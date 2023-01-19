- Home
- /
- North Miami Beach
- /
- L'Amour
L'Amour
No reviews yet
152 sunny isles blvd
Sunny isles, FL 33160
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Appetizer
GNOCCHI ALLA ROMANA
Fried polenta, cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, balsamic reduction & basil.
ONION FILO DOUGH
With a variety of caramelized onions, shallots, and scallions served with tzatziki.
HOT PLATTER
Fried hot long peppers and spicy red & green schug served with homemade flatbread.
FRIED CAULIFLOWER
Served with chimichurri, amba, and tahini sauce.
FRIED ZUCCHINI FINGERS
Served with tzatziki dip & tahini.
AVOCADO EGG ROLLS
Egg rolls filled with guacamole served with sweet chili & teriyaki sauce.
KENTUCKY FRIED FISH & CHIPS
Salmon fingers fried with a homemade secret batter, served with a side of french fries.
FISH CIGARS
Cigars filled with a fish mix served with tahini, amba, and homemade harissa spice.
BEETS CARPACCIO
Served with feta cheese, baby arugula salad, and pomegranate syrup with fresh pomegranate.
GREEK POTATO SALAD
Boiled potatoes, capers, purple onion, dill & kalamata olives with virgin olive oil.
FRIED CORN STICKS
Served with spicy mayo.
ONION RINGS
OPEN FOOD
Flat Breads
Soups
Side Dishes
Entree
Pasta
TUSCAN POMAROLA
Spaghetti in tomato sauce with the option of melted fresh mozzarella.
CREAMY PESTO PAPPARDELLE
Garlic pesto heavy cream.
BATATATINA PENNE
Heavy cream & roasted sweet potato sauce
PUTTANASCA PENNE
Capers, anchovies, parsley, olive oil & kalamata olives.
AIOLI PASTA
Virgin olive oil, garlic confit & parsley.
PRIMAVERA
Pappardelle pasta served with yellow & green zucchini, purple onion, cauliflower, peas & garlic confit.
FRIED LASAGNA
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, feta pesto, alfredo & tuscan pomarola sauce.
Salad
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & caesar dressing.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onion, kalamata olives & feta cheese with olive oil & lemon dressing.
L’AMOUR SALAD
Kale with quinoa, sautéed vegetables, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, radish, almonds, cranberry, and fried egg benedict.
CAPRESE SALAD
Roasted plum tomatoes & fresh mozzarella over baby arugula, avocado, olive oil, garlic aioli & homemade pita bread.
Kids Menu
Sandwich
Brunch
SHASHUKA
Two poached eggs in homemade tomato salsa served with Israeli salad & bread. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.
L'AMOUR EGG BREAKFAST
Eggs any style served with Israeli salad, french fries, and sides of tuna dip, smoked salmon, avocado, tzatziki, and skordalia. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.
Desserts
CRÈME BRÛLÉE
TIRAMISU
PROFITEROLE
Stuffed with ice cream & hot chocolate soup
L'AMOUR COOKIE
Freshly baked chocolate chip dough on iron skillet & topped with ice cream & sugar powder.
HOT BROWNIE CHOCOLATE DOUGH
Served in an iron skillet topped with roasted marshmallows
KNAFEH
Mediterranean cheese with hot sugar syrup.
HOT APPLE CRUST
Made with cinnamon and served with ice cream.
Tortillas
Sushi Appetizers
Edamame
Seasoned with salt & lemon.
LAMOUR NIGIRI
6 rice fingers topped with salmon, tuna, denise & avocado
SAKA SU SOY
Salmon sashimi topped with ginger & soy sauce
SASHIMl COCKTAIL
Red tuna and salmon.
TUNA TATAKI
Scorched tuna topped with sesame, soy sauce & chili sauce
SALMON CEVICHE
Cubed salmon with avocado seasoned with lemon & chives
THE SPECIAL FOUR
4 rice balls wrapped in raw salmon and red tuna placed on homemade chef sauce.
CRISPY RICE
Crispy rice topped with spicy salmon & avocado with a drizzle of spicy mayo & eel sauce
Classic Rolls
Special Rolls
L’AMOUR ROLL
Baked salmon with avocado & chives topped with denise fish and a touch of aioli mayo.
HOT SAMURAI TEMPURA ROLL
Salmon and avocado made with fried tempura chips.
RAINBOW ROLL
California roll topped with salmon, denise & red tuna.
PARADISE ROLL
Fried denise in a tempura with avocado, fried onion, and beets topped with chives & homemade chef sauce.
MANGO ROLL
Raw salmon with avocado, chives, and mint topped with fresh mango.
RED TUNA TEMPURA ROLL
DRINKS
DRINKS
Appetizer
GNOCCHI ALLA ROMANA
Fried polenta, cherry tomatoes, garlic confit, balsamic reduction & basil.
ONION FILO DOUGH
With a variety of caramelized onions, shallots, and scallions served with tzatziki.
HOT PLATTER
Fried hot long peppers and spicy red & green schug served with homemade flatbread.
FRIED CAULIFLOWER
Served with chimichurri, amba, and tahini sauce.
FRIED ZUCCHINI FINGERS
Served with tzatziki dip & tahini.
AVOCADO EGG ROLLS
Egg rolls filled with guacamole served with sweet chili & teriyaki sauce.
KENTUCKY FRIED FISH & CHIPS
Salmon fingers fried with a homemade secret batter, served with a side of french fries.
FISH CIGARS
Cigars filled with a fish mix served with tahini, amba, and homemade harissa spice.
BEETS CARPACCIO
Served with feta cheese, baby arugula salad, and pomegranate syrup with fresh pomegranate.
GREEK POTATO SALAD
Boiled potatoes, capers, purple onion, dill & kalamata olives with virgin olive oil.
FRIED CORN STICKS
Served with spicy mayo.
ONION RINGS
OPEN FOOD
Flat Breads
Soups
Side Dishes
Entree
Pasta
TUSCAN POMAROLA
Spaghetti in tomato sauce with the option of melted fresh mozzarella.
CREAMY PESTO PAPPARDELLE
Garlic pesto heavy cream.
BATATATINA PENNE
Heavy cream & roasted sweet potato sauce
PUTTANASCA PENNE
Capers, anchovies, parsley, olive oil & kalamata olives.
AIOLI PASTA
Virgin olive oil, garlic confit & parsley.
PRIMAVERA
Pappardelle pasta served with yellow & green zucchini, purple onion, cauliflower, peas & garlic confit.
FRIED LASAGNA
Stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, feta pesto, alfredo & tuscan pomarola sauce.
RAVIOLI
Salad
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce, shredded parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & caesar dressing.
GREEK SALAD
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, purple onion, kalamata olives & feta cheese with olive oil & lemon dressing.
L’AMOUR SALAD
Kale with quinoa, sautéed vegetables, goat cheese, sun dried tomatoes, radish, almonds, cranberry, and fried egg benedict.
CAPRESE SALAD
Roasted plum tomatoes & fresh mozzarella over baby arugula, avocado, olive oil, garlic aioli & homemade pita bread.
Kids Menu
Sandwich
Brunch
SHASHUKA
Two poached eggs in homemade tomato salsa served with Israeli salad & bread. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.
L'AMOUR EGG BREAKFAST
Eggs any style served with Israeli salad, french fries, and sides of tuna dip, smoked salmon, avocado, tzatziki, and skordalia. Choice of classic coffee or orange juice.
Desserts
CRÈME BRÛLÉE
TIRAMISU
PROFITEROLE
Stuffed with ice cream & hot chocolate soup
L'AMOUR COOKIE
Freshly baked chocolate chip dough on iron skillet & topped with ice cream & sugar powder.
HOT BROWNIE CHOCOLATE DOUGH
Served in an iron skillet topped with roasted marshmallows
KNAFEH
Mediterranean cheese with hot sugar syrup.
HOT APPLE CRUST
Made with cinnamon and served with ice cream.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
152 sunny isles blvd, Sunny isles, FL 33160