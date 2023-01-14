L'Oro Di Napoli - New Account 629 4th Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery

review star

No reviews yet

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Margherita
Insalata Mista
Boscaiola

ANTI PASTI

Burata Caprese

$14.00

Aged baby tomato confit served with creamy burrata cheese, basil and EVO

Insalata Mista

$13.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Onion, Cucumber & Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette

Prosciutto Burrata

$17.00

Prosciutto Draped Buratta with a Balsamic Glaze

Focaccia all'Aglio

$8.00

House Made Focaccia Bread with, Parmesan, Garlic, Oregano, EVO

Polpette della Nonna

$12.00

Traditional Italian meatballs, slowly cooked in a San Marzano Tomato sauce

Stagionale

$13.00

baby spinach, squash, almond, orange topped with pecorino cheese in a mustard honey EVO dressing

PIZZA

Margherita

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, Basil, EVOO

Marinara

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Oregano, and Basil topped with Olive Oil, No Cheese

Napoletana

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Anchovies, Black Olives, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, No Cheese

Diavola

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Soppressata Spicy Salami, Parmesan, Basil, EVO

Capriociosa

$24.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce ,Mushroom, Artichokes, Kalamata olives, Napoli ham, Basil

Calabra

$23.00

Fior di latte Mozzarella, Red Bell Pepper ,Nduja, Parmesan Cheese, Basil, EVOO

Vegetariana

$24.00

Mozzarella, Artichoke Heart, Mushroom ,Red Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Basil, EVO

Calzone

$24.00

Ricotta, ham, salame Napoli, mushrooms, black pepper & parmesan. Topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, and EVO

Rustica

$24.00

Topped with roasted potatoes, smoked provolone, Italian sausage, parmigiana and EVO

Primavera

$25.00

Based with mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, fresh arugula, burrata cheese, prosciutto San Daniele, basil and EVOO

Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

Four Cheese Pizza, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Fontina, Basil.

Boscaiola

$24.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, mozzarella, italian sausage, red onion, mushrooms, parmigano, basil, EVO

ENTREE

Lasagna

$25.00

Ragu Meat Sauce, Beschamel, Topped with a Tomato Sauce and Parmesan Cheese.

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Sicilian Organic Lemon Soda

Pellegrino

$7.00

Large Sparkling Water

Pellegrino Limonata

$3.00

Mole Cola

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
L'Oro di Napoli is a neighborhood restaurant founded in the hearth of Santa Rosa down town.Chef Domenico De Angelis comes from Naples, precisely from Montesanto. His family has been in the restaurant business for generations where Domenico grown his passion for making pizza. His journey started in Europe while still a teenager, he arrived in England where he started working for "Rosso pomodoro" to end up in the kitchen of chef Franco Manna.With his wealth of experience he decided to fulfill his dream. He got a ticket and flew in California where after a few months he met Roberto Sbaraglia, a Roman restaurateur who arrived in America about 10 years ago with almost the same history and certainly the same passion coming from his family in the restaurant business. Together they decided to combine their knowledge of the culinary world by carrying on a product considered a patrimonial asset for the Italians, and thus takes the name L'Oro di Napoli (The Gold of Naples).

