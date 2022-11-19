Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bella Vita Kitchen & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

2 ACADEMY PLACE

ORLEANS, MA 02653

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

The Basic Pizza
Chicken Parmesan
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Starters

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$9.00

Toasted Ciabatta, Garlic Butter, Mozzarella, LBV Marinara

Fish Chowder

$9.00

Clams, Cod, Bacon, Potatoes, Corn

Truffled Brussel Sprouts

$15.00

Brussel Sprouts sauteed in Duck Fat, Smoked Applewood Bacon Bits, Fresh Dates, White Truffle Oil, Aged Parmesan, Lemon Garlic Aioli

Mozzarella Triangles

$15.00

Fried Mozzarella, House Ragu, Balsamic Glaze, Fresh Basil

Tuscan Mussels

$18.00

Native Mussels, Roasted Tomatoes, Sweet Italian Sausage, Parmigiano Reggiano, White wine broth. Served with Garlic Bread and Charred Lemon

Arancini

$13.00

Risotto, Parmesan, Mozzarella, San Marzano Tomato Sauce, Fresh Basil

Fried Artichoke Hearts

$15.00

Sundried Tomatoes, Lemon Garlic Aioli, Scallions

LBV Meatballs

$13.00

Sausages, San Marzano, Grana Padano, Fresh Basil, Grilled Ciabatta

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$11.00

Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Basil Aioli

LBV Sausages

$11.00

Sausages, San Marzano, Grana Padano, Fresh Basil, Grilled Ciabatta

Salads

Harvest Burrata

$15.00

Artisanal Lettuce Mix, Roasted Butternut Squash, Sliced Apples, Dried Cranberries, Heirloom Cherry Tomatoes, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Burrata, Honey Balsamic Vinaigrette

Bella's Ceasar

$13.00

Romaine, Brioche Croutons, Creamy Anchovy Vinaigrette, Parmigiano Reggiano

Garden Salad

$11.00

Artisanal Lettuce Mix, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Radish, Grana Padano, LBV House Dressing

Beet Caprese Salad

$15.00

Artisanal Lettuce Mix, Roasted Purple & Golden Beets, Heirloom Tomatoes, Ciliegine Mozzarella Arugula Pesto, Crushed Pistachios, Basil Vin, Balsamic Glaze

Side Garden Salad

$8.00

Artisanal Lettuce Mix, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Radish, Grana Padano, LBV House Dressing

Entrees

Roasted Salmon

$30.00

Seared Faroe Island Salmon Filet, Fingerling Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus, Lemon Basil Beurre Blanc, Tomato Caper Caponata

Baked Cod

$30.00

Smoked Applewood Bacon, Wild Mushrooms, Baby Spinach, Parmesan Risotto, Topped with Brown Butter & Gremolata Breadcrumbs

Pork Tenderloin

$28.00

Grilled 8oz Pork Tenderloin, Fingerling Potatoes & Brussel Sprouts sauteed in Duck Fat, Parsnip Pommes Puree, Apple Chutney, Crispy Prosciutto

Steak & Frites

$40.00

House Marinated & Grilled 12oz Ribeye Steak, Parmesan Truffle Fries, Grilled Broccolini, Port Demi-Glace, Gorgonzola Butter

Cioppino

$36.00

North Atlantic Cod, Local Scallops, Shrimp, Littleneck Clams, Mussels, Roasted Tomato Filets, White Wine Broth, Fresh Basil, Garlic Bread

Caprese Burger

$19.00

Short Rib Risotto

$30.00

Braised Short Rib, Over Creamy Mushroom Parmesan Risotto, Topped With Port Wine Demi-Glace And Crispy Shallots

Pasta

Shrimp, Salmon, Local Scallops, Smoked Applewood Bacon Bits, Sauce Alfredo, Fettucine

Alfredo

$20.00

Fettuccine, Sauce Alfredo, Parmigiano Reggiano

Bolognese

$26.00

Rigatoni, Sauce Bolognese, Fresh Basil, Ricotta Di Bufala

Chicken Parmesan

$26.00

Breaded Chicken Cutlet, Spaghetti, House Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano

Veal Parmesan

$34.00

Breaded Veal Cutlet, Spaghetti, House Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano

Eggplant Parmesan

$21.00

Breaded Eggplant, Spaghetti, House Ragu, Mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano

Clams & Linguini

$29.00

Linguini, White Clam Sauce, Littlenecks, Fresh Oregano, Parmigiano Reggiano

Harvest Pasta

$22.00

Roasted Butternut Squash & Wild Mushrooms, Radicchio, Baby Spinach, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds, Pecorino Romano, Lemon Butter Sauce, Linguine

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$24.00

Shrimp Scampi

$28.00

Shrimp Sautéed In Our House Scampi Sauce With Heirloom Grape Tomatoes And Spinach, Over Linguine

Sides

Grilled Broccolini

$8.00

Honey Balsamic Glaze, Toasted Pistachio

Roasted Fingerlings

$8.00

Rosemary, Garlic Oil

Grilled Asparagus

$8.00

Lemon Vinaigrette, Aged Parmigiano Reggiano

French Fries

$7.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$10.00

Parmesan, Truffle Oil, Basil Aioli

Side Chicken Breast

$10.00

Side Salmon

$13.00

Side Scallops

$15.00

Side Shrimp

$13.00

Side Green Beans

$8.00

Pizza

The Basic Pizza

$14.00

House Red Sauce & Mozzarella

The Classic Pizza

$17.00

House Red Sauce, Shaved Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Sweet Italian Sausage

From the Garden Pizza

$17.00

Arugula Pesto, Artichoke Hearts, Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Wild Mushrooms, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Shaved Mozzarella

Margarita Pizza

$15.00

House Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Clams Casino Pizza

$18.00

LBV White Sauce, Chopped Clams, Crispy Bacon, Shaved Parmesan and Mozzarella

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.00

LBV Barbecue Sauce, Shaved Mozzarella, Roasted Chicken Breast, Sliced Red Onion, Crispy Bacon

The Bee Sting Pizza

$17.00

LBV Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Pepperoncini’s, Red Onion, Fresh Rosemary, Red Pepper Flakes, Honey Drizzle

Chicken Sriracha Pizza

$18.00

LBV White Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Smoked Applewood Bacon, Mozzarella, Honey Sriracha Aioli, Fresh Oregano

Kids

Kids Rav & Marinara

$10.00

kids Spagetti & Sauce

$9.00

Kids Spagetti & Butter

$9.00

Kids Tenders & Fries

$10.00

Add Meatball (1)

$4.00

To-Go Beverages

San Pellegrino Aranciata Sparkling Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino Limonata Sparkling Soda

$3.00

San Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$5.00

Saratoga Still Water

$5.00

Bridge Lane Prosecco Can

$10.00

Bridge Lane Sauvignon Blanc Can

$10.00Out of stock

Bud Bottle

$5.00

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00

St Pauli Girl N/A Bottle

$5.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$5.00

Carlson Orchards Hard Cider 16oz. Can

$8.00

Dessert

Tiramisu

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

2 ACADEMY PLACE, ORLEANS, MA 02653

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Ten Yen
orange starNo Reviews
56 Main Street Unit A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Corner Store Orleans
orange starNo Reviews
54 Main St Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
3 Fools
orange starNo Reviews
87 Route 6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Hot Chocolate Sparrow - 5 Old Colony Way
orange starNo Reviews
5 Old Colony Way Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Local Scoop - Orleans Cape Cod
orange star4.6 • 436
34 Route 6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
the knack orleans
orange star4.6 • 1,740
5 MA-6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ORLEANS

the knack orleans
orange star4.6 • 1,740
5 MA-6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Barley Neck
orange star4.3 • 1,343
5 Beach Road Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
The Local Scoop - Orleans Cape Cod
orange star4.6 • 436
34 Route 6A Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Abroad-89 Old Colony
orange star4.2 • 26
89 Old Colony Orleans, MA 02653
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ORLEANS
Chatham
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Harwich Port
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Wellfleet
review star
Avg 4 (3 restaurants)
South Dennis
review star
No reviews yet
Dennis
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Dennis Port
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
South Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
West Yarmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Hyannis
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston