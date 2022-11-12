A map showing the location of L'Oro di Napoli 629 4th StreetView gallery

L'Oro di Napoli 629 4th Street

review star

No reviews yet

629 4th Street

Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Margherita
Diavola
Capriociosa

SALADS

Mista Salad

$12.00

Romaine, Cherry Tomato, Artichoke Hearts, Olives, Onion, Cucumber & Lemon Mustard Vinaigrette

Prosciutto Buratta

$18.00

Prosciutto Draped Buratta with a Balsamic Glaze

PIZZA

Margherita

$20.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Basil, EVO

Marinara

$18.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Garlic, Oregano, and Basil topped with Olive Oil, No Cheese

Napoletana

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Anchovies, Black Olives, Garlic, Oregano, Basil, No Cheese

Diavola

$22.00

San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Soppressata Spicy Salami, Parmesan, Basil, EVO

Capriociosa

$24.00

Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce ,Mushroom, Artichokes, Kalamata olives, Napoli ham, Basil

Calabra

$23.00

Mozzarella, Red Bell Pepper ,Nduya, Parmesan Cheese, Basil, EVO

Vegetariana

$24.00

Mozzarella, Artichoke Heart, Mushroom ,Red Bell Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes, Parmesan, Basil, EVO

Calzone

$24.00

Ricotta, Ham, Mushrooms, Black Pepper & Parmesan. Topped with San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Basil, and EVO

Quattro Formaggi

$24.00

Four Cheese Pizza, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Gorgonzola, Fontina, Basil.

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Goccia Blu

$3.00Out of stock

Italian Sparkling Water

Filette Still

$5.00Out of stock

Italian Still Water

Filette Sparkling

$5.00Out of stock

Italian Sparkling Water

Pellegrino

$6.00

Large Sparkling Water

Mexican Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

629 4th Street, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

KANCHA
orange starNo Reviews
643 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
El Coqui Puerto Rican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
400 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Mi Ranchito - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
620 Fifth St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
NY Pie - 65 Brookwood Ave
orange starNo Reviews
65 Brookwood Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Third Street Aleworks
orange star3.9 • 1,380
610 3rd St Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Santa Rosa

Russian River Brewing
orange star4.0 • 3,251
725 4th Street Santa Rosa, CA 95404
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000533 - Mendocino Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 1,587
2360 Mendocino Ave. Santa Rosa, CA 95403
View restaurantnext
Union Hotel Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 1,458
280 Mission Blvd. Santa Rosa, CA 95409
View restaurantnext
Belly Left Coast - 523 4th st
orange star4.2 • 1,421
523 4th st Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Cozy Plum Bistro
orange star4.6 • 1,308
1899 Mendocino Ave Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Sea Noodle Bar
orange star4.3 • 1,110
286 Coddingtown Center Santa Rosa, CA 95401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Santa Rosa
Rohnert Park
review star
Avg 5 (6 restaurants)
Sebastopol
review star
Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)
Calistoga
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Healdsburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Petaluma
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Saint Helena
review star
Avg 4.9 (15 restaurants)
Yountville
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Sonoma
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston