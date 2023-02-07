La Bamba 207 North Service Road East
207 North Service Road East
Ruston, LA 71270
Appetizers
Small Queso
4 oz cup of our house made blanco dip
Large Queso
8 oz cup of our house made blanco dip
Small Guacamole
2 scoops of freshly made guacamole with a side of pico de gallo
Large Guacamole
3 scoops of freshly made guacamole with side of pico de gallo
Queso Flameado
Steak or grilled chicken and fajita veggies topped with melted cheese on a Skillet
Nachos
A pile of chips with your choice of meat, refried beans and a side salad. Side salad includes lettuce, tomato, guac, shredded cheese, sour cream, jalapeño, & pineapple. Fajita chicken, steak, or shrimp nachos served with bell peppers & onions.
Papas Mexicanas
French fries loaded with your choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Topped with a drizzle of Queso.
Quesadillas
Your choice of cheese or meat. All quesadillas comes with a salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guac, sour cream, shredded cheese, & pineapple. Steak, chicken & shrimp quesadillas come with bell peppers & onions.
Don Juan Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions and bell peppers and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guac, sour cream, shredded cheese, pineapple.
Mini Chorizo Tacos
6 mini fried tacos filled with chorizo served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso
Sample Platter
2 Taquitos, mini chorizo tacos, and a small order of nachos with your choice of meat served with guacamole, sour cream, and queso. Steak, chicken, & shrimp nachos served with bell peppers and onions.
Soups and salads
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Pico de gallo, shredded chicken, veggies, tortilla strips, and avocado in chicken broth
Sopa de Mariscos
Pico de gallo, shrimp, tilapia, veggies, and avocado in house-made stock
Guacamole Salad
3 scoops of guacamole, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, pineapple. Served in a crunchy taco bowl with a side of house dressing.
Chef Salad
A bed of spring mix lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, pineapple, shredded cheese topped with your choice of meat. Served with a side of house dressing.
Taco salad
Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pineapple. Topped with queso drizzle. Served in a crunchy taco bowl with a side of house dressing.
Fajita Taco Salad
Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with fajita veggies in a crunchy taco bowl. Includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, pineapple. Side of house dressing. Topped with queso.
Especialidades La Bamba
Taco Dinner
3 Soft or crunchy tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, queso and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans
Puffy Tacos
Your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese, queso and tomatoes served with rice and beans. Served with a side of house dressing.
Chile Relleno
Grilled then fried poblano pepper filled with your choice of meat topped with queso and served with rice and beans. Fajita chicken, steak and shrimp served with bell peppers and onions.
Chicken Breast Dinner
Marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, mixed veggies and a setup salad
Burrito Dinner
Your choice of meat rolled in a flour tortilla and served with rice and beans. Topped with queso.
Burrito la Bamba
Large tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat and served with a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pineapple. Topped with queso. Fajita chicken, steak, and shrimp are served with bell peppers and onions.
Eddy's Special
Your choice of 3 a la carte items served with rice and beans
Fajita Rice Dinner
A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions and Queso
Chimichanga
Fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and topped with queso and served with a salad setup. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, pineapple, and shredded cheese.
Chile Verde
Diced up steak or chicken cooked in tomatillo green sauce and served with rice and beans
Enchiladas
Enchilada Special
2 beef or shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans.
Enchilada Trio
One beef, one chicken, and one cheese with a setup salad of lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pineapple, and a side of rice and beans.
Sour Cream Enchiladas
2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce.
Enchiladas al Carbon
2 steak or grilled chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans
Don Juan Enchiladas
One steak, one chicken and one shrimp with a side salad of lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and pineapple.
Eddy's Enchiladas
2 cheese enchiladas on flour tortillas topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak or shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Cheese Enchiladas
2 enchiladas served with rice and beans
Vegetarian dishes
Spinach Enchiladas
2 enchiladas filled with freshly cooked spinach served with rice and beans.
Veggie Quesadilla
Grilled broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers served with a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, and pineapple.
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, bell peppers, and onions served on a hot skillet with rice, beans, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pineapple.
Bean Avocado Tostadas
3 bean tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and fresh avocado slices served with rice and beans.
Veggie Stuffed Avocado
A whole avocado stuffed with your choice of bell peppers and onions or soup veggies served with rice and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pineapple, and sour cream.
Eddy's Veggies Enchiladas
2 cheese enchiladas on flour tortillas topped with steamed or grilled veggies and pico de gallo
Del Mar
Camarones Rellenos
Shrimp wrapped in bacon served on a bed of bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet with a setup salad and rice and beans. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pineapple
Shrimp Cocktail
A cocktail with shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, and Clamato juice garnished with orange and lime slices
Camarones Diablo
Shrimp and mushrooms cooked in a homemade spicy red sauce served with rice and a setup salad
Fish and Shrimp
Grilled shrimp and tilapia served with rice, mixed veggies, and a setup salad
Fish Tacos
Three flour tortilla tacos with your choice of tilapia or shrimp served with rice, beans and a setup salad
Mexican Shrimp
6 grilled shrimp served on a bed of onions and bell peppers with queso rice and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple
Grilled Tilapia
Grilled tilapia served with rice, grilled or steamed veggies, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple
Tostadas De Ceviche
Boiled shrimp cooked with lime juice and mixed with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado
De La Parrilla
Carne Azada
Grilled marinated shirt steak served on a bed of bell peppers and onions with a corn cheese quesadilla, nopel, jalapeño, and Mexican spring onion, rice, beans, and a setup salad. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Parrillada Mexicana
Steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served on a skillet with a bed of bell peppers and onions with a setup salad, rice and beans. Served with a side of tortillas
Tacos Al Carbon
Three steak or chicken tacos with rice, beans and a setup salad Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Ribeye Mexicano
12 oz. Ribeye served on a bed of bell peppers and onions with rice, beans, and a side salad
Hamburguesa Mexicana
1/2 lb. Burger served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pickles, raw onions, and side of fries
Fajitas
Served on a bed of bell peppers and onions, rice, beans, and a setup salad
Molcajete
Our very own special fajitas with steak, chicken and shrimp served in a hot volcanic rock bowl with our homemade sauce served with rice, beans and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, and pineapple. Served with a side of flour or corn tortillas.
Authentic plates
Tamales
Homemade beef or pork tamales topped with queso served with rice and beans
Carnitas
Marinated citrus pork tips served with rice, beans and a setup salad.
Taquitos
4 fried, rolled flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef or shredded chicken with rice, beans, side of queso and a setup salad
Mar Y Tierra (Surf & Turf)
Grilled skirt steak, 3 grilled shrimp on a bed of bell peppers and onions with rice, beans and a side salad.
Stuffed Avocado
A whole avocado halted and stuffed with your choice of meat served with rice and a setup salad
Bistec a la Mexicana
Chopped steak cooked in a house made Chile sauce served with rice and beans
Pollo Poblano
Chicken breast covered in a sour cream sauce with poblano peppers and rice, beans, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple.
Pollo Crema
Chicken breast covered in a creamy sour cream and queso sauce served with rice, beans and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple.
Street Tacos
3 grilled meat tacos served with rice, beans, cilantro and onions, nopal, onion heart, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese and pineapple. Also served with a side of cilantro and onion. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas
Tostadas Mexicanas
3 tostadas with a layer of beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes , guacamole and a side of rice and beans.
Kid's Menu
Kid's Taco
1 taco served with a side of rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries
Kid's Enchilada
1 enchilada served with a side of rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries
Kid's Nuggets
Chicken nuggets served with a side of rice, beans or fries
Kid's Mini Pizza
Served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries
Kid's Quesadilla
1 quesadilla of your meat choice served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries
Kid's Burrito
1 burrito of your meat choice served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries
Kid's Fajitas
3 strips of meat of your choice served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries
Kid's Fajita Rice
Your choice of meat on top on rice topped with queso
Sides
Rice
Beans
Setup salad
French Fries
Grilled Fajita Veggies
Grilled bell peppers and onions
Soup Veggies
Side of grilled or steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots.
Half avocado
Shrimp stick
Side Chicken breast
Side Carne Asada
Side Sauce
Side Guacamole
2 oz cup of guacamole
Side Onion
Side Bellpeppers
Side Jalapeño
Fried Jalapeño
Side Tomato
2 oz cup of tomatoes
Side Sour Cream
2 oz cup of sour cream
Side Shredded Cheese
2 oz cup of shredded cheese
Side Mushrooms
Side Pico
2 oz cup of pico
Rice and Beans
Side Cilantro
Add Line Carne/Pollo
Side Lettuce
Salsa
Side Fish
Side Nopal
Side of grilled cactus
Side spinach
Lunch Charge
Side Pineapple
2 oz side of pineapple chunks
Fajita Setup Plate
Side tortillas
Side House Dressing
Extra Chips
Al a Carte
ALC Tamale
A single ground beef or pork tamale.
ALC Taco
Crunchy or soft taco with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes
ALC Burrito
A single burrito with your choice of meat
ALC Quesadilla
1/2 quesadilla with your choice of meat. No bell peppers or onions.
ALC Enchilada
Single enchilada with your choice of meat
ALC Tostada
Single tostada topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.
ALC Chimichanga
A single chimichanga with your choice of meat. No fajita veggies.
ALC Chile Relleno
Single chile relleno with your choice of meat. No fajita veggies.
ALC Taquitos
A single taquito with your choice of meat inside
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Family owned and here to serve the Ruston community since 2014.
