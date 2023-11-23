La Autentica
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Not your average Mexican food truck. We spice things up a bit. Check out our Cali-Mex menu!
Location
4501 South University Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72204
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gino's Pizza & Philly Steak - #1
No Reviews
8000 Geyer Springs Road Little Rock, AR 72209
View restaurant
Boulevard Bread Company - Baptist
No Reviews
9601 Baptist Health Dr Little Rock, AR 72205
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Little Rock
Whole Hog Cafe - Little Rock (W. Markham St.)
4.3 • 924
12111 W. Markham St. Little Rock, AR 72211
View restaurant