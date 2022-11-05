A map showing the location of La Piovra 7901 high school roadView gallery

La Piovra 7901 high school road

review star

No reviews yet

7901 High School Road

Elkins Park, PA 19027

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Pizza

Margherita

$17.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil, oregano, EVOO

Pepperoni

$19.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, pepperoni, oregano, EVOO

Vegetariana

$21.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, spinach, onion, peppers, olives, basil, oregano, EVOO

Capriciossa

$21.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, Italian ham, pepperoni, mushroom, peppers, basil, oregano

Parmigiana

$22.00

Mozzarella, prosciutto crudo di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, oregano, EVOO

Fico

$22.00

Mozzarella, fig spread, arugula, prosciutto crudo di Parma, truffle oil

La Piovra

$25.00

Mozzarella, tomato sauce, sausage, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, peppers, basil, oregano, EVOO

Focaccia al Crudo

$18.00

Prosciutto crudo di Parma, arugula, parmigiano reggiano, cherry tomatoes, EVOO

Quttro Stagioni

$21.00

Altre

Insalata Greca

$15.00

Tomato, cucumber, onion, peppers, olives, feta cheese

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine Lettuce, Calabrian croutons, shaved parmesan, traditional Caesar dressing

Bistecca Albanese

$31.00

12oz pound steak, french fries, tzatziki sauce

French Fries

$5.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Fiori di Zucca Ripieni

$19.00

Zucchini flowers stuffed with Mozzarella, Gouda, Prosciutto di San Daniele. Served spicy parmesan sauce

Dessert Of The Day

$8.00

Polpo special

$25.00

Drinks

Acqua Panna

$7.00

San Pellegrino

$7.00

Soft Drinks

$4.00

Espresso

$3.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Coffee

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7901 High School Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

FoodChasers’ Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
7852 Montgomery Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
View restaurantnext
Le Onde
orange star4.8 • 299
7909 Park Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
View restaurantnext
Corfu Pizza
orange star5.0 • 43
6730 Old York Rd Philadelphia, PA 19126
View restaurantnext
Relish
orange star4.5 • 3,715
7152 Ogontz Avenue Philadelphia, PA 19138
View restaurantnext
Hermans at The Haus - 208 York Road
orange starNo Reviews
208 York Road Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
King's Corner
orange starNo Reviews
603 Summit Avenue Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Elkins Park

Le Onde
orange star4.8 • 299
7909 Park Avenue Elkins Park, PA 19027
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Elkins Park
Jenkintown
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Glenside
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Horsham
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ambler
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Philadelphia
review star
Avg 4.4 (581 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston