- Home
- /
- Austin
- /
- East Austin
- /
- la Barbecue
la Barbecue
No reviews yet
2401 e. Cesar Chavez
Austin, TX 78702
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Meats
HALF POUND BRISKET (1/2 lb)
HALF POUND PORK RIBS (1/2 lb)
HALF POUND PULLED PORK (1/2 lb)
HALF POUND TURKEY (1/2 lb)
Chopped Brisket (1/2 Ib)
Brisket Chili
Chipotle Sausage -House Made
Jalapeño Sausage -House Made
Regular Sausage -House Made
Whole Brisket (Weigh about 5 lbs each)
Whole Chilled Brisket
Sandwiches
Sliced Brisket Sandwich
Topped with pickles and onions, served on a Martin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
Chopped Brisket Sandwich
Chopped brisket with our Savory signature Bobby Sauce, served on a Martin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Tender and smokey pulled pork served on a Martin's potato bun and topped with red pickles. Pro Tip... add some Kimchi to make it spicy. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
Turkey Sandwich
Smokey peppery juicy turkey served on a Martin's Potato Bun. Jazz it up with some add ons. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
House Made Sausage Sandwich
House made texas Hot Gut served on a Martin potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
House Made Chipotle Sausage Sandwich
House made smokey chipotle sausage served on a Martin potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
House Made Jalapeño Sausage Sandwich
House made jalapeno sausage (made with our house made pickles jalapenos) served on a Martin potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!
la Chopped
Your choice of pulled pork or chopped beef, topped with chipotle coleslaw, served on a Matin's potato bun. NO SUBSTITUTIONS!!