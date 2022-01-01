La Bella Pizza located at 7230 Hillside Rd. Amarillo, Tx. 79109
7230 Hillside Road
Amarillo, TX 79109
Specials
Build Your Own Pizza
Premium Pizzas (Online)
Supreme
Pepperonis, Ham, Hamburger, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers.
All Meat
Pepperonis, Ham, Hamburger, Bacon, and Italian Sausage.
La Bella Special
Pepperonis, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.
Veggie
Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Green Olives
Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Cream cheese base with jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits.
Chicken Alfredo
Alfredo Sauce Base with Chicken and real bacon bit.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Homemade ranch base, grilled chicken, real bacon bits, and cheddar cheese.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a buffalo sauce drizzle. So good!
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base with grilled chicken, real bacon bits, red onions, and cheddar cheese.
Lasagna Pizza
Square Pan Pizza topped with our Lasagna and covered with cheese.
Mac N' Cheese
Creamy mac and cheeses loaded with bacon and covered mozzarella cheese.
Lamb Gyro Pizza
Tzatziki sauce base with Lamb meat, red onions, and mozzarella cheese.
Calzones
*Build Your Own Calzone
Cheesy pocket of goodness with your favorite toppings.
*Supreme Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, italian sausage bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
*La Bella Special Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
*All Meat Calzone
Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage and bacon.
*Veggie Calzone
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.
*Jalapeno Popper Calzone
Cream Cheese Base, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Jalapenos!
*Chicken Alfredo Calzone
Alfredo, chicken and bacon.
*Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Homemade Ranch base, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and a Buffalo Drizzle.
*Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone
Homemade Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken!
*BBQ Chicken Calzone
BBQ sauce base, chicken and onions.
*Lasagna Calzone
Classic Italian dish meets your pizza.
*Mac 'n Cheese Calzone
Bacon, macaroni and cheddar. (No Meatless Option Available)
*Lamb Gyro Calzone
Tatziki sauce base, Lamb Meat, Onions, and Mozzarella.
Cauliflower Crust Pizza
*Cauliflower BYO Pizza
*Cauliflower Supreme Pizza
*Cauliflower La Bella Special Pizza
*Cauliflower All Meat Pizza
*Cauliflower Veggie Pizza
*Cauliflower Jalapeno Popper Pizza
*Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo Pizza
*Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza
*Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch
*Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken Pizza
*Cauliflower Lamb Gyro Pizza
Crustless Pizza
*Crustless BYO Pizza
All of the goodness without the crust! Cooked in a 7" or 9" tin. Fork your pizza!
*CL - Supreme Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
*CL - La Bella Special Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.
*CL - All Meat Pizza
Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage and bacon.
*CL - Veggie Pizza
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.
*CL - Jalapeno Popper Pizza
Cream Cheese Base, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Jalapenos!
*CL - Chicken Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo, chicken and bacon.
*CL - BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce base, chicken and onions.
*CL - Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Homemade Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken!
*CL- Buffalo Chicken
Homemade Ranch base, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and a Buffalo Drizzle.
*CL - Mac 'n Cheese Pizza
Bacon, macaroni and cheddar. (No Meatless Option Available)
*CL- Lamb Gyro
Tatziki sauce base, Lamb Meat, Onions, and Mozzarella.
*Sides
*Cheese Bread
Cheese Bread.
*Bread Sticks
Bread Sticks
*Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Mozzarella cheese sticks battered and deep fried served with homemade ranch or marinara.
*Jalapeno Poppers
Jalapeno Poppers
*French Fries
French Fries
*Corn Nuggets
Corn Nuggets
*Tater Tots
Tater Tots
*Onion Rings
Onion Rings
*Fried Mushrooms
Fried Mushrooms
*Fried Pickle
Fried Pickle Chips
*Cheese Curds
Mozzarella Cheese bites are breaded and deep fried.
*Mini Tacos
Mini Tacos
Salads
Tossed Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, cheddar cheese and real bacon bits.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled or Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, cheddar cheese and real bacon bits.
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, and feta cheese.
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, ham, salami and mozzarella cheese.
*Chicken
*(8) Bone-in Wings
Naked, breaded with sauce on the side. or rolled in your favorite sauce.
*(8) Boneless Wings
Naked, or rolled in your favorite flavor.
8 Wing Dinner
Traditional or Rolled In One Of Our 4 Flavors
Chicken Strip Dinner
Chicken Strip Dinner
Family Size Strip Dinner (12)
12, with fries and bread sticks
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French Fries
*Pasta
Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce
Pasta comes with 2 bread sticks.
Spaghetti Dinner
Our Spaghetti sauce with or w/out meat. Add additional toppings if you want.
Chicken Alfredo
Our creamy Alfredo sauce with grilled or crispy chicken. Add additional toppings if you want.
Tray of Lasagna
Trays come with 10 bread sticks. Feeds 6-8
Tray of Spaghetti
Trays come with 10 bread sticks.
Tray of Chicken Alfredo
Trays come with 10 bread sticks.
Gyros
*Hot Sub's
Italian Sub
Sliced ham, salami, and mozzarella cheese.
Steak & Cheese Sub
Made on our homemade bread. Tender steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella lettuce and tomato. All subs are served Hot.
Ham & Cheese Sub
Made on our homemade bread. Ham, Mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato. All subs are served Hot.
Meatball Sub
Made on our homemade bread. Meatballs, Homemade Marinara and mozzarella. All subs are served Hot.
Chicken Sub
Grilled or Chrispy chicken served on a hot house-made bun with mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Fried chicken patty, sliced ham, and mozzarella cheese.
Crispy Chicken Parm Sub
Made on our homemade bread. Crispy Chicken, Homemade Marinara, Mozzarella, and a side of Parmesan. All subs are served Hot.
Bacon Sub
Made on our homemade bread. Breakfast bacon, mozzarella lettuce and tomato. All subs are served Hot.
BLT Pita
Breakfast bacon, Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato served on a warm PITA bread.
*Ribs
Burgers
*Seafood
Kids Menu
Kid's Spaghetti
A smaller portion of our original.
Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo
Add Chicken if you like or leave it alone.
Kid's Chicken Strip Dinner
2 Chicken Strips, French Fries or Tater Tots with a dipping sauce on the side.
Kids Mini Corn Dogs
6 Mini Corn dogs and french fries
Kids Mac N Cheese
Mac n Cheese with Cheddar on top. Add additional toppings if you want.
Desserts
Cinnamon Bread
Homemade dough, cinnamon, sugar, and brown sugar with a caramel and icing drizzle.
Oreo Pizza
Homemade dough, Oreo pieces, icing, and chocolate drizzle. So rich and delicious. Get it in any size!
Cheesecake
Eat it plain or add cherries, strawberries, chocolate, caramel, pecans, or all of it!
Turtle Cheesecake
Chocolate and Caramel drizzle with pecans.
Whole Cheesecake
Get an entire cheesecake delivered. Take something to the company party or the weekend get-together.
Whole Turtle Cheesecake
4oz of Chocolate, Caramel, and Pecans to covers as you like.
EXTRA SAUCES
Cheese&Peppers/Cups/Napkins
2lt Drinks
20oz Bottled Drinks
20oz Coke
20oz Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Diet Coke
20oz Coke Zero
20oz Cherry Coke
20 oz Cherry Coke
20oz Dr. Pepper
20oz Dr. Pepper
20oz Diet Dr Pepper
20oz Diet Dr. Pepper
20oz Dr. Pepper ZERO
20oz Bargs Root Beer
20oz Bargs Root Beer
20oz Sprite
20oz Sprite
20oz Lemonade
20oz Lemonade
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally owned and operated. Home of the GIANT 24" pizza! We have so much more than just pizza.
