La Bettola Waikiki
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am, 5:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Experience classic Italian at La Bettola Waikiki. Located within the ʻAlohilani Resort, La Bettola Waikiki celebrates the country’s simple yet sophisticated cuisine. Rustic Italian flavors converge with the bounty of the island, transporting diners from the shores of the Hawaiian Islands to the shores of the Mediterranean. Renowned Chef Tsutomu Ochiai’s menu features authentic Italian fare while highlighting the island’s local ingredients and fresh seafood.
Location
2490 Kalakaua Ave #1900, Honolulu, HI 96815
