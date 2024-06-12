- Home
La Abuelita 221 Broadway Avenue
221 Broadway Avenue
Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965
DESAYUNOS BREAKFAST MENU
Pancakes
Huevos Revueltos
Omelette
Chilaquiles
Regi's Plato
Menudo
LUNCH DINNER MENU
Single Tacos
Taco Dinner
Papa Asada
Quesadillas
Burritos
Frijoles Charros Bowl Estilo Monterrey
Barbacoa Servida Con Frijoles y Arroz
Barbacoa Con Frijoles Charros
Flautas
Tamale Dinner
Comida Vegetariana
Arrachera Dinner
Tortas
Enchiladas
Grilled chicken
Single Quesabirria
Quesabirra Dinner
Parrillada Regia
Tampiquena En Chipotle
BEVERAGE MENU
Mexican Coke
Mexican Sprite
Mexican Fanta
Pepsi Fountain Soda
Horchata
Jarritos
- Strawberry
- Strawberry
All Mexican products are made with pure cane sugar, unlike American coke products which are made with High fructose corn syrup.$4.99
- Fruit Punch
- Fruit Punch
$4.99
- Pineapple
- Pineapple
$4.99
- Lemon
- Lemon
$4.99
- Tangerine
- Tangerine
$4.99
- Mango
- Mango
$4.99
- Tamarina
- Tamarina
$4.99
- Watermelon
- Watermelon
$4.99
- Guava
- Guava
$4.99
- Passion Fruit
- Passion Fruit
$4.99
Sidral Mundet Apple
Sangria Senorial
Water Bottled
Mineral Water
Childrens Drinks
Jamaica Water
Water Glass
Corona NA Bottle
DESSERT MENU
Flan
Cheese Cake
Pastel Cake
SIDE ORDER MENU
Cheese dip chips
Cheese Dip only
Guacamole Chips
Guacamole Cup
Frijoles Refritos (Beans)
Totopos (Nachos)
Jalapenos Toreados
Papas Fritas (French Fries)
Potato tots
Arroz Mexicano (Mexican Rice)
Frijoles a la Charra Cup
Sour Cream
Tocino (Bacon)
Salchicha Sausage
Manzanas en rodajas (Sliced Apple)
Limones
Pico de gallo
Lechuga(Lettuce)
Rice and Beans
Avocado
Tortillas
Elote Con Crema y Queso
Tortillas Per LB
Single Tortilla
TAKE OUT
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
221 Broadway Avenue, Wisconsin Dells, WI 53965