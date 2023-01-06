La Bendita of Westfield
No reviews yet
114-116 Quimby Street
Westfield, NJ 07090
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Pa' Picar (Appetizers)
Guacamole & Chips
Thin & crispy tortilla chips served with our home-made guacamole.
Pico De Gallo w/ Chips
Thin & crispy corn chips served with our home-made Pico De Gallo.
Choriqueso w/ Chips
Melted mozzarella cheese loaded with Mexican pork chorizo, onions, and cilantro, served with thin & crispy corn chips.
French Fries
A basket of crunchy fries that are light & fluffy on the inside.
Chicken Fingers & French Fries
3 crispy chicken tenders served with our crunchy fries and your choice of sauce.
Elote
Boiled corn on the cob topped with mayo, queso fresco, tajin and lime on the side.
Wings
sopas
Birria Ramen
Ramen boiled in birria consome served with birria meat of your choice topped with onion, cilantro and chips on the side.
fijoles charros
Named after Mexican cowboy horseman, pinto beans stew with Mexican chorizo, bacon, sausage and a light touch of spiciness, topped with sour cream, avocado, raw onion and cilantro.
Kids menu
Tacos
Bendita Birria w/ Cheese (3)
Pulled beef/ chicken marinated overnight and slow cooked for 12 hours, topped with onions & cilantro over a molten bed of mozzarella cheese. Served in warm corn tortillas with a side of Consomé.
Bendita Birria Tacos (3)
Pulled beef/ chicken marinated overnight and slow cooked for 12 hours, topped with onions & cilantro. Served in warm corn tortillas with a side of Consomé.
Pastor Tacos (3)
Achiote marinated grilled pork, onions, cilantro, and fresh pineapple served in a warm corn tortilla.
Asada Tacos (3)
Delicately marinated beef with a touch of garlic, spices, cilantro, & onions served in a warm corn tortilla.
Chicken Tacos (3)
Diced chicken marinated overnight in garlic and complimentary spices, grilled and topped with onions & cilantro. Served in a warm corn tortilla.
Shrimp Tacos (3)
Garlic sauce marinated shrimp grilled and topped with onions & cilantro. Served in a warm corn tortilla.
Carnitas Tacos (3)
Seasoned pork skin cooked gently in lard, wrapped with a warm corn tortilla, and topped with cilantro & onions.
Cochinita Pibil
Pork meat marinated in authentic special Yucatecan axiote sauce, cooked in the oven on a bed of banana leaves topped with cebolla roja curtida, lime, habanero and cilantro wrapped gently in a 5” tortilla served With a side of habanero pineapple sauce.
Chorizo Tacos (3)
Seasoned ground pork marinated lightly in a chili paste topped in onions & cilantro and served in a warm corn tortilla.
Campechanos Tacos (3)
A gorgeous mix of grilled beef and Mexican pork chorizo placed on a warm corn tortilla and topped with onions & cilantro.
Alambre Meat (3)
A delicious combination of fried onions, green pepper, and pastor & asada wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, topped with mozzarella cheese, onions & cilantro.
Alambre Camarón (3)
Fresh shrimp tossed on the grill with onions, green peppers, and an assortment of spices, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese & cilantro.
Veggie Alambre (3)
Cauliflower, onions, and green peppers tossed on the grill with a chili garlic sauce marinade. Seasoned with spices, topped with mozzarella, onions, & cilantro, and served in a warm corn tortilla.
Single Tacos
For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (No Cheese)
Single Tacos w/ Cheese
For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (With Cheese)
Burritos
Enchiladas
Enchiladas De Mole
Your choice of meat/ vegetable grilled and placed delicately in warm corn tortillas. Served with queso fresco, avocado slices, onions, rice, and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Grilled chicken gently placed into warm corn tortillas, bathed with creamy salsa verde and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream, onion, and avocado slices.
Enfrijoladas
Pa' Que Te Llenes
Fajitas
Your protein choice seared and then sauteed with onions & green peppers. Served sizzling with a side of rice, beans and a simple salad.
Arrachera
8 oz skirt steak marinated in a special sauce grilled and served with guacamole, cambray potatoes cooked in a green jalapeno oil sauce, and a side salad.
Pechuga Asada
Large juicy chicken breast, marinated overnight and grilled to perfection. Served with a small side of Mexican rice & beans, 3 corn tortillas, and french fries.
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Grilled shrimp cooked in a spicy garlic sauce and seasoned with complimentary spices.
Camarones A La Diabla
Grilled shrimp bathed in our homemade spicy diabla sauce and seasoned with a select mix of herbs & spices.
Tostadas
Tostadas de tinga
Crispy fried corn tortilla topped with mayo, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,Avocado and Tinga
tostadas de asada
Crispy fried corn tortilla topped with mayo, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,Avocado and Asada
tostadas veggies
Crispy fried corn tortilla topped with mayo, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,Avocado and veggies
Nachos
huaraches
huarache de birria beef
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Birria Beef, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
Huarache de birria chicken
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Birria Chicken, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache de asada
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Asada, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache de carnitas
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Carnitas, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache de chorizo
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Chorizo, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache grilled chicken
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Grilled Chicken, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache al pastor
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, al pastor, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache de cochinita pibil
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Cochinita Pibil, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache shirmp
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Shrimp, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
huarache veggies
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Veggies, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.
Huarache plain
Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, and cheese
Empanadas
Empanadas De Queso
Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese.
Empanadas De Carne
Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed melted mozzarella and your choice of chicken, asada, birria beef, or birria chicken.
Empanadas De Camarón
Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese and grilled shrimp cooked in a slightly spicy garlic sauce.
Quesadillas
Drinks
Flor De Jamaica
Homemade hibiscus flower juice with all natural ingredients.
Piña
Fresh squeezed pineapple juice mixed with granulated cane sugar.
Horchata
Traditional Mexican drink made of white rice soaked in water and flavored with cinnamon & vanilla.
Mexican Coke
Coke made with cane sugar and imported from Mexico.
Tropicana Juice
Jarritos
Can Soda
Seltzer Water
Champurrado
Sauces
Sides
Mexican Rice & Beans
White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce, served with bay leaf-infused black beans.
Avacado Slices
A side of sliced avocado.
Consomé (8 Oz)
A side of homemade birria chicken soup or birria beef soup.
Mexican Rice
White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce.
Beans
Bay leaf-infused black beans.
French fries
Extra Corn Tortillas (3)
Warm 6" corn tortillas.
Side Salad
A salad consisting of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado slices.
Extra Tortilla Chips
Homemade corn tortilla chips.
Guacamole (8 Oz)
Our authentic take on a rich homemade guacamole using fresh avocados.
Pico De Gallo (8 Oz)
Homemade pico using fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Cuisine
114-116 Quimby Street, Westfield, NJ 07090