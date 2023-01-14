L'Oro Di Napoli - New Account 629 4th Street

Restaurant info

L'Oro di Napoli is a neighborhood restaurant founded in the hearth of Santa Rosa down town.Chef Domenico De Angelis comes from Naples, precisely from Montesanto. His family has been in the restaurant business for generations where Domenico grown his passion for making pizza. His journey started in Europe while still a teenager, he arrived in England where he started working for "Rosso pomodoro" to end up in the kitchen of chef Franco Manna.With his wealth of experience he decided to fulfill his dream. He got a ticket and flew in California where after a few months he met Roberto Sbaraglia, a Roman restaurateur who arrived in America about 10 years ago with almost the same history and certainly the same passion coming from his family in the restaurant business. Together they decided to combine their knowledge of the culinary world by carrying on a product considered a patrimonial asset for the Italians, and thus takes the name L'Oro di Napoli (The Gold of Naples).