L&G Family Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

10401 South Torrence Ave

Chicago, IL 60617

Popular Items

Early Bird Special
Side of Hash Browns
Mini Breakfast

Breakfast Specials

Early Bird Special

$8.95

3 pancakes, 2 eggs, and 2 slices of bacon or sausage links

Mini Breakfast

$7.95

2 eggs, two slices, American fried potatoes and toast +$1 Turkey Bacon

Belly Buster

$16.95

5 pancakes, three eggs, three slice of bacon or sausage links and hash browns or grits

Waffle & 2 Eggs

$12.95

2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon or sausage links

French Toast & 2 Eggs

$12.95

3 eggs, 2 slices of bacon or sausage links

Eggselants

Eggselant

$8.25

Eggselant w/ Bacon

$11.85

Eggselant w/ Sausage Links

$11.85

Eggselant w/ Ham

$11.85

Eggselant w/ sausage patties

$11.85

Eggselant w/ Chicken Sausage

$12.25

Eggselant w/ Turkey Sausage

$12.25

Eggselant w/ Turkey Bacon

$12.25

Eggselant w/ Chicken Hot Link

$12.25

Eggselant w/ Italian Sausage

$12.95

Eggselant w/ Corned Beef Hash

$13.25

Eggselant w/ Salmon Patty

$14.95

Omelettes

Meat Omelette

$14.95

Sausage, ham, and bacon

Everything Omelette

$14.95

Ham, bacon, sausage links, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms

Denver Omelette

$13.45

Ham, green peppers and onions add cheese +$1.5

Ham Omelette

$13.45

Add cheese +$1.5

Corned Beef Omelette

$14.25

With, green peppers and onions add cheese +$1.5

Mexican Omelette

$16.25

Chorizo sausage, tomatoes, green peppers, and onions with Mexican salsa

Milano Omelette

$15.75

Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese

Turkey Omelette

$14.95

Turkey bacon and sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms

Bistec Ranchero Omelette

$16.95

Chunks of steak, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Mexican salsa

Gyro Omelette

$15.75

With onions and tomatoes add feta cheese +$1.75

Chicken Breast Omelette

$16.95

With peppers, onions, tomatoes

Cheese Omelette

$10.95

Veggie Omelette

$14.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes and onions

Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette

$14.95

Spartan Omelette

$17.25

Spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, and mushrooms

Protein & Eggs

T-Bone Steak & Eggs

$39.95

2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50

Chopped Steak & Eggs

$24.95

2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50

Beef Patty & Eggs

$14.95

2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50

Pork Chop & Eggs

$15.95

2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50

2 Pork Chops & Eggs

$24.95

2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50

Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs

$19.95

2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50

NY Steak & Eggs

$39.95

2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50

Skillets

Everything Skillet

Everything Skillet

$16.95

With ham, sausage links, bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and American cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.50

Meat Skillet

$16.95

Ham, sausage links, and bacon with American cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.51

Ranchero Skillet

$16.95

Chunks of steak, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Mexican salsa. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.52

Greek Skillet

Greek Skillet

$15.95

Gyro meat, feta cheese and onions. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.50

Jewish Skillet

$15.95

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and onions. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.54

Corned Beef Hash Skillet

$16.95

Swiss cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.55

Turkey Skillet

$16.95

Turkey bacon and sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.56

Mexican Skillet

Mexican Skillet

$15.95

Chorizo sausage, tomatoes, green peppers, and onions with Mexican salsa. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.57

Gypsy Skillet

$15.95

Ham, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.58

Chicken Breast Skillet

Chicken Breast Skillet

$16.95

Chunks of grilled breast, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.59

Chicken Broc-Cheddar Skillet

$16.95

Chunks of grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, and cheddar cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.60

Veggie Skillet

$15.95

Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.61

Italian Skillet

$16.95

Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.62

Breakfast Sides

Side of Ham

$4.25

Side of Bacon

$4.25

Side of Sausage Links

$4.25

Side of sausage Patties

$4.25

Side of Chicken Sausage

$4.25

Side of Turkey Sausage

$4.25

Side of Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Side of Hot Link

$4.95

Side of Italian Sausage

$4.95

Side of Pork Chop

$6.55

Side of Beef Patty

$5.95

Side of Corned Beef Hash

$5.75

Side of Salmon Patty

$5.75

Slice of Cheese

$1.25

Oatmeal

$3.95

with milk

Side of Grits

$3.50

Side of Rice

$3.50

Side of Hash Browns

$3.50

Side of English Muffin

$2.95

toasted

Side of Toast

$2.50

with butter

Raisin Toast

$2.85

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$3.75

Side of 2 Eggs

$2.50

Side of Grilled Jalapenos

$1.00

Side of Fresh Strawberries

$3.25

Side of Fresh Bluberries

$3.25

Breakfast Sandwiches

Croissant Sandwich

$9.50

Served on a croissant with choice of bacon, sausage or ham with egg and cheese add potatoes or grits +$2

Egg Sandwich

$5.75

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Sausage & Egg Sandwich

$7.50

Southwest Breakfast Burrito

$13.95

steak, black beans, corn, peppers, onions, avocado, mozzarella cheese, and two eggs. Side of salsa.

Crepes

Powedered Sugar Crepes

$10.75

Nutella Crepes

$13.95

Berry Bliss Crepes

$15.95

Pancakes

Pancakes w/ Butter & Syrup

Pancakes w/ Butter & Syrup

$6.75

Pancakes w/ Bacon

$11.75

Pancakes w/ Sausage LINKS

$11.75

Pancakes w/ sausage patties

$11.75

Pancakes w/ Ham

$11.75

Pancakes w/ Chicken sausage

$11.95

Pancakes w/ Turkey Sausage

$11.95

Pancakes w/ Turkey Bacon

$11.95

Pancakes w/ Hot Link

$12.50

Pancakes w/ Italian Sausage

$12.50

Pancakes w/ Strawberries

$12.95

Pancakes w/ Blueberries

$12.95

Pancakes w/ Bananas

$12.95

Pancakes w/ Cinnamon Apples

$12.95
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Fluffy pancake with cinnamon swirl inside, topped with a glazed drizzle icing

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

Pancake filled with mini chocolate chips inside and out topped with whipped cream

Oreo Pancakes

Oreo Pancakes

Classic pancake topped with crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle

Berry Bliss Pancakes

Berry Bliss Pancakes

Fresh strawberries and blueberries topped with vanilla blueberry drizzle and a dollop of blueberry mascarpone

Reese's PB Cup Pancakes

Reese's PB Cup Pancakes

Classic pancake topped with Reese's PB topped with peanut butter and chocolate drizzle

Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

Fruity Pebbles Pancakes

Topped with Fruity Pebbles and our famous vanilla and strawberry drizzle

Banana Nut Pancakes

Banana Nut Pancakes

Banana nut pancakes topped with walnuts, bananas and chocolate drizzle

Pumpkin Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes

Waffles

Waffle w/ Butter & Syrup

$9.95

Waffle w/ Bacon

$13.95

Waffle w/ Sausage Links

$13.95

Waffle w/ Sausage Patties

$13.95

Waffle w/ Ham

$13.95

Waffle w/ Chicken Sausage

$14.50

Waffle w/ Turkey Sausage

$14.50

Waffle w/ Turkey Bacon

$14.50

Waffle w/ Hot Link

$14.95

Waffle w/ Italian Sausage

$14.95

Waffle w/ Strawberries

$15.50

Waffle w/ Blueberries

$15.50

Waffle w/ Apple

$15.50
Berry Bliss Waffle

Berry Bliss Waffle

$16.95

Fresh strawberries and blueberries topped with vanilla and blueberry drizzle and a dollop of blueberry mascarpone

Pecan Waffle

$14.25

Waffle topped with pecans and caramel drizzle

Chicken & Waffle

Chicken & Waffle

$16.95

Crispy waffle topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders

Chocolate Chip Waffle

$14.25

Topped with chocolate chips and whipped cream

French Toast

French Toast w/ Butter & Syrup

$9.75

French Toast w/ Bacon

$13.95

French Toast w/ Sausage Links

$13.95

French Toast w/ Sausage Patties

$13.95

French Toast w/ Ham

$13.95

French Toast w/ Chicken Sausage

$14.50

French Toast w/ Turkey Sausage

$14.50

French Toast w/ Turkey Bacon

$14.50

French Toast w/ Hot Link

$14.95

French Toast w/ Italian Sausage

$14.95

French Toast w/ Strawberries

$15.50

French Toast w/ Blueberries

$15.50

French Toast w/ Apple

$15.50
Banana Nut French Toast

Banana Nut French Toast

$15.95

Banana bread dipped in ou French toast batter topped with bananas, walnuts and vanilla drizzle

Red Velvet French Toast

$15.95

Red velvet cake stuffed with cream cheese swirl dipped in our French toast batter drizzled with chocolate syrup

Berry Bliss French Toast

$16.95

Fresh strawberries and blueberries topped with vanilla and blueberry drizzle and a dollop of blueberry mascarpone

Pumpkin Swirl French Toast

$15.95

Churro French Toast

$13.95

Kids & Seniors

1 Micky Mouse Pancake

$8.95

1 Slice of French Toast

$8.95

1 Egg

$8.95

1 Crepe of your Choice

$8.95

2 Egg Denver Omelette

$11.95

2 Egg Cheese Omelette

$11.95

2 Egg Ham Omelette

$11.95

2 Egg Vegetarian Omelette

$11.95

Salads

Julienne Salad

Julienne Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and hard-boiled egg

Chicken Breast Salad

Chicken Breast Salad

$16.50

Mixed greens topped with choice of grilled or fried chicken strips, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and hard-boiled egg

Garden Salad

$10.50

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and hard boiled egg

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.95

Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled Buffalo chicken strips, bleu cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers

Grecian Salad

$15.75

Greek cheese, olives and dressing

Summer Salad

Summer Salad

$12.95

Mixed greens topped with avocado, strawberries, cucumbers, feta and walnuts

Side Salad

$5.50

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes and cucumbers

Sandwiches & Wraps

Turkey Club

$15.25

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes

Baked Ham & American Cheese Club

Baked Ham & American Cheese Club

$15.25

BLT Club

$15.25

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Tuna Salad Club

$15.25

With lettuce and tomatoes

Chicken Salad Club

$15.25

With lettuce and tomatoes

Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap

$13.95

With lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese

Chicken BLT Ranch Wrap

$13.95

With grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese

Julienne Wrap

$13.95

Sliced ham and turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing and cheddar jack cheese

Sliced Turkey on Toast

$9.95
Ham Sandwich

Ham Sandwich

$8.25

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Melt

$12.95

Chicken breast with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Freshly made tuna salad topped with American cheese on rye bread

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Add bacon or ham +$2

BLT Sandwich

$7.95

L&G Combo Croissant

$13.25

Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.75

On rye

Reuben

Reuben

$14.25

Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$12.25

Served on a bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo

Philly Chicken Sandwich

$14.95

Served with sauteed onions and green peppers covered with mozzarella cheese on French bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

On a bun with lettuce and tomatoes

Tuna Salad Croissant

$13.25

Freshly made tuna salad with American cheese

Chopped Steak Sandwich

$16.50

Served on French bread

Pork Chop Sandwich

$12.95

Served on garlic bread

Burgers

Dagwood Burger

$12.50

Double portion of beef on a bun

Beef Burger

$8.25

1/3 lb choice ground beef served on toasted, open face bun

Cheeseburger

$9.75

Ground beef blended with a slice of tasty American cheese

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.95

Topped with bacon and a slice of tasty American cheese

Texas Burger

$14.25

1/3 lb beef patty with bacon and cheddar cheese topped with sweet BBQ sauce

Turkey Burger

$10.00

For the health conscious! Ground turkey patty served in a toasted bun add cheese +$1.95

Patty Melt

$11.95

Beef burger patty topped with grilled onions and melted cheese on rye bread

New Orleans Burger

$13.75

Broiled burger with American cheese, mushrooms, grilled, onions and peppers on croissant

Breakfast Burger

$14.95

Topped with cheddar, bacon and sunny up egg

Entrees

BBQ Rib Tips

$17.95

With sweet BBQ sauce

Baked Meatloaf

$17.95

With gravy

Grilled Liver

$16.95

With grilled onions or bacon

Buffalo Tenders

Chicken Tenders

Greek Chicken Breast

$19.95

With rice

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$19.50

With rice

Sides

Side French Fries

$3.50

Side Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Side Vegetables

$3.50

Soup of the Day (Bowl)

$4.50

Steaks & Chops

T-Bone Steak

$39.95

Chopped Sirloin Steak

$24.95

Pork Chops

$25.95

N.Y. Steak

$39.95

Soup

Soup 1

Out of stock

Soup 2

Kids & Seniors (Lunch)

Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.95

Chopped SIrloin Steak

$16.95

Grilled Liver

$15.25

Beef Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$14.00

Patty Melt

$14.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Beverages

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$2.25

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.25

Orange Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Apple Juice

$3.75

Tomato Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

10401 South Torrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60617

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

