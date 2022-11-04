Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
American

L.I. Wings-n-Things Farmingville

review star

No reviews yet

1105-H Horseblock Road

Farmingville, NY 11738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

7 Pieces
10 Pieces
Large Fries

Wings

7 Pieces

7 Pieces

$9.99
10 Pieces

10 Pieces

$12.99

15 Pieces

$18.99

20 Pieces

$22.99

30 Pieces

$31.99

50 Pieces

$52.99

100 Pieces

$104.49

Fresh Tenders

5 Tenders

5 Tenders

$8.99

10 Tenders

$16.99

15 Tenders.

$23.99

20 Tenders

$29.99

25 Tenders

$34.99

50 Tenders

$64.99

Empanadas

Empanadas

Empanadas

$6.99

Chopped Cheese Empanada

$6.99

Apple Cinnamon Empanadas

$6.99

Reuben Bites

Reuben Bites

$9.99

Baby Back Ribs

Half Rack

Half Rack

$12.99

Full Rack

$22.99

2 Full Racks

$42.50

Pulled Pork / Cheese Steak

Fresh Pulled Pork

Fresh Pulled Pork

$10.99
Philly Cheese Steak

Philly Cheese Steak

$10.99

Charcoal Burgers

Hamburger

Hamburger

$8.99
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.99

BBQ Burger

$10.99

Sandwiches

Chicken Delight Sandwich

Chicken Delight Sandwich

$9.99

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.99
Bleu Cheese Chicken Sandwich

Bleu Cheese Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

BLT Chicken Sandwich

$9.99

Cheddar Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Buttermilk Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Nashville Chicken

$10.99

Wraps

L. I.'s Buffalo Ranch Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Honey Mustard Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.99

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Chicken Club Wrap

$10.99

French Fries

Small Fries

$3.50
Large Fries

Large Fries

$5.50

Small Cheese Fries

$5.50

Large Cheese Fries

$7.50
Plain Waffle Fries

Plain Waffle Fries

$6.00

Cajun Waffle Fries

$6.92

Garlic Parmesan Waffle Fries

$6.92

Ranch Waffle Fries

$6.92
Loaded Waffle Fries

Loaded Waffle Fries

$8.75

Quesdillas

Cheddar Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99
Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99
All The Way Quesadilla

All The Way Quesadilla

$9.99

Steak & Cheese Quesadilla

$10.99

Pierogies

3 Pieces Pierogie

$4.50

5 Pieces Pierogie

$7.25
10 Pieces Pierogie

10 Pieces Pierogie

$13.95

20 Pieces Pierogie

$24.50

20 Pieces Pierogie (copy)

$24.50

Fresh Salads

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Garden Salad w/Chicken

$13.99

Caesar Salad w/Chicken

$13.99

Sides

Small Homemade Coleslaw

$2.49

Large Homemade Coleslaw

$4.99

Small Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Large Homemade Mashed Potatoes

$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.75

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$6.75

Broccoli Cheddar Bites (6)

$7.95
Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$7.50

Cornbread

$1.99

Breaded Pickle Chips

$6.75
Small Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

Small Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

$3.99

Large Homemade Macaroni & Cheese

$6.99

Side Salad

$6.99
Small Bowl Of Chili

Small Bowl Of Chili

$3.99

Large Bowl Of Chili

$6.99

Small Extra Bleu Cheese

$0.92

Large Extra Bleu Cheese

$1.61

Small Extra Sauce

$0.92

Large Extra Sauce

$1.61

Small Extra Celery

$0.92

Large Extra Celery

$1.61

Small Brown Gravy

$0.92

Large Brown Gravy

$1.61

Side of Cheese

$2.00

Bowl Of Bleu

$5.00

Bowl Of Ranch

$5.00

Sour cream

$0.92
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$6.50

LARGE Bowl Bleu

$10.00

LARGE Bowl Ranch

$10.00

Children's Menu

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Mac & Cheese Wedges (8)

$6.75

Dessert

Cheesecake Bites (5)

$6.75

Funnel Fries (12)

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Apple Cinnamon Empanada

$6.99

Combo Meal Deals

Combo #1

$14.99

Combo #2

$27.99

Combo #3

$44.50

Combo #4

$44.99

Combo #5

$44.99

Combo #6

$44.99

Chopped Cheese

Chopped Cheese

$10.99

Insulated Bag

Insulated Bag

$10.00

Ice Cream Pints

Salted Caramel

Salted Caramel

$6.49

Chocolate

$6.49
Mint Chip

Mint Chip

$6.49
Rainbow Cookie

Rainbow Cookie

$6.49
Cookies & Cream

Cookies & Cream

$6.49

Chocoholic

$6.49

Cannoli Chip

$6.49

Ice Cream Cones

Ice Cream Cones

$3.75

Nachos

Nachos

$8.50

Fresh Tortilla Chips with Cheese Sauce, Sour Cream, Salsa & Pickled Jalapenos

Beverages

Poland Spring Water

$2.25

A&W Root Beer

$2.50

A&W Cream

$2.50

Canada Dry Ginger Ale

$2.50

Snapple Lemon

$2.50

Snapple Diet Zero

$2.50

Snapple Peach

$2.50

2L Coke

$3.25

2L Sprite

$3.25

2L Cherry Coke

$3.25

2L Diet Coke

$3.25

Small Sweet Tea

$2.25

Small Raspberry Tea

$2.25

Small Fruit Punch

$2.25

Small Lemonade

$2.25

Small Coke

$2.25

Small Diet Coke

$2.25

Small Sprite

$2.25

Small Cherry Coke

$2.25

Small Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Small Orange Fanta

$2.25

Large Sweet Tea

$2.50

Large Raspberry Tea

$2.50

Large Fruit Punch

$2.50

Large Lemonade

$2.50

Large Coke

$2.50

Large Diet Coke

$2.50

Large Sprite

$2.50

Large Cherry Coke

$2.50

Large Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Large Orange Fanta

$2.50

Small Seltzer

$2.50

Large Seltzer

$2.50

Shakes

Small Vanilla Shake

$5.99

Small Chocolate Shake

$5.99
Small Strawberry Shake

Small Strawberry Shake

$5.99

Large Vanilla Shake

$7.99

Large Chocolate Shake

$7.99

Large Strawberry Shake

$7.99

Catering

1/2 Tray Chili

$49.95

1/2 Tray Mac n Cheese

$49.95

1/2 Tray Mozzarella Stix

$49.95

1/2 Tray Jalapeno Peppers

$49.95

1/2 Tray Broccoli Bites

$49.95

1/2 Tray Tossed Salad

$27.95

1/2 Tray Caesar Salad

$27.95

1/2 Tray Pierogies

$45.95

1/2 Tray Onion Rings

$27.95

1/2 Tray French Fries

$19.95

1/2 Tray Waffle Fries

$21.95

1/2 Tray Cole Slaw

$29.95

Beer

Bud Light

$4.75

Corona

$6.00

Mich Ultra

$5.50

White Claw

$6.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1105-H Horseblock Road, Farmingville, NY 11738

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Top Heavy Catering - Sills
orange starNo Reviews
124 Sills Rd Yaphank, NY 11980
View restaurantnext
The Greenhouse Cafe - East Patchogue
orange starNo Reviews
101 Hospital Road Davis Park, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
The Brickhouse Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,718
67 W Main St Patchogue, NY 11772
View restaurantnext
Village Idiot Pub Lake Grove - Lake Grove
orange star4.4 • 2,289
2811 Middle Country Rd Lake Grove, NY 11755
View restaurantnext
The Shed Restaurant - West Sayville, NY - 21 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
21 Main St. NY West Sayville, NY 11796
View restaurantnext
The Bench Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 500
1095 25A NY Stony Brook, NY 11790
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Farmingville
Selden
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ronkonkoma
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Patchogue
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Stony Brook
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Mount Sinai
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Port Jefferson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Sayville
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Smithtown
review star
No reviews yet
Brentwood
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston