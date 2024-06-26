Restaurant info

L’Orcio is an upscale dining establishment serving Contemporary Italian Cuisine. It features wonderful menus using fresh seasonal ingredients. In house made speciality pastas like ricotta gnocchi, ravioli and pappardelle are only part of the L’Orcio experience. Chef d’Amuri also works his magic grilling fish and juicy steaks and offers a variety of meat and fish dishes daily. Desserts like Tiramisù, Chocolate Mousse Cake, and Lemon Tart are also prepared in house. A relaxing and elegant ambience with a European flair is the perfect backdrop for dinner or drinks. Located in a refurbished historical home the restaurant offers three unique spaces for their diners. Whether you’re having a cocktail at our beautiful bar, an intimate dinner in our dining room or a family celebration in our garden all of your senses are sure to be pleased. Family owned and operated with an eye for detail L’Orcio has a lot to offer. Come in for a meal, a drink or just to say “Ciao”.