La Birra Bar Wynwood WYNWOOD
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 2:00 am
The Best Burger is now in Wynwood, Miami. Originally established in Buenos Aires, Argentina, we have grown into an extremely well-know craft burger restaurant of which has a vast following.
250 NW 24st CU-1, Miami, FL 33127
