Mexican & Tex-Mex

La'au's Taco Shop

605 Reviews

$

830 N Tejon St, Suite 110

Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Order Again

Popular Items

Fried Tofu Burrito
Steak Taco
Mahi-Mahi Taco

Tacos

Mahi-Mahi Taco

Mahi-Mahi Taco

$4.95

GF | grilled-to-order mahi-mahi served with napa cabbage, green papaya slaw, & mango salsa in a corn tortilla

Huli Huli Chicken Taco

Huli Huli Chicken Taco

$3.95

CONTAINS PEANUTS & GF | peanut butter & miso marinated grilled chicken served with napa cabbage, roasted corn & sweet mango salsa in a corn tortilla

Steak Taco

$3.95

GF | grilled steak served with napa cabbage, pico de gallo, an aji de Peru salsa in a corn tortilla

Spicy Pork Taco

Spicy Pork Taco

$3.95

GF | ancho & arbol chile marinated braised pork served with napa cabbage & roasted pineapple salsa in a corn tortilla

Shrimp Taco

Shrimp Taco

$4.95

GF | grilled shrimp seasoned with crushed red pepper served with napa cabbage and roasted pineapple salsa in a corn tortilla

Fried Avocado Taco

Fried Avocado Taco

$4.45

VEGAN | panko crusted avocado served with napa cabbage, pickled carrot habanero slaw, & carrot ginger sauce in a corn tortilla

Fried Tofu Taco

Fried Tofu Taco

$3.95

VEGAN & GF | crispy tofu tossed in crystallized ginger soy sauce served with napa cabbage, carrot ginger sauce, & roasted pineapple salsa in a corn tortilla

Cauliflower Taco

$3.95

GF | braised cauliflower & creamy poblano peppers served with napa cabbage, roasted corn, & chile de arbol salsa in a corn tortilla

Mushroom Taco

$3.95

Burrito

No Protein Burrito

$6.95

Mushroom Burrito

$9.95

Fried Tofu Burrito

$9.95

Cauliflower Burrito

$9.95

Fried Avocado Burrito

$9.95

Mahi Mahi Burrito

$10.95

Spicy Shrimp Burrito

$10.95

Spicy Pork Burrito

$10.95

Huli Huli Chicken Burrito

$9.95

Steak Burrito

$9.95

Bowl

Mushroom Bowl

$9.95

Fried Tofu Bowl

$9.95

Cauliflower Bowl

$9.95

Fried Avocado Bowl

$9.95

Mahi Mahi Bowl

$10.95

Spicy Steak Bowl

$9.95

Huli Huli Chicken Bowl

$9.95

Spicy Pork Bowl

$9.95

Spicy Shrimp Bowl

$10.95

NO Protein Bowl

$6.95

Salad

Salad No Protein

$7.95

Mushroom Salad

$10.95

Fried Tofu Salad

$10.95

Cauliflower Salad

$10.95

Fried Avocado Salad

$10.95

Mahi Mahi Salad

$11.95

Spicy Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Spicy Steak Salad

$10.95

Huli Huli Chicken Salad

$10.95

Spicy Pork Salad

$10.95

Salad Add Protein

$7.95

Shareables

Chips & Salsa

$4.45

Chips & Queso

$5.95

roasted poblano, monterey jack cheese, & a hint of jalapeño

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$7.45
Fried Avocado

Fried Avocado

$8.95

VEGAN | panko crusted avocado slices served with carrot & ginger salsa

Quesadilla

$4.95

served with a side of sour cream and pico de gallo

Chips

$3.00

Salsa Flight

$7.95

Chips with a choice of 3 salsas.

Chips & Dirty Queso

$7.25

Desserts

Kahlua Cake

$3.95

GF

Creme Filled Churros

$5.95

Sides

Beans & Rice

$3.95

Side Beans

$1.95

Side Rice

$1.95

Side Guac

$4.45

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Salsa

$2.95

Side Queso

$3.95

Side Chips

$3.00

Side of Tortillas

$1.50

Side of Dirty Queso

$5.25

Beer

Mexican Lager // Lone Tree Brewing Co

$5.95

Green Chile Ale // Soulcraft Brewing Co

$5.95

All Mountain Amber // Soulcraft Brewing Co

$5.95

Good Day IPA // FH Beerworks

$6.95Out of stock

Elephant Rock IPA // Pikes Peak Brewing Co

$5.95

Raspberry Blonde (GF) // FH Beerworks

$6.95

Corona

$4.50

Modela Negra

$4.50

Modela Especial

$4.50Out of stock

Cocktails

Margarita (Frozen)

$4.95

Margarita (Rocks)

$4.95

Lee Spirits (Canned Cocktails)

$8.95

NA Bev

Jarritos

$3.25

Mexican Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Iced Tea

$2.45

Horchata

$2.45

Lemon Slushy

$3.45

Mineragua

$2.50

Izzy Clementine

$3.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

La’au’s Taco Shop serves up fresh, healthy Hawaiian-inspired fare.

Location

830 N Tejon St, Suite 110, Colorado Springs, CO 80903

Directions

Gallery
La'au's Taco Shop image
La'au's Taco Shop image
La'au's Taco Shop image

