L&L Sports Lounge

Snacks

skins large bag

$5.00

skins small bag

$3.00

Sour cream and onion chips

$1.29

Classic lays chips

$1.29

BBQ lays chips

$1.29

Bottled Beer

Budlight

$3.00

Budlight bucket (6)

$16.00

Budweiser

$3.00

Budweiser bucket (6)

$16.00

Michelob ultra

$3.00

Michelob ultra bucket (6)

$16.00

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corono Extra bucket (6)

$22.00

Heineken

$4.00

Heineken bucket (6)

$22.00

Dos Equis

$4.00

Dos Equis bucket (6)

$22.00

Seagram wine coolers

$3.00

Seltzers

$3.00

Modello

$4.00

64 oz pitcher bublight

$12.00

32 oz pitcher budlight

$6.00

Mug draft beer

$3.00

Heineken 2 for 5 special

$5.00

Budlight (Copy)

$3.00

Canned Beer

limaa-rita

$3.00

strawba-rita

$3.00

Mango-rita

$3.00

Kinky cocktail

$3.00

Red bull

$2.99

Beverages

Bottled Water

$1.00

Regular drink

$1.89

Large drink

$1.99

B Water

$5.00

Lemonade (HM)

$2.59

Lemonade (HM) refill

$1.59

coffee

$1.59

coffee refill

$1.00

Cup water

$0.79

WINE

STELLA ROSE BLACK

$3.00

STELLA ROSE PINK

$3.00

STELLA ROSE BOTTLE

$25.00

Blank

Bellaire rose bottle

$45.99

Appetizers

Cheese sticks

$6.99

Nachos

$4.99

Onion rings

$5.99

Jalapeno Bites

$5.99

Fried okra

$2.59

Squash

$1.69

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Liquors

Cognac

$4.00

Fireballs

$4.00

Gin

$4.00

Long Island

$4.00

Margarita

$4.00

Pina Calada

$4.00

Rum

$4.00

Rum and Coke

$4.00

Sex on the beach

$4.00

Tequila Sunrise

$4.00

Vodka

$4.00

Amaretto Sour

$4.00

Blue MF

$4.00

Lemon Drop

$4.00

Blue margarita

$3.00

Screwdriver

$3.00

FOXY LADY

$4.00

Lollipop margarita

$4.00

Ciroc

$7.00

Crown

$7.00

Deleon

$7.00

Don Julio

$7.00

Gray Goose

$7.00

Jose Cuervo

$7.00

Kettle One

$7.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jim Bean

$7.00

Dusse

$10.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Patron

$10.00

Patron Hennessey

$10.00

Patron Marquritas

$10.00

liquid marijuana

$10.00

Texas Margarita

$10.00

Blank

$1.00

Remy

$10.00

Incredible Hulk

$12.00

1942

$15.00

Casamigo

$10.00

Tie me to the bed

$12.00

Fuzzy lep

$5.00

Lucky draft

$3.00

Fries

Fries

$2.89

Extras

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Cheese slice

$1.59

Bacon

$2.00

Cheese sticks

$3.99

Waffle

$3.99

Italian

$0.50

Barbecue sauce

$0.50

celery per stick

$0.50

Pickle juice

$0.50

Wednesday wing

6pc---2

$13.50

12 pc---2

$18.50

18 pc--2

$27.00

24 pc--2

$36.00

Draft beer

$2.00

2.00 drink

$2.00

Burgers and dogs

Bacon Burger

$10.99

Cheese Burger

$9.99

chicken melt

$9.99

Patty melt

$9.99

Sausage dog

$5.99

Double cheese burger

$13.59

Salads

Chef Salad

$8.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

House Salad

$5.99

Shrimp

$11.00

Tuna salad

$4.99

House Specials

Boneless wing platter

$13.99

Burgers Wings and Fries

$13.59

Chicken and Waffles

$9.99

Chicken tenders and Fries

$8.99

Gizzard

$7.99

Hash browns (ham and cheese)

$5.79

Hash browns (ham cheese and gravy)

$6.00

Hash browns all the way

$6.29

Liver

$7.99

Liver and gizzard mixed

$8.99

Superbowl tender special

$3.99

Barbecue sandwich special

$3.59

Barbecue plate special

$6.99

Manager chicken special

$7.50

chicken breast special

$3.99

house tequilla shot

$3.00

house marqurita shot

$3.00

large house marqurita shot

$5.00

Tuna Melt

$6.99

baked ham meal

$8.99

Tenders on stick

$5.99

Thursday Tender Special

$5.99

Neckbone special

$9.99

1 Cube steak

$7.99

2 cube steak

$10.50

3 whole fried wings special

$8.99

Thanksgiving special

$12.99

Extra Thanksgiving wing

$4.99

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.99

L&L Club

$8.99

BLT

$6.59

Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

grilled porkchop sandwich

$9.59

fried Pork Chops Sandwich

$9.59

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.99

Buffalo fried Chicken sandwich

$10.59

Buffalo Grilled Chicken sandwich

$10.50

Philly chicken

$9.99

ITALIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SAND

$10.59

Wings

6 Pieces

$9.99

12 Pieces

$13.99

18 Pieces

$19.99

24 Pieces

$25.99

L&L special

$12.00

F-Fruit

$10.00

Whole wings

3 whole wings

$6.50

Barbecue

Barbecue plate

$12.99

Barbecue Sandwich

$6.99

Barbecue Ribs plate

$15.99

Combination Plate Rib and BBQ

$22.99

Cakes

Strawberry

$4.00

Keylime

$4.00

Red velvet

$4.00

Pound cake

$4.00

Shirt sizes

S, M, L, EX

$15.00

2X

$18.00

Kids Menu

Corn Dog Nuggets

$5.99

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.99

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Platters

BLT with eggs

$8.99

Bologna plate

$6.99

Shrimp and grits

$8.99

Steak and eggs

$15.99

L&L big house special

$8.99

Omeletts

Cheese omlette

$5.99

Ham and cheese omlette

$6.99

Philly omlette

$7.99

Hashbrowns

Hashbrowns ham and cheese

$4.99

Loaded hashbrowns

$5.99

Waffles

Waffle and tenders

$7.99

Waffle plate

$6.99

Fruit bowl

$2.99

Drinks

Coke

$1.59

Cranberry juice

$1.59

cranberry refill

$3.00

Diet coke

$1.59

Lemonade

$1.59

Lemonade (HM)

$1.99

Lemonade HM refill

$1.29

Mello yellow

$1.59

Mimosa

$3.99

Orange juice

$1.59

orange juice refill

$3.00

Pineapple juice

$1.59

Pineapple juice refill

$3.00

PYO Mimosa bag

$25.00

Sprite

$1.59

Tea

$1.59

Add ons

4 shrimp

$2.50

scrambled eggs

$2.50

bacon

$1.50

scramble eggs/cheese

$3.00

sausage

$2.00

grits and eggs/ cheese

$6.00

grits and eggs

$5.50

extra eggs

$2.00

Grits

$3.00

cajun menu

Cajun Jerk Salmon/pasta

$20.99

Cajun Jerk Shrimp/pasta

$17.99

Cajun Jerk Chicken/pasta

$14.99

Cajun Jerk Salmon and Shrimp/pasta

$24.99

Cajun Jerk Chicken and Shrimp/pasta

$19.99

Jerk chicken/cabbage/beans

$9.99

Seafood menu

Low country boil 1 cluster

$23.99

Low country boil/no crablegs

$17.99

low country boil 2cluster

$27.59

par1

Par1

$1,065.00

par2

$1,150.00

Hibachi menu

Chicken

$10.99

Shrimp

$12.99

Steak

$13.99

Chicken, shrimp and steak

$19.99

Chicken and shrimp

$15.59

steak and shrimp

$16.99

steak and chicken

$16.59

Spaghetti menu

Spaghetti menu

$8.99

Hamburger steak meal

Hamburger steak meal

$8.99

Philly potato special

Philly/potato meal

$7.99

Turkey wing meal

Turkey wing 0ne

$7.99

Turkey wing two

$8.99

Hotdog

Hotdog

$4.99

Hotdog/slaw

$5.99

Special Ribs

Special Ribs

$11.99
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

210 West Broad Street, Louisville, GA 30434

Directions

Gallery
L&L Sports Lounge image

Map
