron risotto.
Scalloppina a Piacere
Pink milk-fed veal prepared as you wish...francese, pizzaiola, marsala, piccata, saltimbocca or parmigiana.
Cotoletta casareccia
Veal cutlet with sliced tomato and roasted peppers.
Petto di pollo all’ immaginazione dello chef
Free range all natural chicken breast stuffed with cheese & ham in a light brown sauce accented with sage, served with potato croquettes.
Filetto al dragoncello
Medallions of grilled filet mignon with a pink tomato purée enhanced with tarragon.
Pollo all’Aglio e olio
Free range all natural drums and thighs in garlic and oil sauce with a tasty wild mushroom mix.
Pork chop saltimbocca
With sautéed spinach.
Filetto con Salsa Americana
Filet mignon tips flambéed with brandy in a velvety creamy tomato sauce.
Pollo a Piacere
Sides
Panzarottini
Fried ravioli filled with Bufala mozzarella, tomato & basil
Endivia riccia alla monachina
Curly endive with raisins, green olives, pignoli and garlic braised.
Potato Croquettes
Garlic Bread
Friarielli “Strascinati”
Broccoli Rabe sauteed with garlic & oil.
Funghi trifolati
A wild mushroom mix sautéed with garlic
Heirloom Tomato Salad
Combined with fingerling potatoes, celery hearts, fresh herbs & EVOO
Desserts
Coffee/Tea
ASSAGGINI
1/2 Pasta
Bisque
Burratta
Cheese Platter X2
Fig/Prosciutto
Figs/Goat/Pancetta
Fried Calamari
Meatball Side 3
Oysters & Oysters
Prati E Scogli
Prawns ala Pistra
Pumpkin Soup/crabmeat
Sepia/Beans/Mussels
Shrimp Cocktail
Soup
Stuffed Peppers
Tuna Carpaccio
Fried Zucchini
Anchovies
Zucchini Flowers
Zuppa Mussels
Zuppa Clams
Two Links Grilled Sausage
Bruschetta
Mozzarella In Carozza
Grilled Octopue Over Peas
Steamed Clams
FARINACEI
Black Tagliatelli/Crab
Buccatini al'amatricciana
Capellini dello Chef
Farfalle/Salmon
Garganelli/Sardines
Gnochi/Sheep Ricotta/fava
Linguine Con Cicale
Linguine Con Cicale app
Linguine Frutto di Mare
Linguine/Granchio/Mint
Orecchiette Brocoli Rabe/Sausage
Orrechiette Tuna
Pacheri/Bacala/Sundried tomato/Eggplants
Pappardelle Genovese
Pappardelle Mascarpone/walnut/Speck
Pappardelle Wildboard ragu
Pasta Primavera
Pumpkin Agnolotti
Pumpkin Gnocchi
Spaghetti Putanesca/swordfish
Spaghetti/asparagus/shrimp/tomato
Prawns ala Piastra
Fettucine Alfredo
Spag Meatball
Malfadine/Venison Ragu
Linguine W Clams
Papa Porcini Mushroom
Penne Bolognese
Aglio E Olio
Lobster Ravioli
Cavatelli
Ravioli Butternut
PESCE
RISOTTO
MEATS
Cocktails
Appletini
A blend of Absolut Vodka and Pucker Sour
Apple Beritini
A blend of Stoli Razberi Vodka, Blue Curacao & Cranberry Juice
Chocolate Martini
A blend of Ketel One Vodka, Baileys and Dark Crème de Cacao
Cosmopolitan
A blend of Absolut Citron, Cointreau and a splash of Cranberry
Espresso Martini
A blend of Stolichnaya Vodka, Kahlua, Licor 43 & Shot Of Espresso
Italian Lemonade
A blend of Absolut Citron, Campari and Fresh Lemon
Margarita Perfecto de Patron
A blend of Patrón Tequila, Cointreau and Lime Juice
Negroni
A blend of Tanqueray Gin, Campari and Sweet Vermouth
Pomegranate Martini
A blend of Belvedere Vodka, Cointreau and Pomegranate Juice
Tiramisu Martini
A blend of Stoli Vanilla Vodka, Kahlua, Disaronno and Dark Crème de Cacao
Old Fashioned
A blend of Basil Hayden Bourbon, Bitters & Muddled Sugar
Bourbon Cider Sour
A blend of Maker’s Mark, Apple Cider, Orange Juice & Simple Syrup
Manhatten
Aperol Spritz
Vodka
Absolut
Absolut Citron
Absolut Mandarin
Absolut Pepar
Belvedere
Double Cross
Figenza
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Citron
Grey Goose Orange
Kettle One
Smirnoff
Stoli
Stoli Choc Coconut
Stoli Razz
Stoli Vanilla
Titos
Well
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Basil Hayden
Bib+Tucker
Blantons
Bullet
Bullet Rye
Bushmills
Chiras Regal
Crown Royal
Cutty Sark
Dewars
Gentlemen's Jack
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
J+B
Jack Daniels
Jim Bean
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Red
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Rye
Macallan 12
Makers Mark
Old Grand Dad
Woodford Reserve
Well
Balvenie
Aperitivo/Liqueurs/Cordials
Aperol
Apple Pucker
Averna
B+B
Benedictine
Blue Coracao
Campari
Chambord
Cointeray
Courvoisier V.S.
Courvoisier V.S.O.P
Courvoisier XO
Cynar
Fernet-Branca
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Hennessey X.O.
Licor 43
Marie Brizard
Martel Cordon Bleu
Martel V.S.
Molinari
Montenegro
Disaronno
Drambuie
Drysack
Kahula
Ramazotti
Remy Martin V.S.O.P
Remy Martin XO
Romana Sambuca-Black
Southern Comfort
Stega
Tia Maria
Baileys
Limoncello
House Wines
Featured Wines
GL Batasiolo Moscato
Gently sweet, with restrained alcohol, the vibrant fruit flavors envelope the palate, underscored by a refreshing acidity.
GL Ca’ Montini Pinot Grigio
Rich, creamy layers of apple and citrus flavors that mingle with hints of almonds and hazelnut
GL Tenuta San Leonardo “Vette” Sauv. Blanc
This Sauvignon Blanc has notes of white peach, green peppercorn and pleasant sage hints that leap from the glass. This wine is dry and full-bodied with great minerality.
GLVignaioli Contra Soarda Vespaiolo
Lively with surprising substantial texture. A rich, ripe citrus flavor that makes you want to drink more.
GL La Crema Chardonnay
Peach, papaya & crisp tangerine notes are complemented by a touch of spice and complex minerality. Balanced acidity lingers on a long finish.
GL Lincourt Pinot Noir
Lincourt Pinot Noir displays enchanting aromas of earthy cedar, bright boysenberry fruit and black pepper. The moderate tannins are wrapped around a combination of dark plum and cran-raspberry flavors that finish into lingering notes of sweet tobacco leaf and black pepper.
GL Antinori “Il Bruciato” Cabernet, Merlot Syrah Blend
Notes of small dark fruit, sweet spices and tobacco. It’s well structured palate is harmonious and very pleasant to drink
GL Los Haroldos Malbec Reserva
Intense claret red with tenacious aromas of Turkish fig, white chocolate, and notes of prune. A bright, juicy mouthfeel is complemented by sweet & robust tannins. The finish is full and spicy, calling for another sip.
GL Elio Filippino Nebbiolo di Langhe
Complex aromas of roses and spices with hints of cherry and raspberry. An easy to drink style of Nebbiolo with elegant tannins and great freshness.
GL Argiano Non Confunditur IGT
This blend made of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah and Sangiovese shows exciting power, with the inherent sweetness of the Merlot acting as a bridge between the firm earthiness of the Sangiovese grape, the spicy blackcurrant of the Cabernet and the warm red fruit of the Syrah
GL Marchisio Barolo
Barolo is considered the dearest son of Nebbiolo and of Langhe. Excellent Matching with roast meats. It has typical, delightful, pleasant, intense smell with a juiceless, dry, full, vigorous and austere velvety taste.
GL Juliet Amarone
A charming, accessible Amarone, with pure flavors of black cherry coulis and date, plush tannins and layers of baking spice, orange peel and licorice.
GL Decoy Cab
House Wines
Featured Wines
BTL Batasiolo Moscato
Gently sweet, with restrained alcohol, the vibrant fruit flavors envelope the palate, underscored by a refreshing acidity.
BTL Ca’ Montini Pinot Grigio
Rich, creamy layers of apple and citrus flavors that mingle with hints of almonds and hazelnut
BTL Tenuta San Leonardo “Vette” Sauv. Blanc
This Sauvignon Blanc has notes of white peach, green peppercorn and pleasant sage hints that leap from the glass. This wine is dry and full-bodied with great minerality.
BTL Vignaioli Contra Soarda Vespaiolo
Lively with surprising substantial texture. A rich, ripe citrus flavor that makes you want to drink more.
BTL La Crema Chardonnay
Peach, papaya & crisp tangerine notes are complemented by a touch of spice and complex minerality. Balanced acidity lingers on a long finish.
BTL Lincourt Pinot Noir
Lincourt Pinot Noir displays enchanting aromas of earthy cedar, bright boysenberry fruit and black pepper. The moderate tannins are wrapped around a combination of dark plum and cran-raspberry flavors that finish into lingering notes of sweet tobacco leaf and black pepper.
BTL Antinori “Il Bruciato” Cabernet, Merlot Syrah Blend
Notes of small dark fruit, sweet spices and tobacco. It’s well structured palate is harmonious and very pleasant to drink
BTL Los Haroldos Malbec Reserva
Intense claret red with tenacious aromas of Turkish fig, white chocolate, and notes of prune. A bright, juicy mouthfeel is complemented by sweet & robust tannins. The finish is full and spicy, calling for another sip.
BTL Elio Filippino Nebbiolo di Langhe
Complex aromas of roses and spices with hints of cherry and raspberry. An easy to drink style of Nebbiolo with elegant tannins and great freshness.
BTL Argiano Non Confunditur IGT
This blend made of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Syrah and Sangiovese shows exciting power, with the inherent sweetness of the Merlot acting as a bridge between the firm earthiness of the Sangiovese grape, the spicy blackcurrant of the Cabernet and the warm red fruit of the Syrah
BTL Marchisio Barolo
Barolo is considered the dearest son of Nebbiolo and of Langhe. Excellent Matching with roast meats. It has typical, delightful, pleasant, intense smell with a juiceless, dry, full, vigorous and austere velvety taste.
BTL Juliet Amarone
A charming, accessible Amarone, with pure flavors of black cherry coulis and date, plush tannins and layers of baking spice, orange peel and licorice.
Corkage Fee
Distinguished Vintners
Riesling, Istituto San Michele 2013
Gavi dei Gavi (Black Label) La Scolca 2014
Gavi di Gavi “Bruno Broglia” Broglia 2017
Chardonnay, Planeta 2017
Praepositus Kerner, Novacella 2014
Amarone, Romano Dal Forno 2009
Amarone, Costasera, Masi Riserva 2013
Amarone, Pergole Vece, Le Salette 2010
Valpolicella, Romano Dal Forno 2012
Barbaresco, Marchesi Di Barolo 2014
Barbaresco, “Gallina”, La Spinetta 2007
Barbaresco, Masseria, Vietti 2009
Barolo “San Rocco”, Azelia 2011
Merlot, Desiderio, Avignonesi 2001
Solaia, Antinori 2010
Sassicaia, Tenuta San Guido 2011
San Leonardi, Gonzaga 2000
Solengo, Argiano 2000
Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva, Poggio Antico 12
Brunello di Montalcino, “Poggio all’Oro”, Banfi 06
Brunello di Montalcino, Riserva, La Gerla 2008
Brunello di Montalcino, Poggio al Vento, Col d’Orcia 2001
Merlot “Galatrona”, Petrolo 2016
Syrah, Il Bosco, D’Alessandro 2010
Negroamaro “Patriglion”, Taurino 2011
Merlot, “Redigaffi”, Tuarita 2005
Sparkling
White
Soave, Acinum
Frascati, Principe Pallavicini 2014
Chardonnay, Vie di Romans 2016
Gavi, Massone 2019
Arneis, Vietti 2017
Sauvignon Blanc, San Leonardo 2018
Sauvignon Blanc “Vieris”, Vie di Romans 2014
Kerner, Abbazia di Novacella 2016
Pinot Grigio “Porer”, Lageder, Alto Adige 2016
Pinot Grigio, Santa Margherita 2018
Pinot Grigio “Dessimis” Vie di Romans 2015
Orvieto Classico, Palazzone 2015
Falanghina, Terradora 2018
Greco di Tufo, Feudi San Gregorio 2015
Fiano di Avellino, Feudi San Gregorio 2016
Sauvignon Blanc, Turnbull Cellars, Napa 2016
Sauvignon Blanc, Cakebread, Napa 2016
Chardonnay, Macrostie 2014
Chardonnay, Freemark Abbey 2019
Chardonnay, Chalk Hill 2014
Chardonnay, Marimar 2018
Chardonnay, Rombauer, Carneros 2016
Chardonnay, Cakebread, Napa 2017
Chardonnay, Jordan 2014
Chardonnay “Les Pierres”, Sonoma Cutrer 2012
Chardonnay, Grgich Hills 2013
Sancerre, Saget La Perrierre 2019
Chablis, Louis Jadot 2017
Meursault, Joseph Drouhin 2018
Puligny Montrachet, Folatieres, Jos. Drouhin ‘18
Red
Montegrilli, Elvio Cogno (Barbera, Nebbiolo) 2016
Dolcetto “Tre Vigne”, Vietti 2014
Barbera D’Alba “Tre Vigne” Vietti 2015
Barbera D’Asti Michele Chiarlo 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon, “Palazzotto” Maculan 2010
Barbaresco Produttori Del Barbaresco 2015
Nebbiolo “Perbacco”, Vietti 2015
Barolo, Giovanni Sordo 2013
Barolo, Massolino 2010
Barolo “Serralunga’, Fontana Fredda 2013
Barolo, ‘Terlo Ravera” Abbona 2012
Valpolicella Superiore, Mazzi 2015
Amarone, Luigi Righetti 2013
Amarone, Santi 2014
Amarone, Allegrini 2015
Amarone, Acinum 2015
Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, Toni, Cataldi Madonna 2017
Montepulciano d’Abruzzo, I Vasari, Barba 2011
Chianti Classico Riserva, Il Grigio, San Felice 2015
Chianti Classico Riserva, Melini 2012
Chianti Classico Riserva “Il Poggio” Monsanto 2013
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Avignonesi 2013
Vino Nobile di Montepulciano, Carpineto 2017
Summus, Banfi 2015
Cabernet Sauvignon “Olmaia”, Col D’Orcia 2001
Cabernet Sauvignon “Farnito”, Carpineto 2013
Sangiovese Torrione, Petrolo 2015
“Super Tuscan” Non Confunditur, Argiano 2016
Rosso di Montalcino, Col D’Orcia 2014
Syrah, Cortona, D’Alessandro 2011
Merlot, Falesco 2013
Brunello di Montalcino, Camigliano 2014
Brunello di Montalcino, Col D’Orcia 2014
Brunello di Montalcino, Caparzo 2014
Brunello di Montalcino, Le Gerla 2013
Brunello di Montalcino, Le Chiuse 2014
Primitivo, Cantele 2016
Taurasi, Donnachiara 2012
Ciro Rosso Riserva, Librandi 2010
Grenache Riserva, Sella & Mosca 2010
Nero d’Avola, Alto, Rapitala 2014
Tignanello , Antinori
Cabernet Sauvignon, Jordan 2014
Cabernet Sauvignon, Cakebread Napa 2017
Cabernet Sauvignon, Pedroncelli, 3 Vineyards 15
Cabernet Sauvignon, Decoy 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon, Estate, Silverado 2016
Cabernet Sauvignon, Far Niente 2013
Cab. Sauvignon, Round Pond “Rutherford” 13
Pinot Noir, Artesa, Carneros 2014
Pinot Noir, Lincourt 2015
Pinot Noir, Penner-Ash 2014
Pinot Noir “The Willamette”, Beaux-Freres 2015
Merlot, Columbia Valley, L’Ecole #41 2014
Merlot, Mondavi, Napa 2016
Zinfandel, St. Francis, Sonoma 2017
Zinfandel, Maverick, Four Vines 2012
Petite Syrah, Parducci 2015
Syrah “The Big Easy” Fess Parker 2013
Cotes du Rhone Villages, Louis Bernard 2015
Chorey Les Beaune, Joseph Drouhin 2018
Pommard, Joseph Drouhin 2011
Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Domaien Du Vieux Lazaret 2010
Reserve De La Comtesse, Chateau Pichon 2009
Chateau Montrose, St. Estephe 2010
1⁄2 Btl Villa Red, Antinori 2004
1⁄2 Btl Chianti, Riserva Ducale, Ruffino Tan 2008
1⁄2 Btl Vino Nobile, Avignonesi 2010
1⁄2 Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Whitehall Lane 2014
1⁄2 Btl Shiraz, Central Coast, Qupe 2012
1⁄2 Btl Pinot Noir, Calera 2006
1⁄2 Btl Merlot, Swanson 2009
1⁄2 Btl Chianti Classico, Castello di Ama 2004
1⁄2 Btl Barbaresco, Moccagatto 2004
1⁄2 Btl Zenato, Amarone 2009
1⁄2 Btl Barolo, Lecinquevigne, Damilano 2006
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
11 Prospect St, Madison, NJ 07940