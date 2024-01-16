L’incontro 2315 North Murray Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Homemade Italian. Inspired by the tenets of Italian Cuisine and flavors of Asia.
Location
2315 North Murray Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Gallery - 2335 N Murray Ave
No Reviews
2335 North Murray Avenue Milwaukee, WI 53211
View restaurant
Crossroads Collective - Milwaukee's Foodiest Food Hall
5.0 • 48
2238 N Farwell Ave Milwaukee, WI 53202
View restaurant