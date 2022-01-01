Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bagels
Sandwiches

L'Chayim Delicatessen • Beulah

review star

No reviews yet

274 S. Benzie Blvd

Beulah, MI 49617

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

West Bank
Schawarma Gyro
Egg, Chorizo & Pepper Cheese

Breakfast Bagels

Bagel w/ Scrambled Egg

$5.00

Ingredients: Bagel (Flour, yeast, sugar, salt, malt), Eggs.

Egg & Cheddar

$5.50

Egg & Canadian Bacon

$6.50

Egg, Cheddar & Canadian Bacon

$7.00

Egg & Chorizo

$6.50

Egg, Chorizo & Pepper Cheese

$7.00

Egg & Lox

$10.00

Egg, Chorizo & Cheddar

$7.00

Bagel and Toppers

Cream Cheese on Bagel

$5.00

Fruit Cream Cheese on Bagel (seasonal)

$5.50

Veggie Cream Cheese on Bagel

$5.50

Feta Spread on Bagel

$5.50

White Fish Pate on Bagel

$6.50Out of stock

Salmon Pate on Bagel

$6.50Out of stock

Boursin on Bagel

$5.50

Hummus on Bagel

$6.00

Butter on Bagel

$4.00

Bagel and Lox

Cream Cheese & Lox on Bagel

$10.00

Boursin, Lox & Veggies on Bagel

$12.00

Cream Cheese, Lox & Veggies on Bagel

$11.50

Boursin & Lox on Bagel

$11.00

Meat Combination Sandwiches & Others

Tripoli

$13.00+

Turkey, ham & hard salami with provolone, lettuce, tomato & mayonnaise on Jewish rye

Jericho

$13.00+

Chicken breast & roast beef with red pepper feta spread, roasted red peppers & lettuce on white.

Lebanon

$13.00+

Honey ham & honey turkey, mango ginger stilton, cucumber, lettuce & mayo on seven grain.

Goyim

$13.00+

Ham, prosciutto, dill havarti, tomato, lettuce & honey mustard on seven grain.

Sea of Galilee

$13.00

Albacore tuna salad with dill havarti, tomato & lettuce on croissant.

Golan Heights

$13.00+

Corned beef, hard salami, cheddar, tomato & red onion with dijon on seven grain

Veggie Sandwiches

Bethlehem

$10.00+Out of stock

(summer only) Egg salad with lettuce & tomato on seven grain.

Syrian

$10.00

Hummus with all the veggies, rolled inside a honey wheat pita.

Golda Meir on Bagel

$8.00

Stilton blue cheese with all the veggies on the toasted bagel of your choice.

Mt. Of Olives on Bagel

$8.00

Puree of kalamata olives with cucumber, tomato & lettuce on any toasted bagel.

Jerusalem on Bagel

$8.00

Artichoke hearts, cracked black pepper feta spread, red onion, tomato & lettuce on any bagel.

Poultry Sandwiches

West Bank

$12.00+

Smoked turkey, jarlsburg cheese, cole slaw & russian dressing on white.

Rio Jordan

$12.00+

Roast turkey, buffalo blue dip, tomato, lettuce & red onion on seven grain.

Tel Aviv

$12.00+

Roast turkey & pepper jack with roasted red peppers, lettuce & honey mustard on pumpernickel.

Damascus

$12.00

Chicken breast & gruyere cheese with balsamic vinaigrette, tomato & lettuce on a honey wheat pita.

Gaza Strip

$12.00+

Curried chicken salad with cucumber, lettuce & tomato on white.

Schawarma Gyro

Schawarma Gyro

$11.00

Chicken, feta, tomato, lettuce, red onion & tzatziki sauce on pita bread.

Beef Sandwiches

Bergs

$12.00+

Medium rare roast beef, swiss, cole slaw, dijon & red onion on white bread.

Reuben

$12.00+

Corned beef, swiss, sauerkraut, & russian dressing on jewish rye.

Oy Vai

$13.00+

Corned beef & pastrami, cream cheese, pepper jack, red onion, tomato, lettuce, dijon mustard on white.

Palestine

$12.00+

Pastrami & provolone with dijon & kosher pickles on pumpernickel.

Mazel-Tov

$13.00+

Roast beef, stilton blue cheese, cucumber, red onion & lettuce on pumpernickel.

Sinai

$9.00

Pastrami, veggie cream cheese, deli mustard & red onion on an onion bagel.

Classic

$9.00

Corned beef and deli mustard on an onion bagel.

Mecca

$13.00

Roast beef & aged white cheddar with lettuce, tomato & ranch dressing on croissant.

Salads & Sides

Whole Pickle

$2.00

Dolmas

$1.00

Grape leaf wrapped rice spiced with dill, onion & mint.

Soup (Fall & Winter Only)

Soup (Fall & Winter Only)

$7.00+

Quiche (whole)

$45.00

Quiche (slice)

$8.00

Pot Pie (slice)

$10.00

Pot Pie (whole)

$50.00

Side- Blanche's Potato

$2.50

Side- Cole Slaw

$2.50

Side- Curry Chicken

$2.50

Side- Egg Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Side- Fruit

$2.50Out of stock

Side- Pasta Salad

$2.50Out of stock

Side- Hummus

$2.50

Side- Tabouli

$2.50Out of stock

Side- Tuna

$2.50

Side - Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side - Chips Small Bag

$1.75

Side - Small Terra

$2.00

Side - Veggie Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side - Fruit Cream Cheese

$2.50

Side - Boursin

$2.50

Side - 2 dolmas

$2.00

Chips Small Bags

Pick flavor at the Beulah deli

Small Bag - Flavor of your choice

$1.75

Small Bag - Terra

$2.00

Bakery Items

Call for ordering and availability.

Cakes

$30.00+

Cookies - Flavor of your Choice

$2.50

Freezer Bagel 4-Pack

$2.00+

Drinks

Bottled Water

$1.00

Calypso - Flavor of your choice

$3.00

Honest Teas - Flavor of your choice

$3.00

Nantuckets - Flavor of your choice

$2.75

Steaz - Flavor of your choice

$2.50

Stewarts - Flavor of your choice

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

New York Style Delicatessen • Bagel Factory • Full Service Bakery • Catering • Call 231.882.5221 for build your own sandwiches, deli items, meats and cheeses by the pound and baked goods. • Catering for any occasion. Call for ideas and pricing.

Location

274 S. Benzie Blvd, Beulah, MI 49617

Directions

Gallery
L'chayim Delicatessen image
L'chayim Delicatessen image
L'chayim Delicatessen image

Similar restaurants in your area

L'Chayim Delicatessen • Frankfort
orange starNo Reviews
318 Main St. Frankfort, MI 49635
View restaurantnext
Common Grounds Kitchen & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
103 N Eugene St. Mesick, MI 49668
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Beulah

East Shore Market
orange star5.0 • 33
276 S Benzie Blvd, Beulah, MI 49617
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Beulah
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Green Bay
review star
Avg 4.3 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston