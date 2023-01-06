Restaurant header imageView gallery

La Bendita of Westfield

No reviews yet

114-116 Quimby Street

Westfield, NJ 07090

Pa' Picar (Appetizers)

Just a little something for you to pick at while we make those entrees!
Guacamole & Chips

$12.00

Thin & crispy tortilla chips served with our home-made guacamole.

Pico De Gallo w/ Chips

$9.50

Thin & crispy corn chips served with our home-made Pico De Gallo.

Choriqueso w/ Chips

$11.00Out of stock

Melted mozzarella cheese loaded with Mexican pork chorizo, onions, and cilantro, served with thin & crispy corn chips.

French Fries

$5.25

A basket of crunchy fries that are light & fluffy on the inside.

Chicken Fingers & French Fries

$12.00

3 crispy chicken tenders served with our crunchy fries and your choice of sauce.

Elote

$7.00

Boiled corn on the cob topped with mayo, queso fresco, tajin and lime on the side.

Wings

Choose from our selection of traditional wings (hot, mild and bbq) or our special pineapple & mango habanero wings.
Traditional Wings

Traditional chicken wings tossed in your favorite sauce with a side of ranch or blue cheese. (Mild, Hot, BBQ)

Pineapple Habanero Wings

Cripsy, breaded bone-in chicken wings tossed in our homemade Mexican style pineapple habanero sauce.

sopas

Birria Ramen

$14.15

Ramen boiled in birria consome served with birria meat of your choice topped with onion, cilantro and chips on the side.

fijoles charros

$12.15

Named after Mexican cowboy horseman, pinto beans stew with Mexican chorizo, bacon, sausage and a light touch of spiciness, topped with sour cream, avocado, raw onion and cilantro.

Kids menu

2 taquitos with cheese rice & beans

$11.15

Your choice of meat/vegetables topped with onion, cilantro wrapped gently in 2 warm small tortillas, served with cucumber, lime and a side of rice and beans.

Chicken fingers with french fries

$9.15

Quesadilla Cheese

$9.15

Tacos

Three 6" tacos served with cucumbers, limes, radish, and your choice of sauce.
Bendita Birria w/ Cheese (3)

$17.85

Pulled beef/ chicken marinated overnight and slow cooked for 12 hours, topped with onions & cilantro over a molten bed of mozzarella cheese. Served in warm corn tortillas with a side of Consomé.

Bendita Birria Tacos (3)

$16.15

Pulled beef/ chicken marinated overnight and slow cooked for 12 hours, topped with onions & cilantro. Served in warm corn tortillas with a side of Consomé.

Pastor Tacos (3)

$14.45

Achiote marinated grilled pork, onions, cilantro, and fresh pineapple served in a warm corn tortilla.

Asada Tacos (3)

$14.45

Delicately marinated beef with a touch of garlic, spices, cilantro, & onions served in a warm corn tortilla.

Chicken Tacos (3)

$14.45

Diced chicken marinated overnight in garlic and complimentary spices, grilled and topped with onions & cilantro. Served in a warm corn tortilla.

Shrimp Tacos (3)

$17.15

Garlic sauce marinated shrimp grilled and topped with onions & cilantro. Served in a warm corn tortilla.

Carnitas Tacos (3)

$14.45

Seasoned pork skin cooked gently in lard, wrapped with a warm corn tortilla, and topped with cilantro & onions.

Cochinita Pibil

$16.15

Pork meat marinated in authentic special Yucatecan axiote sauce, cooked in the oven on a bed of banana leaves topped with cebolla roja curtida, lime, habanero and cilantro wrapped gently in a 5” tortilla served With a side of habanero pineapple sauce.

Chorizo Tacos (3)

$14.45Out of stock

Seasoned ground pork marinated lightly in a chili paste topped in onions & cilantro and served in a warm corn tortilla.

Campechanos Tacos (3)

$14.45Out of stock

A gorgeous mix of grilled beef and Mexican pork chorizo placed on a warm corn tortilla and topped with onions & cilantro.

Alambre Meat (3)

$16.15

A delicious combination of fried onions, green pepper, and pastor & asada wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, topped with mozzarella cheese, onions & cilantro.

Alambre Camarón (3)

$18.12

Fresh shrimp tossed on the grill with onions, green peppers, and an assortment of spices, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla, and topped with melted mozzarella cheese & cilantro.

Veggie Alambre (3)

$16.25

Cauliflower, onions, and green peppers tossed on the grill with a chili garlic sauce marinade. Seasoned with spices, topped with mozzarella, onions, & cilantro, and served in a warm corn tortilla.

Single Tacos

For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (No Cheese)

Single Tacos w/ Cheese

For those who prefer to try smaller portions or sample our taco selection. (With Cheese)

Burritos

Our signature burritos are quite large and come with a creamy pour-over!
Burrito Bendito

$16.15

Flour tortilla filled with Mexican rice, black beans, and sour cream, bathed in melted mozzarella cheese, topped with avocados and served with a sauce & meat of your choice.

Enchiladas

Three corn tortillas filled with a protein of your choice and covered in a savory sauce.
Enchiladas De Mole

$14.00

Your choice of meat/ vegetable grilled and placed delicately in warm corn tortillas. Served with queso fresco, avocado slices, onions, rice, and beans.

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.20

Grilled chicken gently placed into warm corn tortillas, bathed with creamy salsa verde and topped with melted mozzarella cheese, sour cream, onion, and avocado slices.

Enfrijoladas

A Mexican staple of three corn tortillas filled with a protein of your choice and covered in a savory black bean sauce.
Enfrijoladas

$14.00

3 corn tortillas coated with a creamy bean sauce, fresh cheese, onion, sour cream, and your choice of grilled meat/ vegetable. Served with rice and avocado slices.

Pa' Que Te Llenes

A selection of our signature Mexican dishes.
Fajitas

Your protein choice seared and then sauteed with onions & green peppers. Served sizzling with a side of rice, beans and a simple salad.

Arrachera

$25.00

8 oz skirt steak marinated in a special sauce grilled and served with guacamole, cambray potatoes cooked in a green jalapeno oil sauce, and a side salad.

Pechuga Asada

$16.85

Large juicy chicken breast, marinated overnight and grilled to perfection. Served with a small side of Mexican rice & beans, 3 corn tortillas, and french fries.

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$22.00

Grilled shrimp cooked in a spicy garlic sauce and seasoned with complimentary spices.

Camarones A La Diabla

$21.25

Grilled shrimp bathed in our homemade spicy diabla sauce and seasoned with a select mix of herbs & spices.

Tostadas

Tostadas de tinga

$6.15

Crispy fried corn tortilla topped with mayo, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,Avocado and Tinga

tostadas de asada

$5.15

Crispy fried corn tortilla topped with mayo, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,Avocado and Asada

tostadas veggies

$5.15

Crispy fried corn tortilla topped with mayo, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, tomatoes, onions, cilantro,Avocado and veggies

Nachos

Corn nachos topped with mozzarella cheese, beans, jalapenos, avocados, and a protein of your choice!
Nachos

$14.45

Bed of homemade corn tortilla chips layered with your protein of choice & melted mozzarella cheese. Topped with black beans, jalapeños, onions, & cilantro, served with sliced avocado on top.

huaraches

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, your choice of meat or vegetables, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache de birria beef

$15.15

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Birria Beef, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

Huarache de birria chicken

$16.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Birria Chicken, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache de asada

$15.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Asada, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache de carnitas

$15.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Carnitas, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache de chorizo

$15.00Out of stock

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Chorizo, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache grilled chicken

$15.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Grilled Chicken, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache al pastor

$15.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, al pastor, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache de cochinita pibil

$15.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Cochinita Pibil, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache shirmp

$18.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Shrimp, lettuce, fresh Mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

huarache veggies

$14.00

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, Veggies, lettuce, fresh mexican cheese, sour cream, onions, cilantro and avocado.

Huarache plain

$9.15

Fresh handmade corn tortilla cooked to a light brown color, topped with fried beans, and cheese

Empanadas

Fresh hand made white corn masa tortillas fried and wrapped in cheese & protein of your choice!
Empanadas De Queso

$4.70

Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese.

Empanadas De Carne

$5.55

Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed melted mozzarella and your choice of chicken, asada, birria beef, or birria chicken.

Empanadas De Camarón

$6.40

Handmade fried corn tortilla stuffed with creamy mozzarella cheese and grilled shrimp cooked in a slightly spicy garlic sauce.

Quesadillas

Flour tortillas stuffed with mozzarella cheese and protein of your choice! Served with a side of cucumbers, limes, radishes, and a sauce of your choice!
Quesadilla

$14.45

Crisp flour tortilla stuffed with melted mozzarella, diced onions, and cilantro. Served with fresh cucumbers, lime, radishes, and a sauce of your choice.

Drinks

Flor De Jamaica

$5.00

Homemade hibiscus flower juice with all natural ingredients.

Piña

$5.00

Fresh squeezed pineapple juice mixed with granulated cane sugar.

Horchata

$5.00

Traditional Mexican drink made of white rice soaked in water and flavored with cinnamon & vanilla.

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Coke made with cane sugar and imported from Mexico.

Tropicana Juice

$4.50

Jarritos

$4.50

Can Soda

$3.50

Seltzer Water

$4.00

Champurrado

$7.00

Sauces

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Chipotle Mayo

$0.50

Guacachile

$0.50

Ketchup

$0.50

Pico De Gallo 2oz

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa Diabla

$0.50

Salsa Morita

$0.50

Salsa Verde

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sides

Mexican Rice & Beans

$6.80

White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce, served with bay leaf-infused black beans.

Avacado Slices

$3.40

A side of sliced avocado.

Consomé (8 Oz)

$3.15

A side of homemade birria chicken soup or birria beef soup.

Mexican Rice

$3.85

White rice prepared with a delicious tomato sauce.

Beans

$3.85

Bay leaf-infused black beans.

French fries

$4.15

Extra Corn Tortillas (3)

$3.85

Warm 6" corn tortillas.

Side Salad

$4.70

A salad consisting of lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and avocado slices.

Extra Tortilla Chips

$3.85

Homemade corn tortilla chips.

Guacamole (8 Oz)

$8.50

Our authentic take on a rich homemade guacamole using fresh avocados.

Pico De Gallo (8 Oz)

$6.80

Homemade pico using fresh tomatoes, onions, cilantro, and lime juice.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Authentic Mexican Cuisine

Location

114-116 Quimby Street, Westfield, NJ 07090

Directions

