Italian
American
Bars & Lounges

L. May Eatery

1,778 Reviews

$$

1072 Main Street

Dubuque, IA 52001

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
We invite you to dine with us for all occasions; from pizza and beer night to your most special events... birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, and more. We are committed to sourcing local, seasonal ingredients in our "gourmet comfort food" whenever possible. Our menu offers something for every taste, and we are proud to offer a large variety of gluten free options as well as vegetarian and vegan menu items.

1072 Main Street, Dubuque, IA 52001

