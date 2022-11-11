La Bergerie 312 E Austin St

Terroir Explorers Six Pack

$165.00

A curated six pack exploring emerging regions and winemakers pushing boundaries of terroir through varietal selection, geography, and winemaking style. This six pack includes: ~Teutonic Wine Company Pear Blossom Vineyard Columbia Gorge, Oregon Grüner Velt-liner 2020 ~Shofer AM Areni Rosé Vayots Dzor, Armenia 2020 ~Bikicki ‘Pinotte’ Früska Gora, Serbia 2016 ~Pedro Parra y Famillia ‘Pencopolitano’ Itata, Chile 2019 ~Constant Crush’s ‘Flavors in Vogues' Eola Amity Hills Mencia Willamette Valley, Oregon 2020 ~Pasaeli ‘K2’ Bordeaux Blend Aegean, Turkey 2018