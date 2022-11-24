- Home
L&L Sports Lounge
No reviews yet
210 West Broad Street
Louisville, GA 30434
Snacks
Bottled Beer
Budlight
$3.00
Budlight bucket (6)
$16.00
Budweiser
$3.00
Budweiser bucket (6)
$16.00
Michelob ultra
$3.00
Michelob ultra bucket (6)
$16.00
Corona Extra
$4.00
Corono Extra bucket (6)
$22.00
Heineken
$4.00
Heineken bucket (6)
$22.00
Dos Equis
$4.00
Dos Equis bucket (6)
$22.00
Seagram wine coolers
$3.00
Seltzers
$3.00
Modello
$4.00
64 oz pitcher bublight
$12.00
32 oz pitcher budlight
$6.00
Mug draft beer
$3.00
Heineken 2 for 5 special
$5.00
Budlight (Copy)
$3.00
Beverages
WINE
Appetizers
Liquors
Cognac
$4.00
Fireballs
$4.00
Gin
$4.00
Long Island
$4.00
Margarita
$4.00
Pina Calada
$4.00
Rum
$4.00
Rum and Coke
$4.00
Sex on the beach
$4.00
Tequila Sunrise
$4.00
Vodka
$4.00
Amaretto Sour
$4.00
Blue MF
$4.00
Lemon Drop
$4.00
Blue margarita
$3.00
Screwdriver
$3.00
FOXY LADY
$4.00
Lollipop margarita
$4.00
Ciroc
$7.00
Crown
$7.00
Deleon
$7.00
Don Julio
$7.00
Gray Goose
$7.00
Jose Cuervo
$7.00
Kettle One
$7.00
Jack Daniels
$7.00
Jim Bean
$7.00
Dusse
$10.00
Hennessy
$10.00
Patron
$10.00
Patron
$10.00
Patron Hennessey
$10.00
Patron Marquritas
$10.00
liquid marijuana
$10.00
Texas Margarita
$10.00
Blank
$1.00
Remy
$10.00
Incredible Hulk
$12.00
1942
$15.00
Casamigo
$10.00
Tie me to the bed
$12.00
Fuzzy lep
$5.00
Lucky draft
$3.00
Fries
Extras
Wednesday wing
House Specials
Boneless wing platter
$13.99
Burgers Wings and Fries
$13.59
Chicken and Waffles
$9.99
Chicken tenders and Fries
$8.99
Gizzard
$7.99
Hash browns (ham and cheese)
$5.79
Hash browns (ham cheese and gravy)
$6.00
Hash browns all the way
$6.29
Liver
$7.99
Liver and gizzard mixed
$8.99
Superbowl tender special
$3.99
Barbecue sandwich special
$3.59
Barbecue plate special
$6.99
Manager chicken special
$7.50
chicken breast special
$3.99
house tequilla shot
$3.00
house marqurita shot
$3.00
large house marqurita shot
$5.00
Tuna Melt
$6.99
baked ham meal
$8.99
Tenders on stick
$5.99
Thursday Tender Special
$5.99
Neckbone special
$9.99
1 Cube steak
$7.99
2 cube steak
$10.50
3 whole fried wings special
$8.99
Thanksgiving special
$12.99
Extra Thanksgiving wing
$4.99
Sandwiches
Philly Cheesesteak
$9.99
L&L Club
$8.99
BLT
$6.59
Grilled Ham and Cheese Sandwich
$5.99
grilled porkchop sandwich
$9.59
fried Pork Chops Sandwich
$9.59
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich
$8.99
Buffalo fried Chicken sandwich
$10.59
Buffalo Grilled Chicken sandwich
$10.50
Philly chicken
$9.99
ITALIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SAND
$10.59
Platters
Drinks
Add ons
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
210 West Broad Street, Louisville, GA 30434
Gallery
