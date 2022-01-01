La Bella Pizza located at 2000 SE 34th Ave Suite 100
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:59 am
Restaurant info
Locally owned and operated. Home of the GIANT 24" pizza. We have so much more than just pizza.
Location
2200 SE 34th Suite #100, Amarillo, TX 79118
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Braceros Downtown - 727 South Polk Street
No Reviews
727 South Polk Street Amarillo, TX 79101
View restaurant
Baby Crush in Wolflin - Wolflin Village
No Reviews
2606 Wolflin Village Amarillo, TX 79109
View restaurant