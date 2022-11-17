Italian
American
Bars & Lounges
L. May Eatery
1,778 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We invite you to dine with us for all occasions; from pizza and beer night to your most special events... birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and more. We are committed to sourcing local, seasonal ingredients in our "gourmet comfort food" whenever possible. Our menu offers something for every taste, and we are proud to offer a large variety of gluten free options as well as vegetarian and vegan menu items.
Location
1072 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001
Gallery