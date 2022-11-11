Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

La Bergerie 312 E Austin St

79 Reviews

$

312 E Austin St

Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Caviar Board

Kaluga

$78.00

Russian Osetra

$98.00

TERROIR EXPLORERS

Terroir Explorers Six Pack

Terroir Explorers Six Pack

$165.00

A curated six pack exploring emerging regions and winemakers pushing boundaries of terroir through varietal selection, geography, and winemaking style. This six pack includes: ~Teutonic Wine Company Pear Blossom Vineyard Columbia Gorge, Oregon Grüner Velt-liner 2020 ~Shofer AM Areni Rosé Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2020 ~Bikicki ‘Pinotte’ Früska Gora, Serbia 2016 ~Pedro Parra y Famillia ‘Pencopolitano’ Itata, Chile 2019 ~Constant Crush’s ‘Flavors in Vogues' Eola Amity Hills Mencia Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020 ~Pasaeli ‘K2’ Bordeaux Blend Aegean, Turkey 2018

Heart Basket

Lower Option

$335.00

Higher Option

$375.00

Alsace

Albert Boxler ' Brand ' Muscat 2013

$140.00

Domaine Zind-Humbrecht Pinot Gris 2011

$80.00

Beaujolais

Famille Dutraive ' Clos du Chapitre ' Saint-Amour 2018

$106.00

Jean Paul et Charlie Thevenet Morgon 2020

$90.00

Les Bertrand ' Cuvee Emile ' Fleurie 2018

$124.00

Pierre Cotton ' Les Grilles ' Cote de Brouilly 2018

$90.00

Bordeaux

Chateau Paloumey Crus Bourgeois Haut-Medoc 2010

$160.00

Chateau Pontet-Canet Grand Cru Pauillac 2015

$320.00

Chateau Lynch-Bages Grand Cru Pauillac 2015

$410.00

Chateau Le Puy ' Cuvee Emilien ' Cotes des Francs 2013

$120.00

Chateau Le Puy ' Emilien ' Cotes des Francs 2016

$120.00

Chateau Rauzan-Segla Grand Cru Margaux 2011

$360.00

Burgundy

Domaine Rougeot 'Sous la Velle' Meursault 2016

$120.00Out of stock

Domaine Anne et Herve Sigaut 'Derriere le Four' Chambolle-Musigny 2016

$134.00

Domaine de la Vougeraie Bonne-Mares Chambolle-Musigny 2015

$144.00

Domaine Michel Lafarge Volnay 2015

$108.00

Lou Dumont Morey-Saint-Denis 2019

$136.00

Jean-Luc & Eric Burguet 'Les Rouges du Dessus' Vosne-Romanee 2012

$180.00

Domaine Chandon de Briailles Corton Les Bressandes Grand Cru 2012

$225.00Out of stock

Champagne

Paul Bara 'Annonciade' Grand Cru 2006

$420.00

Stephane Regnault Oger Mixoyldien 29

$210.00

Comte Audoin de Dampierre Grand Cru BdB 2007

$240.00

Mouzon-Leroux ' La Blanche Voie ' Verzy Grand Cru 2013

$190.00

Marc Hebrart Special Club Premier Cru 2017

$200.00

Jean Baptiste Geoffroy ' Les Houtrants Complantes ' Premier Cru

$420.00

Champagne Geoffroy ' Expression ' Premier Cru

$160.00

Stephane Regnault Oger Grand Cru Lydien

$210.00Out of stock

Suenen ' Oiry ' Cramant Grand Cru BdB

$132.00

Charles Heidsieck ' Blanc de Millenaires ' Cote des Blancs 2006

$580.00

Piper Heidsieck ' Rare Champagne ' 2006

$360.00

Bollinger ' Le Grand Annee ' Ay Special Club 2012

$320.00

Jean Baptiste Geoffroy Ratafia

$180.00

Emmanuel Brochet Ratafia

$180.00

Italy

Roagna 'La Pira' Barolo Piedmont 2016

$405.00

Roagna 'Paje' Barbaresco Piedmont 2016

$288.00

Roagna 'Faset' Barolo Piedmont 2016

$342.00

Roagna 'Albesani' Barolo Piedmont 2016

$342.00

Roagna 'Gallino' Barolo Piedmont 2016

$336.00

Mazzi 'Punta di Villa' Amarone della Valpolicella 2016

$148.00

Jura

Cellier des Cray ' Cuvee Marie Clothilde ' Mondeuse Noir 2018

$90.00

Loire

Nicolas Joly 'Clos de la Bergerie' 2009

$230.00

Nicolas Joly 'Clos de la Bergerie' 2016

$210.00

Nicolas Joly 'Clos de la Bergerie' 2017

$210.00

Nicolas Joly 'Clos de la Coulee de Serrant' 2001

$440.00

Nicolas Joly 'Clos de la Coulee de Serrant' 2017

$340.00

Nicolas Joly 'Clos de la Coulee de Serrant' 2019

$420.00

Jousset 'Clos aux Renards Singulier' 2015

$180.00

Catherine et Pierre Breton 'Les Perrieres' Cabernet Franc Bourgueil 2014 Magnum

$228.00

Domaine La Grange Tiphaine 2017

$92.00

Domaine des Roches Nueves 'La Marginale' Saumur Champigny 2015

$132.00

Domaine des Roches Nueves 'Clos de l'Echelier' Rouge 2015

$138.00

Catherine et Pierre Breton 'Clos Senechal' 2016 750ml

$110.00

Provence

Chateau Simone Palette Blanc Grand Cru 2014

$150.00

Chateau Vannieres Bandol Rouge 2010

$144.00

Chateau Vannieres Bandol Rouge 2013

$128.00

Domaine de Terrebrune Bandol Rouge 2008

$166.00

Chateau Simone Palette Rouge 2013

$118.00

Rhone

Domaine Georges Vernay 'Le Terrasses de L'empire' Condrieu 2016

$180.00

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage Marsanne 2018

$94.00

Alain Graillot Crozes-Hermitage Syrah 2019

$82.00

Domaine Brousset 'Les Boudalles' Ventoux 2015

$92.00

Domaine de la Jaufrette Chateauneuf-du-Pape 1995

$180.00

Domaine de la Jaufrette Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2010

$120.00Out of stock

Domaine Jean-Louis Chave Saint-Joseph 2014

$92.00

Eric Texier Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2015

$130.00

Julien Cecillon 'La Savane' Collines Rhodaniennes 2016

$60.00

Julien Cecillon 'La Savane' Collines Rhodaniennes 2017

$58.00

Matthieu Barret ' Brise Cailloux ' Cornas 2015

$172.00

Paul Avril 'Clos des Papes' Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2012

$160.00

Paul Jaboulet Aine 'La Chapelle' Hermitage 2012

$380.00

Paul Jaboulet Aine 'La Petite Chapelle' Hermitage 2010

$120.00

Switzerland

Domaine La Colombe Raymond Paccot Chasselas 2017

$62.00

Jean-Rene Germanier Fendant 'Balavaud' Grand Cru Chasselas 2017

$88.00

Jean-Rene Germanier Humagne Rouge 2017

$94.00

Jean-Rene Germanier 'Cayas' Syrah 2016

$202.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Boutique wine bar and market serving natural wines, craft beers, specialty meats & cheeses, artisanal home goods

Website

Location

312 E Austin St, Fredericksburg, TX 78624

Directions

