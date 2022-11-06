  • Home
  La Amistad Pizzeria & Grill - 2067 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029
A map showing the location of La Amistad Pizzeria & Grill 2067 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029View gallery

La Amistad Pizzeria & Grill 2067 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029

No reviews yet

2067 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029

New York, NY 10029

Order Again

Breakfast

Two eggs any style

$6.50

Served with Homefries and Toast

Rib-eye steak and eggs

$22.00

Served with Homefries and Toast

Egg sandwich

$3.00

Cheese omelette

$5.00

Served With Toast

Veggie omelette

$6.00

Mixed vegetables omelette

Western omelette

$6.00

Onions,green peppers,ham

Greek omelette

$6.00

Feta cheese,spinach,tomatoes

California omelette

$6.50

Avocado,mushroom,tomatoes

Mexican omelette

$7.50

Tomatoes,onion,jalapeno,cilantro,sour cream,cotija cheese and salsa verde

Build your own omelette

$6.50

Choice of one meat,Two vegetables and one cheese

Buttered Roll

$1.00

Buttered Bagel

$1.25

Bagel with cream cheese

$2.00

Pancakes

$6.00

French Toast

$6.00

Waffle

$5.00

Croissant

$1.50

Pastries

Muffins

$2.25

Danishes

$2.50

Appetizers

Mozzarella sticks

$5.00

Chicken Fingers

$6.00

Fried Calamari

$12.00

Fried Shrimp and Fries (10pc)

$14.00

Fried Shrimp and Fries (15pc)

$19.00

Guacamole and chips

$8.00

Nachos

$9.00

Party wings

French Fries - Small

$3.00

French Fries - Large

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries - Small

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries - Large

$5.50

Onion Rings - Small

$4.50

Onion Rings - Large

$5.50

Chicken Fingers W\ Fries

$9.00

Sm Maduros

$3.00

Lg Maduros

$4.50

Nachos (Copy)

$8.00

Sm Tstones

$4.50

Lg Tostones

$5.50

Burgers

Hamburger

$7.00

Lettuce,tomatoe,pickles and onions

Pizza burger

$7.00

Melted Mozzarella cheese and pizza sauce

Guacaburger and chips

$8.00

Guacamole and chips on top of a hamburger

Hawaiin burger

$8.00

Grilled pineapple with teriyaki Suace

BBQ burger

$7.50

Caramelized onions with bbq sauce

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.00

Sauteed mushrooms on top of melted swiss cheese

Grilled Chicken Burger

$7.00

Lettuce,tomatoe,pickles and onions

Turkey Burger

$7.00

Lettuce,tomatoe,pickles and onions

Chopped Cheese on a roll

$5.50

Chopped Cheese on a hero

$6.50

Cheese Burger

$7.50

Signature plates

Grilled pork chops

$14.00

Served with tostones or rice and beans.

Fried pork chops

$14.00

Served with tostones or rice and beans.

Grilled chicken breast

$10.00

Served with veggies and roasted potatoes

Grilled Salmon

$16.00

Served with veggies and roasted potatoes

Rib-eye steak platter

$22.00

Served with veggies and roasted potatoes

Meat loaf w/mushroom gravy

$8.00

Served with roasted potatoes or rice

Soup

Lentil (Sm)

$3.50

Lentil (Lg)

$6.00

Chicken noodle (Sm)

$4.50

Chicken noodle (Lg)

$8.00

Salads

Green eggs and ham

$7.00

Ham,avocado,eggs,tomatoes,almonds,blue cheese,balsamic vinaigrette

Chipotle avocado mix

$8.00

Turkey,cheddar cheese,beans,onions,cotija cheese,jalapeno,avocado,chipotle dressing

Tuna Healthy cobb

$9.00

Tuna,eggs,tomatoes,cheddar cheese,cranberries,beets,avocado

Chicken caesar

$7.50

Grilled chicken,parmesan cheese,crutons,caesar dressing

Tex-mex mix

$8.00

Grilled chicken,sweet corn,cheddar cheese,pico de gallo,tortilla chips

California cobb

$9.00

Grilled chicken,bacon,eggs,blue cheese,avocado

Chefs Salad

$9.00

Eggs,cucumber,green peppers,tomatoes,swiss cheese,american cheese,ham,turkey

Sea and Garden

$12.50

Grilled Shrimp,carrots,sweet corn,onion,tomatoes,cucumber,avocado

Build Your Own Salad (32oz)

$6.00

Build Your Own Salad (40oz)

$8.00

Pasta dishes

Build Your Own Pasta

$9.50

Baked ziti

$10.00

Marinara Sauce with ricotta cheese.Topped with mozzarella cheese.

Creamy salmon

$15.00

Spinach,baked salmon,combined with white wine,garlic,butter cream sauce

Lasagna

$10.00

Roasted Chicken

Quarter chicken

$4.00

Half chicken

$6.00

Whole chicken

$12.00

Pork

BBQ Ribs Platter

$8.00

Served with rice and beans or roasted potatoes

BBQ Ribs (individual)

$2.50

Pernil Platter

$9.00

Rice and beans or roasted potatoes

Sandwiches

Ham

$4.00

Turkey

$4.00

Tuna

$5.00

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Avocado,Lettuce,Tomato

$4.00

Bacon,Lettuce,Tomato

$4.00

Grilled Cheese

$2.50

Pizza

Slice

$2.75

Hawaiian Slice

$3.75

Veggie Slice

$3.75

Margarita Slice

$3.75

Meat Lovers Slice

$4.00

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

Medium Pie

$14.00

Med Hawaiian

$17.00

Med Veggie

$17.00

Med Margarita

$17.00

Med Meat Lovers

$21.00

Large Pie

$16.00

Large Hawaiian

$21.00

Large Veggie

$21.00

Large Margarita

$21.00

Large Meat Lovers

$23.00

Personal Pie (10")

$7.00

Personal Hawaiian

$9.00

Personal Margarita

$9.00

Personal Veggie

$9.00

Personal Meat lovers

$9.00

Calzones

$6.00

Chicken Rolls

$5.00

Garlic Knots

$1.00

Hot dog Rolls

$2.50

Beef patties

$2.75

Zeppos

$1.00

Gyros

Gyro (chicken)

$6.00

Gyro (Lamb)

$6.00

Hot heros

Italian sausage,peppers and onions Hero

$8.00

Meatball parmesan Hero

$8.00

Chicken parmesan Hero

$8.00

Philly cheese steak Hero

$8.00

Shrimp parmesan Hero

$10.00

Cubano

$8.00

Mexican

Tortas

Quesadillas

$9.00

Tacos

$3.50

Burritos

$12.00

Drinks

Mexican sodas

$2.50

Sodas 20oz

$2.00

Water Bottles

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.00

2 Lt Soda

$3.00

Sm Iced Coffee

$2.50

Lg Iced Coffee

$4.50

Sm Hot Coffee / Tea

$1.25

Lg Hot Coffee / Tea

$2.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

2067 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10029, New York, NY 10029

