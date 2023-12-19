Popular Items

LUNCH new

Lunch Specials

FOOD new

Wings

Fresh Tenders

Empanadas

Reuben Bites

Baby Back Ribs

Pulled Pork / Cheese Steak

Charcoal Burgers

Sandwiches

Wraps

French Fries

Quesdillas

Pierogies

Fresh Salads

Sides

Children's Menu

Dessert

Combo Meal Deals

Chopped Cheese

Insulated Bag

Ice Cream Pints

Nachos

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Salsa, & Pickled Jalapenos

DRINKS new

Beverages

Shakes

CATERING new

Catering