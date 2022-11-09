Restaurant header imageView gallery

la Barbecue

2401 e. Cesar Chavez

Austin, TX 78702

Meats

HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)

$17.00
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)

$15.00
HALF POUND PULLED PORK (1/2 lb)

$12.50
HALF POUND TURKEY (1/2 lb)

$15.00
Chopped Brisket (1/2 Ib)

$15.00
Brisket Chili

$10.00+
Chipotle Sausage -House Made

$5.25
Jalapeño Sausage -House Made

$5.25
Regular Sausage -House Made

$5.00

Whole Brisket (Weigh about 5 lbs each)

$180.00

Whole Chilled Brisket

$160.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

NO ADD ONS OR SUBSTITUTIONS!!
Sliced Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Topped with pickles and onions, served on a Martin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Chopped brisket with our Savory signature Bobby Sauce, served on a Martin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Tender and smokey pulled pork served on a Martin's potato bun and topped with red pickles. Pro Tip... add some Kimchi to make it spicy. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!

Turkey Sandwich

$14.00

Smokey peppery juicy turkey served on a Martin's Potato Bun. Jazz it up with some add ons. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!

House Made Sausage Sandwich

$11.95

House made texas Hot Gut served on a Martin potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!

House Made Chipotle Sausage Sandwich

$12.95

House made smokey chipotle sausage served on a Martin potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!

House Made Jalapeño Sausage Sandwich

$12.95

House made jalapeno sausage (made with our house made pickles jalapenos) served on a Martin potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!

la Chopped

$15.50

Your choice of pulled pork or chopped beef, topped with chipotle coleslaw, served on a Matin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!