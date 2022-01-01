Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Bars & Lounges

L'Express

1,474 Reviews

$$

249 Park Ave S

New York, NY 10003

Appetizers

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$12.00

caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

cornichon

Escargots

Escargots

$16.00

ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style

Frog Legs En Persillade

Frog Legs En Persillade

$15.00

Frog Legs En Persillade

Merguez Sausage

$14.00

moroccan carrot salad

Fried Artichoke

$16.00

Salads

Salad L'Express

Salad L'Express

$14.00

mixed greens, balsamic dressing

Warm Goat Cheese Cake

$16.00

Warm Goat Cheese Salad… Mesclun topped with grilled marinated goat cheese, tomato confit, black olives

Wheat Berry & Butternut Squash Salad

$17.00

arugula, cranberry, toasted pepita

Endive Au Roquefort

$17.00

mustard vinaigrette

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

$26.00

pan seared tuna, haricot verts, olives nicoise, anchoives, hard boiled egg

Napoleon Salad

Napoleon Salad

$16.00

ROASTED VEGETABLE NAPOLEON eggplant, zucchini roasted red bell pepper

Arugula Salad

$15.00

parmesan, apple, endives, lemon honey

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

$17.00

croutons, poached egg

Roasted Beet Salad

$15.00

pumpkin seed, honey lemon, mint dressing

Chicken Cobb Salad

$24.00

Entrée

House Made Gnocchi

$24.00

broccoli rabe, wild mushroom

Moules Marinieres

$25.00

flambée pernod, parmesan

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

spanish, wild rice, honey mustard coulis

Pan-Seared Branzino

$30.00

chilled vegetables, lemon oil

House Made Duck Confit

$32.00

apple compote, calvados cider sauce

Organic Half Chicken

Organic Half Chicken

$28.00

half roast chicken, french fries or mashed potatoes

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$38.00

pan-seared hanger steak served with french fries

Steak Tartare

$28.00

french fries

Burgers & sandwich

Croque Monsieur

$18.00

Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$20.00

traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries

Lexpress Burger

Lexpress Burger

$20.00

brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$24.00

House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$19.00

House-cured turkey avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese

Salmon Scallopini Sandwich

$22.00

Roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, arugula on focaccia & tartare sauce

Croissant Basket

$15.00

assortment of french pastries

Chicken Cajun Sandwich

$19.00

Bagel & Smoked Salmon

$21.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

tomato, apple, balsamic dressing

Merguez Sandwich

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, zucchini, eggplant, roasted red pepper basil coulis

Lunch Specials

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Omelette du Jour

$19.00

Quiche du jour

$19.00

Sandwich Du Jour

$20.00

Fish Du Jour

$30.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Special Chocolate Mousse

$12.00

Special Apricot Tart

$12.00

Panna Cotta

$12.00

Late breakfast

Spanish Frittata

Spanish Frittata

$18.00

merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion

Croissant Basket

$15.00

assortment of french pastries

Omelette Parisienne

$18.00

smoked ham, gruyère, mushroom

Three Eggs Any Style

Three Eggs Any Style

$15.00

sausage or bacon, home fries

Smoke Salmon Scrambled Eggs

$18.00

chives, créme fraiche

3 eggs Omelet

$18.00

Granola W/ Yofurt

$15.00

Sides

Wilted Garlic Spinach

$9.00

Haricot Verts

$7.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$9.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Side Au Poivre

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Appetizers

Soup Du Jour

$9.00
Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$12.00

caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

cornichon

Merguez Sausage

$15.00

moroccan carrot salad

Fried Artichoke

$16.00

grain mustard mayo dip

Escargots

Escargots

$16.00

ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style

Frog Legs En Persillade

Frog Legs En Persillade

$15.00

Frog Legs En Persillade

Steak Tartare App

$19.00

Lobster Bisque Soup

$11.00

House Pate

$16.00Out of stock

Salads

Salad L'Express

Salad L'Express

$14.00

mixed greens, balsamic dressing

Warm Goat Cheese Cake

$16.00

Warm Goat Cheese Salad… Mesclun topped with grilled marinated goat cheese, tomato confit, black olives

Endive Aux Roquefort

$17.00

mustard vinaigrette

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

$26.00

pan seared tuna, haricot verts, olives nicoise, anchoives, hard boiled egg

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

$17.00

croutons, poached egg

Napoleon Salad

Napoleon Salad

$16.00

ROASTED VEGETABLE NAPOLEON eggplant, zucchini roasted red bell pepper

Arugula Salad

$15.00

parmesan, apple, endives, lemon honey

Roasted Beet Salad

$17.00

pumpkin seed, lemon honey, mint dressing

Entrée

House Made Gnocchi

$24.00

broccoli rabe, wild mushroom

Rollatini

$25.00

eggplant, tomato basil sauce, ricotta

Calf's Liver

$25.00

mashed potatoes, bacon, onion

House Made Duck Confit

$32.00

apple compote, calvados cider sauce

Steak Tartare Entree

$28.00

“classic” style, french fries

Lamb Shank

$32.00Out of stock
Organic Half Chicken

Organic Half Chicken

$30.00

half roast chicken, french fries or mashed potatoes

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$32.00

mashed potatoes, port raisin sauce

Steak Frites

$38.00

ny strip, french fries

Scottish Salmon

$32.00

spanish, wild rice, honey mustard coulis

Pan-Seared Branzino

$32.00

vegetables, lemon oil

Moules a la Mariniere

$25.00

flambée pernod, parmesan cheese

Kids Burger

$14.00

Kids Grill Cheese

$12.00

Kids pasta with tomato sauce

$12.00

Kids pasta with butter

$12.00

Kids pasta plain

$12.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Burger

$20.00
Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$24.00

House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.

Croque Monsieur

$20.00

Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$22.00

traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries

Daily Specials

Soup du Jour

$9.00

Country Pate

$18.00

Assiette de Fromage

$26.00

Special Fish

$32.00

Pork Chop

$28.00

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Quiche

$24.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$9.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Side Rice

$7.00

Bacon

$6.00

Ham

$6.00

Turkey

$6.00

Side Small Fruit

$5.00

Extra Egg

$2.00

Chicken Paillard

$10.00

Salmon Scalloppini

$10.00

Spinach

$10.00

Steamed Broccolini

$10.00

Side Au Poivre

$2.00

Side toast

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00Out of stock

Late breakfast

Spanish Frittata

Spanish Frittata

$18.00

merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion

Smoke Salmon Scrambled Eggs

$18.00

chives, créme fraiche

Omelette Parisienne

$18.00

smoked ham, gruyère, mushroom

Steak Au Poivre

Vegetables

Broccolini

$10.00

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00

Wilted Garlic Spinach

$10.00

Haricot Verts

$10.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$9.00

Plat Du Jour

Coq au Vin

$30.00

Cassoulet

$35.00

Coquilles St Jacques

$34.00

Bouillabaisse

$34.00

Lamb Shank

$34.00

Breakfast Entrée

Spanish Frittata

Spanish Frittata

$18.00

merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion

Three Eggs Any Style

Three Eggs Any Style

$15.00

sausage or bacon, home fries

Steak & Eggs

Steak & Eggs

$21.00

Hors d'Oeuvre

Fried Artichoke

$16.00

grain mustard mayo dip

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$12.00

caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons

Merguez Sausage

$14.00

moroccan carrot salad

Escargots

Escargots

$16.00

ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style

Frog Legs En Persillade

Frog Legs En Persillade

$15.00

Frog Legs En Persillade

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

House Duck pâté… A slice of Country style duck and pork pate served with tomato, cornichons, Dijon mustard, a garnish of mesclun, and a toast

Soup Du Jour

$9.00
Salad Maison

Salad Maison

$10.00

Entrée

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

$24.00

Grilled fresh tuna a la minute over arugula with chervil, cherry tomatoes, haricot vert, black olive, and hard-boiled egg in balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Goat Cheese Cake

$16.00

Warm Goat Cheese Salad… Mesclun topped with grilled marinated goat cheese, tomato confit, black olives

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

$16.00

Frisee with Bacon Lardons in Dijon Vinaigrette.

Steak Tartare

$28.00

french fries

Napoleon Salad

Napoleon Salad

$16.00

ROASTED VEGETABLE NAPOLEON eggplant, zucchini roasted red bell pepper

Spanish Frittata

Spanish Frittata

$18.00

merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion

Salmon Scrambled Egg

$18.00

Omelette Parisienne

$18.00

smoked ham, gruyère, mushroom

Three Eggs Any Style

Three Eggs Any Style

$15.00

sausage or bacon, home fries

Croissant Basket

$15.00

assortment of french pastries

Lexpress Burger

Lexpress Burger

$20.00

brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$24.00

House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.

Croque Monsieur

$20.00

Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$22.00

traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries

Turkey Club Sandwich

$19.00

House-cured turkey avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese

House Made Gnocchi

$24.00

broccoli rabe, wild mushroom

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

spanish, wild rice, honey mustard coulis

Pan-Seared Striped Bass

Pan-Seared Striped Bass

$28.00
Moules A la Mariniere

Moules A la Mariniere

$26.00

ambée pernod, parmesan

Organic Half Chicken

Organic Half Chicken

$30.00

half roast chicken, french fries or mashed potatoes

Kids Grilled Cheese Sand

$12.00

House Made Duck Confit

$32.00

apple compote, calvados cider sauce

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$32.00

mashed potatoes, port raisin sauce

Steak Frites

$38.00

ny strip, french fries

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$38.00

pan-seared hanger steak served with french fries

Chicken Cajun Sandwich

$19.00

Salmon Scallopini Sandwich

$22.00

Roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, arugula on focaccia & tartare sauce

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00Out of stock

Wilted Garlic Spinach

$10.00

Haricot Verts

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$9.00

Steamed Broccolini

$10.00Out of stock

Hors d'Oeuvre

Fried Artichoke

$16.00

grain mustard mayo dip

Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$12.00

caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons

Merguez Sausage

$14.00

moroccan carrot salad

Escargots

Escargots

$16.00

ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style

Frog Legs En Persillade

Frog Legs En Persillade

$15.00

Frog Legs En Persillade

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

House Duck pâté… A slice of Country style duck and pork pate served with tomato, cornichons, Dijon mustard, a garnish of mesclun, and a toast

Soup Du Jour

$9.00
Salad Maison

Salad Maison

$10.00
Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

$24.00

Grilled fresh tuna a la minute over arugula with chervil, cherry tomatoes, haricot vert, black olive, and hard-boiled egg in balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Goat Cheese Cake

$16.00

Warm Goat Cheese Salad… Mesclun topped with grilled marinated goat cheese, tomato confit, black olives

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

Frisee Aux Lardons Salad

$16.00

Frisee with Bacon Lardons in Dijon Vinaigrette.

Steak Tartare

$28.00

french fries

Napoleon Salad

Napoleon Salad

$16.00

ROASTED VEGETABLE NAPOLEON eggplant, zucchini roasted red bell pepper

Entrée

House Made Gnocchi

$24.00

broccoli rabe, wild mushroom

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

spanish, wild rice, honey mustard coulis

Moules A la Mariniere

Moules A la Mariniere

$26.00

ambée pernod, parmesan

Organic Half Chicken

Organic Half Chicken

$30.00

half roast chicken, french fries or mashed potatoes

House Made Duck Confit

$32.00

apple compote, calvados cider sauce

Short Ribs

Short Ribs

$32.00

mashed potatoes, port raisin sauce

Steak Frites

$38.00

ny strip, french fries

Lexpress Burger

Lexpress Burger

$20.00

brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$24.00

House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.

Croque Monsieur

$20.00

Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$22.00

traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries

Sides

Brussel Sprouts

$10.00Out of stock

Wilted Garlic Spinach

$10.00

Haricot Verts

$8.00

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

French Fries

$9.00

Steamed Broccolini

$10.00Out of stock

Croissant

$5.00

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Ham

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Turkey

$6.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Side Small Fruit

$5.00

Hors d'Oeuvre

Soup Du Jour

$9.00
Onion Soup

Onion Soup

$12.00

caramelized onion, aged gruyère, croutons

Salad Maison

Salad Maison

$10.00

Fried Artichoke

$16.00

grain mustard mayo dip

Chicken Liver Mousse

$14.00

House Duck pâté… A slice of Country style duck and pork pate served with tomato, cornichons, Dijon mustard, a garnish of mesclun, and a toast

Merguez Sausage

$14.00

moroccan carrot salad

Escargots

Escargots

$16.00

ESCARGOTS BOURGUIGNONNE classic style

Entrée

Spanish Frittata

Spanish Frittata

$18.00

merguez sausage, onions, potato, tomato, scallion

Salmon Scrambled Egg

$18.00

Omelette Parisienne

$18.00

smoked ham, gruyère, mushroom

Shakshuka

$18.00

Salmon Scrambled Egg

$18.00

Three Eggs Any Style

$14.00

Spanish Frittata

$18.00

Omelette Montrachet

$18.00

Omelette Lorraine

$18.00

ham, swiss cheese, home fries

Steak & Egg

$26.00
Granola

Granola

$14.00

Housemade Granola…oats baked with honey, peanut butter, walnuts, and almond mixed with dried raisin and apricots.

Pancakes

$16.00

Scottish Salmon

$30.00

Over red cabbage ragout, honey, mustard, coulis

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$38.00

pan-seared hanger steak served with french fries

Croque Monsieur

$20.00

Traditional baked sourdough ham and Swiss cheese sandwiches served with French Fries.

Croque Madame

Croque Madame

$22.00

traditional baked sourdough ham, swiss cheese sandwiches, fried sunny side up egg served with french fries

Lexpress Burger

Lexpress Burger

$20.00

brioche bun, onions, lettuce, tomato, side of house-cut French fries

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$24.00

House-made ground lamb mixed with Moroccan spices and fresh herbs served on a bun with a slice of onion, tomato, cornichons, olives, harissa, and French fries.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$19.00

House-cured turkey avocado, bacon, tomato, swiss cheese

Salmon Scallopini Sandwich

$22.00

Roasted tomatoes, grilled onions, arugula on focaccia & tartare sauce

Bagel Smoked Salmon

$22.00
Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

Grilled Fresh Tuna Nicoise Salad

$24.00

Grilled fresh tuna a la minute over arugula with chervil, cherry tomatoes, haricot vert, black olive, and hard-boiled egg in balsamic vinaigrette

Warm Goat Cheese Cake

$16.00

Warm Goat Cheese Salad… Mesclun topped with grilled marinated goat cheese, tomato confit, black olives

Sides

Croissant

$5.00

Ham

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

French Fries

$9.00

Side Small Fruit

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.00

Turkey

$6.00

Dessert

Ice Cream 1 Scoop

$3.50

Ice Cream 3 Scoops

$10.00

Sorbet Order (3)

$10.00

Sorbet 1 Scoop

$3.50

Fruit Salad

$12.00

Creme Caramel

$12.00

Creme Brulee

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Tarte Tartin

$12.00

Cheese Cake

$12.00

Apricot Tart

$12.00

Raspberry Panna-Cotta

$12.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Tiramisu

$12.00

Almond Tart

$12.00

Poached Pear

$12.00

German Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Coffee

Coffee

$5.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cafe Latte

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$6.00

Espresso

$4.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Cafe Americano

$4.50
Cortado

Cortado

$5.00

Affagato

$5.00

Ristretto

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$6.00

Cafe Mocha

$6.00

Cold Brewed Coffee

$4.50

Iced Tea

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Macchiato Single

$4.00

Dbl Macchiato

$5.50

Latte Macchiato

$5.00

Ice Latte

$5.00

Iced Cappuccino

$5.00

Cappuccino To Go

$5.00

Latte To Go

$5.25

Cafe Au Lait To Go

$6.00

Mocha To go

$6.00

Small Coffee To Go

$3.00

Large Coffee To Go

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Milk

$3.00

Teas

Earl Grey 55

$4.00

British Brunch 18

$4.00

Meadow Chamomile 67

$4.00

Peppermint 45

$4.00

White Petal 72

$4.00

Jasmine Silver 96

$4.00

Dessert Drinks

Ramos Pinto

$13.00

Sauternes

$15.00

Icewine

$16.00

Chateau Jolys

$11.00

Muscat De Beaumes

$15.00

Passito Ben Rye

$15.00

Montenegro Amaro

$15.00

PLAT DU JUR

MONDAY COQ AU VIN

$30.00

Wednesday COQUILLES ST. JACQUES

$34.00

FRIDAY LAMB SHANK

$34.00

THURSDAY CASSOULET

$34.00

WEDNESDAY BOUILLABAISSE

$34.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Saturday9:30 am - 6:00 am
Restaurant info

"One of the "classiest 24-hour operations" around, this Gramercy Park "go-to for brunch and late nights" has "that real Paris bistro feel", from the "bustling" atmosphere to "satisfying" French classics

Location

249 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10003

Directions

