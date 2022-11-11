Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bella Vita Kitchen and Bar

1515 George Washington Way

Richland, WA 99354

Order Again

Popular Items

Fettuccine Alfredo
Garlic Cheesy Bread
Chicken Parmigiana

Appetizers

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.95

Cauliflower florets dusted in bread crumbs and cheddar cheese, drizzled with bang-bang sauce (creamy, sweet and spicy chili sauce)

Bruschetta

$11.95

Tomatoes, garlic, basil & olive oil, served over crostini topped with balsamic glaze & parmesan cheese

Calamari Fritti

$14.59

Lightly fried, served with house-made marinara sauce

Caprese Fresca

$13.59

Sliced-thick tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, basil, drizzled with balsamic glaze & olive oil

Chicken Tender Bites

$13.95

Boneless & breaded all white meat chicken. Tossed with your choice of Mild, Spicy, or BBQ sauce. 11 oz. per order (10-12 pieces)

Cluck'N Wings (12)

$17.95

Traditional wings, spiced and sauced. Tossed with your choice of: Mild, Spicy, or BBQ sauce

Cluck'N Wings (6)

$11.95

Traditional wings, spiced and sauced. Tossed with your choice of: Mild, Spicy, or BBQ sauce

Garlic Cheesy Bread

$8.95

Toasted French roll topped with garlic spread & blended cheeses

Garlic Pizza Sticks

$5.99+

Italian Fried Shrimp (10 pcs)

$16.95

Lightly breaded, served with cocktail sauce

Macho Nachos

$14.95

House-made flour tortilla chips, signature chunky chili, cheddar cheese, black olives, jalapenos, pico de gallo, topped with guacamole & sour cream

Sauteed Meatballs

$10.95

House-made meatballs sautéed with white wine & marinara sauce topped with parmesan cheese

Spinach Dip & Chips

$11.95

Spinach, Artichokes, Parmesan cheese, Romano cheese and fresh herbs served with bubbly hot with fresh fried chips.

Stuffed Avocados

$13.95

Avocado, fresh mozzarella, garlic pesto, tomatoes, topped w/ basil & balsamic glaze

Salads

Large Bella House Salad

$14.99+

Spring mix, grilled chicken breast, sliced red onions, tomatoes, dried cranberries, feta cheese

Large Caesar Salad

$15.99+

Romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, tossed with Caesar dressing

Antipasto

$14.95

Spring mix, tomatoes, red onions, ham, salami, bacon bits, tossed with balsamic dressing & topped with blended cheeses

Raise the Steaks

$17.95

Sliced Tri-tip, spring mix, tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, crispy onion straws, candied pecans

The Greek

$15.95

Spring mix, grilled chicken, cucumber, tomatoes, kalamata olives, feta cheese, peppercinis

Deconstructed BLT

$15.95

Chopped romaine, diced bacon, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, chopped hard-boiled egg

Side House Salad w/ Entree

$4.00

Spring mix, sliced red onions, tomatoes, dried cranberries, feta cheese

Side Caesar Salad w/ Entree

$4.00

Paninos

Basil Pesto Chicken

$16.95

Flat bread, diced chicken breast, house-made pesto sauce, red onions, sun-dried tomatoes, artichoke hearts, mozzarella cheese

Chicken Parm Sub

$16.59

Pub Bun, breaded chicken breast loaded with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

House Meatball Sub

$14.95

Pub Bun, meatballs, loaded with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Italian Sausage Sub

$15.95

Pub Bun, Italian sausage sautéed with peppers, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese.

The Big Vito

$14.95

Flat bread, pepperoni, salami, ham, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles sprinkled with balsamic dressing

Tri-Cities Steak Sub

$16.95

Caramelized onion baguette, sauteed tri-tip with onions, mushrooms, peppers topped with mozzarella cheese

Handhelds

Buffalo N' Bleu Wrap

$16.59

Southwestern tortilla, buffalo-style grilled chicken, chopped romaine, tomatoes, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles with chipotle aioli

$15.95

Caribbean marinated chicken, apple-wood bacon, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli

El Diablo Burger

$16.95

Hand-packed ground chuck, pepper-jack cheese, sliced jalapeno, ortega chiles, thick-cut bacon, crispy onion straws, served with jalapeno ranch

Fish & Chips

$17.95

Beer battered tempura cod, house tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, french fries

Fish Tacos

$14.95

Flour tortilla, grilled cod, jack cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, topped with avocado jalapeno crema & chipotle aioli

Kickin' Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.59

Southern fried chicken breast, citrus crunch slaw, melted cheddar cheese, crispy pickles, kickin' honey mustard

Luau Burger

$16.95

Hand-packed ground chuck, pepper-jack cheese, grilled pineapple, thick-cut bacon, Canadian bacon, crispy onion straws, house-made teriyaki sauce

Mama's French Dip

$15.95

Caramelized onion baguette, shaved New York steak, melted jack, bleu cheese horseradish spread, served with Au Ju

Mozzafiato Burger

$15.95

Hand-packed ground chuck, havarti cheese, roasted roma tomatoes, crispy prosciutto, arugula, pesto aioli

Pastrami Sandwich

$16.59

Caramelized onion baguette, blacked peppered beef, pepper-jack cheese, crispy onion straws, peppercini's, mayo, stone-ground mustard

The Standard Burger

$13.95

Hand-packed ground chuck, lettuce, tomato, red onion, special sauce

Smokehouse Burger

$15.95

Hand-packed ground chuck, sharp cheddar, apple-wood bacon, smokey BBQ sauce, crispy onion straws

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$16.59

Southwestern tortilla, chicken tender bites, black bean & corn medley, spring mix, cheddar cheese topped with avocado jalapeno crema & cilantro-jalapeno ranch

Steak Out Burger

$16.95

Hand-packed ground chuck, crumbled bleu & swiss cheese, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomatoes, A-1 steak sauce aioli

Pastas

Baked Mostaccioli

$17.95

Penne-mostaccioli served over creamy tomato sauce, baked with eggplant and mozzarella cheese in brick oven

Fettuccine Alfredo

$15.95

Fettuccine tossed in our house-made Alfredo sauce

Fettuccine La Bella

$22.95

Tri-tip steak, mushrooms and onions flambeed with brandy in a creamy tomato sauce

Fettuccine Primavera

$15.95

Vegetable medley sauteed in garlic, olive oil and butter.

Lasagna Campania

$19.95

Stuffed with bolognese meat sauce, Italian sausage, bell peppers and fived blended cheeses baked in our brick oven

Linguine in Alfredo Clam sauce

$20.95

Baby clams sautéed in garlic, white wine and alfredo sauce

Linguine in Red Clam Sauce

$18.95

Baby clams sautéed in garlic, white wine and marinara sauce

Linguine Pesto

$16.59

House-made creamy pesto sauce served over linguine topped with pine nuts

Mostaccioli Alla Vodka

$16.95

Roma tomatoes and basil flambeed with vodka tossed in a creamy tomato sauce

Ravioli Con Scelte

$15.95

Three-cheese Ravioli mixed with your choice of house-made sauce

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$19.95

Marinara & white wine sauce spiced with crushed red peppers and shrimp, tossed over linguine noodles

Shrimp Linguine

$20.95

Garlic & olive oil base sautéed with shrimp, broccoli, and crushed red peppers

Spaghetti Carbonara

$16.99

Creamy white sauce mixed with crispy bacon and green peas

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.59

House-made marinara sauce sautéed with garlic & basil.

Spaghetti Puttanesca

$15.59

Marinara sauce, sautéed with tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, crushed red peppers, and capers

Spaghetti Salsiccia

$17.59

Marinara sauce, sliced Italian sausage, sautéed with bell peppers, mushrooms & onions

Tortellini Di Parma

$21.95

Pork tortellini mixed with savory Canadian bacon, mushrooms and sweet peas tossed in a creamy white sauce

House Dishes

Baked Salmon

$26.95

Stone-oven baked salmon covered with a creamy dill sauce

Chicken Marsala

$21.95

Sautéed chicken breast reduced with marsala wine & topped with mushrooms

Chicken Parmigiana

$22.95

Breaded chicken breast loaded with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese

Chicken Piccata

$21.95

Sautéed chicken breast reduced with white wine, lemon and capers

Eggplant Parmigiana

$21.95

Breaded eggplant stuffed with marinara sauce, ricotta & mozzarella cheese

New York Steak

$28.59

10 oz. filet marinated with garlic butter prepared to your desire

Leo's Signature Roast

$26.95

Slow Roasted Tri-tip with veggies, potatoes & pan gravy.

Grilled Veggies

$10.95

Specialty Pizza

1/2 SPLTY 1/2 SPLTY

$16.00+

All Meat

$13.00+

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Canadian Bacon, Bacon

BBQ Chicken Classic

$13.00+

BBQ sauce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Bell Peppers, Caramelized Onions

Beefy Mexican

$13.00+

Garlic Herb Sauce, Seasoned Ground Chuck, Onions, Jalapenos topped with Fresh Tomatoes & Romaine Lettuce

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00+

Garlic Herb Sauce, Buffalo Style Chicken, Bacon, Onions, Diced Tomatoes

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00+

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Bacon

Chicken Pesto

$13.00+

House-made Pesto, Marinated Chicken, Kalamata Olives, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Roasted Red Peppers

Garden Delight

$13.00+

Garlic Herb Sauce, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Green Onions, Spinach, Broccoli

Garlic Herb Chicken

$13.00+

Garlic Herb Sauce, Marinated Chicken, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Green Onions, Diced Tomatoes

Hawaiian

$11.50+

Red Sauce, Canadian Bacon, Pineapple, Bacon

Hawaiian BBQ Chicken

$11.50+

BBQ Sauce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Pineapple, Bacon

Italian Combo

$13.00+

Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions

Magherita

$11.50+

Sliced Tomatoes & Basil drizzled with Olive oil

Roasted Chicken Verde

$13.00+

Poblano-Serrano sauce, Marinated Chicken Breast, Roasted Rep Peppers, Green Bell Peppers

Shrimp Alfredo

$17.00+

Creamy Alfredo Sauce, Marinated Shrimp, Bacon, Mushrooms, Green Onions

Siciliana

$11.50+

Red Sauce, Italian Sausage, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers

Spinach & Artichoke

$12.00+

Garlic Herb Sauce, Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Diced Tomatoes, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese

Veggie

$13.00+

Red Sauce, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, Black Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Diced Tomatoes

Create Your Own Pizza

8 Inch CYO

$8.50

10 inch CYO

$11.00

14 inch CYO

$17.00

Calzone CYO

$14.00

Kids Menu

Kids Drink

$2.00

Kids Spaghetti Marinara

$7.95

Kids Fettucinne Alfredo

$8.95

Kids Penne Marinara

$7.95

Kids Penne Alfredo

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Tender Bites

$7.95

SIDE ITEMS

Pasta Breadstick

$0.50

4 oz Marinara

$1.00

8 oz Marinara

$2.00

4 oz Ranch

$0.50

8 oz Ranch

$1.50

8 oz Alfredo

$3.50

Side of Jalapeño

$0.50

Side Jalapeño Ranch

$0.75

Side Bang Bang Sauce

$0.75

Side Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Side Pesto Aioli

$0.50

Side Horseraddish sauce

$0.50

Side of Sweet Potato Fries

$5.95

Side of Fries

$4.95

Desserts

Cheesecake w/ Blueberry

$8.95

Citrus Cake w/ Raspberry

$8.95

Limoncello w/ Raspberry

$7.45

Tiramisu

$7.45

Sodas

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Rootbeer Barqs

$3.50

Mr. Pibb

$3.50

Water

Lemonades

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50

Mango Lemonade

$4.50

Peach Lemonade

$4.50

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.50

Guava Lemonade

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.50

Ice Teas

Fresh-Brewed Ice Tea

$3.25

Mango Ice Tea

$4.50

Peach Ice Tea

$4.50

Raspberry Ice Tea

$4.50

Guava Ice Tea

$4.50

Italian Sodas

Guava Italian Soda

$5.50

Mango Italian Soda

$5.50

Peach Italian Soda

$5.50

Pina Italian Soda

$5.50

Raspberry Italian Soda

$5.50

Strawberry Italian Soda

$5.50

Mocktails

Raspberry Limeade

$6.00

Cran Apple Sparkle

$6.00

Golden Ale NA- Athletic Brewing

$6.00

Redbull

$4.50

Hot Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Milk

$4.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.00

Smoothies

Pina Colada Smoothie

$7.00

Strawberry Smoothie

$7.00

Mango Smoothie

$7.00

Raspberry Smoothie

$7.00

Peach Smoothie

$7.00

Guava Smoothie

$7.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$4.25

Orange Juice

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Restaurant info

With over 30 years of family recipes in the works, the La Bella Vita family is excited to offer our take of Italian American cuisine to the Tri-Cities community. We hope you join us often for great food, amazing cocktails, and most importantly the opportunity to share a smile with your family and friends.

Location

1515 George Washington Way, Richland, WA 99354

Directions

