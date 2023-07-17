Main Menu

Prosciutto

Airy Sliced Prosciutto by Berkel

$18.00

Prosciutto w/ Burrata Cheese & Seasonal Fruit

$28.00

Prosciutto w/ Arugula & Burrata Salad

$24.00

Antipasto

Chef's Favorite Bruschetta 1pc

$5.00

Crostini Calabrese 1pc

$6.00

Carpaccio del Giorno

$22.00

Un Morso di Riccio di Mare 1pc

$8.00

Crème Brulé Jidori Chicken Liver Pate

$16.00

Fritto Misto di Mare

$24.00

Smoked King Salmon

$18.00

Big Island "Kamuela Tomato" Caprese

$24.00

Insalata

Insalata di Radicchio

$22.00

Insalata Vegana di Funghi e Rucola

$18.00

Primopiatto

Pasta alla Norma

$28.00

Pasta Con Le Sarde

$28.00

Penne all’Arabiatta

$24.00

Risotto al Tartufo e Foie Gras

$36.00

Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Limone

$34.00

Spaghetti ai Riccio di Mare

$39.00

Spaghetti al Ragu di Manzo

$34.00

Spaghetti alla Carbonara al Tartufo

$28.00

Spaghetti alla Pescatore con Gamberetti

$45.00

Spaghetti alle Vongole Macchiato

$28.00

Spaghetti con Gamberi e Rucola

$32.00

Risotto ai Mare e Monti

$32.00Out of stock

Secondpiatto

Wagyu Beef Tagliata

$52.00

Vino Rosso Braised Wagyu Cheek

$42.00

Kurobuta Pork Millanese

$48.00

Chicken alla Diavola

$38.00

"Moet & Chandon" Smoked King Salmon

$38.00

Sides

Grated Parmigiano Reggiano

$5.00

5 piece Melba Toast

$1.00

1 Extra Bruschetta

$5.00

1 Extra Uni

$8.00

Family Style Dining

Dolce

Dolce Pina Colada

$12.00

Semifreddo al Cioccolato

$12.00

Macadamia Tiramisu

$12.00

Island Snow Pavlova

$12.00

Strawberry Gelato

$5.00

Butter Gelato

$5.00

Pistachio Gelato

$5.00

Affogato (Butter Gelato)

$9.00

Plant-Based Menu

Antipasto

Chef's Favorite Bruschetta 1pc

$5.00

Insalata

Insalata Vegana di Funghi e Rucola

$18.00

Primo

Spaghetti alla Genovese

$26.00

Pasta alla Norma

$28.00

Penne all’Arabiatta

$24.00

Dolce

Homemade Gelato

$13.00