L&G Family Restaurant
10401 South Torrence Ave
Chicago, IL 60617
Popular Items
Breakfast Specials
Early Bird Special
3 pancakes, 2 eggs, and 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
Mini Breakfast
2 eggs, two slices, American fried potatoes and toast +$1 Turkey Bacon
Belly Buster
5 pancakes, three eggs, three slice of bacon or sausage links and hash browns or grits
Waffle & 2 Eggs
2 eggs, 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
French Toast & 2 Eggs
3 eggs, 2 slices of bacon or sausage links
Eggselants
Eggselant
Eggselant w/ Bacon
Eggselant w/ Sausage Links
Eggselant w/ Ham
Eggselant w/ sausage patties
Eggselant w/ Chicken Sausage
Eggselant w/ Turkey Sausage
Eggselant w/ Turkey Bacon
Eggselant w/ Chicken Hot Link
Eggselant w/ Italian Sausage
Eggselant w/ Corned Beef Hash
Eggselant w/ Salmon Patty
Omelettes
Meat Omelette
Sausage, ham, and bacon
Everything Omelette
Ham, bacon, sausage links, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Denver Omelette
Ham, green peppers and onions add cheese +$1.5
Ham Omelette
Add cheese +$1.5
Corned Beef Omelette
With, green peppers and onions add cheese +$1.5
Mexican Omelette
Chorizo sausage, tomatoes, green peppers, and onions with Mexican salsa
Milano Omelette
Italian sausage and mozzarella cheese
Turkey Omelette
Turkey bacon and sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Bistec Ranchero Omelette
Chunks of steak, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Mexican salsa
Gyro Omelette
With onions and tomatoes add feta cheese +$1.75
Chicken Breast Omelette
With peppers, onions, tomatoes
Cheese Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, tomatoes and onions
Broccoli & Cheddar Omelette
Spartan Omelette
Spinach, feta cheese, tomatoes, and mushrooms
Protein & Eggs
T-Bone Steak & Eggs
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
Chopped Steak & Eggs
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
Beef Patty & Eggs
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
Pork Chop & Eggs
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
2 Pork Chops & Eggs
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
NY Steak & Eggs
2 eggs served any style with American fried potatoes or grits, choice pancakes, or toast with butter & jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes +$2 English muffin or raisin toast +$.50
Skillets
Everything Skillet
With ham, sausage links, bacon, peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushrooms, and American cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.50
Meat Skillet
Ham, sausage links, and bacon with American cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.51
Ranchero Skillet
Chunks of steak, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes with Mexican salsa. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.52
Greek Skillet
Gyro meat, feta cheese and onions. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.50
Jewish Skillet
Corned beef, Swiss cheese, and onions. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.54
Corned Beef Hash Skillet
Swiss cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.55
Turkey Skillet
Turkey bacon and sausage, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms and American cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.56
Mexican Skillet
Chorizo sausage, tomatoes, green peppers, and onions with Mexican salsa. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.57
Gypsy Skillet
Ham, mushrooms, peppers, and onions. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.58
Chicken Breast Skillet
Chunks of grilled breast, peppers, onions, and tomatoes. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.59
Chicken Broc-Cheddar Skillet
Chunks of grilled chicken breast, fresh broccoli, and cheddar cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.60
Veggie Skillet
Broccoli, mushrooms, peppers, onions and tomatoes. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.61
Italian Skillet
Italian sausage, onions, green peppers, tomato, and mozzarella cheese. Our skillets are made with American fried potatoes ad topped with 2 fresh eggs (any style but poached), served with a choice of pancakes or toast with butter and jelly. Upgrade to specialty pancakes for +$2 English muffin or raisin bread +$.62
Breakfast Sides
Side of Ham
Side of Bacon
Side of Sausage Links
Side of sausage Patties
Side of Chicken Sausage
Side of Turkey Sausage
Side of Turkey Bacon
Side of Hot Link
Side of Italian Sausage
Side of Pork Chop
Side of Beef Patty
Side of Corned Beef Hash
Side of Salmon Patty
Slice of Cheese
Oatmeal
with milk
Side of Grits
Side of Rice
Side of Hash Browns
Side of English Muffin
toasted
Side of Toast
with butter
Raisin Toast
Bagel & Cream Cheese
Side of 2 Eggs
Side of Grilled Jalapenos
Side of Fresh Strawberries
Side of Fresh Bluberries
Breakfast Sandwiches
Croissant Sandwich
Served on a croissant with choice of bacon, sausage or ham with egg and cheese add potatoes or grits +$2
Egg Sandwich
Bacon & Egg Sandwich
Ham & Egg Sandwich
Sausage & Egg Sandwich
Southwest Breakfast Burrito
steak, black beans, corn, peppers, onions, avocado, mozzarella cheese, and two eggs. Side of salsa.
Pancakes
Pancakes w/ Butter & Syrup
Pancakes w/ Bacon
Pancakes w/ Sausage LINKS
Pancakes w/ sausage patties
Pancakes w/ Ham
Pancakes w/ Chicken sausage
Pancakes w/ Turkey Sausage
Pancakes w/ Turkey Bacon
Pancakes w/ Hot Link
Pancakes w/ Italian Sausage
Pancakes w/ Strawberries
Pancakes w/ Blueberries
Pancakes w/ Bananas
Pancakes w/ Cinnamon Apples
Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Fluffy pancake with cinnamon swirl inside, topped with a glazed drizzle icing
Chocolate Chip Pancakes
Pancake filled with mini chocolate chips inside and out topped with whipped cream
Oreo Pancakes
Classic pancake topped with crushed Oreos and chocolate drizzle
Berry Bliss Pancakes
Fresh strawberries and blueberries topped with vanilla blueberry drizzle and a dollop of blueberry mascarpone
Reese's PB Cup Pancakes
Classic pancake topped with Reese's PB topped with peanut butter and chocolate drizzle
Fruity Pebbles Pancakes
Topped with Fruity Pebbles and our famous vanilla and strawberry drizzle
Banana Nut Pancakes
Banana nut pancakes topped with walnuts, bananas and chocolate drizzle
Pumpkin Cinnamon Swirl Pancakes
Waffles
Waffle w/ Butter & Syrup
Waffle w/ Bacon
Waffle w/ Sausage Links
Waffle w/ Sausage Patties
Waffle w/ Ham
Waffle w/ Chicken Sausage
Waffle w/ Turkey Sausage
Waffle w/ Turkey Bacon
Waffle w/ Hot Link
Waffle w/ Italian Sausage
Waffle w/ Strawberries
Waffle w/ Blueberries
Waffle w/ Apple
Berry Bliss Waffle
Fresh strawberries and blueberries topped with vanilla and blueberry drizzle and a dollop of blueberry mascarpone
Pecan Waffle
Waffle topped with pecans and caramel drizzle
Chicken & Waffle
Crispy waffle topped with 2 crispy chicken tenders
Chocolate Chip Waffle
Topped with chocolate chips and whipped cream
French Toast
French Toast w/ Butter & Syrup
French Toast w/ Bacon
French Toast w/ Sausage Links
French Toast w/ Sausage Patties
French Toast w/ Ham
French Toast w/ Chicken Sausage
French Toast w/ Turkey Sausage
French Toast w/ Turkey Bacon
French Toast w/ Hot Link
French Toast w/ Italian Sausage
French Toast w/ Strawberries
French Toast w/ Blueberries
French Toast w/ Apple
Banana Nut French Toast
Banana bread dipped in ou French toast batter topped with bananas, walnuts and vanilla drizzle
Red Velvet French Toast
Red velvet cake stuffed with cream cheese swirl dipped in our French toast batter drizzled with chocolate syrup
Berry Bliss French Toast
Fresh strawberries and blueberries topped with vanilla and blueberry drizzle and a dollop of blueberry mascarpone
Pumpkin Swirl French Toast
Churro French Toast
Kids & Seniors
Salads
Julienne Salad
Mixed greens topped with ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and hard-boiled egg
Chicken Breast Salad
Mixed greens topped with choice of grilled or fried chicken strips, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and hard-boiled egg
Garden Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, bell peppers, and hard boiled egg
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens topped with crispy or grilled Buffalo chicken strips, bleu cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers
Grecian Salad
Greek cheese, olives and dressing
Summer Salad
Mixed greens topped with avocado, strawberries, cucumbers, feta and walnuts
Side Salad
Mixed greens topped with tomatoes and cucumbers
Sandwiches & Wraps
Turkey Club
Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce, and tomatoes
Baked Ham & American Cheese Club
BLT Club
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Tuna Salad Club
With lettuce and tomatoes
Chicken Salad Club
With lettuce and tomatoes
Buffalo Chicken Ranch Wrap
With lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese
Chicken BLT Ranch Wrap
With grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes and cheddar jack cheese
Julienne Wrap
Sliced ham and turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, ranch dressing and cheddar jack cheese
Sliced Turkey on Toast
Ham Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Chicken Melt
Chicken breast with Swiss cheese and grilled onions on rye bread
Tuna Melt
Freshly made tuna salad topped with American cheese on rye bread
Grilled Cheese
Add bacon or ham +$2
BLT Sandwich
L&G Combo Croissant
Ham, turkey, American and Swiss cheese
Corned Beef Sandwich
On rye
Reuben
Grilled corned beef with sauerkraut and melted Swiss cheese on rye bread
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served on a bun with lettuce, tomatoes and mayo
Philly Chicken Sandwich
Served with sauteed onions and green peppers covered with mozzarella cheese on French bread
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
On a bun with lettuce and tomatoes
Tuna Salad Croissant
Freshly made tuna salad with American cheese
Chopped Steak Sandwich
Served on French bread
Pork Chop Sandwich
Served on garlic bread
Burgers
Dagwood Burger
Double portion of beef on a bun
Beef Burger
1/3 lb choice ground beef served on toasted, open face bun
Cheeseburger
Ground beef blended with a slice of tasty American cheese
Bacon Cheeseburger
Topped with bacon and a slice of tasty American cheese
Texas Burger
1/3 lb beef patty with bacon and cheddar cheese topped with sweet BBQ sauce
Turkey Burger
For the health conscious! Ground turkey patty served in a toasted bun add cheese +$1.95
Patty Melt
Beef burger patty topped with grilled onions and melted cheese on rye bread
New Orleans Burger
Broiled burger with American cheese, mushrooms, grilled, onions and peppers on croissant
Breakfast Burger
Topped with cheddar, bacon and sunny up egg
Entrees
Kids & Seniors (Lunch)
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
10401 South Torrence Ave, Chicago, IL 60617