Pizza

La Bella Pizza Located at 700 23rd St. Canyon TX, 79015

275 Reviews

$

700 23rd St

Canyon, TX 79015

Popular Items

2 Large Two Topping Pizza's
14" Build Your Own Pizza
16" Build Your Own Pizza

Specials

2 Large Two Topping Pizza's

2 Large Two Topping Pizza's

$19.79

Get TWO Large 14" Pizzas with Cheese and TWO Toppings.

Extra Large 16" 3 Topping Pizza

Extra Large 16" 3 Topping Pizza

$15.39

XL 16" Pizzas with Cheese and THREE Toppings

Two Calzones and Two 20oz Drinks

Two Calzones and Two 20oz Drinks

$13.19

TWO Clazones with Cheese and TWO Toppings PLUS TWO Sodas.

Build Your Own Pizza

Make it anyway you want.
12" Build Your Own Pizza

12" Build Your Own Pizza

$8.79

Build your own 12" Pizza

14" Build Your Own Pizza

14" Build Your Own Pizza

$9.89

Build your own 14" Pizza

16" Build Your Own Pizza

16" Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99

Build Your Own 16"

20" Build Your Own Pizza

20" Build Your Own Pizza

$14.29

Build your own 20"

24" Build Your Own Pizza

24" Build Your Own Pizza

$19.79

Build your own 24"

Premium Pizzas (Online)

Supreme

Supreme

$15.39+

Pepperonis, Ham, Hamburger, Bacon, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Green Peppers.

All Meat

All Meat

$14.29+

Pepperonis, Ham, Hamburger, Bacon, and Italian Sausage.

La Bella Special

La Bella Special

$14.29+

Pepperonis, Ham, Bacon, Mushrooms, Onions, and Green Peppers.

Veggie

Veggie

$14.29+

Mushrooms, Onion, Green Pepper, Black Olives, Green Olives

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$14.29+

Cream cheese base with jalapenos, cheddar cheese, and real bacon bits.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$14.29+

Alfredo Sauce Base with Chicken and real bacon bit.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.29+

Homemade ranch base, grilled chicken, real bacon bits, and cheddar cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.29+

Homemade Ranch base, grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a buffalo sauce drizzle. So good!

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.29+

Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce base with grilled chicken, real bacon bits, red onions, and cheddar cheese.

Lasagna Pizza

Lasagna Pizza

$14.29+

Square Pan Pizza topped with our Lasagna and covered with cheese.

Mac N' Cheese

Mac N' Cheese

$14.29+

Creamy mac and cheeses loaded with bacon and covered mozzarella cheese.

Lamb Gyro Pizza

Lamb Gyro Pizza

$15.39+

Tzatziki sauce base with Lamb meat, red onions, and mozzarella cheese.

Calzones

Everything you want in a pocket of cheesy goodness.
*Build Your Own Calzone

*Build Your Own Calzone

$6.04

Cheesy pocket of goodness with your favorite toppings.

*Supreme Calzone

*Supreme Calzone

$12.09

Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, italian sausage bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

*La Bella Special Calzone

*La Bella Special Calzone

$12.09

Pepperoni, ham, bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

*All Meat Calzone

*All Meat Calzone

$12.09

Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage and bacon.

*Veggie Calzone

*Veggie Calzone

$12.09

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.

*Jalapeno Popper Calzone

*Jalapeno Popper Calzone

$12.09

Cream Cheese Base, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Jalapenos!

*Chicken Alfredo Calzone

*Chicken Alfredo Calzone

$12.09

Alfredo, chicken and bacon.

*Buffalo Chicken Calzone

*Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$12.09

Homemade Ranch base, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and a Buffalo Drizzle.

*Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

*Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$12.09

Homemade Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken!

*BBQ Chicken Calzone

*BBQ Chicken Calzone

$12.09

BBQ sauce base, chicken and onions.

*Lasagna Calzone

*Lasagna Calzone

$12.09

Classic Italian dish meets your pizza.

*Mac 'n Cheese Calzone

*Mac 'n Cheese Calzone

$12.09

Bacon, macaroni and cheddar. (No Meatless Option Available)

*Lamb Gyro Calzone

*Lamb Gyro Calzone

$12.09

Tatziki sauce base, Lamb Meat, Onions, and Mozzarella.

Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Our gluten-free cauliflower crust is a way better option than regular bread crust. This crust is from Rich's, it is thin, crispy, and full of herbs. Only comes in a 10". **Does contain egg/dairy**
*Cauliflower BYO Pizza

*Cauliflower BYO Pizza

$8.79
*Cauliflower Supreme Pizza

*Cauliflower Supreme Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower La Bella Special Pizza

*Cauliflower La Bella Special Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower All Meat Pizza

*Cauliflower All Meat Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower Veggie Pizza

*Cauliflower Veggie Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower Jalapeno Popper Pizza

*Cauliflower Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo Pizza

*Cauliflower Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza

*Cauliflower BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch

*Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.29
*Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken Pizza

*Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.29
*Cauliflower Lamb Gyro Pizza

*Cauliflower Lamb Gyro Pizza

$14.29

Crustless Pizza

All of the goodness without the crust!! Get a 7" or 9" crustless and load it up however you want it.
*Crustless BYO Pizza

*Crustless BYO Pizza

$5.49

All of the goodness without the crust! Cooked in a 7" or 9" tin. Fork your pizza!

*CL - Supreme Pizza

*CL - Supreme Pizza

$12.09

Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

*CL - La Bella Special Pizza

*CL - La Bella Special Pizza

$12.09

Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage bacon, mushrooms, onions and green peppers.

*CL - All Meat Pizza

*CL - All Meat Pizza

$12.09

Pepperoni, ham, hamburger, Italian sausage and bacon.

*CL - Veggie Pizza

*CL - Veggie Pizza

$12.09

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black and green olives.

*CL - Jalapeno Popper Pizza

*CL - Jalapeno Popper Pizza

$12.09

Cream Cheese Base, Cheddar, Mozzarella, Bacon, and Jalapenos!

*CL - Chicken Alfredo Pizza

*CL - Chicken Alfredo Pizza

$12.09

Alfredo, chicken and bacon.

*CL - BBQ Chicken Pizza

*CL - BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.09

BBQ sauce base, chicken and onions.

*CL - Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

*CL - Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.09

Homemade Ranch Base, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Bacon, and Grilled Chicken!

*CL- Buffalo Chicken

*CL- Buffalo Chicken

$12.09

Homemade Ranch base, Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Bacon, and a Buffalo Drizzle.

*CL - Mac 'n Cheese Pizza

*CL - Mac 'n Cheese Pizza

$12.09

Bacon, macaroni and cheddar. (No Meatless Option Available)

*CL- Lamb Gyro

*CL- Lamb Gyro

$12.09

Tatziki sauce base, Lamb Meat, Onions, and Mozzarella.

*Sides

Bone-In Wings, Boneless Wings, Cheese bread, Breadsticks, Mini Tacos, Fried Pickles, and so much more.
*Cheese Bread

*Cheese Bread

$8.79+

Cheese Bread.

*Bread Sticks

*Bread Sticks

$5.49

Bread Sticks

*Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

*Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.89+

Mozzarella cheese sticks battered and deep fried served with homemade ranch or marinara.

*Jalapeno Poppers

*Jalapeno Poppers

$9.89+

Jalapeno Poppers

*French Fries

*French Fries

$4.39+

French Fries

*Corn Nuggets

*Corn Nuggets

$9.89+

Corn Nuggets



*Tater Tots

$5.49+

Tater Tots

*Onion Rings

*Onion Rings

$5.49+

Onion Rings

*Fried Mushrooms

*Fried Mushrooms

$9.89+

Fried Mushrooms

*Fried Pickle

*Fried Pickle

$9.89+

Fried Pickle Chips

*Cheese Curds

*Cheese Curds

$9.89+

Mozzarella Cheese bites are breaded and deep fried.

*Mini Tacos

*Mini Tacos

$9.89+

Mini Tacos

Salads

Tossed Salad

Tossed Salad

$6.59+Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, cheddar cheese and real bacon bits.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$7.69+Out of stock

Grilled or Crispy chicken, lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, cheddar cheese and real bacon bits.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$7.69+Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, and feta cheese.

Antipasto Salad

Antipasto Salad

$7.69+Out of stock

Lettuce, tomato, black olives, banana peppers, ham, salami and mozzarella cheese.

*Chicken

*(8) Bone-in Wings

*(8) Bone-in Wings

$10.99

Naked, breaded with sauce on the side. or rolled in your favorite sauce.

*(8) Boneless Wings

*(8) Boneless Wings

$10.99

Naked, or rolled in your favorite flavor.

8 Wing Dinner

8 Wing Dinner

$13.19

Traditional or Rolled In One Of Our 4 Flavors

Chicken Strip Dinner

Chicken Strip Dinner

$12.09

Chicken Strip Dinner

Family Size Strip Dinner (12)

Family Size Strip Dinner (12)

$27.49

12, with fries and bread sticks

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$9.89

Crispy chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato. Served with French Fries

*Pasta

Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce

Lasagna w/ Meat Sauce

$9.89

Pasta comes with 2 bread sticks.

Spaghetti Dinner

Spaghetti Dinner

$9.89

Our Spaghetti sauce with or w/out meat. Add additional toppings if you want.

Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$10.99

Our creamy Alfredo sauce with grilled or crispy chicken. Add additional toppings if you want.

Tray of Lasagna

Tray of Lasagna

$35.19

Trays come with 10 bread sticks. Feeds 6-8

Tray of Spaghetti

Tray of Spaghetti

$35.19

Trays come with 10 bread sticks.

Tray of Chicken Alfredo

Tray of Chicken Alfredo

$36.29

Trays come with 10 bread sticks.

Gyros

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$9.89

Grilled Chicken and onions served hot on a warm pita bread and topped off with lettuce and tomato slices.

Lamb Gyro

Lamb Gyro

$9.89

Sliced Lamb meat and onions served on a hot pita bread and topped off with lettuce and tomato slices.

*Hot Sub's

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$9.89

Sliced ham, salami, and mozzarella cheese.

Steak & Cheese Sub

Steak & Cheese Sub

$9.89

Made on our homemade bread. Tender steak, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella lettuce and tomato. All subs are served Hot.

Ham & Cheese Sub

Ham & Cheese Sub

$9.89

Made on our homemade bread. Ham, Mozzarella, lettuce, and tomato. All subs are served Hot.

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$9.89

Made on our homemade bread. Meatballs, Homemade Marinara and mozzarella. All subs are served Hot.

Chicken Sub

Chicken Sub

$9.89

Grilled or Chrispy chicken served on a hot house-made bun with mozzarella, lettuce, and tomatoes.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$9.89

Fried chicken patty, sliced ham, and mozzarella cheese.

Crispy Chicken Parm Sub

Crispy Chicken Parm Sub

$9.89

Made on our homemade bread. Crispy Chicken, Homemade Marinara, Mozzarella, and a side of Parmesan. All subs are served Hot.

Bacon Sub

Bacon Sub

$9.89

Made on our homemade bread. Breakfast bacon, mozzarella lettuce and tomato. All subs are served Hot.

BLT Pita

BLT Pita

$8.79

Breakfast bacon, Mozzarella, lettuce and tomato served on a warm PITA bread.

*Ribs

Rib Dinner

Rib Dinner

$14.29

Includes french fries and 2 bread sticks.

Whole Slab of Ribs

Whole Slab of Ribs

$23.09

Comes with French Fries and bread sticks for two.

Burgers

Hamburger Deluxe

Hamburger Deluxe

$9.89

Make it any way you want it.

Green Chile Cheeseburger

Green Chile Cheeseburger

$9.89

Hatch Green Chili's, mozzarella cheese and condiments of your choosing.

*Seafood

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

Popcorn Shrimp Dinner

$12.09

Dinner includes french fries and 2 bread sticks.

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.19

Comes with 8 Jumbo Shrimp, French fries, and 2 bread sticks.

Bucket of Shrimp Dinner

Bucket of Shrimp Dinner

$24.19

Comes with 16 Shrimp, French fries, and bread sticks for two

Kids Menu

Kid's Spaghetti

Kid's Spaghetti

$6.59

A smaller portion of our original.

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

Kid's Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.59

Add Chicken if you like or leave it alone.

Kid's Chicken Strip Dinner

Kid's Chicken Strip Dinner

$7.69

2 Chicken Strips, French Fries or Tater Tots with a dipping sauce on the side.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$7.69

6 Mini Corn dogs and french fries

Kids Mac N Cheese

Kids Mac N Cheese

$5.49

Mac n Cheese with Cheddar on top. Add additional toppings if you want.

Desserts

Cinnamon Bread

Cinnamon Bread

$7.69+

Homemade dough, cinnamon, sugar, and brown sugar with a caramel and icing drizzle.

Oreo Pizza

Oreo Pizza

$8.79+

Homemade dough, Oreo pieces, icing, and chocolate drizzle. So rich and delicious. Get it in any size!

Cheesecake

Cheesecake

$5.49

Eat it plain or add cherries, strawberries, chocolate, caramel, pecans, or all of it!

Turtle Cheesecake

Turtle Cheesecake

$6.59

Chocolate and Caramel drizzle with pecans.

Whole Cheesecake

Whole Cheesecake

$26.39

Get an entire cheesecake delivered. Take something to the company party or the weekend get-together.

Whole Turtle Cheesecake

Whole Turtle Cheesecake

$28.59

4oz of Chocolate, Caramel, and Pecans to covers as you like.

EXTRA SAUCES

Homemade Ranch, Cup of Jalapenos, Marinara, etc...
Extra Sauces

Extra Sauces

$0.55+

Homemade Ranch, Cup of Jalapenos, Marinara, etc...

Cheese&Peppers/Cups/Napkins

Grated Parmesan, Crushed red peppers, napkins, cups, plates, and even buy our dough balls separately.
Extras

Extras

Grated Parmesan, Crushed red peppers, napkins, cups, plates, and even buy our dough balls separately.

2lt Drinks

2ltr Coke

2ltr Coke

$4.39

2 Liter Coke

2ltr Cherry Coke

2ltr Cherry Coke

$4.39

2 Liter Cherry Coke

2ltr Diet Coke

2ltr Diet Coke

$4.39

2 Liter Diet Coke

2ltr Dr. Pepper

2ltr Dr. Pepper

$4.39

2 Liter Dr. Pepper

2ltr Diet Dr. Pepper

2ltr Diet Dr. Pepper

$4.39

2 Liter Diet Dr. Pepper

2ltr Bargs Root Beer

2ltr Bargs Root Beer

$4.39

2 Liter Bargs Root Beer

2ltr Sprite

2ltr Sprite

$4.39

2 Liter Sprite

20oz Bottled Drinks

20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.19

20oz Coke

20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.19

20oz Diet Coke

20oz Coke Zero

$2.19
20oz Cherry Coke

20oz Cherry Coke

$2.19

20 oz Cherry Coke

20oz Dr. Pepper

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.19

20oz Dr. Pepper

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

20oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.19

20oz Diet Dr. Pepper

20oz Dr. Pepper ZERO

$2.19
20oz Bargs Root Beer

20oz Bargs Root Beer

$2.19

20oz Bargs Root Beer

20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.19

20oz Sprite

20oz Lemonade

20oz Lemonade

$2.19

20oz Lemonade

20oz Pepsi

$2.19

20oz Mountain Dew

$2.19
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Locally owned and operated. Home of the Giant 24" Pizza! We have so much more than just pizza.

700 23rd St, Canyon, TX 79015

