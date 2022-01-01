L'Express
1,474 Reviews
$$
249 Park Ave S
New York, NY 10003
Appetizers
Salads
Salad L'Express
mixed greens, balsamic dressing
Warm Goat Cheese Cake
Warm Goat Cheese Salad… Mesclun topped with grilled marinated goat cheese, tomato confit, black olives
Wheat Berry & Butternut Squash Salad
arugula, cranberry, toasted pepita
Endive Au Roquefort
mustard vinaigrette
Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad
pan seared tuna, haricot verts, olives nicoise, anchoives, hard boiled egg
Napoleon Salad
ROASTED VEGETABLE NAPOLEON eggplant, zucchini roasted red bell pepper
Arugula Salad
parmesan, apple, endives, lemon honey
Frisee Aux Lardons Salad
croutons, poached egg
Roasted Beet Salad
pumpkin seed, honey lemon, mint dressing
Chicken Cobb Salad
Entrée
House Made Gnocchi
broccoli rabe, wild mushroom
Moules Marinieres
flambée pernod, parmesan
Scottish Salmon
spanish, wild rice, honey mustard coulis
Pan-Seared Branzino
chilled vegetables, lemon oil
House Made Duck Confit
apple compote, calvados cider sauce
Organic Half Chicken
half roast chicken, french fries or mashed potatoes
Steak Frites
pan-seared hanger steak served with french fries
Steak Tartare
french fries
Burgers & sandwich
Croque Monsieur
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
Croque Madame
traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries
Lexpress Burger
brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries
Lamb Burger
House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.
Turkey Club Sandwich
House-cured turkey avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese
Salmon Scallopini Sandwich
Roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, arugula on focaccia & tartare sauce
Croissant Basket
assortment of french pastries
Chicken Cajun Sandwich
Bagel & Smoked Salmon
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
tomato, apple, balsamic dressing
Merguez Sandwich
Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, roasted red pepper basil coulis
Lunch Specials
Late breakfast
Spanish Frittata
merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion
Croissant Basket
assortment of french pastries
Omelette Parisienne
smoked ham, gruyère, mushroom
Three Eggs Any Style
sausage or bacon, home fries
Smoke Salmon Scrambled Eggs
chives, créme fraiche
3 eggs Omelet
Granola W/ Yofurt
Sides
Appetizers
Soup Du Jour
Onion Soup
caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons
Chicken Liver Mousse
cornichon
Merguez Sausage
moroccan carrot salad
Fried Artichoke
grain mustard mayo dip
Escargots
ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style
Frog Legs En Persillade
Steak Tartare App
Lobster Bisque Soup
House Pate
Salads
Entrée
House Made Gnocchi
broccoli rabe, wild mushroom
Rollatini
eggplant, tomato basil sauce, ricotta
Calf's Liver
mashed potatoes, bacon, onion
House Made Duck Confit
apple compote, calvados cider sauce
Steak Tartare Entree
“classic” style, french fries
Lamb Shank
Organic Half Chicken
half roast chicken, french fries or mashed potatoes
Short Ribs
mashed potatoes, port raisin sauce
Steak Frites
ny strip, french fries
Scottish Salmon
spanish, wild rice, honey mustard coulis
Pan-Seared Branzino
vegetables, lemon oil
Moules a la Mariniere
flambée pernod, parmesan cheese
Kids Burger
Kids Grill Cheese
Kids pasta with tomato sauce
Kids pasta with butter
Kids pasta plain
Burgers & Sandwiches
Burger
Lamb Burger
House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.
Croque Monsieur
Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.
Croque Madame
traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries
Daily Specials
Sides
Late breakfast
Vegetables
Plat Du Jour
Hors d'Oeuvre
Fried Artichoke
grain mustard mayo dip
Onion Soup
caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons
Merguez Sausage
moroccan carrot salad
Escargots
ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style
Chicken Liver Mousse
House Duck pâté… A slice of Country style duck and pork pate served with tomato, cornichons, Dijon mustard, a garnish of mesclun, and a toast
Soup Du Jour
Salad Maison
Entrée
Entrée
Sides
Hors d'Oeuvre
Entrée
Sides
Dessert
Ice Cream 1 Scoop
Ice Cream 3 Scoops
Sorbet Order (3)
Sorbet 1 Scoop
Fruit Salad
Creme Caramel
Creme Brulee
Key Lime Pie
flourless Chocolate Cake
Tarte Tartin
Cheese Cake
Apricot Tart
Raspberry Panna-Cotta
Chocolate Mousse Cake
Tiramisu
Almond Tart
Poached Pear
German Chocolate Cake
Coffee
Coffee
Cappuccino
Cafe Latte
Cafe Au Lait
Espresso
Double Espresso
Cafe Americano
Cortado
Affagato
Ristretto
Hot Chocolate
Cafe Mocha
Cold Brewed Coffee
Iced Tea
Matcha Latte
Macchiato Single
Dbl Macchiato
Latte Macchiato
Ice Latte
Iced Cappuccino
Cappuccino To Go
Latte To Go
Cafe Au Lait To Go
Mocha To go
Small Coffee To Go
Large Coffee To Go
Chocolate Milk
Milk
Teas
Dessert Drinks
|Sunday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Monday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Thursday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Friday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
|Saturday
|9:30 am - 6:00 am
"One of the “classiest 24-hour operations” around, this Gramercy Park “go-to for brunch and late nights” has “that real Paris bistro feel”, from the “bustling” atmosphere to “satisfying” French classics
249 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003