739 West Cypress Street Suite 10

Kennett Square, PA 19348

Online Orders

Chicharron Preparado

$9.00

Dori-Nachos

$8.50

Tostilocos/Dorilocos

$8.50

Salchi-papas

$7.25

Hot Dog Mexicano

$3.90

Flan

$4.25

Mini Pancakes

$8.00

Fruit Cocktail

$8.25

Manzana Loca

$7.25

Pepino Loco

$7.25

Gazpacho

$8.25

Sopes

$7.00

Tacos Dorados

$19.50

Tortas

$13.00

Quesadilla

$11.70

Burrito

$13.00

Tacos

$5.20

Tamales Verdes

$2.25

Tamales Rojos

$2.25

Dozena Tamales

$24.00

Champurrado

$3.00+

Arroz Con Leche

$3.00+

Chelaguas

$8.00

Banana Split

$9.00

Please add flavors to comments.

Mangonada

$5.00+

Waffle Bowl

$8.00

Churro Cup

$6.50

Churro Split

$9.00

Esquite

$4.50+

Papas Mexicanas

$5.00

Churro

$2.00

Fresas con Crema

$4.25+

Nachos Supreme

$12.00

Aguas Frescas

$2.50+

Ice Cream Cups

$3.25+

Esquite con Hot Cheeto

$4.75+
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thank you for visiting La Bamba Ice Cream and Snacks. We hope you enjoyed your experience and look forward to seeing you again soon!

