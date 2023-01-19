Restaurant header imageView gallery

L'Amour

review star

No reviews yet

152 sunny isles blvd

Sunny isles, FL 33160

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizer

GNOCCHI ALLA ROMANA

$23.95

Fried polenta, cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, balsamic reduction & basil.

ONION FILO DOUGH

$17.95

With a variety of caramelized onions, shallots, and scallions served with tzatziki.

HOT PLATTER

$17.95

Fried hot long peppers and spicy red & green schug served with homemade flatbread.

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$15.50

Served with chimichurri, amba, and tahini sauce.

FRIED ZUCCHINI FINGERS

$15.95

Served with tzatziki dip & tahini.

AVOCADO EGG ROLLS

$17.95

Egg rolls filled with guacamole served with sweet chili & teriyaki sauce.

KENTUCKY FRIED FISH & CHIPS

$24.95

Salmon fingers fried with a homemade secret batter, served with a side of french fries.

FISH CIGARS

$24.95

Cigars filled with a fish mix served with tahini, amba, and homemade harissa spice.

BEETS CARPACCIO

$19.95

Served with feta cheese, baby arugula salad, and pomegranate syrup with fresh pomegranate.

GREEK POTATO SALAD

$14.95

Boiled potatoes, capers, purple onion, dill & kalamata olives with virgin olive oil.

FRIED CORN STICKS

$13.95

Served with spicy mayo.

ONION RINGS

$12.95

OPEN FOOD

Flat Breads

CLASSIC FLATBREAD

$14.95

Homemade flatbread made with garlic confit, balsamic reduction, and rosemary leaves.

RAINBOW VEGETABLE FLATBREAD

$18.95

Variety of vegetables. Mushroom, zucchini etc.

FLATBREAD & SEARED SALMON

$22.95

Made with sautéed onions, roasted peppers, heavy cream and herbs.

Soups

FISH BOUILLABAISSE

$18.95

Wild fillet and salmon soup, served with fennel herb stick.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$14.95

Ask us about this special!

Side Dishes

HOME FRIES

$12.95

Sautéed in teriyaki and chili sauce.

FRENCH FRIES HOMEMADE

$9.95

Homemade fries

LENTIL RICE

$9.50

ROOT MASHED POTATOES

$9.00

RAINBOW CHEF VEGETABLES

$12.95

Yellow zucchini, fancy roasted peppers, grilled onions, fresh thyme rosemary & virgin olive oil.

FLAT BREAD

$3.50

Entree

PISTACHIO-CRUSTED SALMON STEAK

$41.95

CLASSIC SALMON STEAK

$41.95

Oven baked with garlic confit & herbs.

SALMON SKEWER

$31.95

With vegetables and grilled pineapple.

GRILLED SALMON

$41.95

DENISE FISH (SEA BREAM)

$49.95

SEARED TUNA STEAK

$49.95

SEABASS

$54.95

L'AMOUR BRANZINO

$49.95

half baked & half fried

Pasta

TUSCAN POMAROLA

$24.95

Spaghetti in tomato sauce with the option of melted fresh mozzarella.

CREAMY PESTO PAPPARDELLE

$24.95

Garlic pesto heavy cream.

BATATATINA PENNE

$24.95

Heavy cream & roasted sweet potato sauce

PUTTANASCA PENNE

$26.95

Capers, anchovies, parsley, olive oil & kalamata olives.

AIOLI PASTA

$24.95

Virgin olive oil, garlic confit & parsley.

PRIMAVERA

$24.95

Pappardelle pasta served with yellow & green zucchini, purple onion, cauliflower, peas & garlic confit.

FRIED LASAGNA

$24.95

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, feta pesto, alfredo & tuscan pomarola sauce.

Salad

CAESAR SALAD

$19.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & caesar dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$22.95

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onion, kalamata olives & feta cheese with olive oil & lemon dressing.

L’AMOUR SALAD

$23.95

Kale with quinoa, sautéed vegetables, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, radish, almonds, cranberry, and fried egg benedict.

CAPRESE SALAD

$21.95

Roasted plum tomatoes & fresh mozzarella over baby arugula, avocado, olive oil, garlic aioli & homemade pita bread.

Kids Menu

KIDS PASTA

$14.95

Alfredo with marinara sauce

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$12.95

Fried mozzarella

SCHNITZEL FISH

$19.95

Served with french fries, mashed potatoes, rice & vegetables.

Sandwich

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$24.95

L'AMOUR SANDWICH

$24.95

Fish burger with tomatoes, onion, pickles, fried zucchini, harissa, lemon & a side of french fries.

Brunch

SHASHUKA

$24.95

Two poached eggs in homemade tomato salsa served with Israeli salad & bread. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.

L'AMOUR EGG BREAKFAST

$24.95

Eggs any style served with Israeli salad, french fries, and sides of tuna dip, smoked salmon, avocado, tzatziki, and skordalia. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.

Desserts

CRÈME BRÛLÉE

$14.95

TIRAMISU

$14.95

PROFITEROLE

$17.95

Stuffed with ice cream & hot chocolate soup

L'AMOUR COOKIE

$14.95

Freshly baked chocolate chip dough on iron skillet & topped with ice cream & sugar powder.

HOT BROWNIE CHOCOLATE DOUGH

$14.95

Served in an iron skillet topped with roasted marshmallows

KNAFEH

$14.95Out of stock

Mediterranean cheese with hot sugar syrup.

HOT APPLE CRUST

$17.95Out of stock

Made with cinnamon and served with ice cream.

Tortillas

THREE BRANZINO TORTILLAS

$39.95

Topped with seared chopped branzino, mango salsa, guacamole & purple onions.

THREE SALMON TORTILLAS

$34.95

Seared salmon with tomato salsa, guacamole, onions, and peppers.

Sushi Appetizers

Edamame

$9.95

Seasoned with salt & lemon.

LAMOUR NIGIRI

$22.95

6 rice fingers topped with salmon, tuna, denise & avocado

SAKA SU SOY

$22.95

Salmon sashimi topped with ginger & soy sauce

SASHIMl COCKTAIL

$24.95

Red tuna and salmon.

TUNA TATAKI

$23.95

Scorched tuna topped with sesame, soy sauce & chili sauce

SALMON CEVICHE

$23.95

Cubed salmon with avocado seasoned with lemon & chives

THE SPECIAL FOUR

$14.95

4 rice balls wrapped in raw salmon and red tuna placed on homemade chef sauce.

CRISPY RICE

$22.95

Crispy rice topped with spicy salmon & avocado with a drizzle of spicy mayo & eel sauce

Classic Rolls

INSIDE OUT ROLL

$13.95

VEGETABLE ROLL

$13.95

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$13.95

SWEET POTATO TEMPURA ROLL

$13.95

SPICY TUNA ROLL

$18.95

SPICY SALMON ROLL

$18.95

ALASKA ROLL

$18.95

Special Rolls

L’AMOUR ROLL

$24.95

Baked salmon with avocado & chives topped with denise fish and a touch of aioli mayo.

HOT SAMURAI TEMPURA ROLL

$21.95

Salmon and avocado made with fried tempura chips.

RAINBOW ROLL

$22.95

California roll topped with salmon, denise & red tuna.

PARADISE ROLL

$24.95

Fried denise in a tempura with avocado, fried onion, and beets topped with chives & homemade chef sauce.

MANGO ROLL

$21.95

Raw salmon with avocado, chives, and mint topped with fresh mango.

RED TUNA TEMPURA ROLL

$24.95

DRINKS

BOTTLED COKE SODA

$4.50

Glass bottle coke

DIET COKE

$3.50

Soda

COKE ZERO

$3.50

SPRITE

$3.50

Soda

Gingerale

$4.50

Soda

Pelegríno

$4.95

Soda

Brisk Tea

$4.50

Soda

Mountain Dew

$4.50

Soda

Bottled Water

$3.95

Soda

FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$10.95

LG PELLIGRINO

$8.00

HOT TEA

$4.25

ORANGE JUICE

$4.95

LIMONANA

$8.95

PERRIER

$4.95

COFFEE

CAPPUCCINO

$5.95

COFFEE

$3.50

ICED COFFEE

$5.50

ESPRESSO

$4.50

DRINKS

BOTTLED COKE SODA

$4.95

Glass bottle coke

DIET COKE

$3.85

Soda

COKE ZERO

$3.85

SPRITE

$3.85

Soda

Gingerale

$4.95

Soda

Pelegríno

$5.45

Soda

Brisk Tea

$4.95

Soda

Mountain Dew

$4.95

Soda

Bottled Water

$4.35

Soda

FRUIT SMOOTHIE

$12.05

LG PELLIGRINO

$8.80

HOT TEA

$4.68

ORANGE JUICE

$5.45

LIMONANA

$9.85

PERRIER

$5.45

COFFEE

CAPPUCCINO

$6.55

COFFEE

$3.85

ICED COFFEE

$4.95

ESPRESSO

$4.95

Appetizer

GNOCCHI ALLA ROMANA

$23.95

Fried polenta, cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, balsamic reduction & basil.

ONION FILO DOUGH

$19.75

With a variety of caramelized onions, shallots, and scallions served with tzatziki.

HOT PLATTER

$19.75

Fried hot long peppers and spicy red & green schug served with homemade flatbread.

FRIED CAULIFLOWER

$17.05

Served with chimichurri, amba, and tahini sauce.

FRIED ZUCCHINI FINGERS

$17.55

Served with tzatziki dip & tahini.

AVOCADO EGG ROLLS

$19.75

Egg rolls filled with guacamole served with sweet chili & teriyaki sauce.

KENTUCKY FRIED FISH & CHIPS

$27.45

Salmon fingers fried with a homemade secret batter, served with a side of french fries.

FISH CIGARS

$27.45

Cigars filled with a fish mix served with tahini, amba, and homemade harissa spice.

BEETS CARPACCIO

$21.95

Served with feta cheese, baby arugula salad, and pomegranate syrup with fresh pomegranate.

GREEK POTATO SALAD

$16.45

Boiled potatoes, capers, purple onion, dill & kalamata olives with virgin olive oil.

FRIED CORN STICKS

$15.35

Served with spicy mayo.

ONION RINGS

$12.95

OPEN FOOD

Flat Breads

CLASSIC FLATBREAD

$16.45

Homemade flatbread made with garlic confit, balsamic reduction, and rosemary leaves.

RAINBOW VEGETABLE FLATBREAD

$20.85

Variety of vegetables. Mushroom, zucchini etc.

FLATBREAD & SEARED SALMON

$25.25

Made with sautéed onions, roasted peppers, heavy cream and herbs.

Soups

FISH BOUILLABAISSE

$20.85

Wild fillet and salmon soup, served with fennel herb stick.

SOUP OF THE DAY

$14.95

Ask us about this special!

Side Dishes

HOME FRIES

$14.25

Sautéed in teriyaki and chili sauce.

FRENCH FRIES HOMEMADE

$10.95

Homemade fries

LENTIL RICE

$10.45

ROOT MASHED POTATOES

$9.90

RAINBOW CHEF VEGETABLES

$14.25

Yellow zucchini, fancy roasted peppers, grilled onions, fresh thyme rosemary & virgin olive oil.

FLAT BREAD

$3.85

Entree

PISTACHIO-CRUSTED SALMON STEAK

$41.95

CLASSIC SALMON STEAK

$41.95

Oven baked with garlic confit & herbs.

SALMON SKEWER

$35.15

With vegetables and grilled pineapple.

GRILLED SALMON

$41.95

DENISE FISH (SEA BREAM)

$49.95

SEARED TUNA STEAK

$49.95

SEABASS

$54.95

L'AMOUR BRANZINO

$49.45

half baked & half fried

Pasta

TUSCAN POMAROLA

$24.95

Spaghetti in tomato sauce with the option of melted fresh mozzarella.

CREAMY PESTO PAPPARDELLE

$24.95

Garlic pesto heavy cream.

BATATATINA PENNE

$24.95

Heavy cream & roasted sweet potato sauce

PUTTANASCA PENNE

$26.95

Capers, anchovies, parsley, olive oil & kalamata olives.

AIOLI PASTA

$25.25

Virgin olive oil, garlic confit & parsley.

PRIMAVERA

$26.35

Pappardelle pasta served with yellow & green zucchini, purple onion, cauliflower, peas & garlic confit.

FRIED LASAGNA

$24.95

Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, feta pesto, alfredo & tuscan pomarola sauce.

RAVIOLI

$29.70

Salad

CAESAR SALAD

$21.95

Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & caesar dressing.

GREEK SALAD

$25.25

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onion, kalamata olives & feta cheese with olive oil & lemon dressing.

L’AMOUR SALAD

$26.35

Kale with quinoa, sautéed vegetables, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, radish, almonds, cranberry, and fried egg benedict.

CAPRESE SALAD

$24.14

Roasted plum tomatoes & fresh mozzarella over baby arugula, avocado, olive oil, garlic aioli & homemade pita bread.

Kids Menu

KIDS PASTA

$16.45

Alfredo with marinara sauce

FRIED MOZZARELLA STICKS

$14.25

Fried mozzarella

SCHNITZEL FISH

$19.95

Served with french fries, mashed potatoes, rice & vegetables.

Sandwich

CRISPY FISH SANDWICH

$24.95

L'AMOUR SANDWICH

$25.25

Fish burger with tomatoes, onion, pickles, fried zucchini, harissa, lemon & a side of french fries.

Brunch

SHASHUKA

$24.95

Two poached eggs in homemade tomato salsa served with Israeli salad & bread. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.

L'AMOUR EGG BREAKFAST

$24.95

Eggs any style served with Israeli salad, french fries, and sides of tuna dip, smoked salmon, avocado, tzatziki, and skordalia. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.

Desserts

CRÈME BRÛLÉE

$16.45

TIRAMISU

$16.45

PROFITEROLE

$19.75

Stuffed with ice cream & hot chocolate soup

L'AMOUR COOKIE

$16.45

Freshly baked chocolate chip dough on iron skillet & topped with ice cream & sugar powder.

HOT BROWNIE CHOCOLATE DOUGH

$16.45

Served in an iron skillet topped with roasted marshmallows

KNAFEH

$16.45Out of stock

Mediterranean cheese with hot sugar syrup.

HOT APPLE CRUST

$19.75Out of stock

Made with cinnamon and served with ice cream.

Tortillas

THREE BRANZINO TORTILLAS

$39.95

Topped with seared chopped branzino, mango salsa, guacamole & purple onions.

THREE SALMON TORTILLAS

$38.45

Seared salmon with tomato salsa, guacamole, onions, and peppers.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

152 sunny isles blvd, Sunny isles, FL 33160

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

La Cabrera
orange starNo Reviews
17100 Collins Avenue Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
NUNUNU
orange starNo Reviews
17066-B Collins Ave Sunny Isles, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Sproutz - Sunny Isles
orange star4.5 • 775
17100 Collins Ave Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Nara Miami
orange starNo Reviews
3881 Northeast 163rd Street North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Lentrecote Steak Fries And Famous Sauce Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
18146 Collins Ave Sunny ISL Beach., FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Kabobji Middle Eastern Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3055 NE 163 ST NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL 33160
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sunny isles

MIAMI SQUEEZE - Juice Bar .Café .Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 784
18315 West Dixie Hwy North Miami Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Sproutz - Sunny Isles
orange star4.5 • 775
17100 Collins Ave Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Holy Schnitzel - Aventura
orange star4.4 • 476
17871 BISCAYNE BLVD AVENTURA, FL 33160
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sunny isles
Miami Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (227 restaurants)
Miami
review star
Avg 4.3 (1025 restaurants)
Key Biscayne
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (49 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (323 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston