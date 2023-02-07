La Bamba 207 North Service Road East

  • Home
Appetizers

Small Queso

$4.00

4 oz cup of our house made blanco dip

Large Queso

$7.00

8 oz cup of our house made blanco dip

Small Guacamole

$4.00

2 scoops of freshly made guacamole with a side of pico de gallo

Large Guacamole

$8.00

3 scoops of freshly made guacamole with side of pico de gallo

Queso Flameado

$12.00

Steak or grilled chicken and fajita veggies topped with melted cheese on a Skillet

Nachos

$7.00

A pile of chips with your choice of meat, refried beans and a side salad. Side salad includes lettuce, tomato, guac, shredded cheese, sour cream, jalapeño, & pineapple. Fajita chicken, steak, or shrimp nachos served with bell peppers & onions.

Papas Mexicanas

$12.00

French fries loaded with your choice of meat, cheese, sour cream, and pico de gallo. Topped with a drizzle of Queso.

Quesadillas

$9.00

Your choice of cheese or meat. All quesadillas comes with a salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guac, sour cream, shredded cheese, & pineapple. Steak, chicken & shrimp quesadillas come with bell peppers & onions.

Don Juan Quesadilla

$13.00

Grilled chicken, steak, and shrimp with onions and bell peppers and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guac, sour cream, shredded cheese, pineapple.

Mini Chorizo Tacos

$8.00

6 mini fried tacos filled with chorizo served with a side of pico de gallo, sour cream, and queso

Sample Platter

$12.00

2 Taquitos, mini chorizo tacos, and a small order of nachos with your choice of meat served with guacamole, sour cream, and queso. Steak, chicken, & shrimp nachos served with bell peppers and onions.

Soups and salads

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$4.00+

Pico de gallo, shredded chicken, veggies, tortilla strips, and avocado in chicken broth

Sopa de Mariscos

$14.00

Pico de gallo, shrimp, tilapia, veggies, and avocado in house-made stock

Guacamole Salad

$7.00

3 scoops of guacamole, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, sour cream, pineapple. Served in a crunchy taco bowl with a side of house dressing.

Chef Salad

$12.00

A bed of spring mix lettuce, tomato, sour cream, guacamole, pineapple, shredded cheese topped with your choice of meat. Served with a side of house dressing.

Taco salad

$11.00

Your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken, beans, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, guacamole, sour cream and pineapple. Topped with queso drizzle. Served in a crunchy taco bowl with a side of house dressing.

Fajita Taco Salad

$12.00

Your choice of grilled chicken, steak, or shrimp with fajita veggies in a crunchy taco bowl. Includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, pineapple. Side of house dressing. Topped with queso.

Especialidades La Bamba

Taco Dinner

$11.00

3 Soft or crunchy tacos with your choice of ground beef or shredded chicken topped with lettuce, cheese, queso and tomatoes. Served with rice and beans

Puffy Tacos

$11.00

Your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese, queso and tomatoes served with rice and beans. Served with a side of house dressing.

Chile Relleno

$12.00

Grilled then fried poblano pepper filled with your choice of meat topped with queso and served with rice and beans. Fajita chicken, steak and shrimp served with bell peppers and onions.

Chicken Breast Dinner

$12.00

Marinated chicken breast served with rice, beans, mixed veggies and a setup salad

Burrito Dinner

$10.00

Your choice of meat rolled in a flour tortilla and served with rice and beans. Topped with queso.

Burrito la Bamba

$12.00

Large tortilla filled with rice, beans, your choice of meat and served with a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pineapple. Topped with queso. Fajita chicken, steak, and shrimp are served with bell peppers and onions.

Eddy's Special

$13.00

Your choice of 3 a la carte items served with rice and beans

Fajita Rice Dinner

$13.00

A bed of rice topped with your choice of meat, bell peppers, onions and Queso

Chimichanga

$12.00

Fried flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of meat and topped with queso and served with a salad setup. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, pineapple, and shredded cheese.

Chile Verde

$15.00

Diced up steak or chicken cooked in tomatillo green sauce and served with rice and beans

Enchiladas

Enchilada Special

$12.00

2 beef or shredded chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans.

Enchilada Trio

$13.00

One beef, one chicken, and one cheese with a setup salad of lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and pineapple, and a side of rice and beans.

Sour Cream Enchiladas

$12.00

2 shredded chicken enchiladas topped with sour cream sauce.

Enchiladas al Carbon

$13.00

2 steak or grilled chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans

Don Juan Enchiladas

$16.00

One steak, one chicken and one shrimp with a side salad of lettuce, cheese, tomatoes and pineapple.

Eddy's Enchiladas

$13.00

2 cheese enchiladas on flour tortillas topped with your choice of grilled chicken or steak or shrimp and pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Cheese Enchiladas

$10.00

2 enchiladas served with rice and beans

Vegetarian dishes

Spinach Enchiladas

$11.00

2 enchiladas filled with freshly cooked spinach served with rice and beans.

Veggie Quesadilla

$11.00

Grilled broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, mushrooms, onions and bell peppers served with a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, and pineapple.

Veggie Fajitas

$13.00

Grilled broccoli, carrots, cauliflower, bell peppers, and onions served on a hot skillet with rice, beans, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pineapple.

Bean Avocado Tostadas

$12.00

3 bean tostadas topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, and fresh avocado slices served with rice and beans.

Veggie Stuffed Avocado

$12.00

A whole avocado stuffed with your choice of bell peppers and onions or soup veggies served with rice and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, shredded cheese, pineapple, and sour cream.

Eddy's Veggies Enchiladas

$12.00

2 cheese enchiladas on flour tortillas topped with steamed or grilled veggies and pico de gallo

Del Mar

Camarones Rellenos

$19.00

Shrimp wrapped in bacon served on a bed of bell peppers and onions on a sizzling skillet with a setup salad and rice and beans. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and pineapple

Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

A cocktail with shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, and Clamato juice garnished with orange and lime slices

Camarones Diablo

$16.00

Shrimp and mushrooms cooked in a homemade spicy red sauce served with rice and a setup salad

Fish and Shrimp

$17.00

Grilled shrimp and tilapia served with rice, mixed veggies, and a setup salad

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Three flour tortilla tacos with your choice of tilapia or shrimp served with rice, beans and a setup salad

Mexican Shrimp

$16.00

6 grilled shrimp served on a bed of onions and bell peppers with queso rice and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple

Grilled Tilapia

$15.00

Grilled tilapia served with rice, grilled or steamed veggies, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple

Tostadas De Ceviche

$14.00

Boiled shrimp cooked with lime juice and mixed with onion, tomatoes, cilantro, and avocado

De La Parrilla

Carne Azada

$17.00

Grilled marinated shirt steak served on a bed of bell peppers and onions with a corn cheese quesadilla, nopel, jalapeño, and Mexican spring onion, rice, beans, and a setup salad. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Parrillada Mexicana

$19.00

Steak, chicken, and shrimp fajitas served on a skillet with a bed of bell peppers and onions with a setup salad, rice and beans. Served with a side of tortillas

Tacos Al Carbon

$14.00

Three steak or chicken tacos with rice, beans and a setup salad Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple Your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Ribeye Mexicano

$25.00

12 oz. Ribeye served on a bed of bell peppers and onions with rice, beans, and a side salad

Hamburguesa Mexicana

$11.00

1/2 lb. Burger served with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, pickles, raw onions, and side of fries

Fajitas

$17.00

Served on a bed of bell peppers and onions, rice, beans, and a setup salad

Molcajete

$20.00

Our very own special fajitas with steak, chicken and shrimp served in a hot volcanic rock bowl with our homemade sauce served with rice, beans and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, sour cream, and pineapple. Served with a side of flour or corn tortillas.

Authentic plates

Tamales

$12.00

Homemade beef or pork tamales topped with queso served with rice and beans

Carnitas

$17.00

Marinated citrus pork tips served with rice, beans and a setup salad.

Taquitos

$13.00

4 fried, rolled flour tortillas stuffed with your choice of beef or shredded chicken with rice, beans, side of queso and a setup salad

Mar Y Tierra (Surf & Turf)

$20.00

Grilled skirt steak, 3 grilled shrimp on a bed of bell peppers and onions with rice, beans and a side salad.

Stuffed Avocado

$14.00

A whole avocado halted and stuffed with your choice of meat served with rice and a setup salad

Bistec a la Mexicana

$16.00

Chopped steak cooked in a house made Chile sauce served with rice and beans

Pollo Poblano

$16.00

Chicken breast covered in a sour cream sauce with poblano peppers and rice, beans, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple.

Pollo Crema

$15.00

Chicken breast covered in a creamy sour cream and queso sauce served with rice, beans and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese, and pineapple.

Street Tacos

$16.00

3 grilled meat tacos served with rice, beans, cilantro and onions, nopal, onion heart, and a setup salad. Salad includes lettuce, tomato, guacamole, shredded cheese and pineapple. Also served with a side of cilantro and onion. Your choice of flour or corn tortillas

Tostadas Mexicanas

$15.00

3 tostadas with a layer of beans, your choice of meat, topped with lettuce, cheese, tomatoes , guacamole and a side of rice and beans.

Kid's Menu

Kid's Taco

$6.50

1 taco served with a side of rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries

Kid's Enchilada

$6.50

1 enchilada served with a side of rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries

Kid's Nuggets

$6.50

Chicken nuggets served with a side of rice, beans or fries

Kid's Mini Pizza

$6.50

Served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries

Kid's Quesadilla

$6.50

1 quesadilla of your meat choice served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries

Kid's Burrito

$6.50

1 burrito of your meat choice served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries

Kid's Fajitas

$6.50

3 strips of meat of your choice served with rice, beans, rice and beans, or fries

Kid's Fajita Rice

$6.50

Your choice of meat on top on rice topped with queso

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Setup salad

$5.00

French Fries

$2.50

Grilled Fajita Veggies

$3.00

Grilled bell peppers and onions

Soup Veggies

$3.00

Side of grilled or steamed broccoli, cauliflower, and carrots.

Half avocado

$1.25

Shrimp stick

$7.50

Side Chicken breast

$7.00

Side Carne Asada

$9.00

Side Sauce

$3.00+

Side Guacamole

$2.00

2 oz cup of guacamole

Side Onion

$1.25

Side Bellpeppers

$1.25

Side Jalapeño

$1.25

Fried Jalapeño

$3.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

2 oz cup of tomatoes

Side Sour Cream

$1.25

2 oz cup of sour cream

Side Shredded Cheese

$1.25

2 oz cup of shredded cheese

Side Mushrooms

$1.25

Side Pico

$1.50

2 oz cup of pico

Rice and Beans

$5.00

Side Cilantro

$1.00

Add Line Carne/Pollo

$2.00

Side Lettuce

$1.00

Salsa

$3.25+

Side Fish

$6.00

Side Nopal

$2.50

Side of grilled cactus

Side spinach

$1.25

Lunch Charge

$2.00

Side Pineapple

$1.25

2 oz side of pineapple chunks

Fajita Setup Plate

$6.00

Side tortillas

$1.25

Side House Dressing

$1.50

Extra Chips

$1.00+

Al a Carte

ALC Tamale

$3.00

A single ground beef or pork tamale.

ALC Taco

$2.50

Crunchy or soft taco with your choice of meat topped with lettuce, cheese and tomatoes

ALC Burrito

$5.00

A single burrito with your choice of meat

ALC Quesadilla

$5.00

1/2 quesadilla with your choice of meat. No bell peppers or onions.

ALC Enchilada

$2.50

Single enchilada with your choice of meat

ALC Tostada

$3.00

Single tostada topped with beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese.

ALC Chimichanga

$5.00

A single chimichanga with your choice of meat. No fajita veggies.

ALC Chile Relleno

$6.00

Single chile relleno with your choice of meat. No fajita veggies.

ALC Taquitos

$2.50

A single taquito with your choice of meat inside

Drink

Soft Drink

$2.50

Coke products

Teas

$2.25

Other drinks

$2.25

water

Desserts

La Bamba Cake

$6.00

Mimi molten lava cake served with side of chocolate sauce & whipped cream.

Sopapillas

Sopapillas

$1.00+

Fried pastry served with a side of honey.

Fried Ice Cream

$5.00

Tres Leches Cake

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Family owned and here to serve the Ruston community since 2014.

Location

207 North Service Road East, Ruston, LA 71270

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

